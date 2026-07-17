Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings and Tiers (2026)

RotoBaller's top 300 Underdog best ball fantasy football rankings and tiers for 2026 NFL best ball drafts, including RB, WR, QB, and TE.
Let us welcome you to our Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Best Ball leagues on Underdog Fantasy. These will differ from other ranks, as the Underdog Fantasy platform's NFL best ball leagues have four positions: Quarterback (QB), Running Back (RB), Wide Receiver (WR), and Tight End (TE). These positions are reflected in the rankings below, next to each player's name under the "Position" column.
These NFL best ball rankings come with helpful tiers and will cover all four positions, resulting in the top 300 players. This should help give you a boost over the competition, whether you play in private Underdog leagues or tournaments such as Best Ball Mania VII, The Puppy, and the various other canine-themed tournaments. As such, the fantasy football rankings below are specifically designed for Underdog Best Ball leagues and scoring rules (click here for best ball ranks tailored to DraftKings).
If you're new to fantasy football best ball leagues, they are draft-only leagues with zero moves or free agent/trade management during the season. Once the draft is completed, nothing else happens -- no setting weekly lineups, no trading, no waiver wire transactions. Every week of the season, the best combo of fantasy players on your team is automatically calculated and used to determine the highest possible scoring outcome.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Underdog Best Ball Draft Rankings
Rankings are geared towards Underdog best ball formats and scoring rules. Download our free mobile app with push notification alerts and stay on top of all the NFL news and analysis. If you want to download these for upload to Underdog, please click this link to grab them as a CSV file.
Last Update: July 17.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|LA
|1
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|SEA
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|2
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|2
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|2
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|2
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|2
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|BUF
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|PHI
|2
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|LV
|2
|14
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|BAL
|2
|15
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|KC
|2
|16
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|3
|17
|Chase Brown
|RB
|CIN
|3
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|LAC
|3
|19
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|NE
|3
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|DAL
|3
|21
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|LV
|3
|22
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|MIA
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|3
|24
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|ARI
|4
|25
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|4
|26
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|4
|27
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DAL
|4
|28
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|4
|29
|Trey McBride
|TE
|ARI
|4
|30
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|LA
|4
|31
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|NO
|4
|32
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BAL
|4
|33
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|4
|34
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|GB
|4
|35
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|4
|36
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|5
|37
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|5
|38
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LA
|5
|39
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|LAC
|5
|40
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|5
|41
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|TB
|5
|42
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|CHI
|5
|43
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|CHI
|5
|44
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|DEN
|5
|45
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|NYG
|5
|46
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|CHI
|5
|47
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|CAR
|5
|48
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|DET
|5
|49
|Mike Evans
|WR
|SF
|5
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|5
|51
|David Montgomery
|RB
|HOU
|5
|52
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|NYG
|5
|53
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|TB
|6
|54
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|WAS
|6
|55
|DJ Moore
|WR
|BUF
|6
|56
|Christian Watson
|WR
|GB
|6
|57
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|SEA
|6
|58
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|NE
|6
|59
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|CLE
|6
|60
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|JAX
|6
|61
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|TEN
|6
|62
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|NO
|6
|63
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|7
|64
|Drake Maye
|QB
|NE
|7
|65
|Parker Washington
|WR
|JAX
|7
|66
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|IND
|7
|67
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|TEN
|7
|68
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|CHI
|7
|69
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|PIT
|7
|70
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|ARI
|7
|71
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|CAR
|7
|72
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|7
|73
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|7
|74
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|CHI
|7
|75
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|7
|76
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|PIT
|7
|77
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|GB
|7
|78
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|IND
|7
|79
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|7
|80
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|7
|81
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|MIN
|7
|82
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|7
|83
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAX
|7
|84
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|PIT
|7
|85
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|GB
|7
|86
|Blake Corum
|RB
|LA
|8
|87
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|DET
|8
|88
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|SF
|8
|89
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|ARI
|8
|90
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|JAX
|8
|91
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|NYG
|8
|92
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|DEN
|8
|93
|Josh Downs
|WR
|IND
|8
|94
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|TB
|8
|95
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|KC
|8
|96
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|CLE
|8
|97
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|DEN
|8
|98
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|KC
|8
|99
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|LA
|8
|100
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|PHI
|8
|101
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|PIT
|8
|102
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|LAC
|9
|103
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|CHI
|9
|104
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|SF
|9
|105
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|ATL
|9
|106
|Bo Nix
|QB
|DEN
|9
|107
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|GB
|9
|108
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|TB
|9
|109
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|9
|110
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|9
|111
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|MIN
|9
|112
|Jordan Love
|QB
|GB
|9
|113
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|TB
|9
|114
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|CAR
|9
|115
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|MIN
|9
|116
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|9
|117
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|CLE
|9
|118
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|NO
|9
|119
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|TEN
|9
|120
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|MIN
|9
|121
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|10
|122
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|BUF
|10
|123
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|BUF
|10
|124
|Malik Willis
|QB
|MIA
|10
|125
|Rachaad White
|RB
|WAS
|10
|126
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|CAR
|10
|127
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|NE
|10
|128
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|NYG
|10
|129
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|DAL
|10
|130
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|HOU
|10
|131
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|WAS
|10
|132
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|JAX
|10
|133
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|NYG
|10
|134
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|10
|135
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|SEA
|10
|136
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|SEA
|10
|137
