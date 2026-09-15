Fantasy football rankings - Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Hey RotoBallers, fantasy football season is in full swing, and we are already on to Week 2! Whether your fantasy team boomed or busted this past week, we help you get a jump-start on those fantasy lineups with our early Week 2 overall rankings. We'll update our Week 2 rankings throughout the week as injury reports and player news come in. Find out where key options such as Ashton Jeanty, D'Andre Swift, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen Coker, Isaiah Likely, and more are ranked below.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|4
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|1
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|10
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|12
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|14
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|15
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|16
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|17
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|18
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|19
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|20
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|21
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|22
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|23
|David Montgomery
|RB
|3
|24
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|25
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|26
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|27
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|28
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|29
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|30
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|4
|33
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|35
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|36
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|37
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|38
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|39
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|5
|40
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|41
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|42
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5
|43
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|44
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|45
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|46
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|47
|Drake London
|WR
|5
|48
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|49
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|50
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|51
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|5
|52
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|53
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|54
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|55
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|56
|Davante Adams
|WR
|6
|57
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|6
|58
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|6
|59
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|6
|60
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|61
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|62
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|63
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|64
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|65
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|66
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|67
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|7
|68
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|69
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|7
|70
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|71
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|72
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|73
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|74
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|75
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|76
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|77
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|78
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|7
|79
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|7
|80
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|81
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|82
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|83
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|84
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|85
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|86
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|87
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|88
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|89
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|90
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|91
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|92
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|93
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|94
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|95
|Woody Marks
|RB
|8
|96
|Rachaad White
|RB
|8
|97
|George Kittle
|TE
|8
|98
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|99
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|100
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|101
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|102
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|103
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|104
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|105
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|106
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|107
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|108
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|109
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|9
|110
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|9
|111
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|112
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|113
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|114
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|115
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|116
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|117
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|118
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|9
|119
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|120
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|121
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|10
|122
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|123
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|124
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|125
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|126
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|127
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|128
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|129
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|10
|130
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|131
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|132
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|133
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|134
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|135
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|136
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|137
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|10
|138
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|139
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|140
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|141
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|10
|142
|David Njoku
|TE
|11
|143
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|144
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|145
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|146
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|147
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|148
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|11
|149
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|150
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|11
|151
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|152
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|153
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|154
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|155
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|156
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|157
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|158
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|159
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|160
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|161
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|162
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|163
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|164
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|165
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|166
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|11
|167
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|168
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|169
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|170
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|171
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|172
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|173
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|174
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|175
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|176
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|177
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|178
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|179
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|12
|180
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|12
|181
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|182
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|183
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|184
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|185
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|186
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|12
|187
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|12
|188
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|12
|189
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|190
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|12
|191
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|192
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|193
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|194
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|195
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|196
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|197
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|12
|198
|John Bates
|TE
|12
|199
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|200
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|201
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|13
|202
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|203
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|204
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|205
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|13
|206
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|13
|207
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|208
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|209
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|13
|210
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|13
|211
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|13
|212
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|213
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|13
|214
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|215
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|216
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|217
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|13
|218
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|219
