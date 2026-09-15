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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 2

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Braelon Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 2 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Elijah Sarratt, Braelon Allen, and more.

In This Article hide
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 2?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 is officially in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to Week 2. While many are looking to target breakout players on the waiver wire like Devaughn Vele and Tyler Shough, savvy managers should pivot to high-upside stashes who could prove league-winning down the stretch.

Below, we will spotlight four sneaky stash targets who are widely available across all leagues and could be worth stashing on your bench ahead of Week 2.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB - ATL
25% Rostered

The first stash we will look at is one of the top true handcuffs in fantasy football. Brian Robinson Jr. is the clear No. 2 behind one of the game's top skill-position players, Bijan Robinson. In the season opener, Robinson (Bijan) dominated the backfield as expected, drawing 21 carries for 83 yards and bringing in eight of his 10 targets for another 90 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson (Brian) would carry the ball nine times for a mere 31 yards. While his standalone value is limited, if the superstar were to miss any time, Robinson would become the offense's focal point and carry weekly RB2 upside, given his projected workload. Those rostering Robinson (Bijan) should prioritize him as their No. 2 on the waiver wire.

Braelon Allen, RB - NYJ
15% Rostered

The other running back in this week's column is Braelon Allen. Allen appeared in just four games in 2025 but quickly returned to the No. 2 role behind Breece Hall. While Allen remained the clear No. 2 of the offense, he did have some standalone value, which makes him a worthy stash. In their Week 1 victory, Allen took 10 carries but had a touchdown called back, which would have greatly affected his final outcome.

Even though Allen may only seem like a viable FLEX option in positive game scripts, if Hall misses time, Allen could carry as much upside as the previously noted Robinson.

Elijah Sarratt, WR - BAL
1% Rostered

Despite being inactive for Week 1, managers in deeper three-WR formats should pay close attention to Elijah Sarratt on the waiver wire. Despite scoring 41 points against the Colts, the Ravens exited this game with major injuries in their WR room. Top option Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury, while rookie Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist.

While Lane is set to miss several weeks, Flowers could potentially suit up in Week 2, but his status is far from clear. As a result, Rashod Bateman and Sarratt could very well take on a full-time role in the short-term. Sarratt joined the Ravens in the fourth round of the draft and turned in a dominant 15-TD campaign during his final season with Indiana.

Sarratt may have been outperformed by Lane in camp, but the 23-year-old could see his stock soar in the coming days depending on the team's injury reports.

Antonio Williams, WR - WSH
5% Rostered

The final player we will cover had the most impact in Week 1 and will likely hold the most standalone value on this list. Despite sharing the field with Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams led the team in receiving yards (64 yards) and caught four passes (tied for the most on the team). He also caught a TD reception.

However, Diggs would lead the team in targets (nine), and managers should expect McLaurin to see a large role as the season progresses, as he only drew four targets (same as Williams). Despite his questionable short-term value, Williams flashed enough upside to warrant stashing on your bench.

The Day 2 pick should only see his fantasy value increase, and any injury to McLaurin or Diggs could put him into weekly WR3 conversation. He was deployed as the primary option in the slot and could emerge as a weekly FLEX option in deeper three-WR formats in the coming weeks.

