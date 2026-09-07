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Tight End (TE) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Kyle Pitts Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 1 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 1 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The tight end position can be one of the most frustrating spots in fantasy football. Every year managers spend countless hours debating matchups, target shares, and touchdown upside, only to watch a random waiver-wire tight end outscore their starter. That's why elite options are so valuable. If you drafted Trey McBride or Brock Bowers, congratulations—you can skip this article entirely and move on to worrying about the rest of your lineup. The rest of us, however, have work to do.

For fantasy managers, the tight end position becomes significantly more matchup-dependent. Talent matters, but opportunity and game script often matter even more. A tight end seeing seven or eight targets in a favorable matchup can easily outscore a more talented player stuck in a low-volume offense or facing an elite defense. That's especially true in Week 1, when fantasy managers are still trying to determine which offseason storylines were real and which were training camp hype.

With that said, let’s dive into the way-too-early Week 1 starts and sits.

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Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Kyle Pitts Sr.- TE, Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

All we can really go off of at this point is the data from last season and what we have witnessed thus far in training camp and OTA’s.

Last season, only the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals surrendered more receptions to opposing tight ends than the 106 conceded by this Steelers defense. Pittsburgh also ranked in the bottom five in receiving yards allowed (1,121) and touchdowns allowed (11), pushing their fantasy points per game to 10.4, the fourth-highest.

Back on August 14, during a preseason game, Pitts was targeted on four of Tua Tagovailoa's five passing attempts. It may mean something; it may not. Tua has shown a willingness to use the position when the right player is available.

The clearest example is Jonnu Smith in 2024, when Smith received 111 targets, turning them into 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. That was by far the biggest target season of Smith's career, with 74 of those targets coming from Tagovailoa. Tua also has a history with Mike Gesicki, who received 143 targets from Tagovailoa during their time together, while Durham Smythe saw 121.

Atlanta could also be forced to throw as a road underdog, which would help Pitts’ volume. Pitts remains somewhat volatile because Atlanta has other major weapons, but the opponent is a positive matchup, not a reason to sit him.

The matchup should not be treated as a guarantee of a big game, since defensive rankings can be noisy and touchdowns fluctuate, but Pitts is a good start against Pittsburgh—roughly a low-end TE1/high-end TE2, depending on your league size and scoring. I would start him over touchdown-dependent or low-volume alternatives.

Dallas Goedert - TE, Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

Philadelphia is already opening as strong 5.5-point favorites with a strong 47.5 total, along with Dallas Goedert’s target rate, which has historically improved substantially when A.J. Brown is absent, and we could be looking at Week 1’s TE1.

Goedert was already a top-7 fantasy tight end after recording 60 receptions, 591 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns, but when Goedert was out there last season without Brown, his targets per game increased by 1.2, his receiving yards went from 34.5 to 53.4 per game, and his fantasy points per contest increased by 3.8.

Looking back on last season's fantasy finishes, the Washington Commanders allowed the seventh-most receiving yards (1,040), the second-most receiving touchdowns (12), along with 9.29 highest yards per target, which was the highest in the NFL. When you punch that into the fantasy calculator, you are looking at 10.8 fantasy points per game, the second-most.

Gunnar Helm - TE, Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

Easily the riskiest of the three tight end starts provided this week, but it’s a matchup game, and Gunnar Helm has one of the best fantasy matchups among his tight end peers.

Last season, the Jets allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends on a per-game basis at 9.7, largely because they surrendered 10 receiving touchdowns to the position, tied for the sixth-most.

Tennessee is a slight home favorite over the Jets, and for the Titans, that should mean they are more likely to sustain normal offensive drives. If that happens, Helm has a better chance of seeing designed early down and play-action routes.

Helm has been clicking with Cam Ward during camp. That is meaningful for a young tight end: quarterback trust often shows up first on easy completions, play-action leaks, seams, and scramble-drill targets. Last season, Helm was fourth on the Titans' targets with 44, Chig Okonkwo was second on the team with 79, and he’s now in Washington.

If you know, you know. Throughout his college playing days, Ward targeted slot receivers and tight ends more often than many quarterbacks. Consider Helm a higher-upside, lower-floor dart throw.

