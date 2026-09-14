Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups

Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
The unbridled euphoria that engulfs the fantasy football community on an annual basis has transpired once again with the arrival of highly anticipated regular-season matchups. This has provided the first opportunity to assess the players that you secured for your rosters during the draft process.
Some of you should be thrilled with the numbers that your running backs assembled in Week 1. Others might be dissatisfied with the production of backs that you selected for your teams, due to multiple factors that emerged during their season openers. However, this week’s waiver wire can be a valuable resource regardless of why you might be searching for alternative options at the position.
Nearly all of the backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo leagues. That includes recommendations on this week's top priorities and secondary options, along with a group of high-upside handcuffs. After finishing this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your matchups in Week 2!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Priorities - Week 2 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|26%
|Tyler Allgeier
|Arizona Cardinals
|51%
|Kendre Miller
|New Orleans Saints
|1%
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|54%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|61%
Black is an unquestioned top-tier handcuff who is now anchored directly below Christian McCaffrey on San Francisco’s depth chart. Black could also emerge with standalone value if he retains the role that he secured in Week 1.
Jordan James was inactive during the 49ers’ season opener, which has cemented Black as the unchallenged RB2 behind McCaffrey. It has also given Black an uncongested runway to seize an extensive workload if McCaffrey is forced to the sideline.
Kaelon Black is a breath of fresh air for Christian McCaffrey being able to take plays off and the offensive attack still not missing a beat 👏 pic.twitter.com/I53Miuf2tV
— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 11, 2026
Black operated with 44% snap share, surprisingly led San Francisco’s backfield in attempts (14), and generated 65 rushing yards.
Black also finished 14th among all backs in efficiency (3.73) according to Next Gen Stats.
McCaffrey paced the backfield with a 55% snap share, carried 10 times, and produced a team-high 68 rushing yards. He also led the 49ers’ backfield in both routes run (22) and targets (eight).
Adding Black provides an effective safeguard that can reduce the impact of any absence by the 30-year-old McCaffrey. Black can also provide borderline RB1 production if he vaults into a short-term role as the lead back in the 49ers’ offense.
Black can also function as an RB3/flex in your lineups if his Week 1 workload is replicated during San Francisco’s upcoming matchups.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 51% Rostered
The first installment of Arizona’s restructured backfield rotation was unveiled during the Cardinals’ Week 1 matchup with the Chargers.
Allgeier was utilized in a rotation with Jeremiyah Love. However, Allgeier led Arizona's backfield in snap share (57%), attempts (17), and rushing yards (61), while finishing 16th among all backs in rush percentage over expected per Next Gen Stats.
The high ankle sprain that Love sustained on August 13 did not impede him from attaining a 44% snap share. Love also accumulated 11 carries, assembled 41 rushing yards, and generated a five-yard touchdown.
James Conner’s placement on injured reserve (foot) has cleared an ongoing path for Allgeier to share touches with Love for the foreseeable future, as Bam Knight is the only other back who is currently contained on the Cardinals’ depth chart.
Love’s snap share will rise eventually. However, the two-year, $12.25 million contract that Allgeier secured with Arizona in March enhances his prospects of remaining involved in Mike LaFleur’s allocation of touches. It also sustains his ability to function as an RB/3flex in your lineup.
Allgeier also remains at the periphery of a massive workload if Love encounters an additional health issue. That elevates Allgeier among the top priorities on this week’s waiver wire.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 1% Rostered
Alvin Kamara (knee) was inactive during New Orleans’ Week 1 matchup in Detroit, which elevated Miller into a rotation with Travis Etienne Jr.
Miller’s increased role was predictable due to Kamara’s absence. However, Miller’s sizable workload in the Saints’ reshaped backfield was highly unexpected.
Kendre Miller finds the end zone for the Saints' first touchdown of the season! ⚜️
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/bJMGnZBQdm
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026
Miller accumulated 26 snaps, which tied his career high. He also tied Etienne for the team lead in attempts (nine), generated 30 rushing yards, and produced an eight -yard touchdown.
Etienne played on 53 snaps, while pacing the backfield in rushing yards (46), targets (nine), and receiving yards (32).
The 6’0”, 220-pound Miller is a downhill runner whose size and strength fuel his ability to generate yards after contact. He only played in 21 games during his first three seasons combined, due to his extensive history of injuries (ankle/hamstring/concussion/torn ACL).
