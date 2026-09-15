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Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Deeper League Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE)

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Caleb Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Dan's top fantasy football Week 2 waiver wire pickups, sleepers, stashes for deeper leagues for 2025. His waiver targets include Tyler Shough, Caleb Douglas, Kenyon Sadiq and more

In This Article hide
Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
Tight End Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 1 is officially in the books. Everybody loves their fantasy team right after the draft, but the best fantasy managers can objectively identify areas to improve and address them on the waiver wire.

RotoBaller has plenty of articles to help fantasy managers in all league formats, but this one will cover deep-league waiver-wire targets each week.

This article will focus on fantasy football players who are at or below a 40% roster rate on Yahoo -- and can be considered deeper-league waiver-wire options. We'll cover a few players from QB, RB, WR, and TE. Let's get to it!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

All QBs are rostered in 40% of leagues or less

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints- 40% rostered

Tyler Shough had a rough first half against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Shough was 10 of 22 for 85 yards and an interception in the first two quarters of the game, but rebounded to complete 25 of 34 passes for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the second half and overtime. The end result was a QB6 finish with 25.2 fantasy points.

It was a continuation of what we saw from Shough at the end of the 2025 season, when we saw Shough also finish as the QB6 while averaging 20.1 fantasy points per game from Weeks 13 to 18. It also showed that head coach Kellen Moore trusts Shough to throw the ball down the field, even when he is struggling.

The Saints showed they were comfortable being one of the fastest-paced offenses in 2025 and, through one week, are continuing that momentum. If Shough is available on the waiver wire, he is a worthwhile stash (or even upgrade) in all formats. He’s consistently proving that he can be a top-12 fantasy quarterback.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins- 40% rostered

The Malik Willis experience got off to a rocky start for the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Willis completed just 55.6% of his passes against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 220 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception. Thankfully, his rushing production (six carries for 39 yards and a touchdown) secured him a top-12 finish through Sunday’s games (17.7 points).

Sunday’s loss against the Raiders was the full experience that fantasy managers who drafted Willis expected. The passing production was subpar with so many unproven pass catchers, but the day was saved by Willis’s ability to produce points on the ground.

Willis’s rushing ability is what we covet out of fantasy quarterbacks, even if the Miami passing attack doesn’t look like it will provide much fantasy production early in the season. Willis will have top-12 upside, regardless of matchup, as long as he’s willing to use his legs.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons- 3% rostered

Michael Penix Jr. was inactive for the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he continues to work his way back from his 2025 season-ending ACL injury. Penix is medically cleared and fully participating in practice, hoping to gain enough confidence in his knee to debut in Week 2 or Week 3.

The Falcons named Tua Tagovailoa their starter in Week 1, but a back injury suffered in practice forced him to miss the game. However, Tagovailoa had a disappointing training camp, failing to outright earn the starting job over Penix despite getting most of the first-team reps throughout the summer. Cooper Rush ultimately started Week 1, but completed just 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

It’s clear that Atlanta’s coaching staff has little confidence in Tagovailoa, giving Penix a clear runway to the starting job once he’s healthy. Proactive fantasy managers can potentially sneak him on their bench to see if he can produce with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts on the field.

 

Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

All RBs are rostered in 40% of leagues or less

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers- 27% rostered

Kaelon Black emerged as the clear RB2 for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Black played 43% of the 49ers’ offensive snaps, handling 14 carries for 65 yards and catching his lone target for five yards.

What we can’t know for certain at this point is how sticky that role is going forward. Starting running back Christian McCaffrey was dealing with cramps throughout the game, which may have led to an expanded role for Black in his NFL debut.

Regardless, McCaffrey missed time in training camp and is coming off a 2025 season where he handled a career-high 413 touches. The 49ers may want to try to protect him throughout the season, leading to a consistent role for Black.

Even if McCaffrey takes on his typical, larger workload going forward, Black is one of the most valuable handcuffs in football as the clear RB2 in San Francisco. He should be rostered in all formats as a priority handcuff going forward.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets- 15% rostered

Braelon Allen played on 40% of the Jets’ offensive snaps in Week 1. His final stat line (10 carries for 40 yards) is unremarkable, but would have looked far more impressive if a 23-yard touchdown run wasn’t negated by a holding call.

Allen is not a player you can confidently start in fantasy with Breece Hall healthy (22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown with two receptions for 16 yards), but Week 1 showed he will have a role. If the Jets offensive line can maintain their run-blocking dominance against teams that aren’t the Titans, then there will be potential for fantasy points down the road, especially if Hall gets injured.

