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Later-Round Fantasy Football Draft Values: Running Back Sleepers (2026)

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Tank Bigsby - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

Five running back (RB) fantasy football sleepers, value picks to target late in 2026 drafts. These are undervalued RB sleepers to draft in the later rounds.

Welcome to our annual late-round running back fantasy football draft values and sleepers for the 2026 season. Fantasy football drafts can be won if you are able to find that league-winning upside in the later rounds. There are multiple directions you can go in the later rounds when choosing a variety of players, including prospects, players returning from injuries, forgotten veterans, or even skilled players with potential playing-time concerns.

Regardless of the format, it's vital to have at least a handful of sleeper targets at each position heading into your fantasy football drafts. Below, you will find some late-round running backs for you to consider drafting this season.

Our editors have hand-picked these specific NFL players for your draft prep enjoyment. Usually only available to Premium subscribers, the outlooks below are meant to give you a taste of the in-depth analysis you receive with our industry-leading 2026 Draft Kit. Be sure to subscribe today and start reading all 300+ of our 2026 player outlooks, along with many other premium articles and tools available exclusively in our 2026 Draft Kit.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals, Fantasy Football Outlook

Former Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier had a so-so season last year in his fourth year with the team. Allgeier's rushing yards fell to just 514 despite playing all 17 games. Moreover, his efficiency dropped, as he averaged just 3.5 true yards per carry, down from 4.6. He still finished as the RB45 on a per-game basis, though, due to his eight touchdowns.

Allgeier now joins the Arizona Cardinals after signing a two-year deal worth $12.25 million. Though the solid payday suggested he'd start for the squad over James Conner and Trey Benson, the Arizona backfield transformed when the Cardinals drafted former Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love with the third pick in April.

 

Love was drafted to be the team's top tailback, but Allgeier is clearly part of Arizona's plans as well. Allgeier had nine games with double-digit carries a year ago behind Bijan Robinson, and he could see a similar workload situationally this year as a powerful back. With Allgeier going as the RB44 in drafts, though, is that a chance worth taking at his current price? Yes, the former Falcon is worth taking a chance on as he could carve out a decent role in Arizona's backfield, splitting touches with Love.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, Packers, Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has missed most of the first two seasons of his career due to multiple injuries, as he has only appeared in one game since being drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Emmanuel Wilson signing with the Seahawks this offseason, it leaves Lloyd and Chris Brooks (currently on the active/NFI list) as the backup running backs to Josh Jacobs.

Lloyd is finally healthy this offseason and has flashed potential in training camp. "He's flashed the ability. Certainly, he's an explosive dude who can make some big, explosive plays," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. Jacobs is dealing with a groin injury but is expected to be ready by Week 1. However, Jacobs could also face discipline following an alleged domestic incident in Wisconsin in May. Lloyd has been getting the first-team reps in Green Bay's offense while Jacobs and Brooks have been sidelined, and has been making plays in camp.

 

Packers quarterback Jordan Love thinks Lloyd will be a playmaker in the Packers' offense, calling him "very fast and very twitchy." If he can stay healthy, Lloyd should carve out a role in Green Bay's backfield, and his fantasy stock would skyrocket even more if Jacobs were to miss any time. The 25-year-old is worth a late-round flier at his current Yahoo Fantasy ADP of 172 and must-draft for Jacobs managers.

 

Rachaad White, Commanders, Fantasy Football Outlook

Rachaad White surrendered the starting running back role in Tampa Bay largely due to rushing inefficiencies. That's not the strong suit of his game, with a career average of 3.9 yards per carry. What he lacks on the ground, he makes up for through the air, catching at least 40 passes in every season in Central Florida.

Now a member of the Washington Commanders and reunited with his college quarterback, Jayden Daniels, White doesn't have to look over his shoulder at more capable running backs behind him. Seventh-round sophomore Jacory Croskey-Merritt, sixth-round rookie Kaytron Allen, and Jerome Ford round out the depth chart.

 

At worst, White excels in the third-down and pass-catching roles. More likely, he's getting the bulk of the touches for an offense that should rebound with a healthy Daniels. He is, after all, just a few seasons removed from the RB4 finish in PPR leagues.

 

Tank Bigsby, Eagles, Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby ran with purpose when given a chance last year, averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 58 totes following an early in-season trade to Philly. The initial motivation for the deal followed Will Shipley's Week 1 oblique/rib injury, as the Eagles needed RB depth and a kickoff returner.

The 5-foot-11 runner didn't log a rush until Week 7, when his one touch went for 11 yards. In Week 8, he gashed the Giants for 104 yards on just nine carries. With Saquon Barkley resting in Week 18, Bigsby notched 106 total yards and a score on 17 touches. While he was a lightning rod with the ball, he rarely saw work when the game was close.

 

With regression expected across the board for the Eagles offense, as well as a lighter strength of schedule for 2026, that condition should be eased. Given the solid offensive line and scoring environment, and with an offseason to potentially work him into the game plan, Bigsby is at least an elite handcuff as the RB47 near his early half-PPR 172 ADP

 

Jonah Coleman, Broncos, Fantasy Football Outlook

Denver Broncos' rookie running back Jonah Coleman joins the team as a fourth-round draft selection. The 22-year-old had a productive college career at Arizona and Washington as a do-it-all back, and now joins a stacked backfield with J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey.

It remains to be seen what type of role Coleman can carve out in this offense, as he is a good pass-catcher, pass-blocker, and goal-line back. He caught 87 passes in his college career and scored 34 rushing touchdowns.

 

Dobbins profiles as the early-down back in this offense, while Harvey is more of a change-of-pace type of back. It may take a few weeks for Coleman to get mixed into the lineup, but one injury to Dobbins or Harvey could give him the opportunity needed to make an impact as a rookie.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Looking for more draft values and sleepers? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who Should I Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tyler Allgeier, Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Rachaad White, and MarShawn Lloyd. Our free Who Should I Draft? tool will help make your fantasy football draft decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Darnold
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
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Jauan Jennings
Rachaad White
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
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Stefon Diggs
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vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Bo Nix
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vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rachaad White
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rachaad White
vs
Houston Texans
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Ward
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Bryce Young
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
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Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren

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