Kamara's status should be monitored as the week progresses. However, Miller should retain a temporary role as the Saints’ RB2 until Kamara resurfaces.
Miller‘s performance during New Orleans’ season opener could also bolster his prospects of retaining an ongoing role in Kellen Moore’s offense even after Kamara has returned.
That makes Miller a viable roster stash who should function as a short-term insurance policy for anyone who invested in Etienne.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 54% Rostered
Washington’s rostership percentage skyrocketed from 10% on August 22 to nearly 60% after Ashton Jeanty sustained an ankle injury on August 23.
The uncertainty regarding Jeanty’s health eventually dissipated, which also diminished Washington’s prospects of seizing immediate standalone value.
However, Washington should still be rostered in all leagues, as he is capable of delivering a statistical eruption if he secures a sizable role in Klint Kubiak’s restructured offense.
All of rookie Mike Washington Jr.'s 168 rushing yards from preseason 🏴☠️ @Raiders
How many will he rack up this season?
MIAvsLV – Sunday 4:25pm ET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ur3ojzAzbI
— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2026
That could transpire if Kubiak opts to deploy Washington and Jeanty in a rotation as Washington’s rookie season advances. It could also occur if Jeanty is forced to the sideline at any point during the regular season.
Washington accumulated 13 snaps during his NFL debut, when the Raiders hosted the Dolphins in Week 1. He was efficient with his seven carries, as he generated 41 rushing yards and averaged 5.9 yards per attempt.
Washington’s numbers sustain his potential to operate as a starter in your lineups if Kubiak expands his role as the Raiders’ RB2.
Washington could also provide RB1 production if Jeanty is unable to operate as the Raiders' lead back at any point during the season.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 61% Rostered
Rodriguez is rostered in 61% of all leagues, which exceeds the threshold normally used for players in this article. However, this week‘s column would be remiss if Rodriguez was not included among the secondary options at his position.
The allocation of touches between Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten had been discussed extensively throughout the offseason, although the specifics surrounding how Liam Coen would deploy both backs remained unclear before Jacksonville's season opener.
Rodriguez's production was underwhelming in Week 1, although he attained a 41% snap share. He was limited to six attempts, but garnered the only carry that was distributed by Coen inside the red zone.
Rodriguez also assembled 23 rushing yards and was not targeted during the contest.
Tuten secured a 48% snap share. He also led the Jaguars in attempts (15) and rushing yards (66), while also generating 22 yards as a receiver.
Coen could concoct a different plan for his deployment of Rodriguez and Tuten during upcoming matchups.
However, Rodriguez’s role in short-yardage and goal-line situations provides the rationale for adding him, as that could propel him to a higher percentage of carries when Jacksonville is involved in a competitive matchup.
Rodriguez's workload would also expand if Tuten is forced to the sideline.
Secondary Options - Week 2 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Jonah Coleman
|Denver Broncos
|33%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4%
|Woody Marks
|Houston Texans
|50%
|Tyjae Spears
|Tennessee Titans
|39%
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seattle Seahawks
|51%
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 33% Rostered
Denver’s Week 1 visit to AFC West rival Kansas City will supply the first opportunity to witness the deployment of Coleman, J. K. Dobbins, and R.J. Harvey in the Broncos’ congested backfield.
First look at Broncos rookie RB Jonah Coleman 👀 pic.twitter.com/mAwKohutgI
— DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) May 9, 2026
Dobbins should operate as Denver’s lead rusher in Payton’s attack, while Harvey can thrive with a weekly role as a pass-catcher. However, the presence of both veterans should not prevent Sean Payton from including Coleman in Denver’s backfield rotation. Coleman’s capabilities as a three-down back should also keep him involved as both a runner and receiving weapon as the regular season advances.
showing signs of rookie Javonte Williams https://t.co/TXoW6Rg56R pic.twitter.com/D7feNYUw6B
— Tyler🐴 (@HighAsTy) August 14, 2026
Dobbins’ unwanted history of health issues (54 missed games) provides the potential for Coleman to soar into a role as the Broncos’ lead rusher if Dobbins is forced to the sideline.
Harvey does not loom as an obstacle for Coleman if that situation develops, after he registered underwhelming numbers as a rusher last season. He averaged 3.4 yards per attempt from Weeks 2-18, including 10 games in which he failed to exceed 3.0 per attempt. Coleman’s role as a receiver will also expand during any absence by Harvey.
