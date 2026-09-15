Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
The fantasy football season continues to chug along, and whether you won or lost your league matchup, it's never too early to start preparing for the upcoming week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early rankings help you kickstart the week and start preparing for Week 2. Today, we focus on wideouts and our 2026 early Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Below, you will find where key wide receivers such as DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Devaughn Vele, and Adonai Mitchell rank.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|6
|2
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|12
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|16
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|19
|2
|7
|Nico Collins
|WR
|22
|2
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|24
|2
|9
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|26
|3
|10
|DJ Moore
|WR
|28
|3
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|29
|3
|12
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|31
|3
|13
|Mike Evans
|WR
|34
|3
|14
|Parker Washington
|WR
|35
|3
|15
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|36
|4
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|37
|4
|17
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|38
|4
|18
|Christian Watson
|WR
|40
|4
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|43
|4
|20
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|45
|4
|21
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46
|5
|22
|Drake London
|WR
|47
|5
|23
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|48
|5
|24
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|52
|5
|25
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|55
|5
|26
|Davante Adams
|WR
|56
|5
|27
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|60
|5
|28
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|61
|5
|29
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|62
|5
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|63
|5
|31
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|65
|6
|32
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|68
|6
|33
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|69
|6
|34
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|70
|6
|35
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|73
|7
|36
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|75
|7
|37
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|76
|7
|38
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|79
|8
|39
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|80
|8
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|81
|8
|41
|Josh Downs
|WR
|83
|8
|42
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|85
|8
|43
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|89
|8
|44
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|91
|8
|45
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|92
|8
|46
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|93
|8
|47
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|99
|8
|48
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|100
|8
|49
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|102
|8
|50
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|105
|8
|51
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|106
|8
|52
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|108
|8
|53
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|109
|8
|54
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|111
|8
|55
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|112
|8
|56
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|116
|8
|57
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|118
|8
|58
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|120
|8
|59
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|121
|8
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|125
|9
|61
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|127
|9
|62
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|128
|9
|63
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|129
|9
|64
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|130
|9
|65
|Malik Washington
|WR
|132
|9
|66
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|135
|9
|67
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|137
|9
|68
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|138
|9
|69
|Tre Harris
|WR
|139
|9
|70
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|140
|9
|71
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|141
|9
|72
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|144
|9
|73
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|145
|9
|74
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|148
|9
|75
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|149
|10
|76
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|150
|10
|77
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|156
|10
|78
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|158
|10
|79
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|166
|10
|80
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|167
|10
|81
|Chris Bell
|WR
|168
|10
|82
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|169
|10
|83
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|171
|10
|84
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|172
|10
|85
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|173
|10
|86
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|174
|10
|87
|Jack Bech
|WR
|176
|10
|88
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|177
|10
|89
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|180
|10
|90
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|181
|11
|91
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|186
|11
|92
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|188
|11
|93
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|190
|11
|94
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|191
|11
|95
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|192
|11
|96
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|196
|11
|97
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|199
|11
|98
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|201
|11
|99
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|203
|11
|100
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|206
|11
|101
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|207
|11
|102
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|208
|11
|103
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|209
|11
|104
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|211
|11
|105
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|212
|12
|106
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|213
|12
|107
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|216
|12
|108
|Chris Moore
|WR
|221
|12
|109
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|222
|12
|110
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|223
|12
|111
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|227
|12
|112
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|232
|12
|113
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|233
|12
|114
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|234
|12
|115
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|241
|12
|116
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|244
|12
|117
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|245
|12
|118
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|246
Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is "day-to-day" with the hamstring injury that knocked him out of the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, head coach Jesse Minter told Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Before leaving the game on Sunday, the 26-year-old Flowers caught five of his six targets for 150 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season in the eventual 41-23 victory. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) also left with a fractured wrist, and Devontez Walker (groin) was inactive.
If Flowers is limited or out for a Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens' offense could be down to veteran Rashod Bateman and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy inactive in the season opener, as their top options at wideout. Flowers' left hamstring injury is not considered serious, but fantasy managers should draw up some backup plans this weekend, just in case. Check back on Wednesday for Flowers' practice status ahead of this Sunday's game against New Orleans
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that wide receiver Alec Pierce (wrist), who banged up his wrist in the season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, is "good right now," according to James Boyd of The Athletic. X-rays on Pierce's left hand/wrist came back negative after Indy's 41-23 loss, so Pierce should be in the clear for a Week 2 showdown on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.
The 26-year-old started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after having cleanup surgery on his ankle in the spring, but he was active for the season opener and caught four of his six targets for 61 yards in the loss to Baltimore. As long as Pierce does not suffer a setback with his hand/wrist injury in practice this week, he should be active against the Chiefs as the Colts look for their first win in 2026. Pierce should line up as at least a WR3/flex for fantasy managers in that matchup with his big-play abilities deep down the field.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) rolled his left ankle in the first quarter of the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday but continued to play through it and had one of the best games of his career, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker is wearing a walking boot on Monday but does not expect to miss time this week as the team prepares to play the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 on Sunday.
The 24-year-old third-year receiver caught eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the 59-37 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Injuries are nothing new for Coker, who played in only 22 games in his first two years in the league due to injury. If Coker can manage to stay healthy for an entire season, though, he has true breakout potential, even as the team's WR2 across from former first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan. If Coker can get through practice this week and suit up on Sunday against Atlanta, he should be locked into starting fantasy lineups for a potential encore after his two-touchdown season opener. Right now, Coker is rostered in 61% of Yahoo leagues, so despite his ankle injury, he is a priority waiver-wire addition going into Week 2 action.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was knocked out of the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with a rib injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and he will undergo more testing on Monday. The Chargers initially called it a chest injury on Sunday when McConkey was pulled from the game after taking a hard hit. The good news for fantasy managers is that the 24-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game before getting hurt.
We should have a better idea of whether McConkey has a shot to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders once his test results come back on Monday. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on McConkey's practice status from Wednesday through Friday to gain a clearer picture of his availability for Sunday's game. If McConkey cannot play this weekend, Quentin Johnson and Tre' Harris would have bigger roles in the passing attack for a Chargers offense that fell flat in their season opener after a lot of training camp hype.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zay Flowers, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Devaughn Vele, and Adonai Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Zay Flowers, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Devaughn Vele, and Adonai Mitchell:
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