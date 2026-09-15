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Tight End (TE) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Harold Fannin Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 2 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 2 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The tight end position is once again giving fantasy managers plenty to think about. Week 1 gave us some big performances, some frustrating duds, and a few surprises that could force us to rethink what we thought we knew heading into the season. But one week isn’t enough to completely rewrite the fantasy landscape.

Volume, route participation, target share, matchup and touchdown opportunities can all make the difference between a difference-making fantasy performance and another forgettable afternoon.

So, before we overreact to Week 1, let’s look ahead. Which tight ends have the opportunity to bounce back and deliver a Week 2 boom, and which ones could struggle against tougher matchups? Here are the tight ends worth starting—and the ones fantasy managers should consider sitting. Let’s dive into the way-too-early Week 2 starts and sits.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Harold Fannin Jr. - TE, Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland's passing game did very little last week against one of the league's best fantasy defenses. Deshaun Watson completed 16 of 22 passing attempts, but that resulted in 205 passing yards and only 21 of those yards coming courtesy of Harold Fannin Jr. on his two receptions.

If you fade Fannin because of Watson, that’s actually understandable. However, the matchup against the Buccaneers is pretty good. Last season, Tampa Bay surrendered 12.9 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends; even Watson can’t screw that up.

What is promising, despite the empty-box score, is that we saw Fannin’s route rate at 77%, which was among the top-10 among his tight end peers. Fannin was also among the tight end snap leaders, logging an 87% snap rate.

Fannin also has a built-in rapport with Shedeur Sanders, so a quarterback change would be welcome. With Sanders, Fannin averaged 14.6 fantasy points per game, with any other signal caller dropping to 9.9. Fannin had a 14% target share in Week 1. That's the first time he's dipped below a 20% target share in a completed game since Week 6 of last season.

Isaiah Likely - TE, New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

While the matchup against the Rams isn’t the greatest, it’s also not terrible either. Los Angeles allowed 10.4 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends last season.

Isaiah Likely gave us what we've all been wanting for several years in Week 1. Now out of Mark Andrews' shadow, the Giants tight end dropped 27.8 fantasy points in the opening week, hauling in all eight of his targets, resulting in 78 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. That probably won’t be an every-week occurrence as Malik Nabers gets healthier each week, but Likely is clearly the second option in the Giants' passing game, and that type of opportunity is hard to come by.

Likely also finished 15th in route share and second in target share among all tight ends, not to mention a 4.8% target-per-route run rate, 3.39 yards per route run and an  8.6 average depth of target. Don't think of Likely as a tight end; think of him as a slot receiver you can plug into your tight end/slot.

Hunter Henry - TE, New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Looking for a sneaky tight end option this week, look no further than New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. Henry wasn’t a player to catch fantasy managers' eye in the Wednesday Night contest, scoring only 5.6 fantasy points. Still, Eli Raridon scored a touchdown, showing the Patriots' reliance on their tight ends to produce. More so now that A.J. Brown is on the Injured Reserve.

This week, Henry faces a Steelers team that surrendered 13.5 fantasy points per game last season. Only the Bengals and Cardinals allowed more every week. Now, I know the whole Kyle Pitts Sr. start against the Steelers didn’t work out, but Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out late in the process, leaving us with Cooper Rush under center. I’ll eat the loss there, but I am putting an asterisk next to that one.

For tight ends, it’s about opportunity. Henry still commanded a 62% route share compared to Raridon's 19%. Eventually the student will become the master, but not yet.

 

Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Tyler Warren - TE, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Several big-time tight ends failed to produce last week. Colston Loveland and Pitts gave you nothing, and if not for a touchdown reception, Tyler Warren’s three receptions for 13 yards would have been underwhelming as well.

It’s hard to sit Warren; he’s an elite option, but you should proceed with caution. Kansas City was among the stingiest defensive units a season ago when it came to defending opposing tight ends, yielding 8.6 fantasy points per game, the eighth-fewest.