Coleman remains available in 66% of all leagues and could emerge as a valuable resource as the season progresses.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 4% Rostered
Perine does not operate with the same game-changing potential as several other backs who are contained in this week’s article.
However, he has retained his role as Cincinnati’s RB2 behind Chase Brown entering the regular season, as second-year back Tahj Brooks has failed to leapfrog Perine on the Bengals’ depth chart.
That maintains Perine’s proximity to a substantial workload if Brown is unable to function as Cincinnati’s lead back.
Samaje Perine is so valuable. Consistently moves the chains, blocks his ass off, and plays on special teams. You need guys like that. pic.twitter.com/4vDbsTVEnQ
— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) September 14, 2026
Perine has consistently displayed his ability to operate as a rusher and receiver when he has been integrated into Cincinnati’s backfield rotation. He secured a 37.5% snap share from Weeks 5-18 last season, while averaging 8.9 touches/41.5 total yards per game.
Perine also played on 18 snaps when the Bengals hosted Tampa Bay in Week 1. He also carried five times, generated 20 rushing yards, collected all three of his targets, and assembled 30 yards as a pass catcher.
Brown excelled as Cincinnati’s workhorse back, while accumulating 46 snaps, 21 touches, and 78 total yards.
Perine’s numbers do not equate to standalone value. However, he is a reliable insurance policy if you invested in Brown during your drafts. Perine can also perform proficiently as a three-down back and could be utilized as a high-end RB3 during any absence by Brown.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 50% Rostered
The allocation of touches between Marks and David Montgomery was on display for the first time since the Texans traded for Montgomery in March.
Marks had paced Houston in snap share (52%), attempts (196/12.3 per game), red zone carries (33), and rushing yards (703/43.9 per game) during his 2025 rookie season.
However, it was unclear what percentage of carries would be distributed to both backs in Houston’s restructured backfield rotation.
Montgomery ultimately played on 39 snaps during the Texans’ Week 1 matchup with Buffalo. Montgomery also accumulated 20 attempts, while generating 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Marks led the Texans’ backfield with 40 snaps. He also carried nine times and assembled 42 rushing yards. He also paced Houston’s backfield in routes run (20), but was limited to one target.
Marks’ workload in Week 1 was largely uninspiring. However, he retains the potential to emerge as an RB3/flex in your lineup if he secures a higher allotment of rushing attempts.
Marks's role as the Texans’ RB2 also sustains his potential to become Houston's unquestioned lead back if Montgomery is unavailable.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 39% Rostered
Tennessee’s Week 1 matchup with the Jets delivered the initial installment of Brian Daboll’s reconstructed offense.
That included Daboll’s distribution of touches between Tony Pollard and Spears, which would reveal whether Spears would secure a larger workload as a rusher in comparison to 2025.
Spears averaged 5.5 attempts/21.8 rushing yards per game last season. This placed constraints on his viability as a starting option for fantasy managers, even though he operates as the Titans’ primary pass catcher from the backfield.
Daboll’s allocation of snaps in Week 1 propelled Spears to the threshold of a 50-50 split, as he trailed Pollard 26 to 25.
Spears’s role as a rusher did not expand, as he was limited to three attempts and assembled 12 rushing yards.
Pollard led Tennessee’s backfield carries (seven) and rushing yards (35), as the Titans only utilized their rushing attack on 14 of their 49 offensive plays.
Spears paced Tennessee’s backfield in routes run (17), while Pollard registered eight. Spears also led the backfield in targets (four), receptions (two), and receiving yards (12).
Spears should not be in your starting lineup. However, he can be stashed due to his continued role as a receiving weapon.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 50% Rostered
The gradual rise in Charbonnet’s availability has fueled his presence among this week’s potential roster additions. Charbonnet is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and will not resurface until at least Week 5.
However, that does not prevent you from stashing Charbonnet if you are managing rosters in deeper leagues.
Zach Charbonnet with room to run!
SEAvsSF on ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/RA2RIsF3C7
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026
Charbonnet established career highs in attempts (184/11.5 per game) and rushing yards (730/45.6 per game) from Weeks 1-18 last season, which transpired before he sustained a torn ACL during Seattle’s Divisional Round matchup in January.