 

Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Chig Okonkwo- TE, Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of Okonkwo, take a seat, pal. Philadelphia was an absolute nightmare for opposing tight ends last season. Only the Bills allowed fewer receiving yards than the 507 the Eagles gave up, while the Bills and Eagles were tied in touchdown futility, allowing just four receiving touchdowns. For Philadelphia, we are talking 4.4 fantasy points per game.

A month ago, one could put Okonkwo out there and hope for a big play, but since the Commanders added Stefon Diggs opposite Terry McLaurin, those potential opportunities may have significantly decreased. The path to consistent targets is now a muddy proposition.

Washington is a 5.5-point road underdog, so a negative script could create pass volume—but that volume may flow primarily to Diggs, McLaurin, and the Commanders’ backs. We also have word that Ben Sinnott is expected to play, creating additional competition for tight-end routes and targets.

Dalton Schultz- TE, Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

See essentially every comment from above. If the Eagles were 1A in defenses against opposing tight ends, the Bills were 1B. The only difference is that the Eagles allowed 4.4 fantasy points per game against, while the Bills allowed 4.9.

Schultz is typically a volume-dependent, low-ceiling TE. He does not offer much big-play upside, so a four-to-five-target game can easily produce a mediocre fantasy score, especially in a matchup with the Bills that likely reduces efficiency, as Houston struggles to sustain drives.

Bottom line, there are better matchups out there that feature tight ends who have shown similar production to that of Schultz. With Jayden Higgins lost for the season (ACL), Houston needs another playmaker in the passing game, but considering the matchup, Houston could turn to the recently acquired Kayshon Boutte to fill that void.

Tucker Kraft - TE, Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

The last time Tucker Kraft faced the Minnesota Vikings, he was held to two catches on three targets for 53 yards. Meanwhile, in the prior game, he caught six of nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. So, why the fade?

First, those numbers were from the 2024 season, back when Kraft was healthy. We know the Packers exercise more caution than most teams with players returning from ACL injuries, so the risk is that Kraft could find himself on a legitimate snap count 10 months post-surgery.

Secondly, we have a very stingy Vikings defense when it comes to matching up against tight ends. Last season, Minnesota allowed the sixth-fewest receptions (75), fifth-fewest receiving yards (719), as well as the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game against the tight end position.

Put the numbers together along with an anticipated snap count, and it’s best to leave Kraft on the bench this week.

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, Gunnar Helm, Chig Okonkwo, Dalton Schultz, Tucker Kraft. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, Gunnar Helm, Chig Okonkwo, Dalton Schultz, Tucker Kraft:

Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
David Njoku
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darren Waller
Dallas Goedert
vs
David Njoku
Gunnar Helm
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Gunnar Helm
vs
Michael Mayer
Gunnar Helm
vs
Mike Gesicki
Gunnar Helm
vs
Greg Dulcich
Gunnar Helm
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Gunnar Helm
vs
Darren Waller
Gunnar Helm
vs
David Njoku
Gunnar Helm
vs
Evan Engram
Gunnar Helm
vs
Colby Parkinson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Charlie Kolar
Gunnar Helm
vs
AJ Barner
Gunnar Helm
vs
Dawson Knox
Gunnar Helm
vs
Darnell Washington
Gunnar Helm
vs
Cade Otton
Gunnar Helm
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Gunnar Helm
vs
Noah Gray
Gunnar Helm
vs
Cole Kmet
Gunnar Helm
vs
Jonnu Smith
Gunnar Helm
vs
Theo Johnson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Gunnar Helm
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Gunnar Helm
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Noah Fant
Gunnar Helm
vs
Brock Bowers
Gunnar Helm
vs
Trey McBride
Gunnar Helm
vs
Colston Loveland
Gunnar Helm
vs
Tyler Warren
Gunnar Helm
vs
Sam Laporta
Gunnar Helm
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Gunnar Helm
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Gunnar Helm
vs
George Kittle
Gunnar Helm
vs
Travis Kelce
Gunnar Helm
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
David Njoku
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Schultz
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jayden Reed
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Bryant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
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Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
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Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
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Michael Mayer

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Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
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