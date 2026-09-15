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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 2 Early Updates

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Caleb Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 2 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 FLEX Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBallers, we are so back, and we are already speeding along to Week 2. Most fantasy managers know their starting running backs and wide receivers; deciding who to start at the FLEX can be a challenging decision when setting your lineup. To help you get started on early Week 2 preparations, at RotoBaller HQ, our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 are up to help managers decide who to start at FLEX.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Bijan Robinson RB
3 Puka Nacua WR
4 Derrick Henry RB
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
6 Ja'Marr Chase WR
7 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 Jonathan Taylor RB
9 James Cook III RB
10 Kenneth Walker III RB
11 Ashton Jeanty RB
12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
13 Saquon Barkley RB
14 De'Von Achane RB
15 Javonte Williams RB
16 CeeDee Lamb WR
17 Omarion Hampton RB
18 Chase Brown RB
19 Justin Jefferson WR
20 D'Andre Swift RB
21 Kyren Williams RB
22 Nico Collins WR
23 David Montgomery RB
24 George Pickens WR
25 Bucky Irving RB
26 Zay Flowers WR
27 Breece Hall RB
28 DJ Moore WR
29 Chris Olave WR
30 Cam Skattebo RB
31 DeVonta Smith WR
32 Chuba Hubbard RB
33 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
34 Mike Evans WR
35 Parker Washington WR
36 Ladd McConkey WR
37 Garrett Wilson WR
38 Malik Nabers WR
39 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
40 Christian Watson WR
41 Trey McBride TE
42 Jadarian Price RB
43 Tee Higgins WR
44 Jeremiyah Love RB
45 Emeka Egbuka WR
46 Terry McLaurin WR
47 Drake London WR
48 Rashee Rice WR
49 Bhayshul Tuten RB
50 Colston Loveland TE
51 Jordan Mason RB
52 Luther Burden III WR
53 Jaylen Warren RB
54 Tyler Warren TE
55 Jameson Williams WR
56 Davante Adams WR
57 Dalton Kincaid TE
58 J.K. Dobbins RB
59 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
60 Tetairoa McMillan WR
61 Jaylen Waddle WR
62 Jalen Coker WR
63 Stefon Diggs WR
64 Quinshon Judkins RB
65 Rome Odunze WR
66 Sam LaPorta TE
67 Kaelon Black RB
68 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
69 Matthew Golden WR
70 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
71 MarShawn Lloyd RB
72 Mark Andrews TE
73 DK Metcalf WR
74 Dallas Goedert TE
75 Quentin Johnston WR
76 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
77 Kyle Monangai RB
78 Isaiah Likely TE
79 Michael Wilson WR
80 Jayden Reed WR
81 Jakobi Meyers WR
82 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
83 Josh Downs WR
84 Tucker Kraft TE
85 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
86 Rico Dowdle RB
87 Blake Corum RB
88 Tony Pollard RB
89 Courtland Sutton WR
90 Travis Kelce TE
91 Romeo Doubs WR
92 Caleb Douglas WR
93 Carnell Tate WR
94 Kenneth Gainwell RB
95 Woody Marks RB
96 Rachaad White RB
97 George Kittle TE
98 Jonathon Brooks RB
99 KC Concepcion WR
100 Jordan Addison WR
101 Juwan Johnson TE
102 Khalil Shakir WR
103 Jake Ferguson TE
104 RJ Harvey RB
105 Alec Pierce WR
106 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
107 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
108 Tre Tucker WR
109 Dontayvion Wicks WR
110 Brock Bowers TE
111 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
112 Devaughn Vele WR
113 Dalton Schultz TE
114 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
115 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
116 Rashid Shaheed WR
117 Brenton Strange TE
118 Adonai Mitchell WR
119 Tyler Allgeier RB
120 Keenan Allen WR
121 Mack Hollins WR
122 Hunter Henry TE
123 Tyjae Spears RB
124 Michael Mayer TE
125 Rashod Bateman WR
126 T.J. Hockenson TE
127 Xavier Worthy WR
128 Pat Bryant WR
129 Jalen McMillan WR
130 Denzel Boston WR
131 Chig Okonkwo TE
132 Malik Washington WR
133 Pat Freiermuth TE
134 AJ Barner TE
135 Makai Lemon WR
136 Cade Otton TE
137 Ted Hurst WR
138 Jalen Nailor WR
139 Tre Harris WR
140 Malachi Fields WR
141 Kayshon Boutte WR
142 David Njoku TE
143 Mike Gesicki TE
144 Jauan Jennings WR
145 Ryan Flournoy WR
146 Terrance Ferguson TE
147 Keaton Mitchell RB
148 Demarcus Robinson WR
149 Antonio Williams WR
150 Kendrick Bourne WR
151 George Holani RB
152 Mike Washington Jr. RB
153 Emmett Johnson RB
154 Greg Dulcich TE
155 Braelon Allen RB
156 Kalif Raymond WR
157 Colby Parkinson TE
158 DeMario Douglas WR
159 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
160 Samaje Perine RB
161 Tank Bigsby RB
162 Justice Hill RB
163 Gunnar Helm TE
164 Evan Engram TE
165 Kenyon Sadiq TE
166 Bryce Lance WR
167 Cooper Kupp WR
168 Chris Bell WR
169 Jerry Jeudy WR
170 Kendre Miller RB
171 Darnell Mooney WR
172 Jaylin Noel WR
173 Calvin Ridley WR
174 Joshua Palmer WR
175 Darren Waller TE
176 Jack Bech WR
177 Isaac TeSlaa WR
178 Oronde Gadsden II TE
179 TreVeyon Henderson RB
180 Tyquan Thornton WR
181 Troy Franklin WR
182 Chris Brooks RB
183 Cole Kmet TE
184 Darnell Washington TE
185 Theo Johnson TE
186 Roman Wilson WR
187 Raheim Sanders RB
188 Andrei Iosivas WR
189 Kimani Vidal RB
190 Elijah Sarratt WR
191 Keon Coleman WR
192 Germie Bernard WR
193 Dawson Knox TE
194 Devin Singletary RB
195 Ray Davis RB
196 Xavier Hutchinson WR
197 Kaytron Allen RB
198 John Bates TE
199 Zachariah Branch WR
200 Alvin Kamara RB

