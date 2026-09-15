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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 2 Early Updates

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Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 2 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Quarterback News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

This past week we saw many high-scoring games and some great fantasy quarterback play from Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Caleb Williams, and Jalen Hurts. We are marching into Week 2, and can NFL teams replicate the offensive success for the upcoming week? We'll find out soon enough. At RotoBaller HQ, we already prepared our quarterback rankings early fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2. Whether you are streaming the position or need to make a tough call for your Superflex or QB2, use our QB rankings to help make those important decisions.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Caleb Williams QB
2 4 Brock Purdy QB
2 5 Jalen Hurts QB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Joe Burrow QB
3 10 Justin Herbert QB
3 11 Jaxson Dart QB
3 12 Jared Goff QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 Drake Maye QB
4 15 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 16 Matthew Stafford QB
4 17 Jordan Love QB
5 18 Baker Mayfield QB
5 19 C.J. Stroud QB
5 20 Malik Willis QB
5 21 Bryce Young QB
5 22 Bo Nix QB
5 23 Tyler Shough QB
5 24 Carson Wentz QB
6 25 Daniel Jones QB
6 26 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 27 Kirk Cousins QB
6 28 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 29 Geno Smith QB
6 30 Drew Lock QB
6 31 Cam Ward QB
6 32 Cooper Rush QB
6 33 Deshaun Watson QB
6 34 Michael Penix Jr. QB

 

Week 2 Quarterback News

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix did not look good at all in his first regular-season action since fracturing his ankle in the team's overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round back in January. In the Broncos' 31-10 loss in Kansas City to the division-rival Chiefs on Monday night, Nix struggled to get anything going on offense, going 17-for-28 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was sacked four times for a loss of 16 yards and ran the ball three times for only two yards gained.

This definitely was not how the 26-year-old wanted to get his third year in the NFL started, and it will not get any easier the next two weeks against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. As long as Nix is healthy, though, he will surely bounce back in an offense surrounded by weapons on the ground and through the air. But after his poor performance against the Chiefs, fantasy managers will not be in a hurry to use him as a starter in single-QB leagues in Week 2 against the Jags.

 

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough shook off a rough first half to post a monster performance in his team's overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, completing 35 of 56 pass attempts for 410 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Turnovers were an issue for Shough, as he also lost a fumble in addition to throwing the two picks. However, the 26-year-old nearly led his team all the way back from a 21-point deficit by leading touchdown drives on four of the Saints' final six possessions of the game.

Shough was impressive down the stretch of the 2025 season after taking over as the Saints' QB1 in Week 9, throwing for over 1,300 yards and collecting eight total touchdowns over the team's final five games. If this past Sunday is any indication, he could be in line for a year-2 breakout in 2026. Shough profiles as a must-start quarterback in two-QB formats, and he's worth targeting on the waiver wire in 12-team, single-QB fantasy leagues as well.

 

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was ruled out for the season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that it might be "a bit too early" for Penix to be ready to make his 2026 season debut in Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. The Falcons clearly view Penix as their man under center this year, but only when he is fully recovered from the partial ACL tear in his knee that he suffered late in 2025.

Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), who was brought in this offseason in free agency as an insurance option for Penix, was slated to start against the Steelers before injuring his oblique in practice last Thursday and eventually being ruled out. Veteran backup Cooper Rush made the start on Sunday and predictably struggled, throwing for 143 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. If Tagovailoa cannot go in Week 2 against Carolina, Rush could be forced into a second straight start for Atlanta. It sounds like a more realistic date for Penix's 2026 season debut could come on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

 

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters on Monday that he anticipates veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Monken said that "there were some really good things on film" despite the Browns being blown out 34-10 in the season opener on Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 31-year-old completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts (72.7%) for 205 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

He also added 38 rushing yards on six carries. Watson fumbled the ball but ended up recovering it, so he avoided any costly turnovers. His lone touchdown pass was a 46-yard deep strike to rookie receiver Denzel Boston, but it came with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter with the game already well over. Watson has plenty of arm strength and was accurate in his first NFL game since 2024, but he could have his hands full in Week 2 against a blitz-heavy Buccaneers defense, making him merely a low-end, low-upside QB2 in superflex fantasy leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, Jordan Love, Bryce Young, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr., and Jacoby Brissett. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, Jordan Love, Bryce Young, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr., and Jacoby Brissett:

Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Jaxson Dart
Caleb Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jaxson Dart
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Sam Darnold
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
vs
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalen Hurts
Justin Herbert
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
vs
Dak Prescott
Justin Herbert
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Justin Herbert
vs
Caleb Williams
Justin Herbert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Justin Herbert
vs
Jared Goff
Justin Herbert
vs
Jaxson Dart
Justin Herbert
vs
Jayden Daniels
Justin Herbert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Justin Herbert
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cooper Rush
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Deshaun Watson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Deshaun Watson
vs
Cooper Rush
Deshaun Watson
vs
Geno Smith
Deshaun Watson
vs
Cam Ward
Deshaun Watson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
vs
Bryce Young
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Deshaun Watson
vs
Sam Darnold
Deshaun Watson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deshaun Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Deshaun Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Deshaun Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 2 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 2 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 2 Rankings: All Positions


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