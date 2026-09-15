Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 2 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Elijah Sarratt, Braelon Allen, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 is officially in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to Week 2. While many are looking to target breakout players on the waiver wire like Devaughn Vele and Tyler Shough, savvy managers should pivot to high-upside stashes who could prove league-winning down the stretch.
Below, we will spotlight four sneaky stash targets who are widely available across all leagues and could be worth stashing on your bench ahead of Week 2.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB - ATL
25% Rostered
The first stash we will look at is one of the top true handcuffs in fantasy football. Brian Robinson Jr. is the clear No. 2 behind one of the game's top skill-position players, Bijan Robinson. In the season opener, Robinson (Bijan) dominated the backfield as expected, drawing 21 carries for 83 yards and bringing in eight of his 10 targets for another 90 yards and a touchdown.
Robinson (Brian) would carry the ball nine times for a mere 31 yards. While his standalone value is limited, if the superstar were to miss any time, Robinson would become the offense's focal point and carry weekly RB2 upside, given his projected workload. Those rostering Robinson (Bijan) should prioritize him as their No. 2 on the waiver wire.
Braelon Allen, RB - NYJ
15% Rostered
The other running back in this week's column is Braelon Allen. Allen appeared in just four games in 2025 but quickly returned to the No. 2 role behind Breece Hall. While Allen remained the clear No. 2 of the offense, he did have some standalone value, which makes him a worthy stash. In their Week 1 victory, Allen took 10 carries but had a touchdown called back, which would have greatly affected his final outcome.
Even though Allen may only seem like a viable FLEX option in positive game scripts, if Hall misses time, Allen could carry as much upside as the previously noted Robinson.
Elijah Sarratt, WR - BAL
1% Rostered
Despite being inactive for Week 1, managers in deeper three-WR formats should pay close attention to Elijah Sarratt on the waiver wire. Despite scoring 41 points against the Colts, the Ravens exited this game with major injuries in their WR room. Top option Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury, while rookie Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist.
While Lane is set to miss several weeks, Flowers could potentially suit up in Week 2, but his status is far from clear. As a result, Rashod Bateman and Sarratt could very well take on a full-time role in the short-term. Sarratt joined the Ravens in the fourth round of the draft and turned in a dominant 15-TD campaign during his final season with Indiana.
Sarratt may have been outperformed by Lane in camp, but the 23-year-old could see his stock soar in the coming days depending on the team's injury reports.
Zay Flowers Looking at Missing Time?
https://t.co/3VauWiq2zl
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 14, 2026
Antonio Williams, WR - WSH
5% Rostered
The final player we will cover had the most impact in Week 1 and will likely hold the most standalone value on this list. Despite sharing the field with Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams led the team in receiving yards (64 yards) and caught four passes (tied for the most on the team). He also caught a TD reception.
However, Diggs would lead the team in targets (nine), and managers should expect McLaurin to see a large role as the season progresses, as he only drew four targets (same as Williams). Despite his questionable short-term value, Williams flashed enough upside to warrant stashing on your bench.
The Day 2 pick should only see his fantasy value increase, and any injury to McLaurin or Diggs could put him into weekly WR3 conversation. He was deployed as the primary option in the slot and could emerge as a weekly FLEX option in deeper three-WR formats in the coming weeks.
Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut
4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! pic.twitter.com/F9mfhB8yc6
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 2
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Jaylen Wright, MIA
- Samaje Perine, CIN
- Ryan Flournoy, DAL
- Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 2?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|4
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Woody Marks
|RB
|50
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|27
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|26
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|33
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|34
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|35
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|36
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|37
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|33
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|40
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|34
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|42
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|David Njoku
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Ray Davis
|RB
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|George Holani
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Chris Bell
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Jordan Love
|QB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|58
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Malik Willis
|QB
|40
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Bryce Young
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Drew Lock
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|New York Jets
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Brian Robinson Jr., Braelon Allen, Elijah Sarratt, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Brian Robinson Jr., Braelon Allen, Elijah Sarratt, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Brian Robinson Jr., Braelon Allen, Elijah Sarratt, Antonio Williams:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!