 

Week 2 FLEX Rankings News

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas made his NFL debut count on Sunday, catching five of seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The yardage set a franchise record for a player making his Dolphins debut. Miami used the 75th overall pick on Douglas in April, and head coach Jeff Hafley said before that Douglas and fellow rookie Chris Bell deserved to start. Douglas then went out and led the team in receiving despite Malik Willis completing only 15 passes.

The encouraging part for fantasy managers is that the production came with a role already in place. Seven targets in his first NFL game is enough to make the usage worth chasing. Bell and Malik Washington are still part of the receiver mix, and Miami's passing game remains a concern. That keeps Douglas from being an automatic Week 2 starter. It should not keep him off waiver claims, though. In 12-team leagues, Douglas belongs near the top of the wide receiver pickup list and makes more sense as an upside stash against San Francisco.

 

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell had a highly efficient day in his team's win over the Tennessee Titans, hauling in all three of his targets for 60 receiving yards. While Mitchell's target volume might be a bit underwhelming, it's worth noting that Jets quarterback Geno Smith attempted only 24 passes in a game where New York held a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) may also be set to miss time with a sprained ankle, which could lead to Mitchell and star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson seeing a highly concentrated target share going forward. Mitchell has been an explosive player so far in his career, averaging 14 yards per reception through his first 34 NFL games. If he continues to play a prominent role in the Jets passing game, he could be a breakout candidate worth targeting on deeper-league waiver wires.

 

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed gave fantasy managers almost nothing on Wednesday, catching one pass for four yards in a 13-10 win over New England. The night changed quickly when Sam Darnold injured his hip on Seattle's opening possession and Drew Lock took over, but Shaheed's disappearing act still can't be ignored. It does create an interesting waiver window. Seattle traded fourth- and fifth-round picks for Shaheed last November, signed him to a multi-year deal in March, and spent the summer discussing a larger offensive role after he caught only 15 passes for 188 yards in nine games with the team last season.

That role certainly didn't show up in the opener. Darnold is also expected to miss Week 2, leaving Lock likely to start at Arizona and adding another layer of uncertainty. Shaheed remains one of the league's better big-play threats, though, and Seattle has invested enough in him to warrant patience. He is worth stashing in 12-team leagues, but he shouldn't be treated as a priority claim or trusted in Week 2 lineups yet.

 

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. made good use of his limited work in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, turning seven carries into 41 yards. Ashton Jeanty still owned the backfield with 23 carries and six catches, so Washington is not pushing for a starting fantasy spot in Week 2. He is becoming harder to leave on waiver wires, though. The Raiders traded up to take Washington 122nd overall in April, and the 6-foot-2, 228-pound rookie opened the season second to Jeanty on the depth chart.

Washington also handled first-team work when Jeanty left an August practice with an injury, giving Las Vegas a chance to see him with the starting offense before the games counted. Seven carries do not give Washington much standalone value yet, especially with Jeanty healthy. They do reinforce his place as the back fantasy managers want behind him. Washington should be stashed in 12-team leagues before that role becomes more expensive, rather than viewed as a Week 2 play against the Chargers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rashid Shaheed, Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kenny Gainwell, RJ Harvey, Dontayvion Wicks, Jonathon Brooks, Rashod Bateman, Michael Mayer, Harold Fannin Jr., and Mack Hollins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Rashid Shaheed, Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kenny Gainwell, RJ Harvey, Dontayvion Wicks, Jonathon Brooks, Rashod Bateman, Michael Mayer, Harold Fannin Jr., and Mack Hollins:

Rashid Shaheed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Holani
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Kittle
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devaughn Vele
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kyle Monangai
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Kittle
Devaughn Vele
vs
RJ Harvey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jake Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cooper Kupp
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Holani
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Nailor
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Alec Pierce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tank Bigsby
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jauan Jennings
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Nailor
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Woody Marks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Adonai Mitchell
vs
RJ Harvey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cade Otton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Monangai
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alec Pierce
Adonai Mitchell
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Kittle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Juwan Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyjae Spears
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
George Holani
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Addison
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rome Odunze
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Mason
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mason Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
RJ Harvey
vs
Kayshon Boutte
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Cooper Kupp
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Nailor
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Adonai Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Sampson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cade Otton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alec Pierce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Makai Lemon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Brooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Mayer
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mark Andrews
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Emari Demercado
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cade Otton
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rashod Bateman
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Brooks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
RJ Harvey
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Mayer
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Mayer
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Mayer
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Mayer
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Mayer
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Mayer
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Mayer
vs
Germie Bernard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Holani
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Jacob Saylors
Mack Hollins
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mack Hollins
vs
Zavion Thomas
Mack Hollins
vs
Noah Fant
Mack Hollins
vs
Roman Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Travis Hunter
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
Cole Kmet
Mack Hollins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mack Hollins
vs
Bryce Lance
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Mack Hollins
vs
Darnell Mooney
Mack Hollins
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mack Hollins
vs
Tez Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
David Njoku
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mack Hollins
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mack Hollins
vs
Theo Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Mason Taylor
Mack Hollins
vs
Ty Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz a Rising Fantasy Asset
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
CFB

Ethan Davis Out for the Season
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Brock Bowers

Spotted Walking Unassisted with Leg Sleeve
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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