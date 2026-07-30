RotoBaller ranks Every NFL Team's Greatest Injury-Plagued Superstar. Read the most injury-plagued superstars from each NFL team including Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III and more.
Injuries can ruin careers in professional sports. Often, players are beyond productive when on the field but see their opportunities significantly hindered by injuries.
In this ranking, we will name one player from each team who has either seen the "prime" of their career limited or the longevity of their career hindered due to serious injuries.
Will you agree with our choices? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Arizona Cardinals
David Johnson, RB
David Johnson turned into one of the most dominant running back seasons in team history in 2016. During this campaign, the running back would be named first-team All-Pro when he totaled 1,239 yards on the ground with 16 rushing scores and added another four through the air. His 20 total TDs led the sport.
However, in 2017, Johnson played in just one game due to a wrist injury and never came close to returning to this level of play.
Atlanta Falcons
William Andrews, RB
Andrews began his career in productive fashion in Atlanta. Over his first five campaigns, Andrews would hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark in all but one season and would end the season with a total of 1,567 yards during the 1983 season. However, following this season, his career would take a major hit.
He would miss all of 1984 due to a non-contact knee injury and would only appear in 15 games in 1986 (and take a mere 52 rushing attempts) before opting to retire.
Baltimore Ravens
Dennis Pitta, TE
Dennis Pitta emerged as a hero during the 2012 Super Bowl run. Over their four playoff games, Pitta would find the end zone three times and tally 163 yards through the air. However, over the next two seasons, Pitta would appear in just seven games for the Ravens as he battled numerous hip injuries.
He would play in all 16 games in 2016 and show some promise, totaling 729 yards, but would retire afterward.
Buffalo Bills
Sam Cowart, LB
Cowart was on breakout territory during the 2000 season. Through 12 games, the linebacker tallied four interceptions, six pass deflections, and even tacked on 5.5 sacks. However, he would miss the final stretch due to a severe ankle injury.
Unfortunately, the following season, Cowart would appear in just one contest after suffering an Achilles injury in the season opener. He would never return to that level of play after recovering from both injuries.
Carolina Panthers
Thomas Davis, LB
Despite a lengthy injury history, Thomas Davis still turned in a very productive NFL career. However, Davis' end-of-career metrics could have been even stronger if he did not suffer three ACL tears to the same knee. After being a key part of the Carolina defense over his first four seasons, Davis would deal with many serious injuries.
However, he would find a second wind later in his career as he was named first-team All-Pro in 2015 and earned three bids to the Pro Bowl.
Chicago Bears
Gale Sayers, RB
Even though Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he could have flirted with some of the best marks at his position's history. Sayers would appear in just 68 career games over seven NFL campaigns. During his time as a Bear, Sayers would suffer serious knee injuries over the back half of his career.
He would be named first-team All-Pro in each of his first five seasons and lead the sport in rushing in two of them. Following this dominant run, injuries would greatly limit his production.
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow, QB
Is it too early to call Joe Burrow a "what if?" Burrow has been one of the league's top passers when on the field, but he has rarely strung together consecutive healthy seasons, which has prevented the Bengals from returning to the Super Bowl. As a rookie, Burrow suffered a torn ACL/MCL and recently missed ample time in 2023 and 2025.
However, in 2024, Burrow was a near-MVP candidate, leading the sport with 4,918 yards and 43 passing scores.
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb, RB
Despite playing at the same time as several superstar running backs such as Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, Chubb was also considered for an All-Pro nomination in Cleveland. However, Chubb battled several serious injuries during his prime, which greatly limited his production.
After totaling over 1,000 yards in four of his five seasons, he suffered a serious knee injury in 2023 and never returned to the same level of play. In 2024, he posted a low 3.3 YPC, and only saw this rise to a mere 4.1 YPC in 2025.
Dallas Cowboys
Sean Lee, LB
Sean Lee could have gone down as one of the greatest linebackers of his era. Lee spent his entire career in Dallas and showcased immense potential on the field. However, Lee battled several serious injuries, including a torn ACL, concussions, and several other lingering ailments.
Despite this, Lee turned in a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2016 when he logged 145 combined tackles. In just 118 games over 10 seasons, Lee would tally 802 combined tackles with 14 interceptions.
Denver Broncos
Terrell Davis, RB
Like the previously noted Sayers, Terrell Davis is already regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time but could have finished near the top of his position if he had not missed time. Davis began his career with four dominant campaigns, including a 2,000-yard effort in 1998 and two OPOY awards.
However, over his last three seasons, Davis appeared in just 17 games and retired at a relatively young age.
Detroit Lions
Ziggy Ansah, DE
Ezekiel (Ziggy) Ansah was solidifying himself as one of the sport's top rising pass rushers in the mid-2010s. Over the five seasons of his career (all in Detroit), Ansah posted two double-digit sack campaigns and would total 44.0 sacks over 73 games played.
