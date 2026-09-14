Rob's Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 2 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
Week 1 brought plenty of fireworks, with multiple games eclipsing the 60-point threshold. It'll be important for fantasy managers to weed through some of that and realize not all box scores are what they appear. This article breaks down my Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire pickups and stashes.
Each position is broken into four sections: 10-team adds, 12-team adds, IR stashes, and deeper league adds. Players are ranked in the order I'd prioritize them within each category. The goal is to include options for all different league sizes.
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2
Adds for 10-Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 42.0% Rostered
Allgeier played 12 more snaps than Jeremiyah Love, ran three more routes, and finished with six more carries than Love (17 to 11). Love was likely still limited from a high ankle sprain and may not have been truly 100%.
Allgeier handled two of the three goal-line snaps, with the other one going to Love. Allgeier should be valued as an RB3 moving forward, but as Love continues to settle in, fantasy managers should expect his value to decrease.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 30.9% Rostered
Bhayshul Tuten handled 15 carries to Rodriguez's six, but the snap share was very close (28 to 23, advantage Tuten). Rodriguez ran more routes than Tuten, 12 to 10. More importantly, the team had one goal-line play, and Rodriguez was on the field. That could mean Rodriguez will be the team's primary option near the end zone.
That is a big development for Rodriguez's fantasy value. Jacksonville had nine short-yardage situations, and Rodriguez handled five of those snaps. Based on Week 1, it seems as though Rodriguez will get the first chance to be the team's hammer near the goal line.
Rodriguez is a touchdown-dependent RB4 with high-contingency value.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 58.9% Rostered
Marks is the clear No. 2 in Houston. He finished with nine carries and one reception. He is likely to see 7-10 touches per game, giving him low-end RB4 value. He out-snapped and ran more routes than Montgomery.
Marks carries more value in PPR leagues, but it's clear that the reports out of training camp that Marks was going to have a real role in this offense were true. Marks should be valued as a usable RB4. If Monty were to miss time, he'd vault up to being a low-end RB2.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 35.9% Rostered
Travis Etienne Jr. played fewer than 60% of the snaps despite the other running backs being Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson. Those two backs logged 41 snaps, ran 13 routes to Etienne's 29, and finished with 11 carries to Etienne's 10. Based on this, it seems as though once Kamara is back on the field, he's going to have a fantasy-relevant role.
If Kamara is handling 8-12 touches per game, which, based on the stats from this game, should be the expectation, Kamara is going to be an RB3/4. If Kamara can carve out a bigger role in the passing game or split work in the goal-line, Kamara could hold standalone value, to go along with his contingency value if Etienne gets hurt.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 55.8% Rostered
Spears is best-suited in PPR leagues. He's the Titans' change-of-pace back and primary pass-catching back. The snap share between him and Tony Pollard was essentially 50/50 (26 to 25, advantage Pollard). Spears did have a big advantage in routes run, 17 to eight, which led to Spears doubling up Pollard in targets, four to two.
Pollard remains the team's primary ball-carrier; however, Spears handled the team's two short-yardage plays. If Spears gets some of the scoring opportunities, he could hold standalone RB4 value. The problem right now is how dreadful the entire Titans offense is.
Adds for 12-Team Leagues
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 15.4% Rostered
Christian McCaffrey dealt with cramps throughout the game and nagging injuries throughout training camp. That, along with the long flight and international game, could have impacted the snap and touch share that we saw in their contest. Or, it's possible the 49ers are going to be intentional about limiting McCaffrey's snaps and overall touches.
#49ers Week 1 RB Usage
- Christian McCaffrey: 55% snaps, 10 carries, 18 routes, 8 targets (88 yds)
- Kaelon Black: 44% snaps, 14 carries, 10 routes, 1 target (70 yds)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 11, 2026
Either way, you can't ignore the fact that Black finished with 14 carries to McCaffrey's 10. Black was fairly effective as well, finishing with 65 yards. He also finished with one reception for five yards. If this volume holds, Black is going to have standalone value on a weekly basis, but it may be minimal as McCaffrey continues to dominate the high-value touches (targets and red zone touches).
Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers - 11.4% Rostered
MarShawn Lloyd finished with more touches than Brooks, but it was Brooks who out-snapped Lloyd 38 to 30. They each ran nine routes (Lloyd was the only one to record a target). Brooks finished with seven touches to Lloyd's 13.
Lloyd finished with 37 yards to Brooks' 29. This is a 50/50 backfield right now with Lloyd operating as the 1A. Josh Jacobs continues to be on the commissioner's exempt list, and until he returns - if he returns - Brooks is going to be someone worth rostering.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 29.5% Rostered
As of right now, Coleman is more of a long-term stash. J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey are the team's primary starters. Dobbins will operate as the team's early-down back, handling the short-yardage and potentially the goal-line situations as well. Harvey will be the team's primary third-down and two-minute drill back.
Harvey struggled with efficiency last year, which could open the door for Coleman to get more involved. Dobbins has also never played a full 17 games in a season, which also presents an opportunity for Coleman. Denver has a top-five offensive line, so if Coleman ever finds himself in a regular role for this offense, he would see a significant increase in his fantasy value.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks - 4.2% Rostered
Holani played 23 snaps to Jadarian Price's 24. This was a very even split between the two backs in Week 1. Price ran 12 routes to Holani's seven, and Price was the only one to log a target. Price also had the advantage in carries, 10-to-8, but all of these workload indicators are close to 50/50.
Price was the early-down back, but it was Holani who handled third-downs and the two-minute drill. Until Zach Charbonnet returns, Holani will have standalone value.
Pure Handcuffs
- Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 12.1% Rostered
- Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 21.4% Rostered
- Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 38.8% Rostered
- Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 18.9% Rostered
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 9.7% Rostered
- Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 25.9% Rostered
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 6.7% Rostered
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 12.5% Rostered
- Emari Demercado, Dallas Cowboys - 1.8% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Najee Harris, New York Giants - 11.9% Rostered
- Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans - 1.4% Rostered
- Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings - 0.6% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 53.9% Rostered
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals - 2.8% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2
Adds for 10-Team Leagues
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers - 50.8% Rostered
Coker is the team's primary receiver opposite Tetairoa McMillan. He struggled with injuries last year, but had a promising rookie season. After he returned late last season, Coker was more efficient and effective than McMillan in some areas. That continued in Week 1.
Coker finished with nine targets, eight receptions, 138 yards, and two touchdowns. He was downright dominant. Fantasy managers should be somewhat cautious because this was an incredibly high-scoring game that produced high snap totals, and the Bears look like one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Coker, however, is clearly the team's No. 2 weapon in the passing game and should be one of the priority adds if, by some chance, Coker is on your league's waiver wire.
Adds for 12-Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 15.5% Rostered
Mitchell finished second on the team in snaps and ran the same number of routes as alpha receiver, Garrett Wilson. Mitchell finished tied for second on the team in targets with three. However, it should be noted that New York was able to play with a lead for most of the game against the lowly Titans. This outcome is unlikely to be duplicated often, despite their two games against Miami.
Adonai Mitchell Carries Breakout Potential into 2026 https://t.co/DUdub59FSA
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 9, 2026
Mitchell reeled in all three targets and finished with 60 yards. He's the team's primary deep-ball threat, so he will no doubt have some duds when he and Geno Smith are unable to connect, but he'll also have some big weeks where he catches a long touchdown. He's a boom-or-bust player, but he's a full-time player with league-flipping upside. There are worse ways to use a bench spot.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 15.6% Rostered
Douglas finished second to Malik Washington in snaps and routes, but was comfortably ahead of No. 3 receiver, Chris Bell. While Washington had eight targets compared to Douglas's six, Douglas was much more effective with his opportunities.
