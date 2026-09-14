Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 1 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Andersen Pickard identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.
Football is back! The 2026 NFL season kicked off this past week with a plethora of exciting primetime games, plus a stacked slate of Sunday contests. This week featured a bunch of big plays, fantasy football explosions, and exciting storylines.
However, not all was sunshine and rainbows. A common trend in Week 1 was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations. Not only did it put their managers at a disadvantage, but it also cost some managers their shot at starting the season 1-0.
Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 1, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Matthew Stafford, 5.1 FPTS
Stafford had a miserable showing on Thursday night, throwing for just 155 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Those are unacceptable numbers for a quarterback throwing to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. We can likely chalk this up to the Rams' peculiar strategy for traveling to Australia. He should bounce back as a fringe QB1 back in the United States for Week 2.
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Kenny Gainwell, 2.8 FPTS
There was plenty of buzz that Gainwell would be able to carve out a standalone role behind Bucky Irving, but that didn't happen in Week 1. Irving had eight carries, seven receptions, 93 total yards, and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Gainwell had just six touches for 18 yards. He's back into handcuff territory and should no longer be trusted as an RB3/flex as long as Irving is healthy.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., 2.3 FPTS
Another "backfield by committee" gained some clarity on Sunday, as it became evident that Rodriguez won't have much standalone value with Bhayshul Tuten healthy. Neither back was very productive by any means, but Rodriguez was definitely the No. 2 option out of the backfield. He should be benched in most fantasy leagues when the Jaguars face the Broncos next week.
MarShawn Lloyd, 3.7 FPTS
All signs pointed to Lloyd leading the Packers' backfield with Josh Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list. Instead, Brooks led the backfield in snaps, and both backs were quite unproductive when given the football. Playing against the Vikings' masterfully coached defense isn't easy, so we're willing to give Lloyd another chance as a low-end RB2 against the Jets next week.
#Packers Week 1 RB Usage
- Chris Brooks: 55% snaps, 7 carries, 9 routes, 1 target (29 yds)
- MarShawn Lloyd: 45% snaps, 13 carries, 7 routes, 1 target (37 yds)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 13, 2026
Quinshon Judkins, 7.0 FPTS
Judkins' productivity was limited on Sunday as the Browns' offense struggled all around. The second-year back rushed for just 2.8 yards per carry and was not a threat in the receiving game. As long as Cleveland continues to deal with adversity on offense, touchdown opportunities will be hard to come by. Judkins is falling to the low-end RB2 range, at best.
Rico Dowdle, 4.1 FPTS
The Steelers tried to give equal volume to Dowdle and Jaylen Warren, but the former seemed immune to making plays. He finished Sunday's game with eight carries for 15 rushing yards (1.9 YPC), plus just two catches for six receiving yards. We're still not out on Dowdle as a fantasy-relevant running back, but we would've thought a matchup against the Falcons would have been his time to shine.
Tony Pollard, 4.4 FPTS
Nothing seemed to go right for the Titans, who were held to just three points through the first three quarters before scoring a garbage-time touchdown. We envision Tennessee playing behind throughout most of its games this season, making it hard for Pollard to carve out a sizable role. He's an RB3/flex for now.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Quentin Johnston, 3.7 FPTS
Even after Ladd McConkey (chest) exited on Sunday, Johnston was unable to get onto the fantasy radar. He caught just two of six targets for 17 yards, which was pretty symbolic for how the Chargers' offense performed as a whole. The 25-year-old should bounce back as a high-end WR3 against the Raiders next week, and he could sneak into the WR2 range if McConkey is unable to play.
Terry McLaurin, 3.4 FPTS
McLaurin opened the season with a dud, while teammate Stefon Diggs was the Commanders receiver who produced the most. McLaurin converted four targets into just two catches on Sunday, which is a concerning stat line to come out of a competitive divisional game. In his defense, though, the odds were stacked against him since he lined up against Riq Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell.
Stefon Diggs saw 77.8% of his targets in the slot, with arguably the best receiving usage. Diggs was targeted on first down (31.6%), late downs (27.3%), and in the red zone (14.3%). Terry McLaurin had a tougher matchup with Riq Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell as the Eagles' outside…
— Corbin (@corbin_young21) September 14, 2026
Ja'Marr Chase, 3.2 FPTS
Chase was the first receiver off the board in many fantasy drafts, but he let down managers in a big way on Sunday night. The 26-year-old caught two of four targets for 12 yards, and it's not like the Bengals just ran the ball all game. With that being said, as long as Joe Burrow is healthy, Chase has the talent to be a high-end WR1. He should still be started in 100% of leagues next week against Houston.
