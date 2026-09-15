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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 2 Early Updates

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DJ Moore - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy football season continues to chug along, and whether you won or lost your league matchup, it's never too early to start preparing for the upcoming week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early rankings help you kickstart the week and start preparing for Week 2. Today, we focus on wideouts and our 2026 early Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Below, you will find where key wide receivers such as DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Devaughn Vele, and Adonai Mitchell rank.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 3
1 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 5
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 6
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 12
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 16
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR 19
2 7 Nico Collins WR 22
2 8 George Pickens WR 24
2 9 Zay Flowers WR 26
3 10 DJ Moore WR 28
3 11 Chris Olave WR 29
3 12 DeVonta Smith WR 31
3 13 Mike Evans WR 34
3 14 Parker Washington WR 35
3 15 Ladd McConkey WR 36
4 16 Garrett Wilson WR 37
4 17 Malik Nabers WR 38
4 18 Christian Watson WR 40
4 19 Tee Higgins WR 43
4 20 Emeka Egbuka WR 45
4 21 Terry McLaurin WR 46
5 22 Drake London WR 47
5 23 Rashee Rice WR 48
5 24 Luther Burden III WR 52
5 25 Jameson Williams WR 55
5 26 Davante Adams WR 56
5 27 Tetairoa McMillan WR 60
5 28 Jaylen Waddle WR 61
5 29 Jalen Coker WR 62
5 30 Stefon Diggs WR 63
5 31 Rome Odunze WR 65
6 32 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 68
6 33 Matthew Golden WR 69
6 34 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 70
6 35 DK Metcalf WR 73
7 36 Quentin Johnston WR 75
7 37 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 76
7 38 Michael Wilson WR 79
8 39 Jayden Reed WR 80
8 40 Jakobi Meyers WR 81
8 41 Josh Downs WR 83
8 42 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 85
8 43 Courtland Sutton WR 89
8 44 Romeo Doubs WR 91
8 45 Caleb Douglas WR 92
8 46 Carnell Tate WR 93
8 47 KC Concepcion WR 99
8 48 Jordan Addison WR 100
8 49 Khalil Shakir WR 102
8 50 Alec Pierce WR 105
8 51 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 106
8 52 Tre Tucker WR 108
8 53 Dontayvion Wicks WR 109
8 54 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 111
8 55 Devaughn Vele WR 112
8 56 Rashid Shaheed WR 116
8 57 Adonai Mitchell WR 118
8 58 Keenan Allen WR 120
8 59 Mack Hollins WR 121
8 60 Rashod Bateman WR 125
9 61 Xavier Worthy WR 127
9 62 Pat Bryant WR 128
9 63 Jalen McMillan WR 129
9 64 Denzel Boston WR 130
9 65 Malik Washington WR 132
9 66 Makai Lemon WR 135
9 67 Ted Hurst WR 137
9 68 Jalen Nailor WR 138
9 69 Tre Harris WR 139
9 70 Malachi Fields WR 140
9 71 Kayshon Boutte WR 141
9 72 Jauan Jennings WR 144
9 73 Ryan Flournoy WR 145
9 74 Demarcus Robinson WR 148
9 75 Antonio Williams WR 149
10 76 Kendrick Bourne WR 150
10 77 Kalif Raymond WR 156
10 78 DeMario Douglas WR 158
10 79 Bryce Lance WR 166
10 80 Cooper Kupp WR 167
10 81 Chris Bell WR 168
10 82 Jerry Jeudy WR 169
10 83 Darnell Mooney WR 171
10 84 Jaylin Noel WR 172
10 85 Calvin Ridley WR 173
10 86 Joshua Palmer WR 174
10 87 Jack Bech WR 176
10 88 Isaac TeSlaa WR 177
10 89 Tyquan Thornton WR 180
10 90 Troy Franklin WR 181
11 91 Roman Wilson WR 186
11 92 Andrei Iosivas WR 188
11 93 Elijah Sarratt WR 190
11 94 Keon Coleman WR 191
11 95 Germie Bernard WR 192
11 96 Xavier Hutchinson WR 196
11 97 Zachariah Branch WR 199
11 98 Elic Ayomanor WR 201
11 99 Travis Hunter WR 203
11 100 Xavier Legette WR 206
11 101 Jahan Dotson WR 207
11 102 Kyle Williams WR 208
11 103 Brenen Thompson WR 209
11 104 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 211
11 105 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 212
12 106 Jahdae Walker WR 213
12 107 Zavion Thomas WR 216
12 108 Chris Moore WR 221
12 109 Cyrus Allen WR 222
12 110 KaVontae Turpin WR 223
12 111 Chimere Dike WR 227
12 112 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 232
12 113 Marquise Brown WR 233
12 114 Jordan Whittington WR 234
12 115 Isaiah Williams WR 241
12 116 Dyami Brown WR 244
12 117 Jalen Tolbert WR 245
12 118 Ashton Dulin WR 246

