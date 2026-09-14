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Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Top QB Adds for Week 2 Include Tyler Shough, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis and more

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Malik Willis - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Dan's top quarterback Week 2 fantasy pickups (2026). The best QB fantasy waiver wire pickups to add and Week 2 QB streamers for 1QB, 2QB and superflex leagues.

In This Article hide
Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season is finally here, and we saw some memorable performances in Week 1. Whether it was Caleb Williams showing that he may have taken another step as a player in 2026, finishing as the QB1 through Sunday’s games (37.2 points), or Lamar Jackson looking like he was in vintage form with a new offensive coordinator against the Colts (24.9 points), there was plenty to celebrate.

Whether your fantasy team won or lost, now is a great time to take a step back and identify potential upgrades. The start of the season has plenty of players who can alter your team’s season on the waiver wire. That’s especially true at quarterback.

In this article, I will focus on players under 65% rostered in fantasy leagues while adding a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (less than 25% rostered). Let’s look at who you should consider picking up for Week 2 below. All roster percentages will be from Yahoo fantasy leagues.

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Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Yahoo: 40% rostered

Tyler Shough struggled throughout the first half of the New Orleans Saints’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, he found his footing to salvage his day in both real life and fantasy, losing a hard-fought matchup by throwing an incompletion on the team’s two-point conversion attempt in overtime.

Shough set career highs in attempts (56), completions (32), passing yards (410), and passing touchdowns (three). However, he left opportunities on the table as well, throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice, with one lost. Despite that, Shough still finished with 23.2 fantasy points and his first top-10 finish of the season (Monday night pending), despite having just four carries for eight yards.

The Saints will have a difficult matchup against the Ravens in Week 2. But we know that head coach Kellen Moore isn’t afraid to run a lot of plays and trust his quarterback to throw the football regardless of his performance. He will likely be one of the highest-volume passers in the NFL in 2026 and has rushing upside to boot.

That’s a tough combination to leave on the waiver wire regardless of matchup.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yahoo: 58% rostered

Baker Mayfield’s first game after receiving a contract extension could have gone better. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback completed 23 of 28 attempts for 216 yards, but threw for zero touchdowns. He added five carries for 30 yards and a touchdown with three lost fumbles.

The result was a subpar 11.64 fantasy points in a game where the Buccaneers’ offense scored 27 points. His opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, upgraded their defense majorly this offseason, but it was still a disappointing showing.

Mayfield will have an ideal opportunity to get back on track in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns’ defense was punchless in their first game without Myles Garrett, allowing the Jaguars to score 34 points while giving up 26.1 fantasy points to Trevor Lawrence.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Yahoo: 40% rostered

Malik Willis’ first game as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback was a mixed bag. Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards and an interception. However, he salvaged his day in fantasy with four carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. When all was said and done, he finished with a respectable, but not game-breaking, 16.7 fantasy points.

It’s discouraging that Willis didn’t have a bigger day against the Raiders’ defense, but the fact that he still finished as a top-15 quarterback is a testament to the value his rushing provides fantasy managers.

The passing attack will be frustrating in 2026, but there is potential for growth as the season goes on. Willis showed a strong connection with rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (seven targets, five receptions, and 94 yards) and has plenty of other explosive weapons capable of taking any touch to the end zone.

The Dolphins will have a very difficult quarterback matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, but Willis’s ability to produce as a rusher elevates his floor significantly regardless of opponent.

 

Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Yahoo: 13% rostered

2026 is a big season for both Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers’ offense. They passed their first test against a hapless Chicago Bears’ defense.

Young finished as the QB3 in fantasy scoring pending Monday night, completing 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also added two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. That helped him produce 31.44 fantasy points, making him one of three quarterbacks (Williams and Josh Allen) who broke the 30-point mark in Week 1.

The Bears may have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and were without two safeties and their slot cornerback, but Young still had a strong game throwing the ball and showed growth in his fourth season.

Carolina has matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks before having a bye in Week 2, giving Young multi-week appeal on waiver wires.

Geno Smith, New York Giants

Yahoo: 7% rostered

Geno Smith didn’t make much of an impact in both real life and fantasy in his first game with the New York Jets. However, he also wasn’t called to do much in a 23-10 win over a Tennessee Titans team that never threatened them much throughout the day.

Smith completed just 19 of 24 passes for 215 yards while adding six carries for seven yards in the decisive win. More importantly, he didn’t have any turnovers and avoided being sacked. That’s important considering how disastrous his lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders was in 2025.

The Jets face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, a matchup against another questionable defense that allowed Carson Wentz to replace an injured Kyler Murray and complete 12 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, the Packers have an offense that can generate explosives at will, giving this game shootout potential if Smith is up to the occasion.

Even if you aren’t sure about a matchup against the Packers, the Jets have matchups against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Chicago Bears in Week 4, the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Geno has streaming appeal in any of those weeks, especially once bye weeks start.

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Yahoo: <1% rostered

Sam Darnold was knocked out of the Seattle Seahawks Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots early, which gave veteran Drew Lock an opportunity to see extended playing time. Lock had some questionable plays, but was better than expected, completing 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Lock isn’t going to break fantasy football, but Seattle features plenty of playmakers able to take safe throws and turn them into explosive plays.

Darnold may only miss one week with a hip injury, so Lock doesn’t hold much long-term appeal. But he will get a matchup against an Arizona Cardinals defense that played well against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Yahoo: <1% rostered

Murray suffered a concussion in the first quarter of the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers, which forced Wentz onto the field. Wentz ultimately led the Vikings to a 39-22 comeback win, completing 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and a QB1 finish (Monday night pending).

There is a chance that Murray will clear concussion protocol before next week, making Wentz a low-priority pickup. However, he’s worth stashing in case he draws the start against a Chicago Bears’ defense that just gave up 37 points and 361 passing yards to Young.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tyler Shough, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Cam Ward. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tyler Shough, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Cam Ward:

Tyler Shough
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Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
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Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
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Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
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C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
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Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
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Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
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Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
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Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
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Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
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Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
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Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
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Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
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Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
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C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
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Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
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Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
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Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
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Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
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Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
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Geno Smith
Malik Willis
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Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
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C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
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Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
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Bryce Young
Malik Willis
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Jordan Love
Malik Willis
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Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
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Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
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Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
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Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
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Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
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Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
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Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
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Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
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Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
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Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
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Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
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Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
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Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
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Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
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Geno Smith
Bryce Young
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C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
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Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
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Malik Willis
Bryce Young
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Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
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Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
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Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
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Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
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Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
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Jordan Love
Bryce Young
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Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
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Bryce Young
Daniel Jones
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Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
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C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
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Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
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Malik Willis
Daniel Jones
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Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
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Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones
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Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
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Jordan Love
Drew Lock
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Geno Smith
Drew Lock
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Cam Ward
Drew Lock
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Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
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Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
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Aaron Rodgers
Drew Lock
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Jacoby Brissett
Drew Lock
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Daniel Jones
Drew Lock
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Bryce Young
Drew Lock
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Jordan Love
Carson Wentz
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Cam Ward
Carson Wentz
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Drew Lock
Carson Wentz
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Carson Wentz
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Kirk Cousins
Carson Wentz
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Carson Wentz
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Carson Wentz
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Carson Wentz
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Carson Wentz
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Jordan Love
Cam Ward
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Drew Lock
Cam Ward
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Cam Ward
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Cam Ward
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Cam Ward
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Aaron Rodgers
Cam Ward
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Jacoby Brissett
Cam Ward
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Daniel Jones
Cam Ward
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Bryce Young
Cam Ward
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Jordan Love

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