 

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

All WRs are rostered in 40% of leagues or less

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles- 16% rostered

There was a steady drumbeat throughout the summer that Dontayvion Wicks had earned the WR2 job in Philadelphia while DeVonta Smith and rookie Makai Lemon missed time with hamstring injuries. Week 1 seemingly confirmed that narrative.

Wicks logged a 91% snap share in his first game as an Eagle, catching two of his four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. The veteran wide receiver showed downfield playmaking ability on a 64-yard reception, a skill that wasn’t frequently utilized in Green Bay.

There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered about the Eagles' passing attack with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion after a bumpy first game, but Wicks looks like he is going to be a key cog in this passing attack.

Philadelphia’s passing attack still needs to find its footing and improve, but Wicks is a player worth grabbing for when that happens.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins- 12% rostered

Somebody needed to emerge from the Miami Dolphins passing attack in 2026. It appears that rookie Caleb Douglas is the favorite in the clubhouse after Week 1.

Douglas was the most productive piece of Miami’s passing attack in Week 1, finishing second on the team in targets (seven) while leading in receptions (five) and receiving yards (94). Among 98 wide receivers with at least 10 routes run in Week 1, Douglas ranked 16th in yards per route run (3.13) and 12th in yards per target (15.67).

There will be plenty of volatility in this passing offense, but Douglas parlayed a strong summer into production in his first week. He needs to be rostered in all formats.

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints- 7% rostered

There were questions about which pass catcher would emerge as the complement to Chris Olave once Jordyn Tyson went down with a hamstring injury during training camp. In Week 1, veteran receiver Devaughn Vele stepped up.

Vele caught seven of his nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown, finishing as the WR10 in PPR points per game (19.9) through the Sunday games. Vele’s final three games with the Saints in 2025 showed a connection with Shough (19 targets, 16 receptions, 202 yards and a touchdown in three games) that carried over into this season.

As long as Tyson is out, Vele will have fantasy appeal in an offense that wants to run a lot of plays and throw the ball at a high volume.

 

Tight End Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

All TEs are rostered in 40% of leagues or less

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders- 26% rostered

Brock Bowers was shockingly placed on the injured reserve before Week 1 kicked off after getting minor knee surgery. Bowers may return in Week 2 but realistically will need time to heal and fully integrate back into the offense. That should lead to a larger role for veteran tight end Michael Mayer to start the 2026 season.

Mayer led the Raiders in targets against the Miami Dolphins (seven), finishing with six receptions for 32 yards. The veteran tight end is not as dynamic as a route runner or after the catch as Bowers, but he can be a reliable, volume-based tight end if Bowers is off the field. However, Week 1 showed that he will need to have touchdowns to crack into the top-12 tight ends in fantasy consistently.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets- 14% rostered

Kenyon Sadiq missed most of the summer for the New York Jets after undergoing core muscle surgery. Sadiq played a limited role in his first game (42% snap share), but made the most of it, catching all three of his targets for 21 yards.

More importantly, the Jets showed a willingness to utilize him in creative ways, giving him his first career touchdown on a three-yard rush. That touchdown pushed Sadiq to a TE11 finish in PPR points per game (11.4) in Week 1.

The Jets will need Sadiq to play a big role with fellow first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. Expect his production to grow in an offense needing playmakers to complement Garrett Wilson in 2026.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers- 6% rostered

Pat Freiermuth was an afterthought in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense this offseason. However, Week 1 showed that he could provide fantasy managers with a stable tight end option. Freiermuth finished as the TE6 in PPR points (15.6) after catching all five of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown.

The veteran tight end accounted for 20.8% of Pittsburgh’s receiving production in Week 1 and was the only wide receiver or tight end who was targeted inside the 20-yard line. It isn’t fair to put that on him for the entire season, but it does show that Freiermuth will be a main part of the Steelers’ offense in the valuable parts of the field.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Caleb Douglas, Malik Willis, Kenyon Sadiq, Michael Mayer, Devaughn Vele, Dontayvion Wicks, Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Caleb Douglas, Malik Willis, Kenyon Sadiq, Michael Mayer, Devaughn Vele, Dontayvion Wicks, Kaelon Black:

Caleb Douglas
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Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
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Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
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Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
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Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
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Rashid Shaheed
Caleb Douglas
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Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
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Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
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Michael Mayer
Caleb Douglas
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Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
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Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
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Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
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T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
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Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
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Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
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Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
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Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
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Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
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Kendre Miller
Caleb Douglas
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Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
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Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
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Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
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Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
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Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
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Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
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Tank Bigsby
Caleb Douglas
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
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Kenyon Sadiq
Caleb Douglas
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Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
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Brian Robinson
Caleb Douglas
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Tyjae Spears
Caleb Douglas
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Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
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Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
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David Njoku
Caleb Douglas
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Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
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Ray Davis
Caleb Douglas
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Ted Hurst
Caleb Douglas
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Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
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George Holani
Caleb Douglas
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Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
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Sione Vaki
Caleb Douglas
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Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
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Emari Demercado
Caleb Douglas
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Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
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Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
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Chris Bell
Caleb Douglas
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Demarcus Robinson
Caleb Douglas
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Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
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Kalif Raymond
Caleb Douglas
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Elijah Sarratt
Caleb Douglas
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Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
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Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
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Raheim Sanders
Caleb Douglas
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Chris Brooks
Caleb Douglas
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Devin Singletary
Caleb Douglas
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Jahdae Walker
Caleb Douglas
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Eli Raridon
Caleb Douglas
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Jordan Love
Caleb Douglas
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Tyler Shough
Caleb Douglas
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Baker Mayfield
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Willis
Caleb Douglas
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C.J. Stroud
Caleb Douglas
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Bryce Young
Caleb Douglas
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Daniel Jones
Caleb Douglas
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Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Douglas
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Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Douglas
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Kirk Cousins
Caleb Douglas
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Geno Smith
Caleb Douglas
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Drew Lock
Caleb Douglas
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Cam Ward
Caleb Douglas
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Carson Wentz
Caleb Douglas
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Baltimore Ravens
Caleb Douglas
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Caleb Douglas
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San Francisco 49ers
Caleb Douglas
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Cincinnati Bengals
Caleb Douglas
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Green Bay Packers
Caleb Douglas
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Chicago Bears
Caleb Douglas
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Carolina Panthers
Caleb Douglas
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Atlanta Falcons
Malik Willis
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Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
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C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
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Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
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Bryce Young
Malik Willis
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Jordan Love
Malik Willis
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Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
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Eli Raridon
Malik Willis
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Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
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Jahdae Walker
Malik Willis
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Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
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Devin Singletary
Malik Willis
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Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
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Chris Brooks
Malik Willis
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Geno Smith
Malik Willis
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Raheim Sanders
Malik Willis
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Drew Lock
Malik Willis
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Seth McGowan
Malik Willis
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Cam Ward
Malik Willis
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Pat Bryant
Malik Willis
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Carson Wentz
Malik Willis
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Elijah Sarratt
Malik Willis
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Baltimore Ravens
Malik Willis
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Kalif Raymond
Malik Willis
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Malik Willis
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Jaylin Noel
Malik Willis
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San Francisco 49ers
Malik Willis
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Demarcus Robinson
Malik Willis
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Cincinnati Bengals
Malik Willis
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Chris Bell
Malik Willis
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Green Bay Packers
Malik Willis
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Malik Washington
Malik Willis
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Chicago Bears
Malik Willis
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Emari Demercado
Malik Willis
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Carolina Panthers
Malik Willis
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Sione Vaki
Malik Willis
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Atlanta Falcons
Malik Willis
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George Holani
Malik Willis
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Ted Hurst
Malik Willis
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Ray Davis
Malik Willis
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David Njoku
Malik Willis
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Emmett Johnson
Malik Willis
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Brian Robinson
Malik Willis
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Kenyon Sadiq
Malik Willis
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Tank Bigsby
Malik Willis
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Jonah Coleman
Malik Willis
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Samaje Perine
Malik Willis
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Malachi Fields
Malik Willis
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Antonio Williams
Malik Willis
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Adonai Mitchell
Malik Willis
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Mike Gesicki
Malik Willis
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Pat Freiermuth
Malik Willis
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T.J. Hockenson
Malik Willis
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Terrance Ferguson
Malik Willis
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Michael Mayer
Malik Willis
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Ryan Flournoy
Malik Willis
