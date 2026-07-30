Scott Engel's fantasy football quarterback draft rankings for 2026. His draft strategy and expert tips for single-QB and superflex fantasy football drafts.
We are about to head into the biggest draft month of the fantasy football season, so it is time to start rolling out my 2026 rankings by position. Here I share my latest top 30 at publish time, along with strategic recommendations in one-QB and superflex leagues.
My full rankings, which go even deeper than the 30 here, will be available shortly as part of the RotoBaller Fantasy Football Season Pass. Enter the referral code KING at checkout for an additional discount. My updated ranks will always be available in the Season Pass package.
I have included Average Draft Positions from RotoBaller’s new sleek and sexy ADP reports, which feature drafting trends from seven major platforms. This season, it appears that the quarterback position is not quite top-heavy as it was three to four years ago, and waiting to draft a starter at the position might not leave you with an uncomfortable pick.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Outlooks for 2026
1. Josh Allen, Bills (RotoBaller Consensus ADP of 28.4): There is no need to overthink this pick at any point in the third round of standard drafts, or with the first pick overall in superflex leagues. Allen is the best combination of excellent production and a very high statistical floor in fantasy football, and he has finished in the top two at QB in each of the last six years.
2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (49.7): Jackson will be taken earlier than his ADP in some drafts because he should be able to bounce back from a disappointing season if healthy. But he does not have a guaranteed firm place in the top three of fantasy QBs for now.
3. Drake Maye, Patriots (58.7): Postseason struggles were worrisome. But his WR corps looks significantly improved after he delivered a breakthrough regular season.
4. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (63.3): Injuries ruined his second season, and the supporting cast is still not deep enough. A healthy Daniels, however, can overcome the latter issue and still finish as a top-3 fantasy QB in 2026.
5. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (69.9): Could be set to bounce back under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.
Jalen Hurts has Safe Floor and League-Winning Potential at Modest Discount https://t.co/nbK6z5qkU9
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) July 21, 2026
The Eagles lost A.J. Brown to New England, but the pass-catching crew now looks deeper overall.
6. Joe Burrow, Bengals (60.3): He is becoming the CMC of fantasy football QBs. We all know how good Burrow is when healthy. I will just be drafting a backup in the mid-teens range at QB if Burrow is my 2026 starter.
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (84.1): I believe Lawrence is on the verge of a career season in his second year under Liam Coen. His receiving group features many quality options, and Lawrence should be a value play at his current ADP.
8. Justin Herbert, Chargers (82.6): An improved outlook for the offensive line and the arrival of Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator could resurrect Herbert’s fantasy appeal as a QB1.
9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (83.1): A proven high-volume producer with arguably the best WR duo in the NFL, Prescott has passed for 4,500 yards and 30-plus TDs in two of the last three seasons. He led the league in completions in 2023 and 2025.
10. Jaxson Dart, Giants (94.6): Coming off a very promising rookie campaign, Dart could be set for more progress this year, even into the top five at fantasy QB. If his deep passing improves, Dart will come through with an impressive second season.
11. Matthew Stafford, Rams (99.4): The fact that the NFL MVP and a top-3 fantasy QB from 2025 is not ranked in the top 10 is an illustration of how deep the position is again this season. Stafford is a satisfying pick as a QB1 if you pass on some higher-upside and dual-threat QBs.
12. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (126): Climb aboard for a big rebound season.
Emeka Egbuka TD! WOW.
PHIvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/6Rt4dP7jGc
— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025
With a 10th-round ADP, Mayfield might be the best QB pick for those who wait longer to take a starter. Mike Evans is gone, yet there is still a lot to like among his pass-catchers.
13. Caleb Williams, Bears (73.9): I see some similarities to a prime Russell Wilson, but Williams’ completion percentage issues and problems in the playoffs last year are true concerns.
14. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (105.9): Reports have been optimistic about his injury recovery, and he is still Patrick Mahomes. A top-10 QB finish in fantasy football this season is certainly doable.
15. Brock Purdy, 49ers (97): A quality, proven pick, but Purdy’s receiving group has undergone some notable changes from what it once was.
16. Jared Goff, Lions (114.3): A respectable choice for sure, but Goff doesn’t carry the consistent upside to be an ideal every-week starter.
17. Daniel Jones, Colts (162.6): Before he was injured last year, Jones looked like a totally new player with the Colts.
Daniel Jones a Potential Draft Day Bargain if his Recovery Stays on Track https://t.co/2qoDvOCGWj
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) July 24, 2026
Coming off an Achilles tear, though, you have to be cautious.
18. Tyler Shough, Saints (129.7): New Orleans is building its offense around him after Shough displayed much potential when he started last year. But starting the year as the unquestioned No. 1 QB for the first time can sometimes be a challenge for young QBs.
19. Bo Nix, Broncos (105.9): Might be better in real life than fantasy football. The addition of Jaylen Waddle helps a lot, though.
20. Kyler Murray, Vikings (119.6): Too many times I have drafted Murray for his rushing ability, but he is very inconsistent as a passer and durability is always a concern. You can still take the chance on a good season, though, drafting him as a QB2.
21. Malik Willis, Dolphins (142.1)
22. Sam Darnold, Seahawks (170.1)
23. Jordan Love, Packers (128.4)
24. C.J. Stroud, Texans (162.4)
25. Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (199.7)
26. Bryce Young, Panthers (180.1)
27. Cam Ward, Titans (166.9)
28. Geno Smith, Jets (204.2)
29. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (200.2)
30. Tua Tagovailoa, Falcons (216)
Darnold is a viable option for those who wait a little longer for a superflex QB2. He performed his best down the stretch and in the playoffs last year, and 2026 could be his best season overall in terms of limiting the turnovers. … Brissett can put up good numbers as a superflex QB2, but he might not start over the full season.
In superflex leagues, I often take the best QB available in the first round because top-notch RBs and WRs will slip more past the first round in that format. But if I am at the very end of the round, I might leave the QB1 until early in the second round. Ideally, as a loose superflex strategy, I want to get two QBs in the first four rounds. But depending on draft flow, I might wait until the fifth for my QB2.
My top-6-ranked QBs are all surefire first-rounders in a superflex league, and I would be comfortable with any of the top 10 in the first round. Stafford and Mayfield are top recommended targets for those who still need a QB1 after the top 10 are off the board. … If I don’t draft two top-12 QBs on my list, taking Mahomes or Purdy as a QB2 starter would be quite satisfying. … Jones and Shough could outperform their rankings as superflex QB2s.
Always make sure to draft a third QB in superflex leagues. Try to get a top-25 QB if possible as a QB3, but that might not be easy in some drafts. Cam Ward should improve this season, and I might be ranking him a tad too low. I would not be surprised to see Geno Smith re-emerge as a decent fantasy option for superflex purposes.
Who Should I Draft Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis, Sam Darnold. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis, Sam Darnold:
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