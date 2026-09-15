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Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 2 Early Updates

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

This past week we saw some huge fantasy football running back performances from Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, and Ashton Jeanty. At RotoBaller HQ, we kickstart our early rankings with our top 85 early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running backs for Week 2. Find out where Gibbs, Henry, Swift, Montgomery, Jeanty, and other key RBs such as Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, Kaelon Black, Blake Corum, and MarShawn Lloyd are listed in our Week 2 running back rankings.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
1 3 Derrick Henry RB 4
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 7
1 5 Jonathan Taylor RB 8
1 6 James Cook III RB 9
2 7 Kenneth Walker III RB 10
2 8 Ashton Jeanty RB 11
2 9 Saquon Barkley RB 13
3 10 De'Von Achane RB 14
3 11 Javonte Williams RB 15
3 12 Omarion Hampton RB 17
3 13 Chase Brown RB 18
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 20
3 15 Kyren Williams RB 21
3 16 David Montgomery RB 23
3 17 Bucky Irving RB 25
4 18 Breece Hall RB 27
4 19 Cam Skattebo RB 30
4 20 Chuba Hubbard RB 32
4 21 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 33
4 22 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 39
5 23 Jadarian Price RB 42
5 24 Jeremiyah Love RB 44
5 25 Bhayshul Tuten RB 49
5 26 Jordan Mason RB 51
5 27 Jaylen Warren RB 53
5 28 J.K. Dobbins RB 58
5 29 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 59
5 30 Quinshon Judkins RB 64
5 31 Kaelon Black RB 67
5 32 MarShawn Lloyd RB 71
5 33 Kyle Monangai RB 77
5 34 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 82
5 35 Rico Dowdle RB 86
6 36 Blake Corum RB 87
6 37 Tony Pollard RB 88
6 38 Kenneth Gainwell RB 94
6 39 Woody Marks RB 95
6 40 Rachaad White RB 96
6 41 Jonathon Brooks RB 98
6 42 RJ Harvey RB 104
6 43 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 115
6 44 Tyler Allgeier RB 119
6 45 Tyjae Spears RB 123
7 46 Keaton Mitchell RB 147
7 47 George Holani RB 151
7 48 Mike Washington Jr. RB 152
7 49 Emmett Johnson RB 153
7 50 Braelon Allen RB 155
7 51 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 159
7 52 Samaje Perine RB 160
7 53 Tank Bigsby RB 161
7 54 Justice Hill RB 162
7 55 Kendre Miller RB 170
7 56 TreVeyon Henderson RB 179
7 57 Chris Brooks RB 182
7 58 Raheim Sanders RB 187
7 59 Kimani Vidal RB 189
7 60 Devin Singletary RB 194
8 61 Ray Davis RB 195
8 62 Kaytron Allen RB 197
8 63 Alvin Kamara RB 200
8 64 Emari Demercado RB 205
8 65 Jonah Coleman RB 214
8 66 Emanuel Wilson RB 215
8 67 Seth McGowan RB 219
8 68 Sione Vaki RB 220
8 69 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 228
8 70 Kyle Juszczyk RB 229
8 71 Isaiah Davis RB 230
8 72 Ollie Gordon II RB 231
8 73 Brashard Smith RB 235
8 74 Corey Kiner RB 236
8 75 Jacob Saylors RB 237
9 76 Jaylen Wright RB 242
9 77 Kaleb Johnson RB 243
9 78 Rasheen Ali RB 250
9 79 Bam Knight RB 251
9 80 Will Shipley RB 252
9 81 Tahj Brooks RB 253
9 82 Ameer Abdullah RB 254
9 83 Najee Harris RB 255
9 84 Roschon Johnson RB 256
9 85 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 257
9 86 Demond Claiborne RB 258
9 87 Jordan James RB 259

 

Week 2 Running Back News

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

After the Jacksonville Jaguars' 34-10 blowout win over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the season opener, John Shipley of Sports Illustrated wrote that "for now, it looks like" running back Bhayshul Tuten is the team's lead back. Tuten outsnapped Chris Rodriguez Jr. 28 (49%) to 23 (40%) and out-touched him 16 to six. However, as third-down back LeQuint Allen Jr., who had only one snap, gets healthier, the distribution of snaps could shift more.

