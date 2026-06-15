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DraftKings Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings and Tiers (2026)

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Ja'Marr Chase - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Nick's top 300 Draft Kings fantasy football best ball rankings and tiers. These expert 2026 NFL Best Ball draft rankings include WR, RB, TE, and QB.

In This Article hide
2026 DraftKings Best Ball Draft Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're happy to present RotoBaller's DraftKings Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Best Ball leagues on DraftKings. Keep in mind that on the DraftKings Fantasy platform, NFL best ball leagues have four potential positions: Quarterback (QB), Running Back (RB), Wide Receiver (WR), and Tight End (TE). This is reflected in the rankings below, next to each player's name under the "Position" column.

These 2026 NFL best ball rankings cover all four positions on DK and include tiers for the top 300 players, allowing you to set up early-round success alongside late-round fliers. This will help you play in private DraftKings leagues or their flagship tournaments. The fantasy football rankings below are specifically designed for DraftKings Best Ball leagues and scoring rules (click here for best ball ranks tailored to Underdog).

For anyone who isn't an experienced best-baller, they are strictly draft-only leagues with no moves during the season. Once your draft is completed, that is the end of your involvement, meaning there is no setting weekly lineups, trading, or waiver wire moves. Every week of the season will automatically see the best combo of fantasy players on your team get scored and used to determine the highest possible scoring outcome.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

2026 DraftKings Best Ball Draft Rankings

Rankings are geared toward DraftKings best ball formats and scoring rules. Download our free mobile app with push notification alerts and stay on top of all the NFL news and analysis. If you want to download these for upload to Underdog, please click this link to grab them as a CSV file.

Last Update: June 15.

