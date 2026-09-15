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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 2 Early Updates

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Fantasy football rankings - Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 2 Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, fantasy football season is in full swing, and we are already on to Week 2! Whether your fantasy team boomed or busted this past week, we help you get a jump-start on those fantasy lineups with our early Week 2 overall rankings. We'll update our Week 2 rankings throughout the week as injury reports and player news come in. Find out where key options such as Ashton Jeanty, D'Andre Swift, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen Coker, Isaiah Likely, and more are ranked below.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Derrick Henry RB
1 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 11 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 De'Von Achane RB
2 15 Javonte Williams RB
2 16 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 Chase Brown RB
3 19 Justin Jefferson WR
3 20 D'Andre Swift RB
3 21 Kyren Williams RB
3 22 Nico Collins WR
3 23 David Montgomery RB
3 24 George Pickens WR
4 25 Bucky Irving RB
4 26 Zay Flowers WR
4 27 Breece Hall RB
4 28 DJ Moore WR
4 29 Chris Olave WR
4 30 Cam Skattebo RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Chuba Hubbard RB
4 33 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 34 Mike Evans WR
4 35 Parker Washington WR
4 36 Ladd McConkey WR
5 37 Garrett Wilson WR
5 38 Malik Nabers WR
5 39 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 40 Christian Watson WR
5 41 Trey McBride TE
5 42 Jadarian Price RB
5 43 Tee Higgins WR
5 44 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 45 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 46 Terry McLaurin WR
5 47 Drake London WR
5 48 Rashee Rice WR
5 49 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 50 Colston Loveland TE
5 51 Jordan Mason RB
5 52 Luther Burden III WR
5 53 Jaylen Warren RB
6 54 Tyler Warren TE
6 55 Jameson Williams WR
6 56 Davante Adams WR
6 57 Dalton Kincaid TE
6 58 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 59 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
6 60 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 61 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 62 Jalen Coker WR
6 63 Stefon Diggs WR
7 64 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 65 Rome Odunze WR
7 66 Sam LaPorta TE
7 67 Kaelon Black RB
7 68 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 69 Matthew Golden WR
7 70 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 71 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 72 Mark Andrews TE
7 73 DK Metcalf WR
7 74 Dallas Goedert TE
7 75 Quentin Johnston WR
7 76 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 77 Kyle Monangai RB
7 78 Isaiah Likely TE
7 79 Michael Wilson WR
7 80 Jayden Reed WR
7 81 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 82 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 83 Josh Downs WR
7 84 Tucker Kraft TE
7 85 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 86 Rico Dowdle RB
8 87 Blake Corum RB
8 88 Tony Pollard RB
8 89 Courtland Sutton WR
8 90 Travis Kelce TE
8 91 Romeo Doubs WR
8 92 Caleb Douglas WR
8 93 Carnell Tate WR
8 94 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 95 Woody Marks RB
8 96 Rachaad White RB
8 97 George Kittle TE
8 98 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 99 KC Concepcion WR
8 100 Jordan Addison WR
8 101 Juwan Johnson TE
8 102 Khalil Shakir WR
9 103 Jake Ferguson TE
9 104 RJ Harvey RB
9 105 Alec Pierce WR
9 106 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 107 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 108 Tre Tucker WR
9 109 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 110 Brock Bowers TE
9 111 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 112 Devaughn Vele WR
9 113 Dalton Schultz TE
9 114 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 115 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 116 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 117 Brenton Strange TE
9 118 Adonai Mitchell WR
9 119 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 120 Keenan Allen WR
9 121 Mack Hollins WR
10 122 Hunter Henry TE
10 123 Tyjae Spears RB
10 124 Michael Mayer TE
10 125 Rashod Bateman WR
10 126 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 127 Xavier Worthy WR
10 128 Pat Bryant WR
10 129 Jalen McMillan WR
10 130 Denzel Boston WR
10 131 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 132 Malik Washington WR
10 133 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 134 AJ Barner TE
10 135 Makai Lemon WR
10 136 Cade Otton TE
10 137 Ted Hurst WR
10 138 Jalen Nailor WR
10 139 Tre Harris WR
10 140 Malachi Fields WR
10 141 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 142 David Njoku TE
11 143 Mike Gesicki TE
11 144 Jauan Jennings WR
11 145 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 146 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 147 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 148 Demarcus Robinson WR
11 149 Antonio Williams WR
11 150 Kendrick Bourne WR
11 151 George Holani RB
11 152 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 153 Emmett Johnson RB
11 154 Greg Dulcich TE
11 155 Braelon Allen RB
11 156 Kalif Raymond WR
11 157 Colby Parkinson TE
11 158 DeMario Douglas WR
11 159 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 160 Samaje Perine RB
11 161 Tank Bigsby RB
11 162 Justice Hill RB
11 163 Gunnar Helm TE
11 164 Evan Engram TE
11 165 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 166 Bryce Lance WR