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|220
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|221
|Chris Moore
|WR
|13
|222
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|223
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|224
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|225
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|226
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|13
|227
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|228
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|229
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|230
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|231
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|14
|232
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|233
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|234
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|235
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|14
|236
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|14
|237
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|14
|238
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|239
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|240
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|241
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|14
|242
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|243
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|244
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|14
|245
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|246
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|14
|247
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|248
|Drew Sample
|TE
|14
|249
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|14
|250
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|14
|251
|Bam Knight
|RB
|14
|252
|Will Shipley
|RB
|14
|253
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|14
|254
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|255
|Najee Harris
|RB
|14
|256
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|257
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|258
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|259
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|260
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|261
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|262
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|263
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|264
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|15
|265
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|266
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|267
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|268
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|269
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|15
|270
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|15
|271
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|272
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|15
|273
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|274
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|275
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|276
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|277
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|15
|278
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|279
|Malik Willis
|QB
|15
|280
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|281
|Bo Nix
|QB
|15
|282
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|283
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|15
|284
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|15
|285
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|15
|286
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|287
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|288
|Geno Smith
|QB
|15
|289
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|290
|Cam Ward
|QB
|15
|291
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|15
|292
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|293
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|294
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|15
|295
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|15
|296
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|15
|297
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|15
|298
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|15
|299
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|15
|300
|Houston Texans
|DST
|16
|301
|New England Patriots
|DST
|16
|302
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|303
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|16
|304
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|16
|305
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|16
|306
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|307
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|16
|308
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|309
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|16
|310
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|16
|311
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|16
|312
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|313
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|314
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|315
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|316
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|317
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|318
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|319
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|320
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|321
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|322
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|323
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|324
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|325
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|326
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|327
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|17
|328
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|17
|329
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|330
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|331
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|332
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|333
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|334
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|335
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|336
|Harrison Butker
|K
|17
|337
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|17
|338
|Trey Smack
|K
|17
|339
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|340
|Jake Elliott
|K
|17
|341
|Jake Bates
|K
|17
|342
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|343
|Wil Lutz
|K
|17
|344
|Andy Borregales
|K
|17
|345
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|346
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|347
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|348
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|349
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|350
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|351
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|352
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|353
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|354
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|355
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|356
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|357
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 2 Fantasy Football News
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos prized offseason acquisition, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, fell flat in the team's season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in a 31-10 blowout, catching just one of three targets for two yards on the night. Denver's offense, managed by first-time play-caller Davis Webb, looked lost on Monday on the road, with quarterback Bo Nix going 17-for-28 passing for only 131 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.
The 27-year-old dropped one of his three targets on a third down that would have been converted had he hung onto the ball. The Broncos will surely be looking to get the 27-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2021 the ball early and often as they look to bounce back in another tough matchup in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the tough showing in his Broncos debut, fantasy managers should be keeping Waddle in their starting lineups this week in what could turn into a shootout. Savvy fantasy managers will want to consider buying low on Waddle after Monday's dud.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker put up a historic performance in his Kansas City debut. Walker handled 23 carries for 173 yards and a score in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The star back also caught three passes for 18 yards and another touchdown. Walker accounted for 191 total yards of offense in the Monday night rout. The Broncos offense totaled 176 yards on the night, so Walker was able to outgain them all on his own. It was a perfect debut for his new team as Walker broke off several breakaway runs, including a 60-yard score.
All this production came against one of the strongest defensive units in the NFL, so it remains to be seen what kind of stat lines he'll put up against lesser squads. Walker will look to repeat this performance next week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' defense was middle-of-the-pack in points allowed last season, so the Chiefs should have no trouble moving the ball. Walker should be viewed as a rock-solid RB1 heading into Week 2 after this impressive game.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. saw limited targets (three) in Sunday's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because of how the game unfolded, head coach Mike LaFleur told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "I wouldn't look too much into the targets and all that stuff," LaFleur said. Harrison had a disappointing season opener despite the Cardinals pulling off the road upset, catching just one of his three targets for 33 yards.
Tight end Trey McBride was quarterback Jacoby Brissett's favorite target, as he caught nine of his 13 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the 26-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. The good news for Harrison's fantasy managers is that he was second among the wideouts with a 79% snap share, behind Michael Wilson's 85%. Still, Kendrick Bourne was targeted five more times than Harrison. It is only one week, but the former fourth overall pick from Ohio State is now falling into shaky WR4/flex territory in fantasy with an upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not really on a snap count coming off an ankle injury in the team's season-opening win on the road over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. The usage between Love and Tyler Allgeier on Sunday in L.A. had more to do with game flow.
In the 26-14 win at SoFi Stadium, Love saw 11 rushing attempts for 41 yards and the touchdown, adding two catches on four targets for just nine yards as a receiver. Allgeier had a team-high 17 carries for a team-high 61 yards, adding two catches on two targets for nine yards through the air. Allgeier saw the field more than Love, outsnapping him 59% to 43%. Eventually, Love is expected to take over Arizona's backfield, especially with Trey Benson (knee) out for the year and veteran James Conner (foot) on Injured Reserve, but in the early portion of the 2026 season, Allgeier could continue to have a larger role, limiting Love's fantasy ceiling to that of a fringe RB2/3. Love will have a difficult Week 2 matchup this Sunday at home against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle, Kenneth Walker, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiyah Love, Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, and Isaiah Likely. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle, Kenneth Walker, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiyah Love, Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, and Isaiah Likely:
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