Romeo Doubs, 0.0 FPTS
It was a rough Wednesday night for Doubs, who made some physical and mental mistakes en route to a three-target, zero-catch performance. To make matters worse, he was thrust into the spotlight because A.J. Brown (ankle) exited early. With Brown now on IR, Doubs will be the de facto No. 1 receiver in New England. We're willing to give him another chance as a WR3/flex in fantasy football.
Davante Adams, 5.6 FPTS
Much like Stafford, Adams also had trouble adapting to the environment in Australia. He caught just three passes for 26 yards, putting fantasy managers in an early Week 1 hole. Adams' fantasy stock is very dependent on him scoring touchdowns, but we still expect more than 5.6 points from him during any given week.
Marvin Harrison Jr., 4.3 FPTS
Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 1:
- 87% route participation (good)
- 8.3% target share (atrocious)
- 0.09 targets per route run (awful)
Out-targeted by McBride, Wilson, Kendrick Bourne, and Jeremiyah Love https://t.co/Yww4LuhDCy
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) September 14, 2026
Josh Downs, 5.7 FPTS
There was a clear path to more volume and production for Downs, especially with Alec Pierce on a snap count and dealing with an injury mid-game. Instead, the 25-year-old caught just two of his four targets for 37 yards. The high yards per catch ratio is nice, but we'd like to see Downs catch at least four passes per game. He's a fringy WR3/flex for Week 2 if Pierce is able to suit up.
Jordan Addison, 0.0 FPTS
Losing Kyler Murray (concussion) in the first quarter is no excuse for Addison. He caught zero passes on two targets, while teammate Justin Jefferson explodd for eight catches, 92 yards, and two touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Wentz proved that he is capable of making big plays if he needs to start in Week 2. We're not so sure the same can be said of Addison, who may drop to the WR4 tier.
Drake London, 5.5 FPTS
London was held back by the poor quarterback play of third-stringer Cooper Rush, but this performance counts as a bust nonetheless. The 25-year-old presumably can't wait until Michael Penix Jr. (knee) gets back, but his fantasy stock would still climb even if only Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) returned next week. London can be a fringe top-12 fantasy receiver with Penix or Tagovailoa throwing to him.
Jayden Reed, 5.0 FPTS
Reed seemed to lose some ground in the competition for targets. He was already behind Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft in that regard, and now, it seems like he's losing grasp on his role while Matthew Golden is occupying more snaps and fetching more passes. Reed can be benched in most fantasy leagues next week against the Jets.
Jayden Reed: 18.4% targets, 65% routes
Not “over” for Reed, but extremely bullish start for Matthew Golden https://t.co/E7pAphTtKh
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) September 14, 2026
George Pickens, 5.8 FPTS
The primetime lights were too bright for Pickens, who underperformed in the Cowboys' loss to the Giants. After all the hype we heard about Pickens over the offseason, it was disappointing to see him catch just three passes for 28 yards. Still, his talent is undeniable, so we like his odds to bounce back as a fringe WR1 for Week 2 against the Commanders.
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
Colby Parkinson, 1.6 FPTS
Parkinson may be another victim of the Rams' obscure last-minute travel to Australia. He caught just one pass for six yards, despite playing a decent 77% snap share. That level of play involvement would seem to suggest that he could bounce back as a TE2 in fantasy football, but he's still competing with Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson for targets.
Colston Loveland, 0.0 FPTS
Somehow, the Bears scored 59 points and totaled 552 yards of offense, but Loveland didn't catch a single pass. He had just two targets on Sunday while fellow tight end Cole Kmet led the way with two catches, 35 yards, and a touchdown. We know that Loveland and Caleb Williams have a great rapport, so we're not worried about him. He remains a mid-range TE1 in most fantasy leagues.
Colston Loveland had an 87% snap share and a 92% route participation rate in Week 1
He averaged 18.8 fantasy points per game in six games he was close to these playing time numbers as a rookie
BUY LOW if someone is panicking
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) September 14, 2026
Jake Ferguson, 2.6 FPTS
Not a whole lot went right for the Cowboys on Sunday night, as they lost to the Giants on the road. Ferguson caught each of his two targets, but he totaled just six yards. He finished last year as the TE5 with eight touchdowns, so we would've liked to see him produce a little more on Sunday. He's a fringe top-12 fantasy tight end for Week 2 against the Commanders, but his floor is significantly lower.
Kyle Pitts Sr., 0.0 FPTS
Pitts is another victim of the Falcons' quarterback dilemma that resulted in Rush earning a start. Pitts might not replicate last year's absurd TE2 finish, but we still like his odds to rank as a weekly mid-range TE1 shortly after Penix or Tagovailoa return to action.
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