Read more player news and updates for Week 2

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 2?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jalen Coker WR 61 Add in All Leagues
2 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 66 Add in All Leagues
3 Devaughn Vele WR 7 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
4 Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Jakobi Meyers WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Kaelon Black RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Romeo Doubs WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Khalil Shakir WR 43 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Woody Marks RB 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Mike Washington Jr. RB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Keaton Mitchell RB 40 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Tre Tucker WR 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Dalton Schultz TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Keenan Allen WR 27 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Rashod Bateman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Rashid Shaheed WR 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Denzel Boston WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Caleb Douglas WR 12 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Dontayvion Wicks WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Kendrick Bourne WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Michael Mayer TE 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Terrance Ferguson TE 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 T.J. Hockenson TE 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
33 Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
34 Mike Gesicki TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
35 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Antonio Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Tank Bigsby RB 34 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Kenyon Sadiq TE 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Brian Robinson RB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 David Njoku TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Ray Davis RB 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 George Holani RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Emari Demercado RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Chris Bell WR 9 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Demarcus Robinson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Kalif Raymond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Raheim Sanders RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Chris Brooks RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Devin Singletary RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Jordan Love QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Tyler Shough QB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 58 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Malik Willis QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Drew Lock QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Cam Ward QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Carson Wentz QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Baltimore Ravens DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 San Francisco 49ers DST 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Green Bay Packers DST 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Carolina Panthers DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
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Who To Pickup?
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Brian Robinson Jr., Braelon Allen, Elijah Sarratt, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Brian Robinson Jr., Braelon Allen, Elijah Sarratt, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Brian Robinson Jr., Braelon Allen, Elijah Sarratt, Antonio Williams:

Brian Robinson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brian Robinson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brian Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Brian Robinson
vs
David Njoku
Brian Robinson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Brian Robinson
vs
Ray Davis
Brian Robinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Brian Robinson
vs
Ted Hurst
Brian Robinson
vs
Malachi Fields
Brian Robinson
vs
George Holani
Brian Robinson
vs
Antonio Williams
Brian Robinson
vs
Sione Vaki
Brian Robinson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brian Robinson
vs
Emari Demercado
Brian Robinson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brian Robinson
vs
Malik Washington
Brian Robinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brian Robinson
vs
Chris Bell
Brian Robinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brian Robinson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Brian Robinson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brian Robinson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Brian Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Brian Robinson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brian Robinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brian Robinson
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Brian Robinson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brian Robinson
vs
Pat Bryant
Brian Robinson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brian Robinson
vs
Seth McGowan
Brian Robinson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Brian Robinson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Brian Robinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Brian Robinson
vs
Chris Brooks
Brian Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Brian Robinson
vs
Devin Singletary
Brian Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Brian Robinson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Brian Robinson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Brian Robinson
vs
Eli Raridon
Brian Robinson
vs
Keenan Allen
Brian Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Brian Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brian Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brian Robinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Brian Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brian Robinson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brian Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Brian Robinson
vs
Kendre Miller
Brian Robinson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brian Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre' Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Braelon Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Braelon Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Braelon Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonah Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
David Njoku
Braelon Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Sione Vaki
Braelon Allen
vs
Emari Demercado
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Raheim Sanders
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Brooks
Braelon Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Kalif Raymond
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Pat Bryant
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Jaylin Noel
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Seth McGowan
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Raheim Sanders
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Chris Bell
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Chris Brooks
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Malik Washington
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Devin Singletary
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Emari Demercado
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Jahdae Walker
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Sione Vaki
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Eli Raridon
Elijah Sarratt
vs
George Holani
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Jordan Love
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Ted Hurst
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Tyler Shough
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Ray Davis
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Baker Mayfield
Elijah Sarratt
vs
David Njoku
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Malik Willis
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Emmett Johnson
Elijah Sarratt
vs
C.J. Stroud
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Brian Robinson
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Bryce Young
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Daniel Jones
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Tank Bigsby
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Jonah Coleman
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Samaje Perine
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Kirk Cousins
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Malachi Fields
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Geno Smith
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Antonio Williams
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Drew Lock
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Cam Ward
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Mike Gesicki
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Carson Wentz
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Jalen Coker
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Devaughn Vele
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Tre' Harris
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Tre Tucker
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Keenan Allen
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Rashod Bateman
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Denzel Boston
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Caleb Douglas
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Elijah Sarratt
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Antonio Williams
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Brian Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
David Njoku
Antonio Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
vs
Ray Davis
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Ted Hurst
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
George Holani
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Sione Vaki
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Antonio Williams
vs
Emari Demercado
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Antonio Williams
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Antonio Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Bryant
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendre Miller
Antonio Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Antonio Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Jahdae Walker

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 2 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts
Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 2


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Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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