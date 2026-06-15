DraftKings Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings and Tiers (2026)

Nick's top 300 Draft Kings fantasy football best ball rankings and tiers. These expert 2026 NFL Best Ball draft rankings include WR, RB, TE, and QB.
We're happy to present RotoBaller's DraftKings Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Best Ball leagues on DraftKings. Keep in mind that on the DraftKings Fantasy platform, NFL best ball leagues have four potential positions: Quarterback (QB), Running Back (RB), Wide Receiver (WR), and Tight End (TE). This is reflected in the rankings below, next to each player's name under the "Position" column.
These 2026 NFL best ball rankings cover all four positions on DK and include tiers for the top 300 players, allowing you to set up early-round success alongside late-round fliers. This will help you play in private DraftKings leagues or their flagship tournaments. The fantasy football rankings below are specifically designed for DraftKings Best Ball leagues and scoring rules (click here for best ball ranks tailored to Underdog).
For anyone who isn't an experienced best-baller, they are strictly draft-only leagues with no moves during the season. Once your draft is completed, that is the end of your involvement, meaning there is no setting weekly lineups, trading, or waiver wire moves. Every week of the season will automatically see the best combo of fantasy players on your team get scored and used to determine the highest possible scoring outcome.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 DraftKings Best Ball Draft Rankings
Rankings are geared toward DraftKings best ball formats and scoring rules. Download our free mobile app with push notification alerts and stay on top of all the NFL news and analysis. If you want to download these for upload to Underdog, please click this link to grab them as a CSV file.
Last Update: June 15.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|LA
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|1
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|SEA
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|2
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|2
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|2
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|2
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|BUF
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|PHI
|2
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|LV
|2
|14
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|2
|15
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|BAL
|2
|16
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|KC
|3
|17
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|LV
|3
|18
|Trey McBride
|TE
|ARI
|3
|19
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|NE
|3
|20
|Chase Brown
|RB
|CIN
|3
|21
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|MIA
|3
|22
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|LAC
|3
|23
|George Pickens
|WR
|DAL
|3
|24
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|4
|25
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|ARI
|4
|26
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|4
|27
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|4
|28
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|4
|29
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|4
|30
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|LA
|4
|31
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|4
|32
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|TB
|4
|33
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BAL
|4
|34
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|4
|35
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|4
|36
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|LAC
|5
|37
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|NO
|5
|38
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DAL
|5
|39
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|NYG
|5
|40
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|CHI
|5
|41
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|CHI
|5
|42
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LA
|5
|43
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|5
|44
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|CAR
|5
|45
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|GB
|5
|46
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|NYG
|5
|47
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|DEN
|5
|48
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|DET
|5
|49
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|CHI
|5
|50
|DJ Moore
|WR
|BUF
|5
|51
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|5
|52
|David Montgomery
|RB
|HOU
|5
|53
|Mike Evans
|WR
|SF
|6
|54
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|TB
|6
|55
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|NE
|6
|56
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|CLE
|6
|57
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|SEA
|6
|58
|Christian Watson
|WR
|GB
|6
|59
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|6
|60
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|WAS
|6
|61
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|CHI
|6
|62
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|JAX
|6
|63
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|TEN
|7
|64
|Drake Maye
|QB
|NE
|7
|65
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|IND
|7
|66
|Parker Washington
|WR
|JAX
|7
|67
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|NO
|7
|68
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|ARI
|7
|69
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|IND
|7
|70
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|PIT
|7
|71
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|7
|72
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|CHI
|7
|73
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|TEN
|7
|74
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|CAR
|7
|75
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|7
|76
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|7
|77
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|PIT
|7
|78
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|GB
|7
|79
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|7
|80
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|7
|81
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|DEN
|7
|82
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|PIT
|7
|83
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|ARI
|7
|84
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|7
|85
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAX
|7
|86
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|LA
|8
|87
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|JAX
|8
|88
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|CLE
|8
|89
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|DET
|8
|90
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|MIN
|8
|91
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|GB
|8
|92
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|ATL
|8
|93
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|SF
|8
|94
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|KC
|8
|95
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|NYG
|8
|96
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|TB
|8
|97
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|LAC
|8
|98
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|PHI
|8
|99
|Blake Corum
|RB
|LA
|8
|100
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|TB
|8
|101
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|PIT
|8
|102
|Bo Nix
|QB
|DEN
|9
|103
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|9
|104
|Jordan Love
|QB
|GB
|9
|105
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|MIN
|9
|106
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|NO
|9
|107
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|CHI
|9
|108
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|9
|109
|Josh Downs
|WR
|IND
|9
|110
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|SF
|9
|111
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|DEN
|9
|112
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|KC
|9
|113
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|MIN
|9
|114
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|TEN
|9
|115
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|BUF
|9
|116
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|GB
|9
|117
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|CAR
|9
|118
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|9
|119
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|TB
|9
|120
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|NYG
|9
|121
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|BUF
|10
|122
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|10
|123
|Rachaad White
|RB
|WAS
|10
|124
|Malik Willis
|QB
|MIA
|10
|125
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|WAS
|10
|126
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|CLE
|10
|127
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|DAL
|10
|128
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|NE
|10
|129
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|10
|130
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|CAR
|10
|131
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|SEA
|10
|132
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|HOU
|10
|133
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|IND
|10
|134
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|MIN
|10
|135
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|JAX
|10
|136
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|NYG
|10
|137
