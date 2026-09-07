IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 1 (2026)

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 1 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
It is never too early to start looking at the waiver wire. Even if you just collected the top five players on the board as part of some vast conspiracy against the rest of your league, you will need waivers at some point. Flawed rosters and impeccable drafts alike all need waivers… likely sooner than you think.
With that in mind, offensive waiver wires often feel bare before games get going. Most wide receiver or running back breakouts have not yet solidified by Week 1, while injuries and offensive quirks have yet to elevate players like Harold Fannin Jr. The same cannot be said for the defenders on waivers in your average league, though. For context, consider that four DLs in our top 50 are currently rostered in fewer than 3% of IDP leagues. The same can be said for five of our top 50 LBs and six of our top 50 DBs this preseason. While early injury questions play a role in those rates, the data clearly suggests there are currently defensive values to be had on waivers even before the first snap.
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Defensive Linemen to Add
Jaelan Phillips, DL, Carolina Panthers
Rostered in 2.3% of IDP leagues
Phillips was one of our favorite fantasy values this preseason, and he was our DL Riser of the Week in our Week 1 IDP Positional Rankings column. Despite all this, he is currently the 58th-most rostered DL in fantasy.
While Phillips carries some injury concerns and will always be a risk in that area, his role as the primary pass rusher on a Carolina defense with strong cornerbacks is unquestioned. Phillips has also been one of the most talked-about defenders in Carolina’s camp this offseason, which is encouraging when you consider he is two years removed from finishing as a top-5 fantasy DL.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Mike Green, DL, Baltimore Ravens
Rostered in 0.6% of IDP leagues
Green fell in the 2025 NFL Draft because of off-field concerns, which were valid, but none of those problems surfaced during his time at Marshall or his rookie season. Talent was never his problem, though, as he led college football in sacks his final season and flashed dominant traits at the Senior Bowl against first-round picks.
While the results were mixed during Green’s first pro season, his talent remains strong, and the Ravens continue to need edge rushers. While Baltimore replaced Odafe Oweh with Trey Hendrickson this offseason, their front office and ownership publicly stated they still need more pass rush help, and they hope Green will provide it.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Cashius Howell, DL, Cincinnati Bengals
Rostered in 0.4% of IDP leagues
Howell was the third-rated speed rusher in this year’s NFL Draft, but he fell down draft boards due to his lack of length. Fortunately, Howell ended up on a Bengals defense in desperate need of edge rush help, and he’s reportedly been the brightest spot at that position during camp.
This former Aggie isn’t a safe bet or someone you need to roster in shallow leagues, but he is a must-stash in deeper dynasty leagues and intense Premium IDP formats. His ability to knife through gaps and find creases in protection is special and could be valuable for a Bengals team in need of those skills.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Linebackers to Add
Payton Wilson, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rostered in 2.6% of IDP leagues
Wilson was an elite athlete coming out of North Carolina State, and he has produced for fantasy whenever he’s seen consistent usage during his first two NFL seasons. The problem is that consistent usage was never consistent, and it’s drastically limited his fantasy floor. In fact, his past usage was such a problem that Wilson even commented on it this offseason.
During training camp, Wilson told the press that he had played tight and nervous early in his career because there was always the fear that Mike Tomlin and company would pull him after one mistake. The linebacker commented that he is playing more freely this offseason because he feels more comfortable and safe in his role.
Those comments go a long way towards rebuilding Wilson’s fantasy value, since his primary problem has been volume. Wilson’s speed, coverage range, and versatility have proven he has the fantasy upside to be a star with consistent usage. This may be the year he finally gets that usage.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rostered in 1.2% of IDP leagues
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made several free agency signings this year in an attempt to replace the retired Lavonte David. Yet, none of their incoming free agents possess Trotter’s edge and punishing style against the run. To make matters even better, the rookie has earned universally glowing reviews in camp and projects to have a significant role early this year.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%
Bryce Boettcher, LB, Indianapolis Colts
Rostered in 0.4% of IDP leagues
This former Duck was a defensive leader on a strong Oregon defense last year, and he was an underrated prospect coming into this year’s NFL Draft, likely because many saw him as a limited athlete. However, the Colts need two new starting linebackers, and the camp buzz suggests Boettcher is a strong bet to fill one of those holes.
Since Chris Ballard became Indianapolis’ GM, nearly every starting linebacker they’ve fielded has been a fantasy difference maker. Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, and E.J. Speed all produced consistent fantasy totals when they started on this defense.
Do not be surprised if Boettcher is the next in Indy’s growing line of tackle producers, and he is available in nearly every IDP league in existence.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%
Defensive Backs to Add
Kevin Winston Jr., DB, Tennessee Titans
Rostered in 1.6% of IDP leagues
Winston was the 45th-ranked prospect on my final big board for the 2025 NFL Draft class, and he showed why late in his rookie season. The former Nittany Lion averaged 8.5 Standard IDP fantasy points in his final four healthy games last year, which is impressive considering he only saw six starts.
Winston ranks comfortably within our top 40 defensive backs this season, given his strong college film and elite production once he finally saw the field last year. All reports are that he has solidified a starting job in Tennessee’s secondary this summer, making him a strong value who is available in 98% of leagues.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Jonas Sanker, DB, New Orleans Saints
Rostered in 0.6% of IDP leagues
While many had Sanker pegged as a developmental prospect coming out of Virginia, the Saints made him a rookie starter in their second game last year, and he kept the job all season. Camp reports indicate he will continue to play a significant role this year and should continue to develop, too.
While Sanker was just DB88 overall in points per game as a starter last year, all reports out of Saints camp are that he is flashing “superstar” potential, which was backed up by his college film and testing numbers. The Virginia alum has the physical ability and role to be a fantasy starter in relatively deep IDP formats this year, and he is available in nearly every IDP league.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%
Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders
Rostered in 0.5% of IDP leagues
Stukes is a converted corner with strong ball skills and the frame to be a difference maker in the box once he grows into that role. The Raiders spent a high second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft because the Arizona product was gaining steam and rising up boards all spring, which makes his current roster rate (135th most rostered DB) somewhat puzzling.
While Stukes is a lesser-known name with growing to do, he should maintain good usage all season for a Raiders team that can afford to let him learn on the job against offenses that stay on the field a lot against Vegas. That could translate into early fantasy production if Stukes learns to utilize his size/speed combination and become an effective downhill thumper quickly.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%
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