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Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Javonte Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 2 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 2 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 gave fantasy managers plenty of information about running back workloads, but it also created plenty of new questions. Which backfields are actually committees? Which players are going to see the valuable touches? And which Week 1 performances were simply the result of a favorable game script? One week isn’t enough to have all the answers, but it’s enough to start identifying the trends that matter.

At the top of the position, there are a couple of players you simply aren’t thinking twice about. Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson belong in your lineup every week. Beyond those elite options, though, the decisions get much harder. Volume, goal-line opportunities, receiving work, and matchup all play a major role in determining whether a running back can deliver.

Week 2 gives us our first real opportunity to act on what we learned in Week 1 without overreacting. Let’s look at the running backs positioned for a fantasy boom—and the ones who could become Week 2 traps.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

David Montgomery - RB, Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

This whole Woody Marks and David Montgomery split-backfield talk has gone on far too long. Against the Bills, Montgomery saw a 70% opportunity share, a 51% snap rate, 63% of the team's rushes, and a 36% route share in Week 1, while Marks had a 30% opportunity share and 48% route share. That doesn’t seem like the 50/50 split we had all heard throughout camp.

Snap share is even, but the opportunities are heavily tipped in Montgomery’s favor, especially the opportunities that matter the most, the ones on the goal line.

Going back to Montgomery's tenure in Detroit, those metrics increased significantly. In his most active season (2023), Montgomery saw a 48% snap share, 46% of the team’s rushes, and a 29% route share.

Against the Bills, Montgomery found the end zone on three occasions, pushing his fantasy total up to 28.9 fantasy points. This week he faces a Bengals team that allowed 26.18 fantasy points per game a season ago, the second-highest. Cincinnati also allowed Bucky Irving to average 5.6 yards per attempt while hitting paydirt in the run game. Irving also had seven receptions for 48 yards in that contest.

Jadarian Price - RB, Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Jadarian Price isn’t what we want him to be, at least not yet, but it’s coming. In Week 1 against the Patriots, Price saw a 50% snap share, 48% of the team's running back rushes, and a 41% route share in Week 1. Last season in Seattle, Kenneth Walker had a 46% snap share, 45% of the team's rushes, and a 36% route share, all of which led to 52 yards on 10 carries along with a pair of receptions for six yards in his NFL debut.

Remember, Price was essentially a non-participant throughout camp and through the preseason, which makes his modest workload justified. Heading into Week 2, expect that load to increase against a Cardinals team that surrendered 25.0 fantasy points per game to the position, the third-most last season.

While the Cardinals shocked many when they went to SoFi and stole a win, Omarion Hampton did find his way into the end zone, and early lines have the Seahawks as favorites, which could help the game script in Price’s favor.  

Start Price over low-volume or backup backs, particularly in a favorable matchup. With Zach Charbonnet expected to miss several more weeks, this is an early audition for Price to grow into the role when Charbonnet returns.

Javonte Williams - RB, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

While everyone is talking about CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Dak Prescott, the best fantasy asset on the Dallas Cowboys roster may very well be Javonte Williams, whose 24.2-point fantasy outing was the top mark on the afternoon for the Cowboys.

While Williams struggled on the ground, his 12 rushing attempts led to 41 yards and a touchdown, but his fantasy value came in the passing game, where he had five receptions for 31 receiving yards and a touchdown, giving him multiple scores on the day. Running backs who have off days running the ball that can lift their floor in the passing game are invaluable.

Against the Giants, Javonte Williams had a 52% route share and 17% target share. A season ago, Williams hit that high of a route share frequently, but he got to that target share just one other time last season.

Javonte Williams is a bell cow barely coming off the field and running a ton of routes. Before the start of the season, Dallas cut Jaydon Blue and placed Malik Davis on IR. After Williams, the Cowboys' depth chart features Emari Demercado and Israel Abanikanda.

