Wyatt's favorite rookie waiver wire pickups, fantasy football breakout candidates heading into Week 2 of 2026. Which NFL rookies have league-winning fantasy upside?
We finally got to watch real football that had real results this weekend. NFL and fantasy scoreboards were lighting up in Week 1 with big performances to open the year, and the rookies showed out.
They all finally got their taste of action in the league, while some unfortunately had their “welcome to the NFL” moment this weekend. However, with Week 1 in the books, we have real data and film to sort through to adjust our fantasy lineups.
Some rookies have shown they are worthy of roster spots, and some even have popped up on flex radars. Remember, it's important to stay patient for rookies because it may take time for them to get up to speed. There isn't a worse feeling than dropping a rookie in Week 2 and watching them become a league winner on someone else's roster.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Kaelon Black’s fantasy value was solely tied to Christian McCaffrey’s health and ability to stay on the field heading into Week 1. McCaffrey is coming off a 400-plus-touch season, and in the two seasons following a 330-plus-touch season, he has played a combined seven games (three games in 2020 and four games in 2024).
Unfortunately, history suggests that he won’t hold up for a full 17-game season, and we always want Kyle Shanahan’s starting back in our lineups. That alone makes Black a must-add off waivers.
However, Black had his own role in the season opener with 14 carries and one target. He looked explosive with the ball in his hands and turned 15 touches into eight PPR fantasy points.
Kaelon Black is a breath of fresh air for Christian McCaffrey being able to take plays off and the offensive attack still not missing a beat 👏 https://t.co/I53Miuf2tV
— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 11, 2026
He saw four more carries and had the same number of touches as McCaffrey. This could be a one-time fluke, or it could be Shanahan's plan to load-manage McCaffrey to keep him fresh for a Super Bowl push.
Sean McVay opted into this strategy last season to keep Kyren Williams healthy for the playoffs. Blake Corum split carries with Williams, and he became a viable flex option over the last half of the fantasy season.
If that’s the case, Black would get enough volume to have standalone fantasy value as a possible weekly flex option this season.
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Washington Jr. was one of the hottest rookie names heading into the peak of draft season. Ashton Jeanty had the injury scare, and Washington had been producing at a solid level during preseason action.
The rookie Mike Washington Jr. TAKES OFF for 53 yards 😤
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dIDqYckE2T
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Heading into Week 1, there was some speculation about Jeanty’s usage and whether he would split touches with Washington…29 touches and 32.7 PPR points later, we have our answer.
Washington saw only seven carries for 41 yards and was the clear RB2. However, this shouldn’t scare managers into cutting him from their rosters, and if anything, it should have us running to pick him up in all leagues.
The 23-year-old is Jeanty’s handcuff, and if Jeanty misses time, Washington would be a plug-and-play starter in fantasy lineups. We now know that Klint Kubiak's offense will work with the Raiders.
Jeanty finished with 23 carries for 102 yards and had six catches for 45 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
If given the opportunity, Washington would be in a prime position to be a lead back in a functional offense, and would be ranked as a top-15 running back each week.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
Who would have thought that the third-round rookie receiver would lead the Washington Commanders in catches and receiving yards to open the season? There was a lot of hype and excitement for Antonio Williams until the team signed veteran receiver Stefon Diggs.
However, the 22-year-old stepped up late in the fourth quarter and made the biggest play of the day for the Commanders.
Let’s go @a_williams2022 👀 https://t.co/EylH7PU0zm
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 14, 2026
The team struggled to move the ball through the air early, but the passing game came together in the fourth quarter. It was David Blough’s first time calling plays in a regular-season game, and Jayden Daniels first fully healthy game since his rookie season.
There will be some wrinkles to iron out with the Washington offense, but it still holds a lot of upside to be excited about.
Williams will continue to operate as the team’s WR3 but could see an uptick in targets if Chig Okonkwo misses any time. Okonkwo left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.
Daniels is a talented enough quarterback to support multiple fantasy-relevant pass-catchers. Williams could find his way onto flex radars in deeper leagues in the second-half of the season.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
We have our second and final player landing on this list in back-to-back weeks. As we predicted last week, Caleb Douglas operated as the Miami Dolphins WR1 in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Caleb Douglas oh my 😮
MIAvsWAS
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/21vkGuMeTb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Douglas led the team in catches (five) and receiving yards (94), while seeing the second-most targets (seven) behind Malik Washington. In addition, Douglas led all rookies in target share (25.9%), racked up 35 yards after the catch, and had the most receiving yards in a debut since Puka Nacua had 119 in 2023, per Underdog NFL.
His 94 receiving yards set a franchise record for receiving yards in a Dolphins debut, according to Grace O'Donnell on the team’s official website.
The 23-year-old rookie operated as Malik Willis’ go-to target downfield, hauling in multiple catches of 25 or more yards that led to points.
We mentioned last week that somebody had to be the No. 1 receiver in this young receiving room, and it would lead to fantasy relevance. As of now, it looks like Douglas has stepped into that role and should be on radars as a flex option for the foreseeable future.
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets
It didn’t take long for Kenyon Sadiq to make his presence felt in the NFL. The 16th overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft found paydirt on the opening drive on a misdirection handoff for three yards.
Rushing TD for Kenyon Sadiq in his NFL debut 🦆
#ProDucks x @KenyonSadiq https://t.co/xm1saycbm8
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 13, 2026
The 21-year-old missed almost all of training camp because of a setback in his recovery from hernia surgery. However, Sadiq was efficient in his limited role as the team plans to ease him back into action.
The Oregon product offers a high ceiling as a rookie when fully healthy. He’s an athletic tight end who can be deployed as a super-sized versatile slot receiver.
With Omar Cooper Jr. suffering a high ankle sprain, he could miss significant time. This would let Sadiq slide into that role as the team’s primary slot receiver and operate as the team’s No. 2 pass-catcher.
The New York Jets have the talented pieces in place to produce a productive NFL offense. Sadiq could get quality volume targets consistently that would put him in fantasy lineups. It wouldn't take much for him to become a fantasy-relevant tight end each week.
Sadiq is a worthy bench stash as he continues to get healthier each week and could become a league winner over the back half of the season.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black:
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