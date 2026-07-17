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Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings and Tiers (2026)

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Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's top 300 Underdog best ball fantasy football rankings and tiers for 2026 NFL best ball drafts, including RB, WR, QB, and TE.

In This Article hide
2026 Underdog Best Ball Draft Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Let us welcome you to our Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Best Ball leagues on Underdog Fantasy. These will differ from other ranks, as the Underdog Fantasy platform's NFL best ball leagues have four positions: Quarterback (QB), Running Back (RB), Wide Receiver (WR), and Tight End (TE). These positions are reflected in the rankings below, next to each player's name under the "Position" column.

These NFL best ball rankings come with helpful tiers and will cover all four positions, resulting in the top 300 players. This should help give you a boost over the competition, whether you play in private Underdog leagues or tournaments such as Best Ball Mania VII, The Puppy, and the various other canine-themed tournaments. As such, the fantasy football rankings below are specifically designed for Underdog Best Ball leagues and scoring rules (click here for best ball ranks tailored to DraftKings).

If you're new to fantasy football best ball leagues, they are draft-only leagues with zero moves or free agent/trade management during the season. Once the draft is completed, nothing else happens -- no setting weekly lineups, no trading, no waiver wire transactions. Every week of the season, the best combo of fantasy players on your team is automatically calculated and used to determine the highest possible scoring outcome.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

2026 Underdog Best Ball Draft Rankings

Rankings are geared towards Underdog best ball formats and scoring rules. Download our free mobile app with push notification alerts and stay on top of all the NFL news and analysis. If you want to download these for upload to Underdog, please click this link to grab them as a CSV file.

Last Update: July 17.