Washington finished with three catches for 53 yards, whereas Douglas had five catches for 94 yards. This is a team that will be trailing on the scoreboard most of the year. They couldn't even hang with the Raiders. There will be plenty of passing volume in Miami, and Malik Willis throws a nice deep ball. They'll connect on a handful of long touchdowns.
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 12.9% Rostered
Vele would be higher on the list if Jordyn Tyson's return wasn't coming. He's on short-term IR, but his return will inevitably change Vele's opportunities. However, he's dealt with recurring hamstring issues, so his return isn't guaranteed.
ANOTHER great catch by Devaughn Vele!
NOvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pt5TNZuKkH
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Chris Olave left the game but did return. This allowed Vele to lead the team in routes and snaps. He finished with nine targets, seven receptions, 69 yards, and one touchdown. Until Tyson returns, Vele needs to be on rosters. He's a solid WR4 who can be used in a pinch with confidence.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns - 25.3% Rostered
Boston led Cleveland in both routes and snaps, a strong indicator of how the team views their impressive rookie. Boston, Jerry Jeudy, and other rookie KC Concepcion all finished with four targets, but it was Boston who made the most of them, largely off the back of one long touchdown.
1st NFL TD for Denzel Boston! 👏pic.twitter.com/oIPE5frCgC
— FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) September 13, 2026
Boston finished with two receptions, 59 yards, and a touchdown. The Browns are going to be bad, which will ensure their passing volume stays high week on week. However, given the quarterback play, these receiving options will be boom-or-bust. There are several mouths to feed, and a chef completely incapable of feeding them all.
Boston is a worthwhile stash if he can separate from the other guys, if Jeudy gets traded, or if, by some miracle, Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders prove to be below average rather than awful, which would be a significant improvement.
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 10.1% Rostered
Wicks finished second on the team in snaps and routes, outpacing first-round rookie Makai Lemon in both categories. However, even though Wicks had Lemon by 15 snaps, he logged just two more routes than Lemon, and they both finished with four targets. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert both had five.
Wicks will continue operating as the team's 3A or 3B. Smith and Goedert are the primary options, with Wicks and Lemon working as the secondary ones. This week, Wicks was the most successful, finishing with two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on how long Wicks can hold off the rookie, but for right now, Wicks is a worthy stash best used in starting lineups against offenses that are going to challenge Philadelphia, in hopes of increasing their passing volume.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 1.1% Rostered
A.J. Brown is on short-term IR and is expected to miss six weeks. New England will need someone to step up. Douglas finished second on the team in snaps and routes, behind only Mack Hollins. Douglas finished with the most targets with seven and is used in the slot, largely operating close to the line of scrimmage.
He turned his seven targets into five receptions for 20 yards, so his upside, outside of full-PPR leagues, is somewhat limited because of his size. He doesn't work downfield and is not a red zone weapon, but Drake Maye will be looking to spread the ball around, and Douglas may be the best bet to lead the team in targets while Brown is out.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 1.9% Rostered
The third-round pick wasted no time in making his presence felt. He finished with four targets, catching them all for 64 yards and a touchdown. He finished fourth on the team in snaps and routes behind Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Dyami Brown. The first two should come as no surprise, but Brown maybe.
In either case, Williams' performance should earn more opportunities moving forward. He was a productive collegiate player, and while he's unlikely to supplant McLaurin or Diggs, he could add value for a team whose defense might struggle to slow down opposing offenses.
Diggs and McLaurin are both older players who have struggled with injuries in recent years. There's a scenario where Williams holds significant value in the second-half of the season.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore - 8.9% Rostered
Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is believed to have suffered a fractured wrist, which will sideline him for several weeks. Zay Flowers left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. He had been sidelined by a hamstring injury in training camp. If he re-aggravated that earlier injury, the team could opt to be extra cautious with him.
