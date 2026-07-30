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Scott Engel's Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings: The King's Expert Strategies

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Scott Engel's fantasy football quarterback draft rankings for 2026. His draft strategy and expert tips for single-QB and superflex fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Outlooks for 2026
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We are about to head into the biggest draft month of the fantasy football season, so it is time to start rolling out my 2026 rankings by position. Here I share my latest top 30 at publish time, along with strategic recommendations in one-QB and superflex leagues.

My full rankings, which go even deeper than the 30 here, will be available shortly as part of the RotoBaller Fantasy Football Season Pass. Enter the referral code KING at checkout for an additional discount. My updated ranks will always be available in the Season Pass package.

I have included Average Draft Positions from RotoBaller’s new sleek and sexy ADP reports, which feature drafting trends from seven major platforms. This season, it appears that the quarterback position is not quite top-heavy as it was three to four years ago, and waiting to draft a starter at the position might not leave you with an uncomfortable pick.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Outlooks for 2026

1. Josh Allen, Bills (RotoBaller Consensus ADP of 28.4): There is no need to overthink this pick at any point in the third round of standard drafts, or with the first pick overall in superflex leagues. Allen is the best combination of excellent production and a very high statistical floor in fantasy football, and he has finished in the top two at QB in each of the last six years.

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (49.7): Jackson will be taken earlier than his ADP in some drafts because he should be able to bounce back from a disappointing season if healthy. But he does not have a guaranteed firm place in the top three of fantasy QBs for now.

3. Drake Maye, Patriots (58.7): Postseason struggles were worrisome. But his WR corps looks significantly improved after he delivered a breakthrough regular season.

4. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (63.3): Injuries ruined his second season, and the supporting cast is still not deep enough. A healthy Daniels, however, can overcome the latter issue and still finish as a top-3 fantasy QB in 2026.

5. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (69.9): Could be set to bounce back under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

The Eagles lost A.J. Brown to New England, but the pass-catching crew now looks deeper overall.

6. Joe Burrow, Bengals (60.3): He is becoming the CMC of fantasy football QBs. We all know how good Burrow is when healthy. I will just be drafting a backup in the mid-teens range at QB if Burrow is my 2026 starter.

7. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (84.1): I believe Lawrence is on the verge of a career season in his second year under Liam Coen. His receiving group features many quality options, and Lawrence should be a value play at his current ADP.

8. Justin Herbert, Chargers (82.6): An improved outlook for the offensive line and the arrival of Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator could resurrect Herbert’s fantasy appeal as a QB1.

9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (83.1): A proven high-volume producer with arguably the best WR duo in the NFL, Prescott has passed for 4,500 yards and 30-plus TDs in two of the last three seasons. He led the league in completions in 2023 and 2025.

10. Jaxson Dart, Giants (94.6): Coming off a very promising rookie campaign, Dart could be set for more progress this year, even into the top five at fantasy QB. If his deep passing improves, Dart will come through with an impressive second season.

11. Matthew Stafford, Rams (99.4): The fact that the NFL MVP and a top-3 fantasy QB from 2025 is not ranked in the top 10 is an illustration of how deep the position is again this season. Stafford is a satisfying pick as a QB1 if you pass on some higher-upside and dual-threat QBs.

12. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (126): Climb aboard for a big rebound season.

With a 10th-round ADP, Mayfield might be the best QB pick for those who wait longer to take a starter. Mike Evans is gone, yet there is still a lot to like among his pass-catchers.

13. Caleb Williams, Bears (73.9): I see some similarities to a prime Russell Wilson, but Williams’ completion percentage issues and problems in the playoffs last year are true concerns.

14. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (105.9): Reports have been optimistic about his injury recovery, and he is still Patrick Mahomes. A top-10 QB finish in fantasy football this season is certainly doable.

