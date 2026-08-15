Five running back (RB) fantasy football sleepers, value picks to target late in 2026 drafts. These are undervalued RB sleepers to draft in the later rounds.
Welcome to our annual late-round running back fantasy football draft values and sleepers for the 2026 season. Fantasy football drafts can be won if you are able to find that league-winning upside in the later rounds. There are multiple directions you can go in the later rounds when choosing a variety of players, including prospects, players returning from injuries, forgotten veterans, or even skilled players with potential playing-time concerns.
Regardless of the format, it's vital to have at least a handful of sleeper targets at each position heading into your fantasy football drafts. Below, you will find some late-round running backs for you to consider drafting this season.
Our editors have hand-picked these specific NFL players for your draft prep enjoyment. Usually only available to Premium subscribers, the outlooks below are meant to give you a taste of the in-depth analysis you receive with our industry-leading 2026 Draft Kit. Be sure to subscribe today and start reading all 300+ of our 2026 player outlooks, along with many other premium articles and tools available exclusively in our 2026 Draft Kit.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals, Fantasy Football Outlook
Former Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier had a so-so season last year in his fourth year with the team. Allgeier's rushing yards fell to just 514 despite playing all 17 games. Moreover, his efficiency dropped, as he averaged just 3.5 true yards per carry, down from 4.6. He still finished as the RB45 on a per-game basis, though, due to his eight touchdowns.
Allgeier now joins the Arizona Cardinals after signing a two-year deal worth $12.25 million. Though the solid payday suggested he'd start for the squad over James Conner and Trey Benson, the Arizona backfield transformed when the Cardinals drafted former Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love with the third pick in April.
Tyler Allgeier is one of my fave RB targets.
Standalone value with contingent upside. https://t.co/awO5I9UmO4
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 30, 2026
Love was drafted to be the team's top tailback, but Allgeier is clearly part of Arizona's plans as well. Allgeier had nine games with double-digit carries a year ago behind Bijan Robinson, and he could see a similar workload situationally this year as a powerful back. With Allgeier going as the RB44 in drafts, though, is that a chance worth taking at his current price? Yes, the former Falcon is worth taking a chance on as he could carve out a decent role in Arizona's backfield, splitting touches with Love.
MarShawn Lloyd, Packers, Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has missed most of the first two seasons of his career due to multiple injuries, as he has only appeared in one game since being drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Emmanuel Wilson signing with the Seahawks this offseason, it leaves Lloyd and Chris Brooks (currently on the active/NFI list) as the backup running backs to Josh Jacobs.
Lloyd is finally healthy this offseason and has flashed potential in training camp. "He's flashed the ability. Certainly, he's an explosive dude who can make some big, explosive plays," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. Jacobs is dealing with a groin injury but is expected to be ready by Week 1. However, Jacobs could also face discipline following an alleged domestic incident in Wisconsin in May. Lloyd has been getting the first-team reps in Green Bay's offense while Jacobs and Brooks have been sidelined, and has been making plays in camp.
Jordan Love thinks MarShawn Lloyd would be a playmaker in #Packers offense, saying he’s “very fast, very twitchy.” Which is why he’d be just fine if Lloyd never backflips in end zone again.
“Anytime someone does a backflip, I’m always thinking that. I don’t know. It’s dicey.” pic.twitter.com/U21p5KSLM7
— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2026
Packers quarterback Jordan Love thinks Lloyd will be a playmaker in the Packers' offense, calling him "very fast and very twitchy." If he can stay healthy, Lloyd should carve out a role in Green Bay's backfield, and his fantasy stock would skyrocket even more if Jacobs were to miss any time. The 25-year-old is worth a late-round flier at his current Yahoo Fantasy ADP of 172 and must-draft for Jacobs managers.
Rachaad White, Commanders, Fantasy Football Outlook
Rachaad White surrendered the starting running back role in Tampa Bay largely due to rushing inefficiencies. That's not the strong suit of his game, with a career average of 3.9 yards per carry. What he lacks on the ground, he makes up for through the air, catching at least 40 passes in every season in Central Florida.
Now a member of the Washington Commanders and reunited with his college quarterback, Jayden Daniels, White doesn't have to look over his shoulder at more capable running backs behind him. Seventh-round sophomore Jacory Croskey-Merritt, sixth-round rookie Kaytron Allen, and Jerome Ford round out the depth chart.
Commanders lost Laremy Tunsil for the year and Bill doesn’t appear to be any better in pass protection
This is why I’m higher on Rachaad White, dude knows his job is to protect Jayden Daniels and be a safety valve https://t.co/Zp3N2N7VJr
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 11, 2026
At worst, White excels in the third-down and pass-catching roles. More likely, he's getting the bulk of the touches for an offense that should rebound with a healthy Daniels. He is, after all, just a few seasons removed from the RB4 finish in PPR leagues.
Tank Bigsby, Eagles, Fantasy Football Outlook
Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby ran with purpose when given a chance last year, averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 58 totes following an early in-season trade to Philly. The initial motivation for the deal followed Will Shipley's Week 1 oblique/rib injury, as the Eagles needed RB depth and a kickoff returner.
The 5-foot-11 runner didn't log a rush until Week 7, when his one touch went for 11 yards. In Week 8, he gashed the Giants for 104 yards on just nine carries. With Saquon Barkley resting in Week 18, Bigsby notched 106 total yards and a score on 17 touches. While he was a lightning rod with the ball, he rarely saw work when the game was close.
Reports of a near 50/50 split with Tank Bigsby have me cooling on Saquon a bit https://t.co/1V3y6OuWRy
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 1, 2026
With regression expected across the board for the Eagles offense, as well as a lighter strength of schedule for 2026, that condition should be eased. Given the solid offensive line and scoring environment, and with an offseason to potentially work him into the game plan, Bigsby is at least an elite handcuff as the RB47 near his early half-PPR 172 ADP
Jonah Coleman, Broncos, Fantasy Football Outlook
Denver Broncos' rookie running back Jonah Coleman joins the team as a fourth-round draft selection. The 22-year-old had a productive college career at Arizona and Washington as a do-it-all back, and now joins a stacked backfield with J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey.
It remains to be seen what type of role Coleman can carve out in this offense, as he is a good pass-catcher, pass-blocker, and goal-line back. He caught 87 passes in his college career and scored 34 rushing touchdowns.
Jonah Coleman doesn’t feel like a rookie, per Sean Payton pic.twitter.com/OavS7TPfq1
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 12, 2026
Dobbins profiles as the early-down back in this offense, while Harvey is more of a change-of-pace type of back. It may take a few weeks for Coleman to get mixed into the lineup, but one injury to Dobbins or Harvey could give him the opportunity needed to make an impact as a rookie.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
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