In two games against the Commanders last season, Williams had 170 rushing yards and a pair of scores, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. In 2025, the Commanders allowed 23.8 fantasy points per game, the fourth-most. Last week, Saquon Barkley averaged 5.5 yards per attempt, popping off a 42-yard scamper in that contest.

Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

J.K. Dobbins - RB, Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Quinshon Judkins is a very capable back in this league; that said, Judkins averaged just 2.8 yards per carry last week against this Jaguars run defense. Last season, the Jaguars allowed a league-low 85.6 rushing yards per game and held the third-best fantasy points per game against mark at 16.3.

Dobbins is primarily an early-down runner. R.J. Harvey is expected to handle much of Denver’s third-down and pass-catching work, which lowers Dobbins’ PPR floor. Even if Harvey were to miss time, Jonah Coleman is most likely to receive the bulk of the receiving opportunities, not to mention getting some touches in the run game.

Against arguably the best run defense in the league, starting a running back in a three-way committee is less than ideal. In standard leagues, you may have no choice but to start Dobbins, but in .5 or PPR formats he’s a fantasy fade.

Jeremiyah Love - RB, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

In Jeremiyah Love’s NFL debut, the rookie found the end zone scoring on one of his 11 carries. As good a story as that is, Love averaged a modest 3.6 yards per carry and had just a pair of receptions for nine yards.

Looking at the backfield splits, Tyler Allgeier saw a 56% opportunity share, while also leading the backs in route share at 46% versus Love’s 39%. Love also saw an opportunity share south of 45%. Allgeier also commanded 64% of the Cardinals' work on third-down.

Against the Patriots in Week 1, Seattle limited Rhamondre Stevenson to 2.8 yards per carry on his 18 rushing attempts. That isn’t very promising for a back locked in a committee this week. Last week wasn’t a one-time thing; in 2025, Seattle allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs, limiting the position to 6.1 fantasy points per game.

Split backfield. Tough matchup. Better options available with better matchups.

Jaylen Warren - RB, Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle are in a near dead-even backfield split. Warren carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards and finished the afternoon with six targets, hauling in five for 27 yards. Targets. Warren was the more efficient of the two backs, as Dowdle recorded 15 rushing yards on his eight attempts and two receptions for six yards on his five targets.

Warren looked to pick up the 2-minute drill at the end of the first half, but Dowdle got the only carry in the red zone; with these splits, it really is difficult to put much faith in either one.

With this split backfield, similar to Arizona's, there are better options with better matchups than Warren’s against a Patriots team that allowed 16.6 fantasy points per game last season, the fourth-fewest.

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jadarian Price, David Montgomery, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Warren, Jeremiyah Love, Javonte Williams, David Montgomery. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Jadarian Price, David Montgomery, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Warren, Jeremiyah Love, Javonte Williams, David Montgomery:

Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
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Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
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Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
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Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
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Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
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Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
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George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
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Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jadarian Price
vs
Mark Andrews
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jadarian Price
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
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James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
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Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
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Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jadarian Price
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Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
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Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
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Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jadarian Price
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Puka Nacua
Jadarian Price
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Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
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Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
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Isaiah Likely
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
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Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
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Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
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Romeo Doubs
Jadarian Price
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Caleb Douglas
Jadarian Price
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Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
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Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
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Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
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Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
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Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
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RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
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Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
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Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
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George Holani
Jadarian Price
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
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Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
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Samaje Perine
Jadarian Price
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Justice Hill
Jadarian Price
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Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
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Kendre Miller
Jadarian Price
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
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Chris Brooks
Jadarian Price
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Kimani Vidal
Jadarian Price
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Raheim Sanders
Jadarian Price
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Kaytron Allen
Jadarian Price
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Devin Singletary
Jadarian Price
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Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
vs
Ray Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
Emari Demercado
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Sione Vaki
Jadarian Price
vs
Seth McGowan
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jadarian Price
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jadarian Price
vs
Brashard Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacob Saylors
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Puka Nacua
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Stefon Diggs
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Coker
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Dallas Goedert
David Montgomery
vs
Quentin Johnston
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
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Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
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Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Kelce
David Montgomery
vs
Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Douglas
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
George Holani
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
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Chris Brooks
David Montgomery
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Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
vs
Raheim Sanders
David Montgomery
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Kaytron Allen
David Montgomery
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Devin Singletary
David Montgomery
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Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
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Ray Davis
David Montgomery
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Emari Demercado
David Montgomery
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Jonah Coleman
David Montgomery
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Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
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Sione Vaki
David Montgomery
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Seth McGowan
David Montgomery
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Davis
David Montgomery
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Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
Brashard Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Jacob Saylors
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
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Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
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Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
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Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
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Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
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Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
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Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
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DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
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Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
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Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
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Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
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Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
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Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
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Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
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Drake London
J.K. Dobbins
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Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
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Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
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MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
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Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
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Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
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Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
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Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
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Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
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Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
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Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
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Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
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Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
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Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
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Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
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Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
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Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
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Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
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Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
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Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
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Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
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Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
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Caleb Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
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Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
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Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
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Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
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Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
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Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
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Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
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Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
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Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
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Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
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Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
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Chris Olave
J.K. Dobbins
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Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
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Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
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KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
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Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
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Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
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David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
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George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
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Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
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Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
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Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
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Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Nico Collins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
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D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
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Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
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Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
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RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
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Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
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De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
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Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
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Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tank Bigsby
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Raheim Sanders
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devin Singletary
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emari Demercado
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonah Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sione Vaki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
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Mark Andrews
Jaylen Warren
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Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
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Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
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Jaylen Warren
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Jaylen Warren
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Warren
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
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Isaiah Likely
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jaylen Warren
vs
Raheim Sanders
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devin Singletary
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ray Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emari Demercado
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sione Vaki
Jaylen Warren
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brashard Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Coker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mark Andrews
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaelon Black
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Reed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Holani
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendre Miller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Raheim Sanders
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devin Singletary
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emari Demercado
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sione Vaki
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brashard Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacob Saylors
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Javonte Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Javonte Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Javonte Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Javonte Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Javonte Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Javonte Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Javonte Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Javonte Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Javonte Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Javonte Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Javonte Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Javonte Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Javonte Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
vs
George Holani
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Javonte Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Javonte Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Javonte Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Javonte Williams
vs
Kendre Miller
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Javonte Williams
vs
Raheim Sanders
Javonte Williams
vs
Kaytron Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Javonte Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Javonte Williams
vs
Ray Davis
Javonte Williams
vs
Emari Demercado
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Javonte Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Sione Vaki
Javonte Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Javonte Williams
vs
Isaiah Davis
Javonte Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Javonte Williams
vs
Brashard Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacob Saylors
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
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Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Puka Nacua
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
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Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
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Stefon Diggs
David Montgomery
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J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
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Jalen Coker
David Montgomery
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Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
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Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
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Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Dallas Goedert
David Montgomery
vs
Quentin Johnston
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
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Travis Kelce
David Montgomery
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Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
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Caleb Douglas
David Montgomery
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Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
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Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
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Woody Marks
David Montgomery
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Blake Corum
David Montgomery
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Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
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Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
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RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
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Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
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Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
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Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
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George Holani
David Montgomery
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Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
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Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
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Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
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Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
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Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
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Justice Hill
David Montgomery
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Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
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Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
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TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
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Chris Brooks
David Montgomery
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Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
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Raheim Sanders
David Montgomery
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Kaytron Allen
David Montgomery
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Devin Singletary
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Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
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Ray Davis
David Montgomery
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Jonah Coleman
David Montgomery
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Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
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Sione Vaki
David Montgomery
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Seth McGowan
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David Montgomery
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Isaiah Davis
David Montgomery
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Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
Brashard Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Jacob Saylors

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CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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