 

Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is "day-to-day" with the hamstring injury that knocked him out of the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, head coach Jesse Minter told Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Before leaving the game on Sunday, the 26-year-old Flowers caught five of his six targets for 150 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season in the eventual 41-23 victory. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) also left with a fractured wrist, and Devontez Walker (groin) was inactive.

If Flowers is limited or out for a Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens' offense could be down to veteran Rashod Bateman and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy inactive in the season opener, as their top options at wideout. Flowers' left hamstring injury is not considered serious, but fantasy managers should draw up some backup plans this weekend, just in case. Check back on Wednesday for Flowers' practice status ahead of this Sunday's game against New Orleans

 

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that wide receiver Alec Pierce (wrist), who banged up his wrist in the season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, is "good right now," according to James Boyd of The Athletic. X-rays on Pierce's left hand/wrist came back negative after Indy's 41-23 loss, so Pierce should be in the clear for a Week 2 showdown on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

The 26-year-old started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after having cleanup surgery on his ankle in the spring, but he was active for the season opener and caught four of his six targets for 61 yards in the loss to Baltimore. As long as Pierce does not suffer a setback with his hand/wrist injury in practice this week, he should be active against the Chiefs as the Colts look for their first win in 2026. Pierce should line up as at least a WR3/flex for fantasy managers in that matchup with his big-play abilities deep down the field.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) rolled his left ankle in the first quarter of the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday but continued to play through it and had one of the best games of his career, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker is wearing a walking boot on Monday but does not expect to miss time this week as the team prepares to play the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 on Sunday.

The 24-year-old third-year receiver caught eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the 59-37 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Injuries are nothing new for Coker, who played in only 22 games in his first two years in the league due to injury. If Coker can manage to stay healthy for an entire season, though, he has true breakout potential, even as the team's WR2 across from former first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan. If Coker can get through practice this week and suit up on Sunday against Atlanta, he should be locked into starting fantasy lineups for a potential encore after his two-touchdown season opener. Right now, Coker is rostered in 61% of Yahoo leagues, so despite his ankle injury, he is a priority waiver-wire addition going into Week 2 action.

 

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was knocked out of the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with a rib injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and he will undergo more testing on Monday. The Chargers initially called it a chest injury on Sunday when McConkey was pulled from the game after taking a hard hit. The good news for fantasy managers is that the 24-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game before getting hurt.

We should have a better idea of whether McConkey has a shot to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders once his test results come back on Monday. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on McConkey's practice status from Wednesday through Friday to gain a clearer picture of his availability for Sunday's game. If McConkey cannot play this weekend, Quentin Johnson and Tre' Harris would have bigger roles in the passing attack for a Chargers offense that fell flat in their season opener after a lot of training camp hype.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zay Flowers, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Devaughn Vele, and Adonai Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Zay Flowers, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Devaughn Vele, and Adonai Mitchell:

Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
vs
Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Mason
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kaelon Black
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Addison
Alec Pierce
vs
Brock Bowers
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Alec Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Alec Pierce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alec Pierce
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Evans
Alec Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Woody Marks
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Juwan Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brock Bowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alec Pierce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
RJ Harvey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jake Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mack Hollins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Mayer
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Kittle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Evans
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Mayer
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brock Bowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alec Pierce
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
RJ Harvey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Nico Collins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devonta Smith
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Evans
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Garrett Wilson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz a Rising Fantasy Asset
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
CFB

Ethan Davis Out for the Season
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Brock Bowers

Spotted Walking Unassisted with Leg Sleeve
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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