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Kendrick Bourne
Malik Willis
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Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Willis
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Caleb Douglas
Malik Willis
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Denzel Boston
Malik Willis
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Brenton Strange
Malik Willis
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Rashid Shaheed
Malik Willis
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Rashod Bateman
Malik Willis
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Keenan Allen
Malik Willis
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Dalton Schultz
Malik Willis
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Tre Tucker
Malik Willis
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Keaton Mitchell
Malik Willis
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Braelon Allen
Malik Willis
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Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Willis
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Kendre Miller
Malik Willis
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Tre' Harris
Malik Willis
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Woody Marks
Malik Willis
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Khalil Shakir
Malik Willis
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Willis
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Tyler Allgeier
Malik Willis
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Tyjae Spears
Malik Willis
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Romeo Doubs
Malik Willis
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Kaelon Black
Malik Willis
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Willis
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Jakobi Meyers
Malik Willis
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Xavier Worthy
Malik Willis
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Devaughn Vele
Malik Willis
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Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Willis
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Jalen Coker
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tank Bigsby
Kenyon Sadiq
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Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Jonah Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
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Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Samaje Perine
Kenyon Sadiq
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David Njoku
Kenyon Sadiq
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Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
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Ray Davis
Kenyon Sadiq
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Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
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Ted Hurst
Kenyon Sadiq
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Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
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George Holani
Kenyon Sadiq
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Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
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Sione Vaki
Kenyon Sadiq
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Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
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Emari Demercado
Kenyon Sadiq
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T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
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Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Chris Bell
Kenyon Sadiq
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Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
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Demarcus Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
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Jaylin Noel
Kenyon Sadiq
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Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
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Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
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Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
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Elijah Sarratt
Kenyon Sadiq
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Caleb Douglas
Kenyon Sadiq
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Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
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Denzel Boston
Kenyon Sadiq
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Seth McGowan
Kenyon Sadiq
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Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
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Raheim Sanders
Kenyon Sadiq
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Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
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Chris Brooks
Kenyon Sadiq
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Rashod Bateman
Kenyon Sadiq
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Devin Singletary
Kenyon Sadiq
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Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
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Jahdae Walker
Kenyon Sadiq
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Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
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Eli Raridon
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
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Jordan Love
Kenyon Sadiq
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Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tyler Shough
Kenyon Sadiq
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Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
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Baker Mayfield
Kenyon Sadiq
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
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Malik Willis
Kenyon Sadiq
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Kendre Miller
Kenyon Sadiq
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C.J. Stroud
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tre' Harris
Kenyon Sadiq
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Bryce Young
Kenyon Sadiq
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Woody Marks
Kenyon Sadiq
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Daniel Jones
Kenyon Sadiq
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Khalil Shakir
Kenyon Sadiq
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Jacoby Brissett
Kenyon Sadiq
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
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Aaron Rodgers
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tyler Allgeier
Kenyon Sadiq
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Kirk Cousins
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tyjae Spears
Kenyon Sadiq
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Geno Smith
Kenyon Sadiq
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Romeo Doubs
Kenyon Sadiq
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Drew Lock
Kenyon Sadiq
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Kaelon Black
Kenyon Sadiq
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Cam Ward
Kenyon Sadiq
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
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Carson Wentz
Kenyon Sadiq
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Jakobi Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
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Baltimore Ravens
Kenyon Sadiq
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Xavier Worthy
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kenyon Sadiq
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Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
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San Francisco 49ers
Kenyon Sadiq
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Cincinnati Bengals
Kenyon Sadiq
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Jalen Coker
Kenyon Sadiq
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Green Bay Packers
Kenyon Sadiq
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Chicago Bears
Kenyon Sadiq
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Carolina Panthers
Kenyon Sadiq
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Atlanta Falcons
Michael Mayer
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Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
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Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
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Kendrick Bourne
Michael Mayer
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T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
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Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Mayer
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Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
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Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
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Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
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Denzel Boston
Michael Mayer
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Adonai Mitchell
Michael Mayer
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Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
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Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
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Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
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Malachi Fields
Michael Mayer
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Rashod Bateman
Michael Mayer
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Samaje Perine
Michael Mayer
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Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
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Jonah Coleman
Michael Mayer
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Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
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Tank Bigsby
Michael Mayer
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Tre Tucker
Michael Mayer
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Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
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Keaton Mitchell
Michael Mayer
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Brian Robinson
Michael Mayer
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Braelon Allen
Michael Mayer
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Emmett Johnson
Michael Mayer
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Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Mayer
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David Njoku
Michael Mayer
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Kendre Miller
Michael Mayer
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Ray Davis
Michael Mayer
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Tre' Harris
Michael Mayer