However, he would suffer various injuries following the 2017 season, which limited him to just 20 games over his final three NFL seasons. During this stretch, Ansah logged just 6.5 sacks and never regained his pre-injury form.
Green Bay Packers
Sterling Sharpe, WR
One of the easier selections on this list. Sterling Sharpe was one of the game's premier wideouts to begin his career but would suffer a serious neck injury that forced him into early retirement. However, when on the field, Sharpe not only led the Green Bay passing attack but was one of the game's best.
Over just seven seasons, he would lead the sport in receptions three times and receiving yards once (1992). In terms of accolades, Sharpe would be named first-team All-Pro three times.
Houston Texans
Arian Foster, RB
Foster's prime was short in Houston, but when on the field, he was very effective. Through seven seasons in Houston, Foster would turn in four 1,000+ rushing seasons, including a 1,616-yard effort in 2010 when he led the sport in rushing. However, injuries would greatly derail his "prime" seasons.
Foster would suffer numerous injuries, including an Achilles tendon and hamstring injury. Over his final two seasons, he would appear in just six games and run for 218 yards.
Indianapolis Colts
Andrew Luck, QB
When NFL fans think of injury-riddled superstars, Andrew Luck is likely the first name that comes to mind. The generational talent joined the Colts with the first overall pick back in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford. While he flashed immense talent when on the field, Luck battled many injuries during his six-year career.
He would appear in just 86 games and throw for over 4,000 yards in three seasons, and even lead the sport in passing touchdowns during the 2014 season (40).
Peak Luck to T.Y. hits every time 🎯 pic.twitter.com/yku2lQfuw1
— NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2025
Jacksonville Jaguars
Fred Taylor, RB
While Fred Taylor was a great talent on the field, the running back was given the nickname "Fragile Fred," which earns him a spot on this list. Taylor spent the majority of his NFL career in Jacksonville (11 seasons) before joining the Patriots over the final two seasons of his career.
With the Jaguars, Taylor would miss the majority of his "prime" years due to many injuries to his groin and hamstring. Over his first four seasons, he never hit the 16-game mark and would only appear in double-digit games twice.
Kansas City Chiefs
Eric Berry, S
Eric Berry is the face of NFL perseverance. The superstar safety beat many serious ailments in his career, including Hodgkin lymphoma and a torn Achilles, but still managed to be one of the generation's top safeties. While Berry played in double-digit games in only five of his nine NFL seasons, his impact was immense.
Through his short-lived career, Berry would be named to the all-time HOF team of the 2010s, earn three first-team All-Pro nominations, and even win Comeback Player of the Year.
Las Vegas Raiders
Bo Jackson, RB
Bo Jackson was one of the greatest athletes to ever play in the NFL. Unfortunately, his NFL career was quite short-lived as he suffered a career-ending hip injury during the 1990 NFL playoffs. However, before this injury, Jackson was flashing immense upside on the field.
Through four seasons in the NFL, Jackson posted an elite 5.4 YPC and finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting during the 1987 season.
Los Angeles Chargers
Jason Verrett, DB
While wideout Keenan Allen does make a case for this list given the ample injuries he battled during his career, we will look to the defensive side of the ball for the Chargers. Defensive back Jason Verrett had a small role as a rookie but emerged as a Pro Bowl performer in his second season.
In 2015, he tallied three interceptions with 12 pass deflections. However, he would never return to this elite level of play as he suffered two torn Achilles tendons and only appeared in 10+ games once over his final nine seasons.
Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley, RB
Todd Gurley looked like a budding superstar in Los Angeles. In his rookie season, Gurley would run for 1,106 yards and win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He continued this pace over his next three seasons, earning two first-team All-Pro bids and leading the sport in rushing scores in 2017 and 2018.
However, Gurley would suffer from subsequent knee osteoarthritis, which would derail the remainder of his career. He would retire after just six NFL seasons.
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
While Tagovailoa never entered "superstar" status, the former Alabama standout was looking like a budding star in the sport before suffering multiple concussions. In 2023, Tagovailoa enjoyed a breakout campaign, leading the sport with 4,624 passing yards and adding an impressive 29 touchdowns.
However, since then, Tagovailoa would suffer several concussions and deal with additional finger, hip, and ankle injuries. He is now competing for the starting job in Atlanta.
Minnesota Vikings
Daunte Culpepper, QB
The Vikings have two notable names. Running back Adrian Peterson may come to mind for the young generation, but quarterback Daunte Culpepper was the first "star" to battle many injuries in his NFL career. The quarterback began his career by being named to three Pro Bowls and even led the sport in passing in 2004.
However, he would suffer a serious MCL, ACL, and PCL injury in the following season, which would derail the remainder of his career. He would never return to the Pro Bowl nor come close to his near-MVP play.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, TE
Rob Gronkowski is already regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. However, he could have gone down as potentially the greatest to ever suit up at his position if not for the ample missed time. During his short-lived career, the tight end would be named first-team All-Pro four times and hoist four Lombardi Trophies.
