Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
This past week we saw some huge fantasy football running back performances from Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, and Ashton Jeanty. At RotoBaller HQ, we kickstart our early rankings with our top 85 early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running backs for Week 2. Find out where Gibbs, Henry, Swift, Montgomery, Jeanty, and other key RBs such as Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, Kaelon Black, Blake Corum, and MarShawn Lloyd are listed in our Week 2 running back rankings.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 2 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
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|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|7
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|8
|1
|6
|James Cook III
|RB
|9
|2
|7
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|10
|2
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|11
|2
|9
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|14
|3
|11
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|15
|3
|12
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|17
|3
|13
|Chase Brown
|RB
|18
|3
|14
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|20
|3
|15
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|21
|3
|16
|David Montgomery
|RB
|23
|3
|17
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|25
|4
|18
|Breece Hall
|RB
|27
|4
|19
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|30
|4
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|32
|4
|21
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|33
|4
|22
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|39
|5
|23
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|42
|5
|24
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|44
|5
|25
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|49
|5
|26
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|51
|5
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|53
|5
|28
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|58
|5
|29
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|59
|5
|30
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|64
|5
|31
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|67
|5
|32
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|71
|5
|33
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|77
|5
|34
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|82
|5
|35
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|86
|6
|36
|Blake Corum
|RB
|87
|6
|37
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|88
|6
|38
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|94
|6
|39
|Woody Marks
|RB
|95
|6
|40
|Rachaad White
|RB
|96
|6
|41
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|98
|6
|42
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|104
|6
|43
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|115
|6
|44
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|119
|6
|45
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|123
|7
|46
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|147
|7
|47
|George Holani
|RB
|151
|7
|48
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|152
|7
|49
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|153
|7
|50
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|155
|7
|51
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|159
|7
|52
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|160
|7
|53
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|161
|7
|54
|Justice Hill
|RB
|162
|7
|55
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|170
|7
|56
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|179
|7
|57
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|182
|7
|58
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|187
|7
|59
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|189
|7
|60
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|194
|8
|61
|Ray Davis
|RB
|195
|8
|62
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|197
|8
|63
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|200
|8
|64
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|205
|8
|65
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|214
|8
|66
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|215
|8
|67
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|219
|8
|68
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|220
|8
|69
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|228
|8
|70
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|229
|8
|71
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|230
|8
|72
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|231
|8
|73
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|235
|8
|74
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|236
|8
|75
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|237
|9
|76
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|242
|9
|77
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|243
|9
|78
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|250
|9
|79
|Bam Knight
|RB
|251
|9
|80
|Will Shipley
|RB
|252
|9
|81
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|253
|9
|82
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|254
|9
|83
|Najee Harris
|RB
|255
|9
|84
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|256
|9
|85
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|257
|9
|86
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|258
|9
|87
|Jordan James
|RB
|259
Week 2 Running Back News
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
After the Jacksonville Jaguars' 34-10 blowout win over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the season opener, John Shipley of Sports Illustrated wrote that "for now, it looks like" running back Bhayshul Tuten is the team's lead back. Tuten outsnapped Chris Rodriguez Jr. 28 (49%) to 23 (40%) and out-touched him 16 to six. However, as third-down back LeQuint Allen Jr., who had only one snap, gets healthier, the distribution of snaps could shift more.
For now, Tuten's fantasy football stock is rising, especially since head coach Liam Coen has been praising him. "I think Tuten ran his tail off. He ran hard. The first run of the day, the first play of the day, I think we maybe had a chance to keep that thing inside, but there was a little color that he did see that allowed him to bounce it. I don't think he missed many reads, personally," Coen said. The 23-year-old handled 15 carries for 16 yards and caught his lone target for 22 yards. It was not a huge game by any means, but it was efficient as the lead back. Tuten is definitely the most fantasy-relevant back in Jacksonville right now, but he faces a difficult Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos and their stout defense.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. After missing most of the 2025 season with a significant ankle injury, Skattebo returned and looked strong, breaking multiple tackles and averaging 3.5 yards after contact per carry on Sunday night. Unfortunately, he played only 60% of snaps and ran just nine routes, going without a target for the first time in his NFL career.
Without a receiving role, Skattebo could be vulnerable to negative game scripts in the future. The biggest positives are that Skattebo looked healthy and the Giants offense looked fantastic, scoring 28 points and totaling nearly 400 yards. Skattebo will hope for more receiving work in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and should factor in as a mid-RB2 moving forward.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery had a debut to remember with his new team. The 29-year-old totaled 20 carries, 60 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with three catches, 19 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. The Texans came up short against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but Montgomery certainly isn't to blame.
He consistently found ways to get into the end zone when the Texans were in scoring range, allowing the score to stay close throughout the entire second half. Perhaps even more notable is the fact that Woody Marks had just nine carries, which means Montgomery finished with more than two-thirds of the Texans' running back carries in this game. The yardage efficiency numbers weren't great, but none of that matters if he can continue to be a surefire threat to score around the goal line. After proving himself with his new team, Montgomery has jumped to the mid-to-high RB2 tier for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving totaled eight carries, 45 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also caught all seven of his targets for an additional 48 receiving yards. Outside of the Bucs' loss, this was a great game from Irving for many reasons. He scored a touchdown, he was highly efficient on the ground with 5.6 yards per carry, he caught seven passes, and he totaled nearly 100 scrimmage yards.
After plenty of speculation that Kenny Gainwell could carve out a substantial role in the backfield, Irving proved that he's still the lead back. The only real blemishes on his game were a first-half fumble and the fact that he only registered eight carries, but at least the latter fact was merely a product of the game script. He has a chance to touch the ball 15-20 times with 100+ yards next week against the Cleveland Browns, who have major question marks on both sides of the ball. Irving ranks as a high-end RB2 going into Week 2.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Javonte Williams, Kaelon Black, Kendre Miller, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Tyler Allgeier, Jeremiah Love, Blake Corum, MarShawn Lloyd, and Omarion Hampton:
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