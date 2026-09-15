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Week 2 Lineup Busts? Fantasy Football Players to Consider Sitting

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Andy's potential Week 2 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 2.

In This Article hide
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 of the fantasy football season is in the books, which means it's already time to turn our attention to Week 2. Even though it is still early, it's crucial to set our optimal lineups.

Last week, we hit on many of our bust picks, such as Quinshon Judkins and Marvin Harrison Jr., who were major disappointments in the season opener. This week, we will post last season's MVP along with a wide receiver poised to take on a larger target share.

Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 2? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts

QB Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. NYG

Matthew Stafford was a league winner in 2025, throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 passing touchdowns to earn MVP honors. However, his 2026 season did not get off to the best start. In Australia, Stafford and the Rams stumbled against the 49ers, as he went 15-for-25 with 155 yards and no score.

He threw an interception and only completed one pass for more than 40 yards (and just two for more than 20 yards. While the upside is still there, Stafford's path to success won't be much easier in Week 2. Following a long trip back to Los Angeles, he will face a Giants defense that held Dak Prescott to just 175 yards on Sunday night.

Stafford remains a firm hold, but managers should consider a streaming option like Tyler Shough or C.J. Stroud, who have far better matchups.

RB Jadarian Price (SEA) at ARI

Price flashed solid upside in his NFL debut, but saw his ceiling capped. Facing the Patriots, Price ran for 53 yards on just 10 carries and brought in both of his targets for two yards. However, he often ceded work to George Holani, especially in passing downs and near the red zone.

While Price may eventually take charge of the backfield, managers should proceed with caution in the short term. In Week 2, the former Notre Dame standout will face the Cardinals, who recently held Omarion Hampton to just 43 rushing yards on 12 carries. While Price can break a few long runs, his ceiling will be significantly capped by the high workload and tougher matchup.

WR Romeo Doubs (NE) vs. PIT

Doubs had a disastrous New England debut. In the season opener. Doubs failed to catch any of his three targets as the Patriots' offense couldn't find much rhythm against the Seattle Seahawks. Even though his fantasy stock is on the rise with A.J. Brown on the IR, managers should think twice before putting the former Packer in their lineup.

Doubs will face a Steelers defense that held Drake London to just 29 yards. Although he was catching passes from a third-string QB, Doubs and Maye still haven't found a rhythm. Instead, once Brown exited the game, he put an emphasis on Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas. Doubs remains worthy of a bench spot but should not enter your starting lineup, despite the potential increase in targets.

TE Jake Ferguson (DAL) vs. WSH

Rounding out this week's bust column is a tight end many managers likely selected as a low-end starter. Jake Ferguson enjoyed a dominant start to the 2025 season but hit a cold streak down the stretch once CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both shared the field together. From Weeks 1 through 7, Ferguson averaged a strong 17.2 PPR points per game.

However, from Weeks 8 through 17, he averaged a low 7.6 PPR points per game. Those struggles extended into Week 1 as he caught just two targets (two in the air) for a low six yards. Even though he will face a Washington defense that allowed Dallas Goedert to score two touchdowns with 77 yards.

When Lamb and Pickens are on the field, Ferguson is the distant No. 3 option in the passing game and is quickly falling to the No. 4 role, behind the emerging Ryan Flournoy.

Read more player news and updates for Week 2

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Stafford, Jadarian Price, Romeo Doubs, Jake Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Matthew Stafford, Jadarian Price, Romeo Doubs, Jake Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Matthew Stafford, Jadarian Price, Romeo Doubs, Jake Ferguson compared to others:

Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Carson Wentz
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drew Lock
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan James
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cooper Rush
Matthew Stafford
vs
Demond Claiborne
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Najee Harris
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Roschon Johnson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Matthew Stafford
vs
Will Shipley
Matthew Stafford
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jayden Reed
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kaelon Black
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Tucker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alec Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
DJ Moore
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
RJ Harvey
Jake Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jake Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rachaad White
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Blake Corum
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jake Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jake Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jake Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jake Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mack Hollins
Jake Ferguson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jake Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Jake Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq

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