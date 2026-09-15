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Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Garrett Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 2 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 2 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 2 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 gave fantasy managers plenty to digest at the wide receiver position. Some players immediately looked like the stars we expected them to be, while others left us wondering whether their roles, target volume, or offensive environment will support consistent production. Now the real challenge begins: figuring out what we can trust and what might have been a one-week mirage.

At the top of the position, there are players you simply aren’t thinking twice about. Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba belong in your lineup every week. But once you move beyond those elite options, the decisions become much more difficult. Matchups matter, but so do routes, targets, quarterback play, and the competition for opportunities.

Week 2 gives us our first chance to react without completely overreacting. Some receivers are positioned for a breakout, while others could struggle despite coming off an impressive opening week. Let’s look at the wide receivers ready to boom—and the ones fantasy managers should consider sitting.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

Week 2 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

I’m old enough to remember the Minnesota Vikings, led by Carson Wentz, dropping 39 points off the bench on this Packers defense; anyone born in the last week can also stake a claim to that claim.

Geno Smith isn’t a good quarterback, but if Wentz can do it, Smith should be able to follow suit; the bar is pretty low. In that Packers and Vikings showdown, Wentz knew where to go with the ball and targeted Justin Jefferson on nine occasions, resulting in five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

A similar story played out in Tennessee, where Smith targeted Garrett Wilson seven times, with Wilson hauling in six passes for 79 yards. The next closest Jets pass catcher was Adonai Mitchell, who had three targets. Wilson recorded an 81% route share, 33.3% target share, 3.76 YPRR, 10.7 aDOT, and routes in all 2WR sets against the Titans. He's fallen below a 20% target share in just 2 of his last 25 games; you could call it a funnel offense.

Last season, the Packers allowed 25.6 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, the 14th-most. While that in itself doesn’t seem like a great matchup, when you factor in the lack of Jets pass catchers opposite of Wilson, there is plenty of production on the table for Wilson to zero in on a WR1 week.

Davante Adams - WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants

Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble, something is brewing in Los Angeles this week as the Los Angeles Rams have a bitter taste in their mouths after a dismal offensive showing down in Australia to kick off their 2026 campaign

I know Davante Adams' receiving metrics have all been diminished to a degree over the last season or so, but one thing Adams can still do is find the ball in the end zone. Last season Matthew Stafford finished the year with 47 passing touchdowns, 14 of which ended up in Adams’ hands. There were no tuddies down under, and this could be a make-up game of sorts.

New York allowed a pair of receiving touchdowns last week, one to CeeDee Lamb and the other to Javonte Williams. Last year the Giants surrendered the ninth-most fantasy production to opposing receivers, allowing 28.0 fantasy points per contest.

Adams played one of seven snaps inside the 10-yard line last night in that season opener. In 2025, Adams recorded 11 touchdowns inside the 10; that’s one thing we should expect to be rectified this week.

With Myles Garrett on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the Rams' defense takes a significant hit, meaning they may need to throw more often to stay in games while the defense re-establishes its identity.

Stefon Diggs - WR, Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

It’s not that the Washington Commanders offense is bad; it’s that their play-calling and execution are questionable. The talent is there, and this week fantasy managers should get a glimpse of it courtesy of Stefon Diggs facing a Cowboys defense that gave up 14 receptions combined to Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely a week ago.

Let’s not forget that Diggs was a 1,000-yard receiver last season despite posting his lowest route share of his career as he worked his way back into game shape. This is a good matchup as Dallas allowed a league-worst 33.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers last season.

Diggs ran 25 routes and posted a 66% route share rate in his Commanders debut, while also receiving a 31% target share averaging 2.20 yards per route run along with 60% of those routes coming from the slot, resulting in an average depth of target og 9.4. Diggs caught four of nine intended targets for 55 receiving yards and a touchdown. That kind of volume could be fantasy gold against this Cowboys secondary.

The underlying metrics support another 1,000-yard campaign for Diggs; we just need the routes to follow.

Week 2 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns

For Emeka Egbuka, the underlying metrics in Week 1 were encouraging: 92% route share, 18.2% TPRR, 1.91 YPRR, 14 aDOT, 24% of routes from slot. Unfortunately, the results were a little disappointing as Egbuka walked away with five receptions for 63 yards. Not terrible, just not what fantasy managers had hoped for.

This week, it doesn’t get any easier. Yes, Parker Washington had himself a day against this Browns secondary, recording 83 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions, but that Washington performance is an outlier. Washington has been on a heater since the second half of last season.

Cleveland was a tough matchup for opposing receivers last season as they yielded 22.2 fantasy points per game to the position, the 10th-fewest along with the third-fewest passing yards per game (167.2).

Egbuka can be volatile if his deep targets don’t connect. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan compete for targets. Egbuka’s ceiling is much better when one of them is absent. Egbuka is probably not coming out of your lineup this week, but he should be considered a flex option at best.