Tier Rank Player Position Team
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN
1 3 Puka Nacua WR LA
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
2 10 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
2 11 James Cook III RB BUF
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB PHI
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB LV
2 14 Drake London WR ATL
2 15 Derrick Henry RB BAL
2 16 Kenneth Walker III RB KC
3 17 Brock Bowers TE LV
3 18 Trey McBride TE ARI
3 19 A.J. Brown WR NE
3 20 Chase Brown RB CIN
3 21 De'Von Achane RB MIA
3 22 Omarion Hampton RB LAC
3 23 George Pickens WR DAL
3 24 Nico Collins WR HOU
4 25 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI
4 26 Chris Olave WR NO
4 27 DeVonta Smith WR PHI
4 28 Rashee Rice WR KC
4 29 Josh Allen QB BUF
4 30 Kyren Williams RB LA
4 31 Breece Hall RB NYJ
4 32 Emeka Egbuka WR TB
4 33 Zay Flowers WR BAL
4 34 Tee Higgins WR CIN
4 35 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
4 36 Ladd McConkey WR LAC
5 37 Travis Etienne Jr. RB NO
5 38 Javonte Williams RB DAL
5 39 Malik Nabers WR NYG
5 40 Colston Loveland TE CHI
5 41 Luther Burden III WR CHI
5 42 Davante Adams WR LA
5 43 Terry McLaurin WR WAS
5 44 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR
5 45 Josh Jacobs RB GB
5 46 Cam Skattebo RB NYG
5 47 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN
5 48 Jameson Williams WR DET
5 49 D'Andre Swift RB CHI
5 50 DJ Moore WR BUF
5 51 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
5 52 David Montgomery RB HOU
5 53 Mike Evans WR SF
6 54 Bucky Irving RB TB
6 55 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE
6 56 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE
6 57 Jadarian Price RB SEA
6 58 Christian Watson WR GB
6 59 Joe Burrow QB CIN
6 60 Jayden Daniels QB WAS
6 61 Rome Odunze WR CHI
6 62 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX
6 63 Carnell Tate WR TEN
7 64 Drake Maye QB NE
7 65 Tyler Warren TE IND
7 66 Parker Washington WR JAX
7 67 Jordyn Tyson WR NO
7 68 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI
7 69 Alec Pierce WR IND
7 70 DK Metcalf WR PIT
7 71 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE
7 72 Caleb Williams QB CHI
7 73 Tony Pollard RB TEN
7 74 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR
7 75 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
7 76 Dak Prescott QB DAL
7 77 Jaylen Warren RB PIT
7 78 Tucker Kraft TE GB
7 79 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX
7 80 Courtland Sutton WR DEN
7 81 RJ Harvey RB DEN
7 82 Rico Dowdle RB PIT
7 83 Michael Wilson WR ARI
7 84 Justin Herbert QB LAC
7 85 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX
7 86 Matthew Stafford QB LA
8 87 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX
8 88 Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE
8 89 Sam LaPorta TE DET
8 90 Jordan Addison WR MIN
8 91 Jayden Reed WR GB
8 92 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE ATL
8 93 Brock Purdy QB SF
8 94 Patrick Mahomes II QB KC
8 95 Jaxson Dart QB NYG
8 96 Chris Godwin Jr. WR TB
8 97 Quentin Johnston WR LAC
8 98 Makai Lemon WR PHI
8 99 Blake Corum RB LA
8 100 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB
8 101 Michael Pittman Jr. WR PIT
8 102 Bo Nix QB DEN
9 103 Jared Goff QB DET
9 104 Jordan Love QB GB
9 105 Kyler Murray QB MIN
9 106 Tyler Shough QB NO
9 107 Kyle Monangai RB CHI
9 108 George Kittle TE SF
9 109 Josh Downs WR IND
9 110 Ricky Pearsall WR SF
9 111 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN
9 112 Xavier Worthy WR KC
9 113 Aaron Jones Sr. RB MIN
9 114 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN
9 115 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF
9 116 Matthew Golden WR GB
9 117 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR
9 118 Travis Kelce TE KC
9 119 Baker Mayfield QB TB
9 120 Isaiah Likely TE NYG
9 121 Khalil Shakir WR BUF
10 122 Dallas Goedert TE PHI
10 123 Rachaad White RB WAS
10 124 Malik Willis QB MIA
10 125 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
10 126 KC Concepcion WR CLE
10 127 Jake Ferguson TE DAL
10 128 Romeo Doubs WR NE
10 129 Mark Andrews TE BAL
10 130 Jalen Coker WR CAR
10 131 Sam Darnold QB SEA
10 132 C.J. Stroud QB HOU
10 133 Daniel Jones QB IND
10 134 Jordan Mason RB MIN
10 135 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAX
10 136 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG
10 137 Jayden Higgins WR HOU
10 138 Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC
10 139 Cam Ward QB TEN
10 140 Jalen McMillan WR TB
10 141 Isiah Pacheco RB DET
10 142 Woody Marks RB HOU
11 143 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC
11 144 Bryce Young QB CAR
11 145 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ
11 146 Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
11 147 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA
11 148 Jauan Jennings WR MIN
11 149 Brenton Strange TE JAX
11 150 Hunter Henry TE NE
11 151 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS
