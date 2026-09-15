Andy's potential Week 2 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 2.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 of the fantasy football season is in the books, which means it's already time to turn our attention to Week 2. Even though it is still early, it's crucial to set our optimal lineups.
Last week, we hit on many of our bust picks, such as Quinshon Judkins and Marvin Harrison Jr., who were major disappointments in the season opener. This week, we will post last season's MVP along with a wide receiver poised to take on a larger target share.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 2? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. NYG
Matthew Stafford was a league winner in 2025, throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 passing touchdowns to earn MVP honors. However, his 2026 season did not get off to the best start. In Australia, Stafford and the Rams stumbled against the 49ers, as he went 15-for-25 with 155 yards and no score.
He threw an interception and only completed one pass for more than 40 yards (and just two for more than 20 yards. While the upside is still there, Stafford's path to success won't be much easier in Week 2. Following a long trip back to Los Angeles, he will face a Giants defense that held Dak Prescott to just 175 yards on Sunday night.
Stafford remains a firm hold, but managers should consider a streaming option like Tyler Shough or C.J. Stroud, who have far better matchups.
Matthew Stafford on passing downs v. SF (2 and 7+/3rd and 3+)
7 dropbacks
2-for-7 (29.6%)
-22.3 CPOE
9 yards (1.3 YPA)
0 TD/1 INT
-1.43 EPA per play
0% success rate
SF got interior pressure, defended the middle of the field and forced uncomfortable throws outside pic.twitter.com/Y2fPkumCa9
— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 11, 2026
RB Jadarian Price (SEA) at ARI
Price flashed solid upside in his NFL debut, but saw his ceiling capped. Facing the Patriots, Price ran for 53 yards on just 10 carries and brought in both of his targets for two yards. However, he often ceded work to George Holani, especially in passing downs and near the red zone.
While Price may eventually take charge of the backfield, managers should proceed with caution in the short term. In Week 2, the former Notre Dame standout will face the Cardinals, who recently held Omarion Hampton to just 43 rushing yards on 12 carries. While Price can break a few long runs, his ceiling will be significantly capped by the high workload and tougher matchup.
WR Romeo Doubs (NE) vs. PIT
Doubs had a disastrous New England debut. In the season opener. Doubs failed to catch any of his three targets as the Patriots' offense couldn't find much rhythm against the Seattle Seahawks. Even though his fantasy stock is on the rise with A.J. Brown on the IR, managers should think twice before putting the former Packer in their lineup.
Doubs will face a Steelers defense that held Drake London to just 29 yards. Although he was catching passes from a third-string QB, Doubs and Maye still haven't found a rhythm. Instead, once Brown exited the game, he put an emphasis on Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas. Doubs remains worthy of a bench spot but should not enter your starting lineup, despite the potential increase in targets.
Romeo Doubs gets ANOTHER chance…
and absolutely BUTTERFINGERS it 😭
You cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/iGsZH563AB
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) September 10, 2026
TE Jake Ferguson (DAL) vs. WSH
Rounding out this week's bust column is a tight end many managers likely selected as a low-end starter. Jake Ferguson enjoyed a dominant start to the 2025 season but hit a cold streak down the stretch once CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both shared the field together. From Weeks 1 through 7, Ferguson averaged a strong 17.2 PPR points per game.
However, from Weeks 8 through 17, he averaged a low 7.6 PPR points per game. Those struggles extended into Week 1 as he caught just two targets (two in the air) for a low six yards. Even though he will face a Washington defense that allowed Dallas Goedert to score two touchdowns with 77 yards.
When Lamb and Pickens are on the field, Ferguson is the distant No. 3 option in the passing game and is quickly falling to the No. 4 role, behind the emerging Ryan Flournoy.
Read more player news and updates for Week 2
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Stafford, Jadarian Price, Romeo Doubs, Jake Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Matthew Stafford, Jadarian Price, Romeo Doubs, Jake Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Matthew Stafford, Jadarian Price, Romeo Doubs, Jake Ferguson compared to others:
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