15. Brock Purdy, 49ers (97): A quality, proven pick, but Purdy’s receiving group has undergone some notable changes from what it once was.

16. Jared Goff, Lions (114.3): A respectable choice for sure, but Goff doesn’t carry the consistent upside to be an ideal every-week starter.

17. Daniel Jones, Colts (162.6): Before he was injured last year, Jones looked like a totally new player with the Colts.

Coming off an Achilles tear, though, you have to be cautious.

18. Tyler Shough, Saints (129.7): New Orleans is building its offense around him after Shough displayed much potential when he started last year. But starting the year as the unquestioned No. 1 QB for the first time can sometimes be a challenge for young QBs.

19. Bo Nix, Broncos (105.9): Might be better in real life than fantasy football. The addition of Jaylen Waddle helps a lot, though.

20. Kyler Murray, Vikings (119.6): Too many times I have drafted Murray for his rushing ability, but he is very inconsistent as a passer and durability is always a concern. You can still take the chance on a good season, though, drafting him as a QB2.

21. Malik Willis, Dolphins (142.1)

22. Sam Darnold, Seahawks (170.1)

23. Jordan Love, Packers (128.4)

24. C.J. Stroud, Texans (162.4)

25. Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (199.7)

26. Bryce Young, Panthers (180.1)

27. Cam Ward, Titans (166.9)

28. Geno Smith, Jets (204.2)

29. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (200.2)

30. Tua Tagovailoa, Falcons (216)

Darnold is a viable option for those who wait a little longer for a superflex QB2. He performed his best down the stretch and in the playoffs last year, and 2026 could be his best season overall in terms of limiting the turnovers. … Brissett can put up good numbers as a superflex QB2, but he might not start over the full season.

In superflex leagues, I often take the best QB available in the first round because top-notch RBs and WRs will slip more past the first round in that format. But if I am at the very end of the round, I might leave the QB1 until early in the second round. Ideally, as a loose superflex strategy, I want to get two QBs in the first four rounds. But depending on draft flow, I might wait until the fifth for my QB2.

My top-6-ranked QBs are all surefire first-rounders in a superflex league, and I would be comfortable with any of the top 10 in the first round. Stafford and Mayfield are top recommended targets for those who still need a QB1 after the top 10 are off the board. … If I don’t draft two top-12 QBs on my list, taking Mahomes or Purdy as a QB2 starter would be quite satisfying. … Jones and Shough could outperform their rankings as superflex QB2s.

Always make sure to draft a third QB in superflex leagues. Try to get a top-25 QB if possible as a QB3, but that might not be easy in some drafts. Cam Ward should improve this season, and I might be ranking him a tad too low. I would not be surprised to see Geno Smith re-emerge as a decent fantasy option for superflex purposes.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis, Sam Darnold. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis, Sam Darnold:

Joe Burrow
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Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
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Jalen Hurts
Joe Burrow
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Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
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Caleb Williams
Joe Burrow
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Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
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Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
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Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
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Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
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Brock Purdy
Joe Burrow
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Jaxson Dart
Joe Burrow
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Patrick Mahomes II
Joe Burrow
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Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
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Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
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Bo Nix
Joe Burrow
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Jordan Love
Joe Burrow
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Kyler Murray
Joe Burrow
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Tyler Shough
Joe Burrow
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Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
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Baker Mayfield
Joe Burrow
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Malik Willis
Joe Burrow
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Sam Darnold
Joe Burrow
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C.J. Stroud
Joe Burrow
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Daniel Jones
Joe Burrow
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Cam Ward
Joe Burrow
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Bryce Young
Joe Burrow
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Fernando Mendoza
Joe Burrow
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Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow
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Jacoby Brissett
Joe Burrow
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Tua Tagovailoa
Joe Burrow
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Geno Smith
Joe Burrow
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Deshaun Watson
Joe Burrow
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Kirk Cousins
Joe Burrow
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Shedeur Sanders
Trevor Lawrence
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Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
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Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
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Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
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Jaxson Dart
Trevor Lawrence
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Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
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Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
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Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
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Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
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Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
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Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
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Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
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Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
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Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
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Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
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Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
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Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
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Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
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Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
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Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
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Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
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C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
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Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
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Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
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Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
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Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
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Fernando Mendoza
Trevor Lawrence
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Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
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Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
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Tua Tagovailoa
Trevor Lawrence
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Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
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Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
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Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
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Shedeur Sanders
Caleb Williams
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Jalen Hurts
Caleb Williams
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Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
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Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
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Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
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Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
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Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
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Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
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Jaxson Dart
Caleb Williams
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Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
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Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
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Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
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Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
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Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
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Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
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Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
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Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
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Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
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Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
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Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
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Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
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Sam Darnold
Caleb Williams
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C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
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Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
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Cam Ward
Caleb Williams
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Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
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Fernando Mendoza
Caleb Williams
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Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams
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Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
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Tua Tagovailoa
Caleb Williams
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Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
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Deshaun Watson
Caleb Williams
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Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
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Shedeur Sanders
Brock Purdy
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Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
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Jaxson Dart
Brock Purdy
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Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
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Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
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Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
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Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
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Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
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Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
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Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
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Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
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Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
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Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
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Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
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Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
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Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
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Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
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Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
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Malik Willis
Brock Purdy
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Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
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Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
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C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
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Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
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Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
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Cam Ward
Brock Purdy
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Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
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Fernando Mendoza
Brock Purdy
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Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy
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Jacoby Brissett
Brock Purdy
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Tua Tagovailoa
Brock Purdy
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Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
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Deshaun Watson
Brock Purdy
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Kirk Cousins
Brock Purdy
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
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Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
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Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
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Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
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Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
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Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
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Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
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C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
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Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
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Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
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Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
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Jaxson Dart
Tyler Shough
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Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
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Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
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Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
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Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
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Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
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Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
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Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
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Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
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Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
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Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
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Fernando Mendoza
Tyler Shough
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Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
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Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
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Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
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Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
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Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
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Tua Tagovailoa
Tyler Shough
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Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
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Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
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Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
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Shedeur Sanders
Malik Willis
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Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
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Jared Goff
Malik Willis
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Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
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Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
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C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
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Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
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Jordan Love
Malik Willis
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Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
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Bo Nix
Malik Willis
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Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
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Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
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Jaxson Dart
Malik Willis
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Cam Ward
Malik Willis
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Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
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Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
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Bryce Young
Malik Willis
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Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
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Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
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Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
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Jalen Hurts
Malik Willis
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Fernando Mendoza
Malik Willis
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Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
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Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
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Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
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Drake Maye
Malik Willis
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Josh Allen
Malik Willis
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Lamar Jackson
Malik Willis
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Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
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Tua Tagovailoa
Malik Willis
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Geno Smith
Malik Willis
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Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
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Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
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Shedeur Sanders
Sam Darnold
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C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
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Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
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Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
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Baker Mayfield
Sam Darnold
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Jared Goff
Sam Darnold
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Tyler Shough
Sam Darnold
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Cam Ward
Sam Darnold
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Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
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Jordan Love
Sam Darnold
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Bryce Young
Sam Darnold
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Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
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Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
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Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Darnold
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Fernando Mendoza
Sam Darnold
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Jaxson Dart
Sam Darnold
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Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
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Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
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Dak Prescott
Sam Darnold
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Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
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Trevor Lawrence
Sam Darnold
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Justin Herbert
Sam Darnold
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Caleb Williams
Sam Darnold
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Jalen Hurts
Sam Darnold
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Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
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Drake Maye
Sam Darnold
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Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
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Lamar Jackson
Sam Darnold
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Jayden Daniels
Sam Darnold
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Tua Tagovailoa
Sam Darnold
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Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
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Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
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Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
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Shedeur Sanders

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Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
NBA

Colby Jones Heads to Manresa
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
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