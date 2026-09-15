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Jalen Coker Fantasy Football Outlook - Was His Big Game Legit or a Fluke?

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Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I start Jalen Coker for fantasy football Week 2? He had a huge week, was it legit or a fluke? Read Jalen Coker's 2026 fantasy football outlook.

In This Article hide
Why Did Jalen Coker Have a Huge Game?
Will Jalen Coker Continue to Dominate?
What Will The Rest of Jalen Coker's Season Look Like?
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker had an absolutely massive game in Week 1 for his team, despite playing in a loss. He hauled in eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown, easily pacing his team in targets, catches, yards, and scores. This all came despite him not being universally considered his team's top wideout.

It was WR Tetairoa McMillan who was expected to have a big game against a poor defense in a shootout. Instead, McMillan caught five of his seven targets for 75 yards and lost a fumble. Coker was signed as an undrafted free agent while McMillan was an early first-round draft pick a year ago.

This is quite a baffling situation for people who considered T-Mac an ascending star and Coker clearly inferior talent-wise. Not everyone thinks this way, obviously, but the vast majority of people dialed in to the NFL do. So why did Coker have such a huge game? Will he continue to smash in fantasy football? What does the rest of his season look like? Let's dive in.

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Why Did Jalen Coker Have a Huge Game? 

Coker seems to have started this season off on a much more positive note than last year. In Week 1 of 2025, he was recovering from a quad injury that slowed him down in the offseason. He entered Week 1 fully healthy. Another important factor in his big game was being in better shape.

Carolina head coach Dave Canales publicly expressed his frustration with Coker's lack of conditioning entering last season. That, combined with his injury and the poor overall state of the Panthers offense, led Coker to be quite inconsistent in past seasons. But he crushed it in Week 1.

Another important factor here is that the Chicago Bears defense might be one of the worst in the NFL. Their pass defense was absolutely atrocious this game, allowing Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to light them up (at least relative to his normal output) to the tune of 361 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for another score.

Coker may have benefited from easier matchups, and some slot work helped match him up against cornerbacks over which he had a notable size advantage. But he showed impressive quickness in his routes despite his 6-foot-3, 215-pound stature.

He also displayed excellent after-catch abilities and a shiftiness with the ball in his hands that didn't seem to show up in previous seasons. Coker deserves credit for his play, and perhaps the poor overall state of the passing attack has held him back.

It's hard to think it won't continue to do so, though. With T-Mac earning such a high target share last season, a fall back to Earth for No. 18 feels likely. He's earned a bigger role in this offense, but this game was an aberration for the starting QB in Carolina.

 

Will Jalen Coker Continue to Dominate? 

It would be easier to be extremely bullish on Coker if he had a better quarterback. It's certainly possible that the play-calling change -- from head coach Dave Canales to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik -- will improve the passing game, and thus lead to consistently higher volume for everyone.

But Young has massively struggled in his career to this point. Chicago's pass defense was expected to be poor this season. Even their head coach, Ben Johnson, alluded to potential struggles when he said he wanted to win every game in a blowout and break offensive records in the process.

Sometimes, even NFL matches start to look like ridiculous high school games full of players who don't put out much effort or look like they don't belong in a professional football game. The Bears offense has its work cut out for it. Coker might be able to get open against tougher defenses, but Young is the weak link, from what we've seen so far.

There were multiple abysmally bad games from him in 2025, like the game in which he threw for 154 yards and one touchdown, or the one where he threw for 121 yards and no TDs, or when he threw for 102 yards, no TDs, and one pick, or when he tossed a pick and mustered only 124 yards.

The list goes on. Young's list of bad games stretches far further than the odd good passing games that he has, and as a result, he's not supported a single good-for-the-entire-season, consistent fantasy wideout. Supporting two all of a sudden would be a break from the norm we've seen.

He had one game with more than 300 passing yards last season among the first seven games he played. In his other contests, he mustered an average of just 160 passing yards, 1.3 passing touchdowns, and 0.67 interceptions per game.

Even if he were to pick up that pace a bit, Coker would need to average such an outlandishly high percentage of his team's receiving yards that he'd exceed what elite receivers like Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba put together in his best season as a pro. Last year, JSN had the highest yards per team pass attempt in decades.

He's led the NFL in yardage share, with nearly 45 percent of his team's yardage since the beginning of 2025. Coker would have to absolutely smash that number if Young returns to playing like he has every other season in his career, even if he added 15% more passing yards per game on average.

 

What Will The Rest of Jalen Coker's Season Look Like? 

It's hard to imagine he has another elite game like this. Instead, we'll probably see him flip-flop with McMillan as the Panthers receiver who has the most yards on a game-by-game basis. The Panthers aren't set to face another defense quite this soft, though they do play in the worst division in the NFL, the NFC South.

Last season, Young's only other games with more than 200 passing yards were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons (excluding Week 2), both of whom are NFC South teams with poor defenses that season. The Panthers will face the Bucs and Falcons twice this year because that's how divisions work.

That was another game with such an unbelievably hideous display of a lack of defense that it almost defied logic. The Falcons provided no resistance and got absolutely crushed by the Panthers. There are, of course, multiple teams in the NFL that have zero hope of competing for a championship and almost no shot at the playoffs.

Carolina will face the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions in their next three games. The Browns are a hapless franchise with a starting QB nobody believes in, a head coach that knows his team is cooked, and players that don't seem to be putting out a ton of effort.

The Falcons are the Falcons, a franchise of consistent failure only broken by the elite QB play of Matt Ryan. The Lions' pass defense is decimated by injuries, so they don't have much to work with. They barely stopped a furious comeback attempt by the New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough in Week 1.

Coker is dealing with an ankle injury, but isn't expected to miss time. If he's fully healthy, he could have a nice game again, but that's a big IF. Still, over the next three weeks, a healthy Coker could go on an impressive run and become fantasy football's most sought-after waiver pickup.

Let us not forget that Young has played very poorly in previous seasons. He has a lot of work to do improve his game to the point that we see consistent dominance out of who is considered to be his team's WR2. My analysis indicates Coker will have more big games, but be frustratingly inconsistent due to Young's low passing volume against tougher defenses.

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