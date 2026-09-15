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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 2 Early Updates

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Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Tight End Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more fantasy football rankings. Tight end was a boom-or-bust position this past week as we saw Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride catch nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown while Coltston Loveland failed to catch any of his two targets despite the Bears scoring 59 points. Whether you have a set-it-and-forget-it option such as McBride or plan on streaming the position, we've got you covered with our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings, ranking the top 50 tight ends for Week 2.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 41
2 2 Colston Loveland TE 50
3 3 Tyler Warren TE 54
3 4 Dalton Kincaid TE 57
3 5 Sam LaPorta TE 66
3 6 Mark Andrews TE 72
4 7 Dallas Goedert TE 74
5 8 Isaiah Likely TE 78
5 9 Tucker Kraft TE 84
5 10 Travis Kelce TE 90
5 11 George Kittle TE 97
5 12 Juwan Johnson TE 101
5 13 Jake Ferguson TE 103
5 14 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 107
6 15 Brock Bowers TE 110
6 16 Dalton Schultz TE 113
6 17 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 114
6 18 Brenton Strange TE 117
6 19 Hunter Henry TE 122
6 20 Michael Mayer TE 124
6 21 T.J. Hockenson TE 126
6 22 Chig Okonkwo TE 131
6 23 Pat Freiermuth TE 133
6 24 AJ Barner TE 134
6 25 Cade Otton TE 136
7 26 David Njoku TE 142
7 27 Mike Gesicki TE 143
7 28 Terrance Ferguson TE 146
7 29 Greg Dulcich TE 154
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE 157
7 31 Gunnar Helm TE 163
7 32 Evan Engram TE 164
7 33 Kenyon Sadiq TE 165
7 34 Darren Waller TE 175
7 35 Oronde Gadsden II TE 178
8 36 Cole Kmet TE 183
8 37 Darnell Washington TE 184
8 38 Theo Johnson TE 185
8 39 Dawson Knox TE 193
8 40 John Bates TE 198
8 41 Mason Taylor TE 202
8 42 Noah Fant TE 204
8 43 Josh Oliver TE 210
8 44 Tyler Higbee TE 217
8 45 Jonnu Smith TE 218
8 46 Charlie Kolar TE 224
8 47 Elijah Arroyo TE 225
8 48 Eli Raridon TE 226
8 49 Adam Trautman TE 238
8 50 Daniel Bellinger TE 239
8 51 Erick All Jr. TE 240
8 52 Ben Sinnott TE 247
8 53 Drew Sample TE 248
8 54 Foster Moreau TE 249

 

Week 2 Tight End Rankings News

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears rallied for a 59-37 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but tight end Colston Loveland had no impact on his team's efforts to start the season with a W. The 2025 first-round draft pick was expected to have a strong outing in Sunday's season debut and shoulder a heavy workload as Chicago's TE1.

However, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams targeted him just twice against Carolina, and Loveland failed to make either catch. Meanwhile, veteran tight end Cole Kmet, who is listed behind Loveland on the depth chart, caught two of three targets for 35 yards and scored a touchdown. Receivers Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, and Luther Burden III all factored into Sunday's victory. Loveland had 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 and was a projected TE2 heading into the new season, but his slow start in 2026 proved to be a fantasy bust for the week.

 

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was the leader of the team's passing attack in Monday night's win over the Denver Broncos. The veteran tight end finished with three catches for 71 yards, most of which came on a 59-yard reception. Kelce showed he still has the explosiveness to break off a big play in the open field when given the chance. It should be noted that Patrick Mahomes only completed 15 passes, and none of the Chiefs' pass-catchers had more than three receptions in the game.

Despite the low passing volume, the Kansas City offense still put up 31 points against the tough Broncos defense, which is a testament to the team's revamped run game led by Kenneth Walker. If Kansas City can lean on their run game and defense, the team's overall passing volume could decrease. Less volume would mean fewer opportunities for Kelce to produce, but it may lead to increased efficiency. Kelce will look to keep rolling heading into his Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense is not a unit to shy away from, so Kelce should have no issues producing with his opportunities against them. Fantasy managers could continue to view Kelce as a low-end TE1 option heading into Week 2.

 

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride started 2026 on the right foot, catching nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Chargers on Sunday. Wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. kept the Chargers' secondary occupied downfield, which gave McBride room to do damage underneath and in the flats. McBride's touchdown came early in the fourth quarter and made it a two-possession ballgame.

It was the tight end's 17th end-zone target in the 11 games he has played since Jacoby Brissett took over as Arizona's starting quarterback, matching the 17 he had in his previous 54 games. His emergence as a regular scoring threat could take his production to new highs. In Week 2, he will face the Seahawks, who held New England's Hunter Henry to 26 yards but allowed a touchdown to backup tight end Eli Raridon in the NFL's season opener.

 

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely hauled in all eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Likely was the team's leading receiver throughout training camp, and he lived up to the hype. Of his eight catches, four came on third down.

Despite playing only 49% of the snaps on Sunday, he looks primed for a key role in the passing game this season. With quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants offense looking sharp for the opener, Likely should continue to see valuable opportunities in the passing game. He faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, where Likely should be considered a mid-TE1 despite the limited snap share.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trey McBride, Coltson Loveland, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, and Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Trey McBride, Coltson Loveland, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, and Mike Gesicki:

Trey McBride
vs
Colston Loveland
Trey McBride
vs
Tyler Warren
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Trey McBride
vs
Sam Laporta
Trey McBride
vs
Mark Andrews
Trey McBride
vs
Dallas Goedert
Trey McBride
vs
Isaiah Likely
Trey McBride
vs
Tucker Kraft
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Kelce
Trey McBride
vs
George Kittle
Trey McBride
vs
Juwan Johnson
Trey McBride
vs
Jake Ferguson
Trey McBride
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Trey McBride
vs
Brock Bowers
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Schultz
Trey McBride
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Trey McBride
vs
Michael Mayer
Trey McBride
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
David Njoku
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
David Njoku
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft

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