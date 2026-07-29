July 29, 2026

Eric Cross' updated fantasy baseball prospect dynasty rankings -- his top 125 prospects for fantasy baseball from his July 2026 rankings update. Check out his dynasty prospect risers and fallers.

My July prospect rankings update might be my favorite one of the season. Why? Well, this is the update when I'm able to add in all the new prospects who were just drafted a few weeks ago. A total of 69 MLB draftees made my Top-500, with 11 of those 69 making my Top-125 below.

These MLB prospect rankings are geared toward standard 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues (AVG) and consider many factors, including performance to date, scouting grades, future projection, and video and data analysis. Or, as I like to call it ... "PPP," which stands for profile, performance, and projection.

While these dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings are more slanted toward long-term fantasy value, proximity and short-term value do play a part in where a prospect lands in my rankings. If you want to see the full top 500, then head on over to my Patreon!

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Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (July)

Prospect notes and analysis can be found below the rankings table.

Prospect Eligibility: Less than 130 MLB AB or 50 IP (I'm ignoring service time)

Rankings Updated: July 2026

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes

Throughout the season, I like to group together certain stats/metrics to see which prospects pop up. And it seems like every time I've done that this season, Felnin Celesten's name is among the results. In 87 games between High-A and Double-A, Celesten has slashed .306/.400/.522 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs, and 19 steals. He was just promoted to Double-A last week and cranked his first home run at the level on Tuesday.

Felnin Celesten long balls have arrived at Double-A! The @Mariners' No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 36) slugs his first roundtripper for the @ARTravs and 14th of the season: pic.twitter.com/2EnGBUnzpd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 29, 2026

I've been high on Celesten for his all-around offensive skillset ever since he signed with the Mariners back in 2023, and now he's finally ascended to elite prospect status inside my Top-20 overall. There's an above-average to plus power/speed blend in Celesten's profile, along with a solid combination of contact and approach. After being around a 72% contact rate in 2025, Celesten is up to 74% this season, along with a 12.2% walk rate and a 20.8% strikeout rate.

Celesten being a Top-10 overall prospect by the end of the season is a real possibility.

Charles Davalan , Los Angeles Dodgers

After writing about Chase Harlan and Christian Zazueta as risers last month, now it's Charles Davalan's turn. The 2025 #41 pick has been on a roll for basically the entire season down in High-A Great Lakes. In 85 games, Davalan has slashed .287/.403/.525 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 steals, and more walks (49) than strikeouts (43). He is the only prospect this season to have more than 15 home runs, 15 steals, and more walks than strikeouts.

https://x.com/MLBPipeline/status/2082267721392165294

While he's a bit undersized, Davalan packs a punch at the plate with a phenomenal blend of contact (84%), approach, and power. Sure, he's probably more of a 20-homer type long-term, but if that comes with a high AVG/OBP and more than 20 steals annually as well, you'll absolutely take it. This is one of the higher floor prospects in the minor leagues, who I strongly believe will continue rising up prospect rankings throughout the remainder of the season and into 2027.

Another notable riser in my July rankings who I believe is still being undervalued in general is Milwaukee's Josh Adamczewski. I was absolutely guilty of undervaluing him as well, but not anymore. In 81 games between High-A and Double-A, Adamczewski has racked up 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 15 steals, and a .313/.431/.546 slash line. And for prospects age 21 or younger with at least 200 plate appearances, Adamczewski's 152 wRC+ is the 7th best mark in the minor leagues this season.

Josh Adamczewski (@Brewers) ups his system-leading batting average to .328 with his 13th homer of the year! MLB's No. 90 prospect has reached base in all but one game since his promotion to the Double-A @BiloxiShuckers on June 15. pic.twitter.com/NJA68YvmGQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2026

Like with Davalan, Adamczewski's hit tool and speed stood out more than his power entering the season, but that power has been more prominent this season. Adamczewski is hitting the ball harder while also driving the ball in the air more consistently. This power surge has not come at the expense of his contact or approach either, as he's running a similar contact rate and strikeout rate as last season while also increasing his walk rate from 14% to 16.2%.

The upside might not be loud, but Adamczewski brings a lot to the table and could wind up as a solid 5-category fantasy contributor.

Angeibel Gomez, Kansas City Royals

One of my favorite prospects in the 2026 international class was Angeibel Gomez, who signed with the Kansas City Royals out of Venezuela. With these international bats, there's plenty of unknowns as we don't have a ton of data or video on them, but Gomez's raw tools were attractive. And thankfully, those raw tools have been on full display in his 2026 professional debut in the Dominican Summer League.

In 34 DSL games, Gomez has slashed .345/.456/.627 with 11 doubles, six home runs, 12 steals, and more walks (15) than strikeouts (12). There's solid raw power in Gomez's profile already along with a frame that has room to add bulk in the coming years. Gomez is also a solid runner as well, so I don't think he'd drop below a 50-grade runner if he does bulk up moving forward. It's also encouraging to see Gomez showing a good feel for making contact and walking more than he strikes out.

We honestly could be looking at a Top-20 fantasy prospect within the next year. The upside is truly that high with Gomez.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500 along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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