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|DET
|10
|138
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|LAC
|10
|139
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|TB
|10
|140
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|LAC
|10
|141
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|NYJ
|10
|142
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|IND
|11
|143
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|HOU
|11
|144
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|MIN
|11
|145
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|NYJ
|11
|146
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|11
|147
|Woody Marks
|RB
|HOU
|11
|148
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|FA
|11
|149
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|JAX
|11
|150
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|WAS
|11
|151
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|LV
|11
|152
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|ATL
|11
|153
|Cam Ward
|QB
|TEN
|11
|154
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|LV
|11
|155
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|NO
|11
|156
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|CLE
|11
|157
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|TEN
|11
|158
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|DAL
|11
|159
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|HOU
|11
|160
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|PHI
|11
|161
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|CLE
|11
|162
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|ARI
|11
|163
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|FA
|11
|164
|Bryce Young
|QB
|CAR
|11
|165
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|PIT
|11
|166
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|TEN
|11
|167
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|CLE
|11
|168
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|DET
|12
|169
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|MIN
|12
|170
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|12
|171
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|LA
|12
|172
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|MIA
|12
|173
|Ray Davis
|RB
|BUF
|12
|174
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|PIT
|12
|175
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|TB
|12
|176
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|DEN
|12
|177
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|WAS
|12
|178
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|SEA
|12
|179
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|LV
|12
|180
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|ARI
|12
|181
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|BAL
|12
|182
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|JAX
|12
|183
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|TEN
|12
|184
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|NE
|12
|185
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|WAS
|12
|186
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|12
|187
|Tre Harris
|WR
|LAC
|12
|188
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|KC
|12
|189
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|ATL
|12
|190
|Jordan James
|RB
|SF
|12
|191
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|NYJ
|12
|192
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|SEA
|12
|193
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|TEN
|12
|194
|AJ Barner
|TE
|SEA
|12
|195
|Cade Otton
|TE
|TB
|12
|196
|Tank Dell
|WR
|HOU
|12
|197
|Malik Washington
|WR
|MIA
|12
|198
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|NYJ
|12
|199
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|DAL
|12
|200
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|FA
|13
|201
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|DEN
|13
|202
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|SEA
|13
|203
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|GB
|13
|204
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|PHI
|13
|205
|Justice Hill
|RB
|BAL
|13
|206
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|CIN
|13
|207
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|IND
|13
|208
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|SF
|13
|209
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|CIN
|13
|210
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|FA
|13
|211
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|HOU
|13
|212
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|LA
|13
|213
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|SF
|13
|214
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|NYG
|13
|215
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|LV
|13
|216
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|CIN
|13
|217
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|LV
|13
|218
|Chris Bell
|WR
|MIA
|13
|219
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|CAR
|13
|220
|Tory Horton
|WR
|SEA
|13
|221
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|NYG
|13
|222
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|NE
|13
|223
|Najee Harris
|RB
|FA
|13
|224
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|SF
|13
|225
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|TB
|13
|226
|Jack Bech
|WR
|LV
|13
|227
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|PIT
|14
|228
|Geno Smith
|QB
|NYJ
|14
|229
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|NYG
|14
|230
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|NO
|14
|231
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|TEN
|14
|232
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|ARI
|14
|233
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|ATL
|14
|234
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|KC
|14
|235
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|MIA
|14
|236
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|LAC
|14
|237
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|BUF
|14
|238
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|MIN
|14
|239
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|ATL
|14
|240
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|MIA
|14
|241
|Evan Engram
|TE
|DEN
|14
|242
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|BUF
|14
|243
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|GB
|14
|244
|David Njoku
|TE
|LAC
|14
|245
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|CHI
|14
|246
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|DAL
|14
|247
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|CLE
|14
|248
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|PHI
|14
|249
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|NYG
|14
|250
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|DEN
|14
|251
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|DEN
|14
|252
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|MIA
|14
|253
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|NYG
|14
|254
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|WAS
|14
|255
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|CAR
|14
|256
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|14
|257
|Noah Gray
|TE
|KC
|14
|258
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|IND
|15
|259
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|WAS
|15
|260
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|BUF
|15
|261
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|BAL
|15
|262
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|BAL
|15
|263
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|KC
|15
|264
|George Holani
|RB
|SEA
|15
|265
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|FA
|15
|266
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|SEA
|15
|267
|James Conner
|RB
|ARI
|15
|268
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|BUF
|15
|269
|Malik Davis
|RB
|DAL
|15
|270
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|LAC
|15
|271
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|TEN
|15
|272
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|KC
|15
|273
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|BUF
|15
|274
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|NYJ
|15
|275
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|SF
|15
|276
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|KC
|15
|277
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|CAR
|15
|278
|Malik Benson
|WR
|LV
|15
|279
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|LA
|15
|280
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|ATL
|15
|281
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|NE
|15
|282
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|TB
|15
|283
|Will Shipley
|RB
|PHI
|15
|284
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|NE
|15
|285
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|CHI
|15
|286
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|IND
|15
|287
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|JAX
|15
|288
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|CIN
|15
|289
|Noah Fant
|TE
|NO
|15
|290
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|NYJ
|15
|291
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|MIA
|15
|292
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|SF
|15
|293
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|CHI
|15
|294
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|DAL
|15
|295
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|ATL
|15
|296
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|DAL
|15
|297
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|LAC
|15
|298
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|CLE
|15
|299
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|CLE
|15
|300
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|LV
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