If both players do miss time moving forward, Bateman would be the team's No. 1 receiver by default. He's a former first-rounder, but has never lived up to the hype largely due to injuries. He'll get his chance now, and the Baltimore offense looked electric in Week 1. Bateman will have plenty of opportunities moving forward and is worth stashing to see if he can make good on them.
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 43.5% Rostered
Shaheed had a disappointing start to the season, but Sam Darnold's injury certainly didn't help. Throughout the offseason, there was regular chatter that Shaheed would play a big role in the offense. That didn't come to fruition in their first game, and with Darnold likely missing a game or two, we can assume it won't happen until Darnold is back.
However, Shaheed has proven to be a capable downfield threat, and with defenses so preoccupied with stopping Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it wouldn't be surprising for Shaheed to turn into a boom-or-bust WR4/5. Fantasy managers should stash him while Darnold recovers to see what his role looks like with Darnold under center.
Kyle Williams, New England Patriots - 0.3% Rostered
With AJ Brown on IR and with how poorly Romeo Doubs played in Week 1, the door is open just slightly for Williams to make some noise. Williams finished the preseason with seven catches, 176 yards, and three touchdowns. After Brown went down, Williams operated as the team's primary X-receiver.
He just might be the team's best man-beater. The Patriots will likely use a receiver-by-committee approach, and the ball will get spread around, but Maye posted huge numbers last year without a star-studded receiver group, and now Williams has the potential to cash in on that.
Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts - 29.1% Rostered
Allen is similar to DeMario Douglas in that he largely operates close to the line of scrimmage, but Allen has more target competition in Tyler Warren, Josh Down, and Alec Pierce. However, Allen has held off guys like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze in recent seasons.
Allen is an incredibly smart player who understands how to find the holes in a defense. He continues to earn quarterbacks' trust, and that ability plays well in the red zone. Allen won't be a league-winner, but can be a decent bench player in full-PPR leagues.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 32.3% Rostered
Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders - 13.1% Rostered
Brock Bowers might be out for another week or two; however, his return-to-play date is still up in the air. Until then, both receivers can lead their teams in targets on any given week. Kirk Cousins and the passing offense failed to get anything going in Week 1 despite playing an absolutely dreadful Miami defense.
It's hard to have much confidence in anyone not named Brock Bowers or Ashton Jeanty, but it's also rare in larger leagues to find full-time starters on the waiver wire, which is what Tucker and Nailor are. That is their selling point, and at this time, that's pretty much all they've got.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 26.6% Rostered
Jeudy is stuck in a quartet between Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Harold Fannin Jr. As the season goes on and as the losses pile up- and they will- it stands to reason that the team will continue to prioritize their young players.
The hope is that Jeudy is eventually traded at the deadline, which seems like a good idea for all parties. This would increase his fantasy value, but it's not guaranteed. In the meantime, Jeudy offers little value to fantasy managers.
IR Stashes
- Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 35.6% Rostered
- Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 31.8% Rostered
- Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 33.0% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans - 16.0% Rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 10.8% Rostered
- Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 7.9% Rostered
- Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 7.8% Rostered
- Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 6.6% Rostered
- Darnell Mooney, New York Giants - 2.0% Rostered
- Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos - 1.9% Rostered
- Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders - 0.8% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2
Adds for 10-Team Leagues
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 51.8% Rostered
Johnson ran 53 routes to Noah Fant's 19. While fantasy managers see Fant's seven targets to Johnson's six, based on their routes run, fantasy managers should be betting on Johnson's fantasy production and target volume continuing. It's why you won't find Fant on this article... yet.
Johnson logged 76 snaps to Fant's 37. Johnson finished with three catches, 54 yards, and a touchdown. Johnson had a big season for the Saints last year, especially in the second half after the Shaheed trade, when he operated as the team's clear No. 2 behind Chris Olave. That's the current set-up and one fantasy managers should be very interested in.
Adds for 12-Team Leagues
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 22.7% Rostered
Don't worry too much about the lack of production or targets; the Jaguars were never threatened by the Browns. Strange clearly led the team's tight ends in snaps and routes. He also found the end zone, catching two of his three targets for 23 yards and one score.