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Ted Hurst
Michael Mayer
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Woody Marks
Michael Mayer
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George Holani
Michael Mayer
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Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
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Sione Vaki
Michael Mayer
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Mayer
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Emari Demercado
Michael Mayer
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Tyler Allgeier
Michael Mayer
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Malik Washington
Michael Mayer
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Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
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Chris Bell
Michael Mayer
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Romeo Doubs
Michael Mayer
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Demarcus Robinson
Michael Mayer
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Kaelon Black
Michael Mayer
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Jaylin Noel
Michael Mayer
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Mayer
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Kalif Raymond
Michael Mayer
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Jakobi Meyers
Michael Mayer
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Elijah Sarratt
Michael Mayer
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Xavier Worthy
Michael Mayer
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Pat Bryant
Michael Mayer
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Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
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Seth McGowan
Michael Mayer
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Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
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Raheim Sanders
Michael Mayer
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Jalen Coker
Michael Mayer
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Chris Brooks
Michael Mayer
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Devin Singletary
Michael Mayer
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Jahdae Walker
Michael Mayer
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Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
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Jordan Love
Michael Mayer
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Tyler Shough
Michael Mayer
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Baker Mayfield
Michael Mayer
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Malik Willis
Michael Mayer
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C.J. Stroud
Michael Mayer
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Bryce Young
Michael Mayer
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Daniel Jones
Michael Mayer
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Jacoby Brissett
Michael Mayer
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Aaron Rodgers
Michael Mayer
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Kirk Cousins
Michael Mayer
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Geno Smith
Michael Mayer
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Drew Lock
Michael Mayer
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Cam Ward
Michael Mayer
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Carson Wentz
Michael Mayer
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Baltimore Ravens
Michael Mayer
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michael Mayer
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San Francisco 49ers
Michael Mayer
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Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Mayer
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Green Bay Packers
Michael Mayer
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Chicago Bears
Michael Mayer
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Carolina Panthers
Michael Mayer
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Atlanta Falcons
Devaughn Vele
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Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
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Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
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Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
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Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
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Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
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Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
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Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
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Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
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Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
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Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
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Tre' Harris
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendre Miller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Mayer
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Gesicki
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Antonio Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malachi Fields
Devaughn Vele
vs
Samaje Perine
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jonah Coleman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tank Bigsby
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brian Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emmett Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
David Njoku
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ray Davis
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ted Hurst
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Holani
Devaughn Vele
vs
Sione Vaki
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emari Demercado
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Bell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylin Noel
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devaughn Vele
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pat Bryant
Devaughn Vele
vs
Seth McGowan
Devaughn Vele
vs
Raheim Sanders
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Brooks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devin Singletary
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jahdae Walker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Eli Raridon
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Love
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Shough
Devaughn Vele
vs
Baker Mayfield
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Willis
Devaughn Vele
vs
C.J. Stroud
Devaughn Vele
vs
Bryce Young
Devaughn Vele
vs
Daniel Jones
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Devaughn Vele
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kirk Cousins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Geno Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drew Lock
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cam Ward
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carson Wentz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devaughn Vele
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Devaughn Vele
vs
Green Bay Packers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chicago Bears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carolina Panthers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Mayer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Antonio Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Samaje Perine
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendre Miller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre' Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
David Njoku
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ray Davis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ted Hurst
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Holani
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sione Vaki
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emari Demercado
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Seth McGowan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Raheim Sanders
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Brooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devin Singletary
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jahdae Walker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Eli Raridon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Love
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Shough
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Willis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bryce Young
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Daniel Jones
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Geno Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drew Lock
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Ward
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carson Wentz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Green Bay Packers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chicago Bears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carolina Panthers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen Coker
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Denzel Boston
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaelon Black
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
David Njoku
Kaelon Black
vs
Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Ted Hurst
Kaelon Black
vs
George Holani
Kaelon Black
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
vs
Emari Demercado
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Bell
Kaelon Black
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaelon Black
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kaelon Black
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Raheim Sanders
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Brooks
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kaelon Black
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Love
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Shough
Kaelon Black
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Willis
Kaelon Black
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kaelon Black
vs
Bryce Young
Kaelon Black
vs
Daniel Jones
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kaelon Black
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kaelon Black
vs
Geno Smith
Kaelon Black
vs
Drew Lock
Kaelon Black
vs
Cam Ward
Kaelon Black
vs
Carson Wentz
Kaelon Black
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kaelon Black
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kaelon Black
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Kaelon Black
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Kaelon Black
vs
Green Bay Packers
Kaelon Black
vs
Chicago Bears
Kaelon Black
vs
Carolina Panthers
Kaelon Black
vs
Atlanta Falcons

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz a Rising Fantasy Asset
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
CFB

Ethan Davis Out for the Season
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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