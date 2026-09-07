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NFL Preseason Running Back Power Rankings: Projecting All 32 Starters in 2026

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Quincy's NFL RB power rankings for preseason in 2026. He ranks all 32 starting NFL running backs heading into training camp, from Bijan Robinson to Chuba Hubbard.

The NFL season is about to kick off. With that being said, let's take a look at the state of the running back position.

Below, we will look to power-rank all 32 projected starters ahead of the opening game of the season.

Let's dive in!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:

 

No. 32: Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' offensive line and scheme should allow them to run the ball effectively. However, Chuba Hubbard is sitting on perhaps the worst job security in the league at the position. This team wants to incorporate Jonathon Brooks this year. If healthy, Brooks is the more talented back. It will be an interesting situation to keep an eye on.

 

No. 31: Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings

There is not a lot of buzz around Minnesota's running back room this offseason. It seems like Aaron Jones Sr. will enter the season as the starter, but Jordan Mason could receive quite a few carries or even take the job outright eventually. Minnesota sounds committed to running the ball this year, but the team does not have the same level of backs as other teams.

 

No. 30: Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders

The drumbeat for Jacory Croskey-Merritt is growing. He may have been a seventh-round pick a year ago, but make no mistake, this is a quality back. With only Rachaad White as his main competition for touches, Croskey-Merritt could emerge as a true workhorse this season. This is a situation that will not remedy itself until Week 1, but it should be a fun one to watch.

 

No. 29: Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard has quietly rushed for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons. He is a quality back even as he advances in age. The team added Nicholas Singleton to the backfield in the draft. He figures to threaten Pollard's ability to keep his streak alive.

 

No. 28: Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins is entering Year 2 after an inefficient rookie season. Still, Judkins' inefficiency can likely be heavily attributed to Cleveland's inability to throw the ball. When Judkins had space to maneuver, he looked explosive. He should form a nice tandem in this backfield with Dylan Sampson.

 

No. 27: Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars

It is still somewhat difficult to get a read on what the Jaguars want to do at running back, but Bhayshul Tuten still seems like the frontrunner for the majority of carries. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will factor in as well. However, the true dark horse is LeQuint Allen Jr., who is generating buzz in camp.

 

No. 26: David Montgomery - Houston Texans

David Montgomery will receive his last crack at a workhorse role this season. He figures to score plenty of touchdowns, but yardage could be difficult to come by behind yet another remade offensive line in Houston. Perhaps the team got it right this time, and we will see vintage Montgomery in 2026.

 

No. 25: Cam Skattebo - New York Giants

Cam Skattebo has generated a lot of off-field buzz this offseason with backflip antics and funny sound bites. Coming off a serious ankle injury will be difficult for the second-year pro. The team added Najee Harris this month as an insurance option as well, suggesting the Giants may want to be cautious with Skattebo's return to play.

 

No. 24: Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It sounds like Bucky Irving has had a solid camp, but he seems poised to lose some run to the newly acquired Kenny Gainwell this coming season. Gainwell is a quality back, and Irving has a history of dealing with injuries. The Buccaneers may want to be cautious with him this season. His talent is through the roof, but his current standing in the backfield keeps him lower on the power rankings.

 

No. 23: Jaylen Warren/Rico Dowdle - Pittsburgh Steelers

This is going to be a true time share in 2026. Rico Dowdle is in new head coach Mike McCarthy's corner, but Jaylen Warren is too explosive to keep off the field. Warren also figures to be the first on the field, but Dowdle will receive plenty of carries.

 

No. 22: Jadarian Price - Seattle Seahawks

Have you been watching Hard Knocks? If not, you are missing out on how high the Seahawks are on Jadarian Price. This guy keeps making highlight-reel plays in camp, and his teammates love his game. Price is seemingly taking the job away from the other backs in the room one practice at a time.

 

No. 21: Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty is still awaiting a decision on who his quarterback will be to begin the season, but either way, he will be looking to have a much better Year 2 than his rookie season. Jeanty will be playing behind a much-improved offensive line this year, so hopefully he can get back on track.

 

No. 20: Jeremiyah Love - Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love has fallen in the power rankings after news surfaced that he suffered an ankle injury threatening his status for Week 1. In his second preseason game, Love looked every bit the part of the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long to see him on the field again.

 

No. 19: J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins continues to get the job done as a solid veteran back. However, Dobbins may have some competition surfacing behind him in rookie Jonah Coleman. Coleman sounds like he’s pushing for some short-yardage work this coming season.

