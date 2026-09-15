Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
Week 2 is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more fantasy football rankings. Tight end was a boom-or-bust position this past week as we saw Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride catch nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown while Coltston Loveland failed to catch any of his two targets despite the Bears scoring 59 points. Whether you have a set-it-and-forget-it option such as McBride or plan on streaming the position, we've got you covered with our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings, ranking the top 50 tight ends for Week 2.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 2 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
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|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|41
|2
|2
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|50
|3
|3
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|54
|3
|4
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|57
|3
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|66
|3
|6
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|72
|4
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|74
|5
|8
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|78
|5
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|84
|5
|10
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|90
|5
|11
|George Kittle
|TE
|97
|5
|12
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|101
|5
|13
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|103
|5
|14
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|107
|6
|15
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|110
|6
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|113
|6
|17
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|114
|6
|18
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|117
|6
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|122
|6
|20
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|124
|6
|21
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|126
|6
|22
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|131
|6
|23
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|133
|6
|24
|AJ Barner
|TE
|134
|6
|25
|Cade Otton
|TE
|136
|7
|26
|David Njoku
|TE
|142
|7
|27
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|143
|7
|28
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|146
|7
|29
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|154
|7
|30
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|157
|7
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|163
|7
|32
|Evan Engram
|TE
|164
|7
|33
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|165
|7
|34
|Darren Waller
|TE
|175
|7
|35
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|178
|8
|36
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|183
|8
|37
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|184
|8
|38
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|185
|8
|39
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|193
|8
|40
|John Bates
|TE
|198
|8
|41
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|202
|8
|42
|Noah Fant
|TE
|204
|8
|43
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|210
|8
|44
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|217
|8
|45
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|218
|8
|46
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|224
|8
|47
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|225
|8
|48
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|226
|8
|49
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|238
|8
|50
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|239
|8
|51
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|240
|8
|52
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|247
|8
|53
|Drew Sample
|TE
|248
|8
|54
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|249
Week 2 Tight End Rankings News
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears rallied for a 59-37 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but tight end Colston Loveland had no impact on his team's efforts to start the season with a W. The 2025 first-round draft pick was expected to have a strong outing in Sunday's season debut and shoulder a heavy workload as Chicago's TE1.
However, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams targeted him just twice against Carolina, and Loveland failed to make either catch. Meanwhile, veteran tight end Cole Kmet, who is listed behind Loveland on the depth chart, caught two of three targets for 35 yards and scored a touchdown. Receivers Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, and Luther Burden III all factored into Sunday's victory. Loveland had 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 and was a projected TE2 heading into the new season, but his slow start in 2026 proved to be a fantasy bust for the week.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was the leader of the team's passing attack in Monday night's win over the Denver Broncos. The veteran tight end finished with three catches for 71 yards, most of which came on a 59-yard reception. Kelce showed he still has the explosiveness to break off a big play in the open field when given the chance. It should be noted that Patrick Mahomes only completed 15 passes, and none of the Chiefs' pass-catchers had more than three receptions in the game.
Despite the low passing volume, the Kansas City offense still put up 31 points against the tough Broncos defense, which is a testament to the team's revamped run game led by Kenneth Walker. If Kansas City can lean on their run game and defense, the team's overall passing volume could decrease. Less volume would mean fewer opportunities for Kelce to produce, but it may lead to increased efficiency. Kelce will look to keep rolling heading into his Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense is not a unit to shy away from, so Kelce should have no issues producing with his opportunities against them. Fantasy managers could continue to view Kelce as a low-end TE1 option heading into Week 2.
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride started 2026 on the right foot, catching nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Chargers on Sunday. Wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. kept the Chargers' secondary occupied downfield, which gave McBride room to do damage underneath and in the flats. McBride's touchdown came early in the fourth quarter and made it a two-possession ballgame.
It was the tight end's 17th end-zone target in the 11 games he has played since Jacoby Brissett took over as Arizona's starting quarterback, matching the 17 he had in his previous 54 games. His emergence as a regular scoring threat could take his production to new highs. In Week 2, he will face the Seahawks, who held New England's Hunter Henry to 26 yards but allowed a touchdown to backup tight end Eli Raridon in the NFL's season opener.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely hauled in all eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Likely was the team's leading receiver throughout training camp, and he lived up to the hype. Of his eight catches, four came on third down.
Despite playing only 49% of the snaps on Sunday, he looks primed for a key role in the passing game this season. With quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants offense looking sharp for the opener, Likely should continue to see valuable opportunities in the passing game. He faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, where Likely should be considered a mid-TE1 despite the limited snap share.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trey McBride, Coltson Loveland, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, and Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Trey McBride, Coltson Loveland, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, and Mike Gesicki:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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