Tier Rank Player Position Team
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN
1 4 Puka Nacua WR LA
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
2 8 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
2 9 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
2 11 James Cook III RB BUF
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB PHI
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB LV
2 14 Derrick Henry RB BAL
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB KC
2 16 Drake London WR ATL
3 17 Chase Brown RB CIN
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB LAC
3 19 A.J. Brown WR NE
3 20 George Pickens WR DAL
3 21 Brock Bowers TE LV
3 22 De'Von Achane RB MIA
3 23 Nico Collins WR HOU
3 24 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI
4 25 Chris Olave WR NO
4 26 DeVonta Smith WR PHI
4 27 Javonte Williams RB DAL
4 28 Rashee Rice WR KC
4 29 Trey McBride TE ARI
4 30 Kyren Williams RB LA
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB NO
4 32 Zay Flowers WR BAL
4 33 Tee Higgins WR CIN
4 34 Josh Jacobs RB GB
4 35 Breece Hall RB NYJ
4 36 Josh Allen QB BUF
5 37 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
5 38 Davante Adams WR LA
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR LAC
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR WAS
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR TB
5 42 Luther Burden III WR CHI
5 43 Colston Loveland TE CHI
5 44 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN
5 45 Malik Nabers WR NYG
5 46 D'Andre Swift RB CHI
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR
5 48 Jameson Williams WR DET
5 49 Mike Evans WR SF
5 50 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
5 51 David Montgomery RB HOU
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB NYG
5 53 Bucky Irving RB TB
6 54 Jayden Daniels QB WAS
6 55 DJ Moore WR BUF
6 56 Christian Watson WR GB
6 57 Jadarian Price RB SEA
6 58 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE
6 60 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX
6 61 Carnell Tate WR TEN
6 62 Jordyn Tyson WR NO
6 63 Joe Burrow QB CIN
7 64 Drake Maye QB NE
7 65 Parker Washington WR JAX
7 66 Tyler Warren TE IND
7 67 Tony Pollard RB TEN
7 68 Rome Odunze WR CHI
7 69 DK Metcalf WR PIT
7 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI
7 71 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR
7 72 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX
7 73 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
7 74 Caleb Williams QB CHI
7 75 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE
7 76 Jaylen Warren RB PIT
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE GB
7 78 Alec Pierce WR IND
7 79 Dak Prescott QB DAL
7 80 Justin Herbert QB LAC
7 81 Jordan Addison WR MIN
7 82 Courtland Sutton WR DEN
7 83 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX
7 84 Rico Dowdle RB PIT
7 85 Jayden Reed WR GB
7 86 Blake Corum RB LA
8 87 Sam LaPorta TE DET
8 88 Brock Purdy QB SF
8 89 Michael Wilson WR ARI
8 90 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX
8 91 Jaxson Dart QB NYG
8 92 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN
8 93 Josh Downs WR IND
8 94 Chris Godwin Jr. WR TB
8 95 Xavier Worthy WR KC
8 96 Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE
8 97 RJ Harvey RB DEN
8 98 Patrick Mahomes II QB KC
8 99 Matthew Stafford QB LA
8 100 Makai Lemon WR PHI
8 101 Michael Pittman Jr. WR PIT
8 102 Quentin Johnston WR LAC
9 103 Kyle Monangai RB CHI
9 104 Ricky Pearsall WR SF
9 105 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE ATL
9 106 Bo Nix QB DEN
9 107 Matthew Golden WR GB
9 108 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB
9 109 Jared Goff QB DET
9 110 George Kittle TE SF
9 111 Kyler Murray QB MIN
9 112 Jordan Love QB GB
9 113 Baker Mayfield QB TB
9 114 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR
9 115 Aaron Jones Sr. RB MIN
9 116 Mark Andrews TE BAL
9 117 KC Concepcion WR CLE
9 118 Tyler Shough QB NO
9 119 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN
9 120 Jordan Mason RB MIN
9 121 Travis Kelce TE KC
10 122 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF
10 123 Khalil Shakir WR BUF
10 124 Malik Willis QB MIA
10 125 Rachaad White RB WAS
10 126 Jalen Coker WR CAR
10 127 Romeo Doubs WR NE
10 128 Isaiah Likely TE NYG
10 129 Jake Ferguson TE DAL
10 130 Jayden Higgins WR HOU
10 131 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
10 132 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAX
10 133 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG
10 134 Dallas Goedert TE PHI
10 135 Sam Darnold QB SEA
10 136 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA
10 137 Isiah Pacheco RB DET
10 138 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC
10 139 Jalen McMillan WR TB
10 140 Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC
10 141 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ
10 142 Daniel Jones QB IND
11 143 C.J. Stroud QB HOU
11 144 Jauan Jennings WR MIN
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
11 146 Hunter Henry TE NE
11 147 Woody Marks RB HOU
11 148 Stefon Diggs WR FA
11 149 Brenton Strange TE JAX
11 150 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS
11 151 Jalen Nailor WR LV
11 152 Brian Robinson Jr. RB ATL
11 153 Cam Ward QB TEN
11 154 Tre Tucker WR LV
11 155 Juwan Johnson TE NO
11 156 Denzel Boston WR CLE
11 157 Calvin Ridley WR TEN
11 158 Ryan Flournoy WR DAL
11 159 Dalton Schultz TE HOU
11 160 Tank Bigsby RB PHI
11 161 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE
11 162 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI
11 163 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR FA
11 164 Bryce Young QB CAR
11 165 Germie Bernard WR PIT
11 166 Tyjae Spears RB TEN
11 167 Dylan Sampson RB CLE
11 168 Isaac TeSlaa WR DET
12 169 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN
12 170 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT
12 171 Terrance Ferguson TE LA
12 172 Greg Dulcich TE MIA
12 173 Ray Davis RB BUF
12 174 Aaron Rodgers QB PIT
12 175 Sean Tucker RB TB
12 176 Jonah Coleman RB DEN
12 177 Antonio Williams WR WAS
12 178 Cooper Kupp WR SEA
12 179 Fernando Mendoza QB LV
12 180 Jacoby Brissett QB ARI
12 181 Rashod Bateman WR BAL
12 182 Travis Hunter WR JAX
12 183 Gunnar Helm TE TEN
12 184 Kayshon Boutte WR NE
12 185 Kaytron Allen RB WAS
12 186 Alvin Kamara RB NO
12 187 Tre Harris WR LAC
12 188 Emmett Johnson RB KC
12 189 Zachariah Branch WR ATL
12 190 Jordan James RB SF
12 191 Braelon Allen RB NYJ
12 192 Emanuel Wilson RB SEA
12 193 Nicholas Singleton RB TEN
12 194 AJ Barner TE SEA
12 195 Cade Otton TE TB
12 196 Tank Dell WR HOU
12 197 Malik Washington WR MIA
12 198 Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ
12 199 Jaydon Blue RB DAL
12 200 Tyreek Hill WR FA
13 201 Pat Bryant WR DEN
13 202 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA
13 203 MarShawn Lloyd RB GB
13 204 Dontayvion Wicks WR PHI
13 205 Justice Hill RB BAL
13 206 Samaje Perine RB CIN
13 207 DJ Giddens RB IND
13 208 Christian Kirk WR SF
13 209 Mike Gesicki TE CIN
13 210 Keenan Allen WR FA
13 211 Jaylin Noel WR HOU
13 212 Colby Parkinson TE LA
13 213 De'Zhaun Stribling WR SF
13 214 Darnell Mooney WR NYG
13 215 Mike Washington Jr. RB LV
13 216 Andrei Iosivas WR CIN
13 217 Michael Mayer TE LV
13 218 Chris Bell WR MIA
13 219 Chris Brazzell II WR CAR
13 220 Tory Horton WR SEA
13 221 Malachi Fields WR NYG
13 222 Mack Hollins WR NE
13 223 Najee Harris RB FA
13 224 Kaelon Black RB SF
13 225 Ted Hurst WR TB
13 226 Jack Bech WR LV
13 227 Darnell Washington TE PIT
14 228 Geno Smith QB NYJ
14 229 Darius Slayton WR NYG
14 230 Devaughn Vele WR NO
14 231 Chimere Dike WR TEN
14 232 Kendrick Bourne WR ARI
14 233 Tua Tagovailoa QB ATL
14 234 Tyquan Thornton WR KC
14 235 Jalen Tolbert WR MIA
14 236 Kimani Vidal RB LAC
14 237 Ty Johnson RB BUF
14 238 Demond Claiborne RB MIN
14 239 Jahan Dotson WR ATL
14 240 Caleb Douglas WR MIA
14 241 Evan Engram TE DEN
14 242 Joshua Palmer WR BUF
14 243 Chris Brooks RB GB
14 244 David Njoku TE LAC
14 245 Kalif Raymond WR CHI
14 246 KaVontae Turpin WR DAL
14 247 Deshaun Watson QB CLE
14 248 Eli Stowers TE PHI
14 249 Theo Johnson TE NYG
14 250 Troy Franklin WR DEN
14 251 Marvin Mims Jr. WR DEN
14 252 Jaylen Wright RB MIA
14 253 Odell Beckham Jr. WR NYG
14 254 Treylon Burks WR WAS
14 255 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE CAR
14 256 Cole Kmet TE CHI
14 257 Noah Gray TE KC
14 258 Seth McGowan RB IND
15 259 Dyami Brown WR WAS
15 260 Dawson Knox TE BUF
15 261 Elijah Sarratt WR BAL
15 262 Ja'Kobi Lane WR BAL
15 263 Emari Demercado RB KC
15 264 George Holani RB SEA
15 265 Brandon Aiyuk WR FA
15 266 Elijah Arroyo TE SEA
15 267 James Conner RB ARI
15 268 Keon Coleman WR BUF
15 269 Malik Davis RB DAL
15 270 Brenen Thompson WR LAC
15 271 Elic Ayomanor WR TEN
15 272 Cyrus Allen WR KC
15 273 Skyler Bell WR BUF
15 274 Mason Taylor TE NYJ
15 275 Isaac Guerendo RB SF
15 276 Brashard Smith RB KC
15 277 Trevor Etienne RB CAR
15 278 Malik Benson WR LV
15 279 Tyler Higbee TE LA
15 280 Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL
15 281 DeMario Douglas WR NE
15 282 Tez Johnson WR TB
15 283 Will Shipley RB PHI
15 284 Kyle Williams WR NE
15 285 Zavion Thomas WR CHI
15 286 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR IND
15 287 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB JAX
15 288 Erick All Jr. TE CIN
15 289 Noah Fant TE NO
15 290 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ
15 291 Ollie Gordon II RB MIA
15 292 Jake Tonges TE SF
15 293 Jahdae Walker WR CHI
15 294 Phil Mafah RB DAL
15 295 Olamide Zaccheaus WR ATL
15 296 Luke Schoonmaker TE DAL
15 297 Charlie Kolar TE LAC
15 298 Isaiah Bond WR CLE
15 299 Shedeur Sanders QB CLE
15 300 Kirk Cousins QB LV

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