 

No. 18: D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears

D'Andre Swift is ready to continue being the solid back that he is in 2026. He is thriving under head coach Ben Johnson. Swift currently has the backfield to himself with Kyle Monangai nursing an injury as well. However, once healthy, these two backs will form a great tandem once again.

 

No. 17: Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams is back as the Cowboys' feature running back in 2026. With little competition for touches, Williams seems to be entering a prime stretch of years in his career after reviving it in 2025. It is a great comeback story for a player oozing with talent.

 

No. 16: Travis Etienne Jr. - New Orleans Saints

Travis Etienne Jr. is taking over the Saints' backfield this coming season. Etienne seemed like he was in line for a lion's share of work, but the team remains committed to Alvin Kamara as a big piece of the offense. Additionally, the offense took a big hit when it was announced that rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson will miss a couple of months.

 

No. 15: Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers

The vibes around Josh Jacobs are bad right now. He is facing a potential suspension for a domestic dispute, and he is currently nursing an injury. He is a major part of what the Packers want to do this season, and they need him healthy and active.

 

No. 14: Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown continues to play an Austin Ekeler-type role for the Bengals. The guy is a touchdown machine, a quality pass catcher, and a solid runner. He just gets the job done year after year, and the Bengals continue to make almost no adjustments to the rest of the running back room.

 

No. 13: Rhamondre Stevenson/TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are ready to create a great tandem for the Patriots once again this season. Stevenson provides the hammer, while Henderson provides the speed. Many fantasy managers and NFL fans want to see more of Henderson, but it sounds like his pass-blocking chops still need some refining.

 

No. 12: Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams is still entrenched as the starter in Los Angeles, but it would not be surprising if we add Blake Corum to this listing as a committee back by midseason. Corum emerged in a big way in 2025, and the team finally feels like it has multiple options at the position to attack defenses in multiple ways.

 

No. 11: Breece Hall - New York Jets

Breece Hall is nursing a groin injury that sounds like it will likely sideline him for the remainder of the preseason. There is actually a lot to be excited about for the Jets' offense in 2026, so hopefully Hall does not have to miss time in the regular season.

 

No. 10: Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton is hoping for a big leap in production with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel was the architect behind the rise of De'Von Achane in Miami. He is a wizard in the running game and should be able to do wonders for Hampton.

 

No. 9: Kenneth Walker III - Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III is hoping to break the internet in 2026 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid has done incredible things with his running backs over the years. Walker is among the more talented backs Reid has ever coached. This could be a big year for the fifth-year pro.

 

No. 8: Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles sound like they are recommitting to Saquon Barkley as the focal point of their offense in 2026. After his infamous 2,000-yard season in 2024, Barkley ran for nearly half as many yards in 2025 in an offense that looked broken. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion figures to fix those issues.

 

No. 7: Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor was on pace to post serious record-breaking numbers in 2025 before the offense sputtered to a screeching halt midway through the season. The offense will still run through Taylor, but the Colts will face a much tougher schedule in 2026.

 

No. 6: De'Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

Achane will be the entirety of the Dolphins' offense in 2026. The team has few weapons on the perimeter, and Achane is a do-it-all running back. Hopefully, he can hold up to the workload he is likely about to receive.

 

No. 5: Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry is once again poised to finish among the upper echelon at the position in 2026. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle learned under Ben Johnson. He should have a fantastic scheme in place for the Ravens' running game. No worries about the age here.

 

No. 4: James Cook III - Buffalo Bills

James Cook III continues to get the job done in Buffalo. Despite Joe Brady taking over as head coach, much of the same infrastructure is in place. Cook should continue to dominate in a scheme that is made for him and quarterback Josh Allen to feast on defensive weaknesses.

 

No. 3: Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is coming off a seriously voluminous season, but he will still factor in as a major part of what the 49ers want to do on offense. They will need him once again with the injuries already mounting for this team.

 

No. 2: Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs may be in line for a career season. Montgomery is gone, and Isiah Pacheco has not separated himself as a difference-maker. Fresh off a shiny new deal, Gibbs is ready to feast in this offense. Could he challenge Barry Sanders' single-season Lions rushing record?

 

No. 1: Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson has emerged as the best running back in the NFL. Now, he is paid as such. With the contract now taken care of, Robinson can turn his attention to the field. He will be a big part of potentially guiding the Falcons to the postseason once again.

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