2nd TD for Zach Charbonnet!
HOUvsSEA on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/T4rIirFnLK
— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2025
He also tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (12), while rising to fourth with 31 attempts inside the 10. Charbonnet also secured 66.7% of the carries that were distributed to Seattle backs inside the 5, which tied him for eighth overall according to Fantasy Points Data.
|Weeks 1-18
|Inside 10
|Inside 5
|TDs
|Derrick Henry
|40
|27
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|39
|23
|18
|Christian McCaffrey
|37
|20
|10
|Zach Charbonnet
|31
|18
|12
|Kyren Williams
|30
|18
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|30
|20
|13
|Javonte Williams
|28
|20
|11
|James Cook
|26
|16
|12
Charbonnet should ascend beyond George Holani and Emanuel Wilson into a rotation with Jadarian Price when he returns. Charbonnet could also become a valuable resource for your roster once he is operating with a favorable workload.
That provides your incentive to stash him before his availability diminishes significantly. Particularly if you have the option of utilizing IR or PUP slots on your roster.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Backups Could Emerge As League Winners
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|19%
|Tank Bigsby
|Philadelphia Eagles
|35%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|25%
|Braelon Allen
|New York Jets
|15%
|Emari Demercado
|Dallas Cowboys
|4%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|1%
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 19% Rostered
Kansas City’s selection of Johnson during Round 5 of April’s NFL Draft provided him with a navigable pathway toward operating as the direct backup to lead back Kenneth Walker.
Johnson had been listed below Emari Demercado on the Chiefs’ unofficial depth chart that emerged before the team’s preseason opener. However, Kansas City released Demercado on August 30.
E-MONEY FINDS PAYDIRT 💰 pic.twitter.com/RVAzaCiC5x
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 23, 2026
This has secured Johnson’s status as a viable handcuff option. Johnson is capable of functioning as both a rusher and receiving weapon, and his versatility will be beneficial for anyone who has him on their roster if Walker is forced to the sideline.
Johnson accumulated 2,460 rushing yards (66.5 per game) and 15 touchdowns during the final three years of his collegiate career at Nebraska (2023-2025).
That includes Johnson’s numbers during 2025, when he finished fourth overall in rushing yards (1,451/120.9 per game), and sixth in attempts (251/20.9 per game). Johnson also soared to second among backs in receptions (46), fourth in targets (60), and 10th in receiving yards (370) during 2025.
.@Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson runs HARD.
LARvsKC on @NFLnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ITzTG25Jpe
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
Adding him this week will supply you with an exceptional insurance policy if you have invested in Walker. Johnson is also capable of providing RB2 production if he ascends into a temporary lead back role.
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 35% Rostered
Bigsby's placement directly below Saquon Barkley on Philadelphia’s depth chart leaves him stationed among the elite handcuff options.
It also supplies the prospect of Bigsby soaring into a massive role as the Eagles’ lead rusher if the 29-year-old Barkley is unable to perform in that capacity during the upcoming weeks.
Bigsby’s involvement was minimal when Philadelphia hosted Washington in Week 1, as he played on six snaps, carried one time, and registered three rushing yards.
However, Bigsby has repeatedly displayed the ability to perform proficiently when he operates with an expanded workload.
Bigsby averaged 11.6 yards per attempt in Week 8 last season, after Barkley was sidelined by a groin injury. He also finished at RB22 (10.4 points) and was 17th in efficiency according to Next Gen Stats.
Bigsby also exploded for 106 total yards and a touchdown when Barkley was inactive in Week 18, while rising to RB9 (17.6 points).
Will Shipley could also garner a percentage of touches if Barkley is unavailable during the upcoming weeks.
However, Bigsby would flourish in his critical role as Philadelphia’s lead back if that situation arises. That supplies the incentive for adding Bigsby, who is still available in over 65% of leagues.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 25% Rostered
Robinson Jr.’s offseason exodus from San Francisco to Atlanta has ensured his integration into a consistent role as the Falcons’ RB2.
It has also entrenched Robinson among the premier handcuffs, as he is now positioned directly below Bijan Robinson on Atlanta’s depth chart.
(Bijan) Robinson remains the foundation of Atlanta’s offense. He is also a crucial asset who was consistently selected at the beginning of fantasy drafts.
