Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 2 based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is officially in the books. The opening week featured games on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Monday — and even included a game played down under in Australia between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams — to appease eager football fans after a long offseason.
With the 2026 campaign just kicking off, it is far too early to draw too many conclusions just yet, but the first week of the season did teach us a few things and include a few surprises. For fantasy football players, that means there is a plethora of new data to consider when scouring the waiver wire or trying to put together the most optimal lineup for your weekly matchup.
In this weekly article, RotoBaller will examine running backs that are on the rise based on snap counts and usage, and those who could fall to the bench or waiver wire because they are not getting the necessary number of reps or touches to make a significant impact. While it is a long season and things are subject to change, here is where things stand following Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Rookie running back Kaelon Black had an impressive debut for the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. According to Pro Football Focus, Black played 28 offensive snaps compared to Christian McCaffrey's 36 snaps.
Interestingly, however, Black received four more carries than McCaffrey. Black finished the game with 14 carries for 65 yards (4.6 yards per carry), including a long of 14 yards, and he recorded one catch for five yards on one target. He also ran for three first downs.
Per PFF, Black gained 27 yards after contact and averaged 1.93 yards after contact per carry. PFF also notes that Black lined up in the slot five times, showing that the 49ers aren't afraid to put him in a wide receiver position a few times per game as well.
Additionally, Pro Football Reference shows that Black had a 64.3% rushing success rate, while rbsdm.com gives Black an EPA value of plus-0.3 and an EPA per play value of plus-0.02 after one week.
While the flow of the game with the 49ers taking a commanding lead in the second half likely dictated Black's large role, and McCaffrey is going to lead San Francisco's backfield more often than not (as he did on Thursday with 68 yards), Black put himself squarely on the radar as a fantasy football riser moving forward.
With McCaffrey's injury history, Black is a strong handcuff option, but it is clear he will get his own touches even with McCaffrey healthy.
Currently rostered in just 26% of Yahoo leagues, Black will be a popular waiver wire pickup heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears set a franchise record for points in a season opener with a 59-31 win over the Carolina Panthers. It was due in large part to a strong ground game, along with excellent play by quarterback Caleb Williams.
As for the rushing attack, the Bears had two running backs reach 100 or more rushing yards, with D'Andre Swift posting 18 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns, and Kyle Monangai recording 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown of his own.
According to ESPN Insights, Swift and Monangai are the first teammates to each rush for 100 yards in a season opener since the Detroit Lions' Dexter Bussey and Billy Sims in 1980.
As the Bears' starting running back, Swift is expected to lead Chicago in rushing. Monangai, on the other hand, proved that he will still have a defined role for the Bears and that he can be extremely efficient when he gets opportunities. Monangai played 32 offensive snaps on Sunday, compared to 43 snaps for Swift, according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF shows that of Monangai's 100 rushing yards, 79 came after contact, and he averaged an impressive 7.9 yards after contact per attempt. Monangai also added two receptions for 24 yards. Monangai also posted the seventh-best elusive rating on Pro Football Focus in Week 1 through Sunday.
NFL Next Gen Stats clocked Monangai at 20.09 miles per hour on his career-long 61-yard touchdown run, which was tied for the 13th-fastest time in the NFL through Sunday of Week 1. Next Gen Stats also ranked Monangai's 61-yard scamper No. 1 on its "Remarkable Rushes" list for the opening week, with an expected rush yards value of just six and a rush yards over expected value of 55.
Monangai should be rostered in all formats, and he has legitimate flex or RB2 appeal heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
.@kylemonangai GOES THE DISTANCE
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/SCNBVRgxUZ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 13, 2026
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Allgeier had a high-volume role in the Arizona Cardinals' 26-14 upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Allgeier was listed as the starting running back for the Cardinals heading into Week 1, but rookie first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was cleared to make his debut after an ankle injury caused Love to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week.
Love's presence made Allgeier's exact role and usage murky heading into the game, but Allgeier came out of it as a fantasy football riser. Both running backs saw plenty of snaps and double-digit touches, but it was Allgeier who was relied upon most. Allgeier played 44 offensive snaps, while Love saw 32 snaps.
Allgeier recorded 17 carries for 61 yards, and added two receptions for nine yards. Love did find the end zone, however, and carried the ball 11 times for 41 yards, while catching two passes for nine yards as well. All in all, Allgeier out-touched Love 19-13.
Both running backs averaged under 4.0 yards per carry, but NFL Next Gen Stats show that Allgeier faced an eight-man (or more) defensive box on 29.41% of his rushes. Additionally, Pro Football Focus illustrates that Allgeier averaged 2.65 yards after contact per attempt and that he forced five missed tackles.
If Week 1 is an indicator, it is obvious that both Allgeier and Love will be involved in the offense during the early part of the season. As things currently stand, Allgeier is the designated starter who will receive a few more opportunities.
Of course, Allgeier's relevance as a fantasy running back may not be long-term. Love could see more touches as his ankle continues to heal, and veteran tailback James Conner is on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return list, meaning he is expected to return to the lineup at some point. After being ruled out for Week 1, Conner will miss a minimum of three more games.
Allgeier is currently rostered in just 51% of Yahoo leagues and will be a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of a potentially tough matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. For the next three weeks at least, Allgeier is on the flex or possibly RB2 radar.
