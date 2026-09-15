Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 2 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 2 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 1 gave fantasy managers plenty to digest at the wide receiver position. Some players immediately looked like the stars we expected them to be, while others left us wondering whether their roles, target volume, or offensive environment will support consistent production. Now the real challenge begins: figuring out what we can trust and what might have been a one-week mirage.
At the top of the position, there are players you simply aren’t thinking twice about. Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba belong in your lineup every week. But once you move beyond those elite options, the decisions become much more difficult. Matchups matter, but so do routes, targets, quarterback play, and the competition for opportunities.
Week 2 gives us our first chance to react without completely overreacting. Some receivers are positioned for a breakout, while others could struggle despite coming off an impressive opening week. Let’s look at the wide receivers ready to boom—and the ones fantasy managers should consider sitting.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 2 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers
I’m old enough to remember the Minnesota Vikings, led by Carson Wentz, dropping 39 points off the bench on this Packers defense; anyone born in the last week can also stake a claim to that claim.
Geno and Garrett Wilson convert on 4th down ‼️
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/9gM1Md9bVk
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Geno Smith isn’t a good quarterback, but if Wentz can do it, Smith should be able to follow suit; the bar is pretty low. In that Packers and Vikings showdown, Wentz knew where to go with the ball and targeted Justin Jefferson on nine occasions, resulting in five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.
A similar story played out in Tennessee, where Smith targeted Garrett Wilson seven times, with Wilson hauling in six passes for 79 yards. The next closest Jets pass catcher was Adonai Mitchell, who had three targets. Wilson recorded an 81% route share, 33.3% target share, 3.76 YPRR, 10.7 aDOT, and routes in all 2WR sets against the Titans. He's fallen below a 20% target share in just 2 of his last 25 games; you could call it a funnel offense.
Last season, the Packers allowed 25.6 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, the 14th-most. While that in itself doesn’t seem like a great matchup, when you factor in the lack of Jets pass catchers opposite of Wilson, there is plenty of production on the table for Wilson to zero in on a WR1 week.
Davante Adams - WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants
Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble, something is brewing in Los Angeles this week as the Los Angeles Rams have a bitter taste in their mouths after a dismal offensive showing down in Australia to kick off their 2026 campaign
I know Davante Adams' receiving metrics have all been diminished to a degree over the last season or so, but one thing Adams can still do is find the ball in the end zone. Last season Matthew Stafford finished the year with 47 passing touchdowns, 14 of which ended up in Adams’ hands. There were no tuddies down under, and this could be a make-up game of sorts.
New York allowed a pair of receiving touchdowns last week, one to CeeDee Lamb and the other to Javonte Williams. Last year the Giants surrendered the ninth-most fantasy production to opposing receivers, allowing 28.0 fantasy points per contest.
Davante Adams gets the feet down for the touchdown!
LARvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/nLZj5AuMb1
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Adams played one of seven snaps inside the 10-yard line last night in that season opener. In 2025, Adams recorded 11 touchdowns inside the 10; that’s one thing we should expect to be rectified this week.
With Myles Garrett on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the Rams' defense takes a significant hit, meaning they may need to throw more often to stay in games while the defense re-establishes its identity.
Stefon Diggs - WR, Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
It’s not that the Washington Commanders offense is bad; it’s that their play-calling and execution are questionable. The talent is there, and this week fantasy managers should get a glimpse of it courtesy of Stefon Diggs facing a Cowboys defense that gave up 14 receptions combined to Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely a week ago.
Let’s not forget that Diggs was a 1,000-yard receiver last season despite posting his lowest route share of his career as he worked his way back into game shape. This is a good matchup as Dallas allowed a league-worst 33.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers last season.
first as a Commander 🤩
📺 #WASvsPHI FOX pic.twitter.com/BFX7I2XBpb
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2026
Diggs ran 25 routes and posted a 66% route share rate in his Commanders debut, while also receiving a 31% target share averaging 2.20 yards per route run along with 60% of those routes coming from the slot, resulting in an average depth of target og 9.4. Diggs caught four of nine intended targets for 55 receiving yards and a touchdown. That kind of volume could be fantasy gold against this Cowboys secondary.
The underlying metrics support another 1,000-yard campaign for Diggs; we just need the routes to follow.
Week 2 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns
For Emeka Egbuka, the underlying metrics in Week 1 were encouraging: 92% route share, 18.2% TPRR, 1.91 YPRR, 14 aDOT, 24% of routes from slot. Unfortunately, the results were a little disappointing as Egbuka walked away with five receptions for 63 yards. Not terrible, just not what fantasy managers had hoped for.
This week, it doesn’t get any easier. Yes, Parker Washington had himself a day against this Browns secondary, recording 83 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions, but that Washington performance is an outlier. Washington has been on a heater since the second half of last season.
Cleveland was a tough matchup for opposing receivers last season as they yielded 22.2 fantasy points per game to the position, the 10th-fewest along with the third-fewest passing yards per game (167.2).
Egbuka can be volatile if his deep targets don’t connect. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan compete for targets. Egbuka’s ceiling is much better when one of them is absent. Egbuka is probably not coming out of your lineup this week, but he should be considered a flex option at best.
Parker Washington - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos
Speaking of Washington, this is a true battle over one's heart. On one hand, you have Washington asserting himself as an elite receiver. Last week, Washington had a 72% route share, 33.3% targets per route run, 4.61 yards per route run, an average depth of target of 17 yards, while adding 50% of routes from the slot.
Last season, Washington averaged 14.6 yards per reception, 4.6 yards after the catch per reception, and a 12.5-yard average depth of target. Washington was responsible for a 21.4% targets-per-route-run rate, 2.06 yards per route run, and an 18% target share in 2025. From Week 10 onward, he averaged 14.6 PPR points per game.
That said, get your popcorn ready for Washington and Patrick Surtain II. This is going to be fun. While Surtain is often operating on the outside, he could travel into the slot along with Washington; it’ll be fun watching the cat-and-mouse game Liam Coen plays in this one.
Bottom line, it’s about risk. Last week was a tough matchup for Washington, and he came to play; doing that back-to-back is playing a potentially costly game of fantasy roulette.
Rome Odunze - WR, Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
What I don’t like from last week is seeing Rome Odunze become a deep-ball specialist or decoy. Sure, the Bears nearly put up 60 points; however, Odunze caught two passes for 52 yards, averaging 26 yards per reception.
🗣️ ROOOOOOME ODUUUUUNZE
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/upRsL6ndv8
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 13, 2026
Odunze also entered last week a little banged up and was limited with a 58% route share. What is concerning is that the average depth of target was 29.7, which seems a little volatile to count on this week. Odunze also recorded a 63% route share in two receive sets, registering 15.8%targets per route run, 1.84 yards per route run, and an 18% slot route rate, tough to increase that with Luther Burden III and Kalif Raymond.
While Christian Watson torched the Vikings on the deep ball, a less-than-100 % Odunze is unlikely to find the same success; if he does, that is 100% on the Vikings not learning anything from Week 1’s contest.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Garrett Wilson, Rome Odunze, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Garrett Wilson, Rome Odunze, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Stefon Diggs:
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