We have a matchup to draw from last season. Back in November of last season, Warren caught five of seven targets for 45 yards, 9.5 fantasy points. With the additions of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, that's 10 fewer targets for Warren in the intermediate areas of the field, in comparison to last season. Allen alone accounted for 6 targets, so you have to figure out that the Colts will be looking to get Downs even more involved in this one.

Juwan Johnson - TE, New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Juwan Johnson’s role may be less secure than his “No. 2 target” label suggests. The latest Saints usage note had Noah Fant as the likely in-line tight end, with Johnson working from the slot, which could mean more route volatility and fewer easy red-zone opportunities.

Last season, the Ravens surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends at 8.5, so it’s not one of those matchups you feel comfortable slotting him in to begin with.

Bottom line: Johnson is a touchdown- and volume-dependent TE2 for Week 2. Sit him for a reliable top-12 TE; otherwise, the thin Saints receiving corps makes him defensible as a low-end starter, but I’m not willing to go there.

Michael Mayer- TE, Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

There appears to be a realistic chance Brock Bowers will miss only one game and return for Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team will likely take a wait-and-see approach, but fantasy managers should look at other options. Typically, we would be looking at Week 3, but everything is on the table.

Despite what Trey McBride would have you believe, the Chargers were a difficult matchup for tight ends last season, allowing 8.4 fantasy points per game, the fifth-fewest. After McBride embarrassed the Chargers' secondary to the tune of 9 catches on 13 targets for 95 receiving yards and a touchdown, look for the Chargers to put a little extra effort on the defensive side of the ball in this one.

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Michael Mayer, Juwan Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Michael Mayer, Juwan Johnson:

Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
David Njoku
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake London
Tyler Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
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J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
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DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
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Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
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Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Devonta Smith
Tyler Warren
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Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Warren
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Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
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Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
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Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Warren
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
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Nico Collins
Tyler Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
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D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
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Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
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Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
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Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
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Romeo Doubs
Tyler Warren
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Javonte Williams
Tyler Warren
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Caleb Douglas
Tyler Warren
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Justin Jefferson
Tyler Warren
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Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
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Saquon Barkley
Tyler Warren
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Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
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Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
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Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
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CeeDee Lamb
Tyler Warren
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Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tyler Warren
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Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
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De'Von Achane
Tyler Warren
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Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Warren
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Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Warren
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Rachaad White
Tyler Warren
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James Cook III
Tyler Warren
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KC Concepcion
Tyler Warren
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Derrick Henry
Tyler Warren
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Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Warren
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Ja'Marr Chase
Tyler Warren
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Khalil Shakir
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Warren
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Warren
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tyler Warren
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Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Warren
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Puka Nacua
Tyler Warren
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Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
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Bijan Robinson
Tyler Warren
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Warren
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Tre Tucker
Tyler Warren
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RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Warren
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Alec Pierce
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
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Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
vs
John Bates
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
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Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
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Josh Oliver
Tyler Warren
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Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Warren
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Tyler Warren
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Warren
vs
Erick All Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Adam Trautman
Tyler Warren
vs
Drew Sample
Tyler Warren
vs
Ben Sinnott
Tyler Warren
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Foster Moreau
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
David Njoku
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
John Bates
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Woody Marks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Caleb Douglas
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Mack Hollins
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Denzel Boston
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jayden Reed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Malachi Fields
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Quinshon Judkins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kayshon Boutte
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Rome Odunze
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
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J.K. Dobbins
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jaylen Waddle
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kendrick Bourne
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
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George Holani
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Tetairoa McMillan
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Davante Adams
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kalif Raymond
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jameson Williams
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Braelon Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jaylen Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Demario Douglas
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Luther Burden III
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Bhayshul Tuten
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Rashee Rice
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Drake London
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Josh Oliver
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jonnu Smith
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Elijah Arroyo
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Eli Raridon
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Daniel Bellinger
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Erick All Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Adam Trautman
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Drew Sample
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Ben Sinnott
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Foster Moreau
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
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T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
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Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
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Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
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Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
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Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
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Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
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AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
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David Njoku
Hunter Henry
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Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
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Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
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George Kittle
Hunter Henry
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Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
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Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
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Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
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Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
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Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
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Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Cole Kmet
Hunter Henry
vs
Theo Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox
Hunter Henry
vs
John Bates
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Oliver
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Charlie Kolar
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashod Bateman
Hunter Henry
vs
Mack Hollins
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Hunter Henry
vs
Jalen McMillan
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Bryant
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Makai Lemon
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Alec Pierce
Hunter Henry
vs
Ted Hurst
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Jalen Nailor
Hunter Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Hunter Henry
vs
Malachi Fields
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordan Addison
Hunter Henry
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Hunter Henry
vs
Jauan Jennings
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
vs
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Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Downs
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Bell
Hunter Henry
vs
Jayden Reed
Hunter Henry
vs
Cooper Kupp
Hunter Henry
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Wilson
Hunter Henry
vs
Calvin Ridley
Hunter Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jaylin Noel
Hunter Henry
vs
Quentin Johnston
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Mooney
Hunter Henry
vs
Joshua Palmer
Hunter Henry
vs
DK Metcalf
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
vs
Kaelon Black
Hunter Henry
vs
Jack Bech
Hunter Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Hunter Henry
vs
Matthew Golden
Hunter Henry
vs
George Pickens
Hunter Henry
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Hunter Henry
vs
Erick All Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Adam Trautman
Hunter Henry
vs
Drew Sample
Hunter Henry
vs
Ben Sinnott
Hunter Henry
vs
Foster Moreau
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
David Njoku
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Mayer
vs
Cole Kmet
Michael Mayer
vs
Theo Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Dawson Knox
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
John Bates
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Fant
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Oliver
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonnu Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Charlie Kolar
Michael Mayer
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Mayer
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Mayer
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Mayer
vs
Ted Hurst
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen Nailor
Michael Mayer
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Mayer
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Mayer
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Mayer
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Mayer
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Mayer
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Mayer
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Mayer
vs
George Holani
Michael Mayer
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Mayer
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Mayer
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Mayer
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Mayer
vs
Emmett Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Samaje Perine
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Mayer
vs
Justice Hill
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Mayer
vs
Tank Bigsby
Michael Mayer
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Mayer
vs
Bryce Lance
Michael Mayer
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Bell
Michael Mayer
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Mayer
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Mayer
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
Calvin Ridley
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Mayer
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Mooney
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaelon Black
Michael Mayer
vs
Joshua Palmer
Michael Mayer
vs
Kendre Miller
Michael Mayer
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Mayer
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Mayer
vs
Jack Bech
Michael Mayer
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Mayer
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Michael Mayer
vs
Erick All Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Adam Trautman
Michael Mayer
vs
Drew Sample
Michael Mayer
vs
Ben Sinnott
Michael Mayer
vs
Foster Moreau
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
David Njoku
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
John Bates
Juwan Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Carnell Tate
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Juwan Johnson
vs
RJ Harvey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Alec Pierce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jayden Reed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Wilson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Juwan Johnson
vs
DK Metcalf
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Juwan Johnson
vs
Matthew Golden
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rome Odunze
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Davante Adams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jameson Williams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Harris
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Juwan Johnson
vs
Luther Burden III
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Juwan Johnson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashee Rice
Juwan Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Drake London
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Holani
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tee Higgins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Oliver
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Juwan Johnson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adam Trautman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Drew Sample
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ben Sinnott
Juwan Johnson
vs
Foster Moreau

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jamari Johnson Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
CFB

Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

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Jaylen Waddle

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Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
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Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

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JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
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Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
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Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

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Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
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Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
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Brock Bowers

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Michael Penix Jr.

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Kyle Larson

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Alex Bowman

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Joey Logano

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William Byron

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Brad Keselowski

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Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

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Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
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Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
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Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
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Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

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Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

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Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
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J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
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Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

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Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
Myles Garrett

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TreVeyon Henderson

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Kyler Murray

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Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
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Brandon Moreno

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Mason McTavish

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Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
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Nick Blankenburg

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Fred VanVleet

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Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
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David Montgomery

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Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

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Willson Contreras

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Xavier Edwards

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Koby Brea

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Kyle Bradish

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Dean Wade

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Sean Monahan

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Shea Langeliers

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CBJ

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