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|HOU
|10
|138
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|LAC
|10
|139
|Cam Ward
|QB
|TEN
|10
|140
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|TB
|10
|141
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|DET
|10
|142
|Woody Marks
|RB
|HOU
|11
|143
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|LAC
|11
|144
|Bryce Young
|QB
|CAR
|11
|145
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|NYJ
|11
|146
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|NYJ
|11
|147
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|SEA
|11
|148
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|MIN
|11
|149
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|JAX
|11
|150
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|11
|151
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|WAS
|11
|152
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|PIT
|11
|153
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|ATL
|11
|154
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|LV
|11
|155
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|FA
|11
|156
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|NO
|11
|157
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|MIN
|11
|158
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|JAX
|11
|159
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|LV
|11
|160
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|11
|161
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|CLE
|11
|162
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|TEN
|11
|163
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|TEN
|11
|164
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|ARI
|11
|165
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|LV
|11
|166
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|WAS
|11
|167
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|DEN
|11
|168
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|ARI
|12
|169
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|CLE
|12
|170
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|CLE
|12
|171
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|FA
|12
|172
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|HOU
|12
|173
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|PHI
|12
|174
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|DAL
|12
|175
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|FA
|12
|176
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|SEA
|12
|177
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|PIT
|12
|178
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|WAS
|12
|179
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|SEA
|12
|180
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|DET
|12
|181
|Malik Washington
|WR
|MIA
|12
|182
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|12
|183
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|LA
|12
|184
|Geno Smith
|QB
|NYJ
|12
|185
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|TB
|12
|186
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|TEN
|12
|187
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|KC
|12
|188
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|TEN
|12
|189
|Ray Davis
|RB
|BUF
|12
|190
|AJ Barner
|TE
|SEA
|12
|191
|Tre Harris
|WR
|LAC
|12
|192
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|MIA
|12
|193
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|SEA
|12
|194
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|GB
|12
|195
|Jordan James
|RB
|SF
|12
|196
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|NYJ
|12
|197
|Cade Otton
|TE
|TB
|12
|198
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|IND
|12
|199
|Tank Dell
|WR
|HOU
|12
|200
|Najee Harris
|RB
|FA
|13
|201
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|LV
|13
|202
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|TB
|13
|203
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|PHI
|13
|204
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|NYJ
|13
|205
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|ATL
|13
|206
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|NE
|13
|207
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|SF
|13
|208
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|CIN
|13
|209
|David Njoku
|TE
|LAC
|13
|210
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|LA
|13
|211
|Chris Bell
|WR
|MIA
|13
|212
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|GB
|13
|213
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|NYG
|13
|214
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|SF
|13
|215
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|SF
|13
|216
|Justice Hill
|RB
|BAL
|13
|217
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|BUF
|13
|218
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|CIN
|13
|219
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|LAC
|13
|220
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|DEN
|13
|221
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|MIN
|13
|222
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|FA
|13
|223
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|BAL
|13
|224
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|ATL
|13
|225
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|CLE
|13
|226
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|NYG
|13
|227
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|PHI
|14
|228
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|BUF
|14
|229
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|NYG
|14
|230
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|FA
|14
|231
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|NE
|14
|232
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|HOU
|14
|233
|James Conner
|RB
|ARI
|14
|234
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|MIA
|14
|235
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|CAR
|14
|236
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|ATL
|14
|237
|Evan Engram
|TE
|DEN
|14
|238
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|DAL
|14
|239
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|ARI
|14
|240
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|CIN
|14
|241
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|DEN
|14
|242
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|NYG
|14
|243
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|NO
|14
|244
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|CLE
|14
|245
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|LV
|14
|246
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|BAL
|14
|247
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|PIT
|14
|248
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|NYJ
|14
|249
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|KC
|14
|250
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|LV
|14
|251
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|BUF
|14
|252
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|CAR
|14
|253
|Malik Davis
|RB
|DAL
|14
|254
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|KC
|14
|255
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|DEN
|14
|256
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|IND
|14
|257
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|CHI
|14
|258
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|DAL
|15
|259
|Will Shipley
|RB
|PHI
|15
|260
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|15
|261
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|KC
|15
|262
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|MIA
|15
|263
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|ATL
|15
|264
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|NE
|15
|265
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|BUF
|15
|266
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|PHI
|15
|267
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|MIA
|15
|268
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|NYG
|15
|269
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|WAS
|15
|270
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|TEN
|15
|271
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|JAX
|15
|272
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|SF
|15
|273
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|LAC
|15
|274
|Noah Fant
|TE
|NO
|15
|275
|Noah Gray
|TE
|KC
|15
|276
|Deion Burks
|WR
|IND
|15
|277
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|CHI
|15
|278
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|WAS
|15
|279
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|CIN
|15
|280
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|CAR
|15
|281
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|LA
|15
|282
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|HOU
|15
|283
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|KC
|15
|284
|Jack Bech
|WR
|LV
|15
|285
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|CAR
|15
|286
|Malik Benson
|WR
|LV
|15
|287
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|TEN
|15
|288
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|BAL
|15
|289
|Tory Horton
|WR
|SEA
|15
|290
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|BUF
|15
|291
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|SEA
|15
|292
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|CHI
|15
|293
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|NYJ
|15
|294
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|TB
|15
|295
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|NE
|15
|296
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|SF
|15
|297
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|MIA
|15
|298
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|MIN
|15
|299
|Justin Fields
|QB
|KC
|15
|300
|Carson Beck
|QB
|ARI
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