11 167 Cooper Kupp WR
11 168 Chris Bell WR
12 169 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 170 Kendre Miller RB
12 171 Darnell Mooney WR
12 172 Jaylin Noel WR
12 173 Calvin Ridley WR
12 174 Joshua Palmer WR
12 175 Darren Waller TE
12 176 Jack Bech WR
12 177 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 178 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 179 TreVeyon Henderson RB
12 180 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 181 Troy Franklin WR
12 182 Chris Brooks RB
12 183 Cole Kmet TE
12 184 Darnell Washington TE
12 185 Theo Johnson TE
12 186 Roman Wilson WR
12 187 Raheim Sanders RB
12 188 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 189 Kimani Vidal RB
12 190 Elijah Sarratt WR
12 191 Keon Coleman WR
12 192 Germie Bernard WR
12 193 Dawson Knox TE
12 194 Devin Singletary RB
12 195 Ray Davis RB
12 196 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 197 Kaytron Allen RB
12 198 John Bates TE
12 199 Zachariah Branch WR
12 200 Alvin Kamara RB
13 201 Elic Ayomanor WR
13 202 Mason Taylor TE
13 203 Travis Hunter WR
13 204 Noah Fant TE
13 205 Emari Demercado RB
13 206 Xavier Legette WR
13 207 Jahan Dotson WR
13 208 Kyle Williams WR
13 209 Brenen Thompson WR
13 210 Josh Oliver TE
13 211 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
13 212 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 213 Jahdae Walker WR
13 214 Jonah Coleman RB
13 215 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 216 Zavion Thomas WR
13 217 Tyler Higbee TE
13 218 Jonnu Smith TE
13 219 Seth McGowan RB
13 220 Sione Vaki RB
13 221 Chris Moore WR
13 222 Cyrus Allen WR
13 223 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 224 Charlie Kolar TE
13 225 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 226 Eli Raridon TE
13 227 Chimere Dike WR
14 228 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 229 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 230 Isaiah Davis RB
14 231 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 232 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 233 Marquise Brown WR
14 234 Jordan Whittington WR
14 235 Brashard Smith RB
14 236 Corey Kiner RB
14 237 Jacob Saylors RB
14 238 Adam Trautman TE
14 239 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 240 Erick All Jr. TE
14 241 Isaiah Williams WR
14 242 Jaylen Wright RB
14 243 Kaleb Johnson RB
14 244 Dyami Brown WR
14 245 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 246 Ashton Dulin WR
14 247 Ben Sinnott TE
14 248 Drew Sample TE
14 249 Foster Moreau TE
14 250 Rasheen Ali RB
14 251 Bam Knight RB
14 252 Will Shipley RB
14 253 Tahj Brooks RB
14 254 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 255 Najee Harris RB
14 256 Roschon Johnson RB
14 257 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
14 258 Demond Claiborne RB
15 259 Jordan James RB
15 260 Josh Allen QB
15 261 Lamar Jackson QB
15 262 Caleb Williams QB
15 263 Brock Purdy QB
15 264 Jalen Hurts QB
15 265 Jayden Daniels QB
15 266 Dak Prescott QB
15 267 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 268 Joe Burrow QB
15 269 Justin Herbert QB
15 270 Jaxson Dart QB
15 271 Jared Goff QB
15 272 Kyler Murray QB
15 273 Drake Maye QB
15 274 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 275 Matthew Stafford QB
15 276 Jordan Love QB
15 277 Baker Mayfield QB
15 278 C.J. Stroud QB
15 279 Malik Willis QB
15 280 Bryce Young QB
15 281 Bo Nix QB
15 282 Tyler Shough QB
15 283 Carson Wentz QB
15 284 Daniel Jones QB
15 285 Jacoby Brissett QB
15 286 Kirk Cousins QB
15 287 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 288 Geno Smith QB
15 289 Drew Lock QB
15 290 Cam Ward QB
15 291 Cooper Rush QB
15 292 Deshaun Watson QB
15 293 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 294 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
15 295 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 296 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 297 Seattle Seahawks DST
15 298 Los Angeles Chargers DST
15 299 Baltimore Ravens DST
15 300 Houston Texans DST
16 301 New England Patriots DST
16 302 Green Bay Packers DST
16 303 Los Angeles Rams DST
16 304 Denver Broncos DST
16 305 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
16 306 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 307 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 308 Cincinnati Bengals DST
16 309 Carolina Panthers DST
16 310 Dallas Cowboys DST
16 311 Minnesota Vikings DST
16 312 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 313 New York Jets DST
17 314 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 315 Chicago Bears DST
17 316 Cleveland Browns DST
17 317 Buffalo Bills DST
17 318 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 319 New Orleans Saints DST
17 320 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 321 Tennessee Titans DST
17 322 Detroit Lions DST
17 323 Washington Commanders DST
17 324 New York Giants DST
17 325 Miami Dolphins DST
17 326 Brandon Aubrey K
17 327 Eddy Pineiro K
17 328 Cameron Dicker K
17 329 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 330 Cam Little K
17 331 Cairo Santos K
17 332 Tyler Loop K
17 333 Tyler Bass K
17 334 Jason Myers K
17 335 Evan McPherson K
17 336 Harrison Butker K
17 337 Harrison Mevis K
17 338 Trey Smack K
17 339 Chase McLaughlin K
17 340 Jake Elliott K
17 341 Jake Bates K
17 342 Will Reichard K
17 343 Wil Lutz K
17 344 Andy Borregales K
17 345 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 346 Nick Folk K
18 347 Chris Boswell K
18 348 Jason Sanders K
18 349 Matt Gay K
18 350 Spencer Shrader K
18 351 Daniel Carlson K
18 352 Dominic Zvada K
18 353 Drew Stevens K
18 354 Joey Slye K
18 355 Chad Ryland K
18 356 Riley Patterson K
18 357 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football News