Parker Washington - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Speaking of Washington, this is a true battle over one's heart. On one hand, you have Washington asserting himself as an elite receiver. Last week, Washington had a 72% route share, 33.3% targets per route run, 4.61 yards per route run, an average depth of target of 17 yards, while adding 50% of routes from the slot.

Last season, Washington averaged 14.6 yards per reception, 4.6 yards after the catch per reception, and a 12.5-yard average depth of target. Washington was responsible for a 21.4% targets-per-route-run rate, 2.06 yards per route run, and an 18% target share in 2025. From Week 10 onward, he averaged 14.6 PPR points per game.

That said, get your popcorn ready for Washington and Patrick Surtain II. This is going to be fun. While Surtain is often operating on the outside, he could travel into the slot along with Washington; it’ll be fun watching the cat-and-mouse game Liam Coen plays in this one.

Bottom line, it’s about risk. Last week was a tough matchup for Washington, and he came to play; doing that back-to-back is playing a potentially costly game of fantasy roulette.

Rome Odunze - WR, Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

What I don’t like from last week is seeing Rome Odunze become a deep-ball specialist or decoy. Sure, the Bears nearly put up 60 points; however, Odunze caught two passes for 52 yards, averaging 26 yards per reception.

Odunze also entered last week a little banged up and was limited with a 58% route share. What is concerning is that the average depth of target was 29.7, which seems a little volatile to count on this week. Odunze also recorded a 63% route share in two receive sets, registering 15.8%targets per route run, 1.84 yards per route run, and an 18% slot route rate, tough to increase that with Luther Burden III and Kalif Raymond.

While Christian Watson torched the Vikings on the deep ball, a less-than-100 % Odunze is unlikely to find the same success; if he does, that is 100% on the Vikings not learning anything from Week 1’s contest.

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Garrett Wilson, Rome Odunze, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Garrett Wilson, Rome Odunze, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Stefon Diggs:

Garrett Wilson
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Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
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Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
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Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
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Dalton Kincaid
Garrett Wilson
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Sam Laporta
Garrett Wilson
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Mark Andrews
Garrett Wilson
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Dallas Goedert
Garrett Wilson
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Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
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Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
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Travis Kelce
Garrett Wilson
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Juwan Johnson
Garrett Wilson
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George Kittle
Garrett Wilson
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Jake Ferguson
Garrett Wilson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
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Dalton Schultz
Garrett Wilson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Garrett Wilson
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Brenton Strange
Garrett Wilson
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Michael Mayer
Garrett Wilson
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Hunter Henry
Garrett Wilson
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T.J. Hockenson
Garrett Wilson
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Chig Okonkwo
Garrett Wilson
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Pat Freiermuth
Garrett Wilson
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Cade Otton
Garrett Wilson
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AJ Barner
Garrett Wilson
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Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
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Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Garrett Wilson
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Chuba Hubbard
Garrett Wilson
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Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
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Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
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Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
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Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
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Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
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DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
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Jadarian Price
Garrett Wilson
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Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
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Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
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Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
Garrett Wilson
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David Montgomery
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Drake London
Garrett Wilson
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Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
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Rashee Rice
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Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
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George Pickens
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Nico Collins
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Luther Burden III
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D'Andre Swift
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Jaylen Warren
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Omarion Hampton
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Chase Brown
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Javonte Williams
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Jordan Mason
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Justin Jefferson
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Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Saquon Barkley
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Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
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Ashton Jeanty
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Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
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CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Garrett Wilson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
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De'Von Achane
Garrett Wilson
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Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
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Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
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J.K. Dobbins
Garrett Wilson
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James Cook III
Garrett Wilson
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Jalen Coker
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Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
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Jonathan Taylor
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Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Garrett Wilson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
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Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
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Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
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Quinshon Judkins
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Bijan Robinson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Kaelon Black
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DK Metcalf
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Quentin Johnston
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
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Jakobi Meyers
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jayden Reed
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Downs
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Kyle Monangai
Garrett Wilson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Courtland Sutton
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Romeo Doubs
Garrett Wilson
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Caleb Douglas
Garrett Wilson
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Rico Dowdle
Garrett Wilson
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Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
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Woody Marks
Garrett Wilson
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Blake Corum
Garrett Wilson
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Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Rachaad White
Garrett Wilson
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KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
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Khalil Shakir
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Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
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Jonathon Brooks
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Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
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Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
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RJ Harvey
Garrett Wilson
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Devaughn Vele
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Alec Pierce
Garrett Wilson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Garrett Wilson
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Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
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Adonai Mitchell
Garrett Wilson
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Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
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Tyjae Spears
Garrett Wilson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Ted Hurst
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David Njoku
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Mike Gesicki
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Terrance Ferguson
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Greg Dulcich
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Colby Parkinson
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Evan Engram
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Gunnar Helm
Garrett Wilson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Garrett Wilson
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Darren Waller
Garrett Wilson
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Oronde Gadsden II
Garrett Wilson
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Cole Kmet
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Theo Johnson
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Darnell Washington
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Dawson Knox
Garrett Wilson
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John Bates
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Noah Fant
Garrett Wilson
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Mason Taylor
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Josh Oliver
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Jonnu Smith
Garrett Wilson
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Tyler Higbee
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Charlie Kolar
Garrett Wilson
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Elijah Arroyo
Garrett Wilson
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Eli Raridon
Garrett Wilson
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Daniel Bellinger
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Erick All Jr.
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Adam Trautman
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Drew Sample
Garrett Wilson
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Ben Sinnott
Garrett Wilson
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Foster Moreau
Rome Odunze
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Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
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Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
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Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
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Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
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Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
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Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
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Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
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Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
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Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
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Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
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George Kittle
Rome Odunze
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Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Brock Bowers
Rome Odunze
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Dalton Schultz
Rome Odunze
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
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Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
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Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
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Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
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T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
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Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
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Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
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Cade Otton
Rome Odunze
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AJ Barner
Rome Odunze
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David Njoku
Rome Odunze
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Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
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Terrance Ferguson
Rome Odunze
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Greg Dulcich
Rome Odunze
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Colby Parkinson
Rome Odunze
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Evan Engram
Rome Odunze
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Gunnar Helm
Rome Odunze
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
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J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
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Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
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Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
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Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
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Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
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DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
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Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
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Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
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Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
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Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
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Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
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Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
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Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
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Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Drake London
Rome Odunze
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Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
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Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
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Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
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Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
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Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
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Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
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Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
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Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
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Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
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Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
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Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
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Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
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Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
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Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
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Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
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Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
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Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
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Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
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Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
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KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
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Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
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Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
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Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
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Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
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DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
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Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
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Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
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Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
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Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
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David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
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Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
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Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
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Kyren Williams
Rome Odunze
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RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
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George Pickens
Rome Odunze
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Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
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Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
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Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
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D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
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Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
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Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
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Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
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Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
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Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
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Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
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CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
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Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
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Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
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De'Von Achane
Rome Odunze
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Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
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Kenneth Walker III
Rome Odunze
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
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James Cook III
Rome Odunze
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Mack Hollins
Rome Odunze
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Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
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Kenyon Sadiq
Rome Odunze
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Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
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Oronde Gadsden II
Rome Odunze
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Cole Kmet
Rome Odunze
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Theo Johnson
Rome Odunze
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Darnell Washington
Rome Odunze
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Dawson Knox
Rome Odunze
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John Bates
Rome Odunze
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Noah Fant
Rome Odunze
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Mason Taylor
Rome Odunze
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Josh Oliver
Rome Odunze
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Jonnu Smith
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
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Charlie Kolar
Rome Odunze
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Elijah Arroyo
Rome Odunze
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Eli Raridon
Rome Odunze
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Daniel Bellinger
Rome Odunze
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Erick All Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Adam Trautman
Rome Odunze
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Drew Sample
Rome Odunze
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Ben Sinnott
Rome Odunze
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Foster Moreau
Emeka Egbuka
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Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
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Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
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Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
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Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
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Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
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Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
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Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
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Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
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Isaiah Likely
Emeka Egbuka
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Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
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Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
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George Kittle
Emeka Egbuka
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Jake Ferguson
Emeka Egbuka
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
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Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
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Michael Mayer
Emeka Egbuka
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Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
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T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
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Chig Okonkwo
Emeka Egbuka
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Pat Freiermuth
Emeka Egbuka
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Cade Otton
Emeka Egbuka
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AJ Barner
Emeka Egbuka
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David Njoku
Emeka Egbuka
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Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
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Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
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Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
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Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
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Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
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Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
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Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
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Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
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Chuba Hubbard
Emeka Egbuka
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Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
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Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
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Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
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Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
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Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
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Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
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Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
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Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
vs
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
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Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
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Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
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Jonathon Brooks
Emeka Egbuka
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Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
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Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
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RJ Harvey
Emeka Egbuka
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Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alec Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emeka Egbuka
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Rashid Shaheed
Emeka Egbuka
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Adonai Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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vs
DK Metcalf
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
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Parker Washington
vs
Foster Moreau
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Stefon Diggs
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George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
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Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Mayer
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cade Otton
Stefon Diggs
vs
AJ Barner
Stefon Diggs
vs
David Njoku
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Greg Dulcich
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Evan Engram
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kaelon Black
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jadarian Price
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jayden Reed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Breece Hall
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
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Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
David Montgomery
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyren Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chase Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Javonte Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
De'Von Achane
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Stefon Diggs
vs
James Cook III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Derrick Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Gunnar Helm
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darren Waller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cole Kmet
Stefon Diggs
vs
Theo Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darnell Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dawson Knox
Stefon Diggs
vs
John Bates
Stefon Diggs
vs
Noah Fant
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mason Taylor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Oliver
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonnu Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Stefon Diggs
vs
Charlie Kolar
Stefon Diggs
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Eli Raridon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Stefon Diggs
vs
Erick All Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Adam Trautman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drew Sample
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ben Sinnott
Stefon Diggs
vs
Foster Moreau

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Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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