For now, Tuten's fantasy football stock is rising, especially since head coach Liam Coen has been praising him. "I think Tuten ran his tail off. He ran hard. The first run of the day, the first play of the day, I think we maybe had a chance to keep that thing inside, but there was a little color that he did see that allowed him to bounce it. I don't think he missed many reads, personally," Coen said. The 23-year-old handled 15 carries for 16 yards and caught his lone target for 22 yards. It was not a huge game by any means, but it was efficient as the lead back. Tuten is definitely the most fantasy-relevant back in Jacksonville right now, but he faces a difficult Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos and their stout defense.

 

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. After missing most of the 2025 season with a significant ankle injury, Skattebo returned and looked strong, breaking multiple tackles and averaging 3.5 yards after contact per carry on Sunday night. Unfortunately, he played only 60% of snaps and ran just nine routes, going without a target for the first time in his NFL career.

Without a receiving role, Skattebo could be vulnerable to negative game scripts in the future. The biggest positives are that Skattebo looked healthy and the Giants offense looked fantastic, scoring 28 points and totaling nearly 400 yards. Skattebo will hope for more receiving work in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and should factor in as a mid-RB2 moving forward.

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery had a debut to remember with his new team. The 29-year-old totaled 20 carries, 60 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with three catches, 19 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. The Texans came up short against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but Montgomery certainly isn't to blame.

He consistently found ways to get into the end zone when the Texans were in scoring range, allowing the score to stay close throughout the entire second half. Perhaps even more notable is the fact that Woody Marks had just nine carries, which means Montgomery finished with more than two-thirds of the Texans' running back carries in this game. The yardage efficiency numbers weren't great, but none of that matters if he can continue to be a surefire threat to score around the goal line. After proving himself with his new team, Montgomery has jumped to the mid-to-high RB2 tier for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

 

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving totaled eight carries, 45 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also caught all seven of his targets for an additional 48 receiving yards. Outside of the Bucs' loss, this was a great game from Irving for many reasons. He scored a touchdown, he was highly efficient on the ground with 5.6 yards per carry, he caught seven passes, and he totaled nearly 100 scrimmage yards.

After plenty of speculation that Kenny Gainwell could carve out a substantial role in the backfield, Irving proved that he's still the lead back. The only real blemishes on his game were a first-half fumble and the fact that he only registered eight carries, but at least the latter fact was merely a product of the game script. He has a chance to touch the ball 15-20 times with 100+ yards next week against the Cleveland Browns, who have major question marks on both sides of the ball. Irving ranks as a high-end RB2 going into Week 2.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players:  Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Javonte Williams, Kaelon Black, Kendre Miller, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Tyler Allgeier, Jeremiah Love, Blake Corum, MarShawn Lloyd, and Omarion Hampton:

Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Makai Lemon
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Denzel Boston
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colby Parkinson
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
vs
Zachariah Branch
Kaelon Black
vs
Dawson Knox
Kaelon Black
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Kaelon Black
vs
Erick All Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Kaelon Black
vs
Treylon Burks
Kaelon Black
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Kaelon Black
vs
Matthew Hibner
Kaelon Black
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kaelon Black
vs
Isaiah Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jake Tonges
Kaelon Black
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Kaelon Black
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Marquise Brown
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenen Thompson
Kaelon Black
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Roman Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kendre Miller
vs
David Njoku
Kendre Miller
vs
Mack Hollins
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Theo Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Ty Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kendre Miller
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Kendre Miller
vs
Noah Fant
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenen Thompson
Kendre Miller
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Tez Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Mayer
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mark Andrews
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Nabers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Kelce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Troy Franklin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Reed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Greg Dulcich

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Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Brock Bowers

Spotted Walking Unassisted with Leg Sleeve
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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