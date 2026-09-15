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Rookie Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes for Week 2 (2026)

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Wyatt's favorite rookie waiver wire pickups, fantasy football breakout candidates heading into Week 2 of 2026. Which NFL rookies have league-winning fantasy upside?

We finally got to watch real football that had real results this weekend. NFL and fantasy scoreboards were lighting up in Week 1 with big performances to open the year, and the rookies showed out.

They all finally got their taste of action in the league, while some unfortunately had their “welcome to the NFL” moment this weekend. However, with Week 1 in the books, we have real data and film to sort through to adjust our fantasy lineups.

Some rookies have shown they are worthy of roster spots, and some even have popped up on flex radars. Remember, it's important to stay patient for rookies because it may take time for them to get up to speed. There isn't a worse feeling than dropping a rookie in Week 2 and watching them become a league winner on someone else's roster.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Kaelon Black’s fantasy value was solely tied to Christian McCaffrey’s health and ability to stay on the field heading into Week 1. McCaffrey is coming off a 400-plus-touch season, and in the two seasons following a 330-plus-touch season, he has played a combined seven games (three games in 2020 and four games in 2024).

Unfortunately, history suggests that he won’t hold up for a full 17-game season, and we always want Kyle Shanahan’s starting back in our lineups. That alone makes Black a must-add off waivers.

However, Black had his own role in the season opener with 14 carries and one target. He looked explosive with the ball in his hands and turned 15 touches into eight PPR fantasy points.

He saw four more carries and had the same number of touches as McCaffrey. This could be a one-time fluke, or it could be Shanahan's plan to load-manage McCaffrey to keep him fresh for a Super Bowl push.

Sean McVay opted into this strategy last season to keep Kyren Williams healthy for the playoffs. Blake Corum split carries with Williams, and he became a viable flex option over the last half of the fantasy season.

If that’s the case, Black would get enough volume to have standalone fantasy value as a possible weekly flex option this season.

 

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Mike Washington Jr. was one of the hottest rookie names heading into the peak of draft season. Ashton Jeanty had the injury scare, and Washington had been producing at a solid level during preseason action.

Heading into Week 1, there was some speculation about Jeanty’s usage and whether he would split touches with Washington…29 touches and 32.7 PPR points later, we have our answer.

Washington saw only seven carries for 41 yards and was the clear RB2. However, this shouldn’t scare managers into cutting him from their rosters, and if anything, it should have us running to pick him up in all leagues.

The 23-year-old is Jeanty’s handcuff, and if Jeanty misses time, Washington would be a plug-and-play starter in fantasy lineups. We now know that Klint Kubiak's offense will work with the Raiders.

Jeanty finished with 23 carries for 102 yards and had six catches for 45 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

If given the opportunity, Washington would be in a prime position to be a lead back in a functional offense, and would be ranked as a top-15 running back each week.

 

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Who would have thought that the third-round rookie receiver would lead the Washington Commanders in catches and receiving yards to open the season? There was a lot of hype and excitement for Antonio Williams until the team signed veteran receiver Stefon Diggs.

However, the 22-year-old stepped up late in the fourth quarter and made the biggest play of the day for the Commanders.

The team struggled to move the ball through the air early, but the passing game came together in the fourth quarter. It was David Blough’s first time calling plays in a regular-season game, and Jayden Daniels first fully healthy game since his rookie season.

There will be some wrinkles to iron out with the Washington offense, but it still holds a lot of upside to be excited about.

Williams will continue to operate as the team’s WR3 but could see an uptick in targets if Chig Okonkwo misses any time. Okonkwo left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Daniels is a talented enough quarterback to support multiple fantasy-relevant pass-catchers. Williams could find his way onto flex radars in deeper leagues in the second-half of the season.

