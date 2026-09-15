Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
RotoBallers, we are so back, and we are already speeding along to Week 2. Most fantasy managers know their starting running backs and wide receivers; deciding who to start at the FLEX can be a challenging decision when setting your lineup. To help you get started on early Week 2 preparations, at RotoBaller HQ, our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 are up to help managers decide who to start at FLEX.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 2 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 2 FLEX Rankings News
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas made his NFL debut count on Sunday, catching five of seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The yardage set a franchise record for a player making his Dolphins debut. Miami used the 75th overall pick on Douglas in April, and head coach Jeff Hafley said before that Douglas and fellow rookie Chris Bell deserved to start. Douglas then went out and led the team in receiving despite Malik Willis completing only 15 passes.
The encouraging part for fantasy managers is that the production came with a role already in place. Seven targets in his first NFL game is enough to make the usage worth chasing. Bell and Malik Washington are still part of the receiver mix, and Miami's passing game remains a concern. That keeps Douglas from being an automatic Week 2 starter. It should not keep him off waiver claims, though. In 12-team leagues, Douglas belongs near the top of the wide receiver pickup list and makes more sense as an upside stash against San Francisco.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell had a highly efficient day in his team's win over the Tennessee Titans, hauling in all three of his targets for 60 receiving yards. While Mitchell's target volume might be a bit underwhelming, it's worth noting that Jets quarterback Geno Smith attempted only 24 passes in a game where New York held a double-digit lead for most of the second half.
Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) may also be set to miss time with a sprained ankle, which could lead to Mitchell and star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson seeing a highly concentrated target share going forward. Mitchell has been an explosive player so far in his career, averaging 14 yards per reception through his first 34 NFL games. If he continues to play a prominent role in the Jets passing game, he could be a breakout candidate worth targeting on deeper-league waiver wires.
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed gave fantasy managers almost nothing on Wednesday, catching one pass for four yards in a 13-10 win over New England. The night changed quickly when Sam Darnold injured his hip on Seattle's opening possession and Drew Lock took over, but Shaheed's disappearing act still can't be ignored. It does create an interesting waiver window. Seattle traded fourth- and fifth-round picks for Shaheed last November, signed him to a multi-year deal in March, and spent the summer discussing a larger offensive role after he caught only 15 passes for 188 yards in nine games with the team last season.
That role certainly didn't show up in the opener. Darnold is also expected to miss Week 2, leaving Lock likely to start at Arizona and adding another layer of uncertainty. Shaheed remains one of the league's better big-play threats, though, and Seattle has invested enough in him to warrant patience. He is worth stashing in 12-team leagues, but he shouldn't be treated as a priority claim or trusted in Week 2 lineups yet.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. made good use of his limited work in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, turning seven carries into 41 yards. Ashton Jeanty still owned the backfield with 23 carries and six catches, so Washington is not pushing for a starting fantasy spot in Week 2. He is becoming harder to leave on waiver wires, though. The Raiders traded up to take Washington 122nd overall in April, and the 6-foot-2, 228-pound rookie opened the season second to Jeanty on the depth chart.
Washington also handled first-team work when Jeanty left an August practice with an injury, giving Las Vegas a chance to see him with the starting offense before the games counted. Seven carries do not give Washington much standalone value yet, especially with Jeanty healthy. They do reinforce his place as the back fantasy managers want behind him. Washington should be stashed in 12-team leagues before that role becomes more expensive, rather than viewed as a Week 2 play against the Chargers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rashid Shaheed, Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kenny Gainwell, RJ Harvey, Dontayvion Wicks, Jonathon Brooks, Rashod Bateman, Michael Mayer, Harold Fannin Jr., and Mack Hollins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Rashid Shaheed, Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kenny Gainwell, RJ Harvey, Dontayvion Wicks, Jonathon Brooks, Rashod Bateman, Michael Mayer, Harold Fannin Jr., and Mack Hollins:
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