However, Gronkowski would only play in 14 or more games twice from 2012 through 2018. During this stretch, he fell under the double-digit game mark in two campaigns as well.
New Orleans Saints
Michael Thomas, WR
Michael Thomas was a legit superstar during the prime of his NFL career. However, the wideout's time at the peak of his career did not last long as he battled many injuries and even missed an entire season. Thomas led the sport in receptions in back-to-back seasons (2018, 2019) before taking a major step back.
He would appear in just seven games in 2020 and then miss all of 2021 due to an ankle injury. Over his last two seasons, the wideout would appear in just 13 games and catch only 55 total passes.
New York Giants
The Giants are another team that has many worthy selections. When looking at the wide receiver position, players like Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. come to mind, while Saquon Barkley is the key choice in the backfield. However, for this list, we will give the slight edge to Beckham.
Beckham took the sport by storm to begin his career, but his prime was short-lived. In 2017, he appeared in just four games due to an ankle injury and then spent his final seasons in New York (2018), appearing in only 12 games before joining the Browns.
New York Jets
Chad Pennington, QB
When you win Comeback Player of the Year twice, you are the clear favorite to represent a team on this list. Chad Pennington underwent numerous shoulder surgeries during his NFL career but remained highly effective when on the field. Over eight seasons in New York (69 games), Pennington would lead the sport in completion rate twice and total 13,738 passing yards.
However, he would only start double-digit games for the Jets just three times over his entire tenure.
Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz, QB
Carson Wentz joined the Eagles as the No. 2 overall pick and was expected to be the team's franchise quarterback. Wentz wasted little time making an impact, posting a dominant 11- 2 record in his second season, but would suffer a torn LCL in Week 14. However, this paved the way for Nick Foles to lead the team to a Super Bowl Championship.
While he would remain a reliable quarterback over the following season, Wentz never came close to replicating the dominant level of play he showed as a sophomore.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier, LB
Linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered one of the most devastating injuries in recent NFL history. In 2017, the star linebacker suffered a spinal cord injury that ended his NFL career on the spot. However, despite his short career, Shazier was a difference-maker in the defense, which earned him a spot on this list.
Over just four seasons, Shazier would be named to two Pro Bowls, tally seven interceptions, and add 299 combined tackles.
San Francisco 49ers
NaVorro Bowman, LB
NaVorro Bowman was one of the great linebackers in the game when he suffered an ACL injury during the NFC Championship game in the 2013 campaign. Prior to this injury, Bowman earned three straight first-team All-Pro nominations and was the face of the defense.
While he missed the entire 2014 campaign, Bowman bounced back in 2015, earning a first-team All-Pro nomination and leading the sport in combined tackles (154). However, he would slowly see his play decline and would never enjoy the same sustained success he showed at the start of his career.
Seattle Seahawks
Kam Chancellor, S
A member of the Legion of Boom, Kam Chancellor would likely be in the Hall of Fame discussion if not for the major injuries. Chancellor was a key part of the Seattle Seahawks during their dominant run of the mid-2010s, earning Pro Bowl bids and being named second-team All-Pro in 2013 and 2014.
However, his career would come to a short end in 3017 when he suffered a neck injury. Chancellor would retire after just eight NFL seasons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cadillac Williams, RB
Cadillac Williams wasted little time making a big impact in the NFL. As a rookie, the running back would be named Offensive Rookie of the Year when he ran for an impressive 1,178 yards on 290 attempts. He would remain productive in his second season but would see his career take a screeching halt in his third year.
In 2007, Williams would suffer a torn patellar tendon in both knees, which cut his prime short. While he would eventually return to the field, he would never be as productive, and he only ran for more than 500 yards once over his last four seasons.
Tennessee Titans
Steve McNair, QB
While Steve McNair did not suffer any major injuries like the many names noted above, the quarterback continually battled lingering injuries that hindered his prime. Throughout his time with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, McNair rarely played in a full season due to several issues.
However, when on the field, McNair was a difference-maker. His best season came in 2003, when he was named Co-MVP of the league. During this campaign, he led the sport with a 100.4 passer rating.
Washington Commanders
Robert Griffin III, QB
One of the most obvious choices on this list. Robert Griffin III joined Washington with the second pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Baylor. Griffin would begin his career in a dominant fashion, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, but would unfortunately suffer a serious injury in the postseason.
During their Wild Card matchup, Griffin would tear his ACL and LCL, which derailed his entire career. He would then only start 20 more games for the Commanders and eventually end his career with stops in Cleveland and Baltimore.
.@RGIII turned on the burners on this epic 76-yard touchdown run 🏃♂️💨 (Oct. 14, 2012)#WASvsMIN: Thursday (8pm ET) on @nflnetwork | @NFLonFOX | @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/HcJUdXjgB1
— NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) October 23, 2019
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