 

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

We have our second and final player landing on this list in back-to-back weeks. As we predicted last week, Caleb Douglas operated as the Miami Dolphins WR1 in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Douglas led the team in catches (five) and receiving yards (94), while seeing the second-most targets (seven) behind Malik Washington. In addition, Douglas led all rookies in target share (25.9%), racked up 35 yards after the catch, and had the most receiving yards in a debut since Puka Nacua had 119 in 2023, per Underdog NFL.

His 94 receiving yards set a franchise record for receiving yards in a Dolphins debut, according to Grace O'Donnell on the team’s official website.

The 23-year-old rookie operated as Malik Willis’ go-to target downfield, hauling in multiple catches of 25 or more yards that led to points.

We mentioned last week that somebody had to be the No. 1 receiver in this young receiving room, and it would lead to fantasy relevance. As of now, it looks like Douglas has stepped into that role and should be on radars as a flex option for the foreseeable future.

 

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

It didn’t take long for Kenyon Sadiq to make his presence felt in the NFL. The 16th overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft found paydirt on the opening drive on a misdirection handoff for three yards.

The 21-year-old missed almost all of training camp because of a setback in his recovery from hernia surgery. However, Sadiq was efficient in his limited role as the team plans to ease him back into action.

The Oregon product offers a high ceiling as a rookie when fully healthy. He’s an athletic tight end who can be deployed as a super-sized versatile slot receiver.

With Omar Cooper Jr. suffering a high ankle sprain, he could miss significant time. This would let Sadiq slide into that role as the team’s primary slot receiver and operate as the team’s No. 2 pass-catcher.

The New York Jets have the talented pieces in place to produce a productive NFL offense. Sadiq could get quality volume targets consistently that would put him in fantasy lineups. It wouldn't take much for him to become a fantasy-relevant tight end each week.

Sadiq is a worthy bench stash as he continues to get healthier each week and could become a league winner over the back half of the season.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black:

Kenyon Sadiq
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Caleb Douglas
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Kenyon Sadiq
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Washington
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Jordan Love
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Malik Willis
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Aaron Rodgers
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Caleb Douglas
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Geno Smith
Caleb Douglas
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Drew Lock
Caleb Douglas
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Cam Ward
Caleb Douglas
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Carson Wentz
Caleb Douglas
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Baltimore Ravens
Caleb Douglas
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Caleb Douglas
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San Francisco 49ers
Caleb Douglas
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Green Bay Packers
Caleb Douglas
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Cincinnati Bengals
Caleb Douglas
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Dallas Cowboys
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Carolina Panthers
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Atlanta Falcons
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keaton Mitchell
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Braelon Allen
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Dalton Schultz
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Tre Tucker
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Caleb Douglas
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Woody Marks
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Mack Hollins
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Khalil Shakir
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Tre' Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendrick Bourne
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Tyler Allgeier
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Ryan Flournoy
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Michael Mayer
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T.J. Hockenson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
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Malik Washington
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Mike Gesicki
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
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Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
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Denzel Boston
Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
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Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
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Kendrick Bourne
Kaelon Black
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Ryan Flournoy
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Michael Mayer
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T.J. Hockenson
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Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
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Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
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Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
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Demarcus Robinson
Kaelon Black
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Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
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Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
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Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
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Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
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Mike Gesicki
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Brian Robinson
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Jonah Coleman
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Kalif Raymond
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Kaelon Black
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Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
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Jahdae Walker
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Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
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Jordan Love
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Shough
Kaelon Black
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Baker Mayfield
Kaelon Black
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Malik Willis
Kaelon Black
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Bryce Young
Kaelon Black
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C.J. Stroud
Kaelon Black
vs
Daniel Jones
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kaelon Black
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kaelon Black
vs
Geno Smith
Kaelon Black
vs
Drew Lock
Kaelon Black
vs
Cam Ward
Kaelon Black
vs
Carson Wentz
Kaelon Black
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kaelon Black
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kaelon Black
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Kaelon Black
vs
Green Bay Packers
Kaelon Black
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Kaelon Black
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Kaelon Black
vs
Carolina Panthers
Kaelon Black
vs
Atlanta Falcons

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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