#Cardinals Week 1 RB Usage
- Tyler Allgeier: 57% snaps, 17 carries, 12 routes, 2 targets (70 yds)
- Jeremiyah Love: 44% snaps, 11 carries, 14 routes, 4 targets (50 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 13, 2026
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard dominated snaps and touches for the Carolina Panthers in a 59-31 Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. The game script of the high-scoring affair called for more passing attempts than rushing attempts, but Hubbard tallied 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, and added three receptions for 38 yards and an additional score.
Heading into the week, Jonathon Brooks was expected to take snaps and touches away from Hubbard, but Hubbard was in for 48 offensive snaps on Sunday compared to just 13 plays for Brooks. In terms of usage, Brooks amassed just 14 rushing yards on four attempts.
Brooks did also have a highlight play in the passing game, catching a 48-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Young. However, it is evident that Carolina sees Hubbard as the leader of the backfield, with Brooks playing more of a rotational role right now.
Furthermore, rbsdm.com applied an EPA value of plus-0.6 and an EPA per play value of plus-0.05 for Hubbard in Week 1, while Brooks' EPA numbers were in the negatives at minus-1.0 and an EPA per play value of minus-0.20.
Pro-Football-Reference, meanwhile, shows a 70% rushing success rate for Hubbard, and just a 50% for Brooks. Hubbard's Pro Football Focus elusive rating of 106.2 ranked 11th in the NFL in Week 1 through Sunday.
Heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, Hubbard is a must-start across all formats.
Bryce Young avoids the pass rush and finds Chuba Hubbard for 6
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uT1Mz82t3R
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention To
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Cleveland Browns 34-10 in Week 1, thanks to a masterful performance by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a strong effort by the defense. The ground game for the Jaguars was solid, racking up 126 rushing yards. However, it was clear in the season opener that Jacksonville sees Bhayshul Tuten as its lead tailback, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. played second fiddle.
Entering Week 1, Tuten and Rodriguez were listed as co-starters. The fairly even snap share supported that, with Tuten playing slightly more offensive snaps at 28 (49.1%) and Rodriguez getting 23 plays (40.3%). But the telling sign was Tuten's usage in a game where Jacksonville jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the early third quarter and much of the game script called for running the football with the lead.
The Jaguars rushed the ball 32 times for 126 yards in total (3.9 yards per carry). Tuten handled 15 carries for 66 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and recorded a 22-yard reception. Tuten also tied for the NFL lead in missed tackles forced in Week 1 with seven.
Rodriguez earned just six rushes for 23 yards (3.8 yards per carry), and he was not targeted in the passing game. Ameer Abdullah gained more rushing yardage (32) on fewer attempts (four) than Rodriguez as well.
Rodriguez did handle some short-yardage carries and got some work near the goal line, and he will likely continue in that role throughout the season. Currently rostered in 60% of Yahoo leagues, Rodriguez is still valuable to keep as a strong handcuff option who will get goal-line touches, but he is likely too risky to start right now.
Tank Bigsby, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Fantasy football managers who were banking on Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby as a desperate flex play were sorely disappointed on Sunday. Bigsby played just six offensive snaps in the Eagles' 24-22 season-opening win over the Washington Commanders. He rushed one time for three yards and did not see a target in the passing game.
It is no surprise that starting running back Saquon Barkley dominated snaps (39) and touches (15 carries for 83 yards and one reception that went for minus-three yards). Bigsby's lack of playing time and usage in Week 1, however, was concerning. Bigsby did see 11 snaps on special teams and returned two kickoffs for 50 yards total.
Fellow running back Will Shipley, whom Bigsby is listed ahead of on Philadelphia's depth chart, played more snaps (10) and received more touches (two carries for four yards and one reception for eight yards) than Bigsby.
This is a situation to monitor moving forward. Bigsby is currently rostered in just 34% of Yahoo leagues, but he remains a premium handcuff option if Barkley were to miss time for any reason this season.
Bigsby's pass-blocking ability could help get him on the field more often.
Tank Bigsby makes the key block on most dangerous blitz, which allows Hurts just enough time to hit Wicks with anticipation.
Gets tasked with choosing between both Styles and Luvu since Dickerson does absolutely nothing.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/dLaE76TFVl
— Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 14, 2026
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers
With Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, there was some mystery on how exactly the Green Bay Packers were going to utilize the team's backfield. MarShawn Lloyd was listed as the Week 1 starter for the Packers, with Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson behind him.
In a 39-22 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Lloyd and Brooks saw plenty of reps, while Johnson didn't get in on offense for a single snap. Lloyd carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards (2.8 yards per carry), while Brooks had seven rushes for 29 yards (4.1 yards per carry).
Heading into Week 1, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned that it was possible Johnson could play a role for the Packers right away. That obviously was not the case. Johnson played two special teams snaps where he returned two kickoffs for a combined 52 yards.
Johnson's lack of a role could have to do with him still learning the intricacies of the playbook and terminology in Green Bay. The Packers just traded the Pittsburgh Steelers for Johnson at the end of August, offering the Steelers a 2028 sixth-round pick in return. But the exact reasoning for Johnson's no-show is unclear.
Currently rostered in just 8% of Yahoo leagues, Johnson is nothing more than a stash play in deep leagues and dynasty leagues, but he can safely remain on the waiver wire otherwise right now.
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