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos prized offseason acquisition, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, fell flat in the team's season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in a 31-10 blowout, catching just one of three targets for two yards on the night. Denver's offense, managed by first-time play-caller Davis Webb, looked lost on Monday on the road, with quarterback Bo Nix going 17-for-28 passing for only 131 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

The 27-year-old dropped one of his three targets on a third down that would have been converted had he hung onto the ball. The Broncos will surely be looking to get the 27-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2021 the ball early and often as they look to bounce back in another tough matchup in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the tough showing in his Broncos debut, fantasy managers should be keeping Waddle in their starting lineups this week in what could turn into a shootout. Savvy fantasy managers will want to consider buying low on Waddle after Monday's dud.

 

Kenneth Walker, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker put up a historic performance in his Kansas City debut. Walker handled 23 carries for 173 yards and a score in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The star back also caught three passes for 18 yards and another touchdown. Walker accounted for 191 total yards of offense in the Monday night rout. The Broncos offense totaled 176 yards on the night, so Walker was able to outgain them all on his own. It was a perfect debut for his new team as Walker broke off several breakaway runs, including a 60-yard score.

All this production came against one of the strongest defensive units in the NFL, so it remains to be seen what kind of stat lines he'll put up against lesser squads. Walker will look to repeat this performance next week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' defense was middle-of-the-pack in points allowed last season, so the Chiefs should have no trouble moving the ball. Walker should be viewed as a rock-solid RB1 heading into Week 2 after this impressive game.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. saw limited targets (three) in Sunday's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because of how the game unfolded, head coach Mike LaFleur told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "I wouldn't look too much into the targets and all that stuff," LaFleur said. Harrison had a disappointing season opener despite the Cardinals pulling off the road upset, catching just one of his three targets for 33 yards.

Tight end Trey McBride was quarterback Jacoby Brissett's favorite target, as he caught nine of his 13 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the 26-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. The good news for Harrison's fantasy managers is that he was second among the wideouts with a 79% snap share, behind Michael Wilson's 85%. Still, Kendrick Bourne was targeted five more times than Harrison. It is only one week, but the former fourth overall pick from Ohio State is now falling into shaky WR4/flex territory in fantasy with an upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.

 

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not really on a snap count coming off an ankle injury in the team's season-opening win on the road over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. The usage between Love and Tyler Allgeier on Sunday in L.A. had more to do with game flow.

In the 26-14 win at SoFi Stadium, Love saw 11 rushing attempts for 41 yards and the touchdown, adding two catches on four targets for just nine yards as a receiver. Allgeier had a team-high 17 carries for a team-high 61 yards, adding two catches on two targets for nine yards through the air. Allgeier saw the field more than Love, outsnapping him 59% to 43%. Eventually, Love is expected to take over Arizona's backfield, especially with Trey Benson (knee) out for the year and veteran James Conner (foot) on Injured Reserve, but in the early portion of the 2026 season, Allgeier could continue to have a larger role, limiting Love's fantasy ceiling to that of a fringe RB2/3. Love will have a difficult Week 2 matchup this Sunday at home against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle, Kenneth Walker, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiyah Love, Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, and Isaiah Likely. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle, Kenneth Walker, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiyah Love, Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, and Isaiah Likely:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Travis Kelce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Kelce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Travis Kelce
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Kelce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Travis Kelce
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Kelce
vs
Carnell Tate
Travis Kelce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Kelce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Travis Kelce
vs
KC Concepcion
Travis Kelce
vs
Jayden Reed
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Monangai
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Wilson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jayden Reed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quentin Johnston
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
DK Metcalf
Isaiah Likely
vs
Josh Downs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rico Dowdle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Golden
Isaiah Likely
vs
Blake Corum
Isaiah Likely
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz a Rising Fantasy Asset
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
CFB

Ethan Davis Out for the Season
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Brock Bowers

Spotted Walking Unassisted with Leg Sleeve
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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