11 152 Aaron Rodgers QB PIT
11 153 Brian Robinson Jr. RB ATL
11 154 Jalen Nailor WR LV
11 155 Stefon Diggs WR FA
11 156 Juwan Johnson TE NO
11 157 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN
11 158 Travis Hunter WR JAX
11 159 Tre Tucker WR LV
11 160 Alvin Kamara RB NO
11 161 Denzel Boston WR CLE
11 162 Calvin Ridley WR TEN
11 163 Tyjae Spears RB TEN
11 164 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI
11 165 Fernando Mendoza QB LV
11 166 Antonio Williams WR WAS
11 167 Jonah Coleman RB DEN
11 168 Jacoby Brissett QB ARI
12 169 Dylan Sampson RB CLE
12 170 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE
12 171 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR FA
12 172 Dalton Schultz TE HOU
12 173 Tank Bigsby RB PHI
12 174 Ryan Flournoy WR DAL
12 175 Tyreek Hill WR FA
12 176 Cooper Kupp WR SEA
12 177 Germie Bernard WR PIT
12 178 Kaytron Allen RB WAS
12 179 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA
12 180 Isaac TeSlaa WR DET
12 181 Malik Washington WR MIA
12 182 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT
12 183 Terrance Ferguson TE LA
12 184 Geno Smith QB NYJ
12 185 Sean Tucker RB TB
12 186 Nicholas Singleton RB TEN
12 187 Emmett Johnson RB KC
12 188 Gunnar Helm TE TEN
12 189 Ray Davis RB BUF
12 190 AJ Barner TE SEA
12 191 Tre Harris WR LAC
12 192 Greg Dulcich TE MIA
12 193 Emanuel Wilson RB SEA
12 194 MarShawn Lloyd RB GB
12 195 Jordan James RB SF
12 196 Braelon Allen RB NYJ
12 197 Cade Otton TE TB
12 198 DJ Giddens RB IND
12 199 Tank Dell WR HOU
12 200 Najee Harris RB FA
13 201 Mike Washington Jr. RB LV
13 202 Ted Hurst WR TB
13 203 Eli Stowers TE PHI
13 204 Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ
13 205 Zachariah Branch WR ATL
13 206 Kayshon Boutte WR NE
13 207 De'Zhaun Stribling WR SF
13 208 Samaje Perine RB CIN
13 209 David Njoku TE LAC
13 210 Colby Parkinson TE LA
13 211 Chris Bell WR MIA
13 212 Chris Brooks RB GB
13 213 Odell Beckham Jr. WR NYG
13 214 Kaelon Black RB SF
13 215 Christian Kirk WR SF
13 216 Justice Hill RB BAL
13 217 Ty Johnson RB BUF
13 218 Mike Gesicki TE CIN
13 219 Kimani Vidal RB LAC
13 220 Pat Bryant WR DEN
13 221 Demond Claiborne RB MIN
13 222 Keenan Allen WR FA
13 223 Rashod Bateman WR BAL
13 224 Tua Tagovailoa QB ATL
13 225 Deshaun Watson QB CLE
13 226 Malachi Fields WR NYG
13 227 Dontayvion Wicks WR PHI
14 228 Keon Coleman WR BUF
14 229 Darnell Mooney WR NYG
14 230 Brandon Aiyuk WR FA
14 231 Mack Hollins WR NE
14 232 Jaylin Noel WR HOU
14 233 James Conner RB ARI
14 234 Jaylen Wright RB MIA
14 235 Chris Brazzell II WR CAR
14 236 Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL
14 237 Evan Engram TE DEN
14 238 Jaydon Blue RB DAL
14 239 Kendrick Bourne WR ARI
14 240 Andrei Iosivas WR CIN
14 241 Marvin Mims Jr. WR DEN
14 242 Darius Slayton WR NYG
14 243 Devaughn Vele WR NO
14 244 Shedeur Sanders QB CLE
14 245 Kirk Cousins QB LV
14 246 Elijah Sarratt WR BAL
14 247 Darnell Washington TE PIT
14 248 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ
14 249 Tyquan Thornton WR KC
14 250 Michael Mayer TE LV
14 251 Joshua Palmer WR BUF
14 252 Trevor Etienne RB CAR
14 253 Malik Davis RB DAL
14 254 Brashard Smith RB KC
14 255 Troy Franklin WR DEN
14 256 Seth McGowan RB IND
14 257 Kalif Raymond WR CHI
14 258 KaVontae Turpin WR DAL
15 259 Will Shipley RB PHI
15 260 Cole Kmet TE CHI
15 261 Emari Demercado RB KC
15 262 Caleb Douglas WR MIA
15 263 Jahan Dotson WR ATL
15 264 DeMario Douglas WR NE
15 265 Skyler Bell WR BUF
15 266 Marquise Brown WR PHI
15 267 Jalen Tolbert WR MIA
15 268 Theo Johnson TE NYG
15 269 Treylon Burks WR WAS
15 270 Chimere Dike WR TEN
15 271 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB JAX
15 272 Isaac Guerendo RB SF
15 273 Brenen Thompson WR LAC
15 274 Noah Fant TE NO
15 275 Noah Gray TE KC
15 276 Deion Burks WR IND
15 277 Jahdae Walker WR CHI
15 278 Dyami Brown WR WAS
15 279 Erick All Jr. TE CIN
15 280 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE CAR
15 281 Tyler Higbee TE LA
15 282 Jawhar Jordan RB HOU
15 283 Cyrus Allen WR KC
15 284 Jack Bech WR LV
15 285 Tommy Tremble TE CAR
15 286 Malik Benson WR LV
15 287 Elic Ayomanor WR TEN
15 288 Ja'Kobi Lane WR BAL
15 289 Tory Horton WR SEA
15 290 Dawson Knox TE BUF
15 291 Elijah Arroyo TE SEA
15 292 Zavion Thomas WR CHI
15 293 Mason Taylor TE NYJ
15 294 Tez Johnson WR TB
15 295 Kyle Williams WR NE
15 296 Jake Tonges TE SF
15 297 Ollie Gordon II RB MIA
15 298 J.J. McCarthy QB MIN
15 299 Justin Fields QB KC
15 300 Carson Beck QB ARI

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Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
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Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
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Carrying Momentum Into The Open
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Brings Elite Form to The Open
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Offers High-End Value at The Open
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