He accumulated 731 touches and 4,185 yards from scrimmage during 2024 and 2025, and unsurprisingly operated with a mammoth workload when the Falcons visited Pittsburgh 46 snaps/29 touches/173 total yards).
(Brian) Robinson played on 15 snaps during his first matchup as a Falcon. He also assembled 31 rushing yards with his nine attempts.
His involvement rose slightly when contrasted with 2025, when Robinson averaged 11.2 snaps/5.4 attempts/23.5 rushing yards while operating as San Francisco’s RB2.
However, even though (Brian) Robinson’s workload will not be sufficient to approach standalone value, his stock will soar if (Bijan) Robinson becomes unavailable at any point during the regular season.
That should encourage anyone who invested in (Bijan) Robinson to prioritize the addition of Brian Robinson this week.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 15% Rostered
Allen was included among the recommended waiver wire options prior to Week 1, due to his prospects of operating as the direct backup to Breece Hall.
Allen did secure that role during the Jets’ Week 1 visit to Tennessee, as he operated in Frank Reich's reconstructed attack.
Hall was deployed as New York’s primary back, while easily pacing the Jets’ backfield in snaps (39). He also assembled 118 total yards with his 24 touches.
Allen played on 27 snaps. He also carried 10 times and generated 40 rushing yards, which were Allen's highest totals since Week 13 of his 2024 rookie season. He also led all backs in rush percentage over expected (70) according to Next Gen Stats.
The 6’1”, 245-pound Allen remains a candidate to accumulate touches in short-yardage and goal line situations. That would extend his role from last season when he led the Jets in red zone attempts (four) before sustaining his season-ending injury (MCL sprain) in Week 4.
However, the primary incentive for adding Allen surrounds his role as the RB2 on New York’s depth chart. Isaiah Davis did not register a snap and does not loom as a threat to Allen’s role.
That leaves Allen primed to seize a significant workload if Hall is forced to the sideline. It also keeps Allen entrenched among this week’s recommended handcuffs.
Emari Demercado, Dallas Cowboys - 4% Rostered
Malik Davis was primed to enter Week 1 as the clear-cut RB2 for Dallas, while operating as the direct backup to Javonte Williams.
However, Davis sustained a hip injury during last Friday’s practice. That altered the composition of Dallas’s depth chart below Williams. It also launched Demercado into an immediate backup role during the Cowboys’ Week 1 matchup with the Giants.
Demercado was claimed off waivers by Dallas on August 31. That integrated Demercado into a depth chart that had been condensed by the Cowboys’ decision to waive Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah one day earlier.
Demercado played on five snaps during Dallas’s season opener. He also carried two times and completed the contest with seven rushing yards. The Cowboys signed Israel Abanikanda to their active roster on Saturday, but he did not register a snap during the Sunday Night matchup.
It is recommended that you monitor updates surrounding the Dallas backfield as the week progresses, as the Cowboys could add another back into the equation.
However, Demercado is currently positioned to seize a sizable workload if Williams is forced to the sideline, even if he shares touches with Abanikanda. That justifies targeting him for your roster.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 1% Rostered
McGowan retains his place among this week’s most enticing handcuff options. This is the result of his proximity to an enormous workload if he launches into a temporary lead back role for Indianapolis.
McGowan emerged as the Colts’ RB2 after surpassing D.J. Giddens on the Colts’ depth chart. That has launched McGowan directly below Jonathan Taylor, who is primed to function as the foundation of Shane Steichen’s offense.
Taylor accumulated 369 touches last season, which was second only to Christian McCaffrey. Taylor also registered 48 snaps, secured 19 carries, and erupted for 98 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher. He also assembled 23 yards as a receiver when the Colts hosted Baltimore in Week 1.
McGowan was limited to six snaps and one touch during his NFL debut, as Taylor’s extensive workload will prevent McGowan from assembling numbers that approach standalone value.
However, McGowan is primed to operate as the primary back for Indianapolis if the 27-year-old Taylor is forced to the sideline.
McGowan can also perform proficiently if that situation develops. He is a physical downhill runner whose decisiveness and athleticism fuel his effectiveness. Securing him provides a safeguard that reduces the impact of a sudden absence by Taylor.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 40% Rostered
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 16% Rostered
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 2% Rostered
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 80% Rostered
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears -77% Rostered
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders - 61% Rostered
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