This offense looked absolutely unstoppable against a defense that was quite good last year. Strange is an integral part of this offense, which looks like it could be top-five.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 29.9% Rostered
Mayer played more snaps and finished with more targets than any Raiders' receiver this past weekend. Brock Bowers' return date is unknown. Reports indicate he could play in Week 2, but it's hard to put too much faith in any of that yet. Mayer will be a strong start for as long as Bowers is out.
Even once he returns, Mayer may very well be the team's No. 2 target behind Bowers. He out-snapped and out-targeted all of them this past weekend. Will that be enough to remain fantasy-relevant? That's unknown, but he'll likely get another opportunity to prove his worth if Bowers misses another week.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 54.8% Rostered
Henry was largely irrelevant in Week 1, but with AJ Brown now on IR and expected to miss six weeks, Henry's opportunities will likely increase in the next few weeks. Last year, Henry proved to have a strong rapport with Maye, especially in the red zone. With Brown out, fantasy managers in need of a tight end can bank on that performance again.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 19.9% Rostered
After Jayden Higgins tore his ACL, Schultz saw his fantasy value increase once again. He seemed poised to serve as C.J. Stroud's No. 2 target behind Nico Collins, and that proved correct in Week 1. He finished with seven targets, second only to Collins.
He caught four of them for 35 yards. He is best used in PPR leagues because he offers little to no value downfield and does not break tackles. He needs volume. Even with that, he'll need a touchdown to truly have a big week.
Adds for Deep Leagues
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams - 27.6% Rostered
- Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 1.5% Rostered
- David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers - 4.8% Rostered
- A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks - 7.0% Rostered
- Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans - 5.6% Rostered
- Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 14.6% Rostered
- Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 8.1% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - 46.7% Rostered
Kellen Moore offenses continue to be some of the most fast-paced and yield plenty of fantasy football goodness. That was true for Shough this past weekend. He finished with 35 completions on 56 attempts for 410 yards and three touchdowns. He did have two interceptions and didn't use his legs much, finishing with just four carries for eight yards.
However, the Saints defense does not appear formidable, despite slowing down Detroit's impressive offense. A lackluster defense, along with the fast-paced offense the Saints play with, will bring plenty of fantasy points.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers - 42.1% Rostered
Love was under pressure all day after Brian Flores blitzed on over 75% of his dropbacks, but that didn't stop him from almost throwing for 400 yards. He finished with 42 attempts, up from around 30 over the past two years. With little to no running game to speak of, Matt LaFleur seemed to open the playbook a bit.
Jordan Love threw 42 pass attempts in Week 1. That is his 4th highest in a game in his career
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 13, 2026
Love struggled to complete passes under pressure, completing just 50% of his 42 attempts, but had 387 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception and fumbled, but still scored 23.35 points. Love looks like he could be in line for a career year.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 59.6% Rostered
Mayfield and the Bucs' offense got off to a slow start against Cincinnati because of several fumbles, but once this offense started to click, you could see its potential. Mayfield can use his legs, evidenced by the 30 yards and rushing score he had this past weekend.
If Tampa Bay can refrain from giving the defense the ball so often and not start quite as slow, there are plenty of better days ahead for this offense that is stacked with plenty of playmakers at every level.
Deep League Adds
- Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins - 21.0% Rostered
- Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals - 5.1% Rostered
- Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - 11.1% Rostered
- Geno Smith, New York Jets - 3.9% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 2
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 12.8% Rostered (vs Cleveland Browns)
- San Francisco 49ers - 7.3% Rostered (vs Miami Dolphins)
- Green Bay Packers - 16.3% Rostered (at New York Jets)
- Kansas City Chiefs - 35.1% Rostered (vs Indianapolis Colts)
- Los Angeles Chargers - 60.6% Rostered (vs Las Vegas Raiders)
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