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Eric Cross' Top 125 Dynasty Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (July 2026)

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Leo De Vries - Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Eric Cross' updated fantasy baseball prospect dynasty rankings -- his top 125 prospects for fantasy baseball from his July 2026 rankings update. Check out his dynasty prospect risers and fallers.

In This Article hide
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (July)
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

My July prospect rankings update might be my favorite one of the season. Why? Well, this is the update when I'm able to add in all the new prospects who were just drafted a few weeks ago. A total of 69 MLB draftees made my Top-500, with 11 of those 69 making my Top-125 below.

These MLB prospect rankings are geared toward standard 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues (AVG) and consider many factors, including performance to date, scouting grades, future projection, and video and data analysis. Or, as I like to call it ... "PPP," which stands for profile, performance, and projection.

While these dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings are more slanted toward long-term fantasy value, proximity and short-term value do play a part in where a prospect lands in my rankings. If you want to see the full top 500, then head on over to my Patreon!

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Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (July)

Prospect notes and analysis can be found below the rankings table.

Prospect Eligibility: Less than 130 MLB AB or 50 IP (I'm ignoring service time)

Rankings Updated: July 2026

Rank Player Position Team Age ETA Prev
1 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.24 2027 1
2 Leo De Vries SS ATH 19.81 2027 3
3 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.19 2027 6
4 Kade Anderson P SEA 22.08 2026 2
5 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.13 2027 5
6 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.65 2028 4
7 Seth Hernandez P PIT 20.10 2028 7
8 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.45 2026 10
9 Max Clark OF DET 21.62 2026 8
10 Theo Gillen OF TBR 20.89 2027 12
11 Edward Florentino OF PIT 19.73 2027 13
12 Roch Cholowsky SS CHW 21.29 2027 NR
13 Eric Hartman OF ATL 20.13 2028 16
14 Zyhir Hope OF LAD 21.54 2027 14
15 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.70 2027 20
16 Felnin Celesten SS SEA 20.88 2027 37
17 Grady Emerson SS TBR 18.41 2029 NR
18 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.39 2027 29
19 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.10 2026 11
20 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.58 2028 17
21 Ryan Sloan P SEA 20.51 2027 24
22 Andrew Fischer 3B MIL 22.19 2027 22
23 Kaelen Culpepper SS MIN 23.60 2026 19
24 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 20.83 2027 23
25 Jonny Farmelo OF SEA 21.65 2027 21
26 Cole Carrigg OF COL 24.24 Debuted 50
27 Eduardo Quintero OF LAD 20.88 2027 26
28 Josuar Gonzalez SS SFG 18.80 2028 25
29 Jojo Parker SS TOR 19.99 2028 27
30 Bryce Rainer SS DET 21.08 2027 40
31 Devin Fitz-Gerald 2B/3B/SS WAS 20.96 2028 30
32 Thomas White P MIA 21.84 2026 28
33 Alfredo Duno C CIN 20.57 2027 31
34 Luis Pena SS MIL 19.72 2027 32
35 Jacob Lombard SS MIA 18.82 2029 NR
36 Josiah Hartshorn OF/1B CHC 19.50 2029 42
37 Chase Harlan 3B LAD 19.90 2028 45
38 Charlie Condon 1B COL 23.31 2026 34
39 Steele Hall SS CIN 19.03 2028 35
40 George Lombard SS NYY 21.17 2026 63
41 Kendry Chourio P KCR 18.84 2029 46
42 Aidan Miller SS PHI 22.15 2026 36
43 Ralphy Velazquez 1B CLE 21.18 2026 38
44 Luis Hernandez SS SFG 17.64 2030 41
45 Josue Briceno C/1B DET 21.86 2026 44
46 Braden Montgomery OF CHW 23.27 Debuted 33
47 Anthony Eyanson P BOS 21.82 2027 48
48 Esmerlyn Valdez OF PIT 22.52 Debuted 77
49 Jhonny Level SS SFG 19.35 2028 43
50 Christian Zazueta P LAD 21.82 2027 87
51 Luis Lara OF MIL 21.71 Debuted 47
52 Hector Rodriguez OF CIN 22.40 2026 80
53 Francisco Renteria OF PHI 17.56 2030 51
54 Seaver King SS WAS 23.28 2026 52
55 Dax Kilby SS NYY 19.71 2028 53
56 Bo Davidson OF SFG 24.08 2026 54
57 Emil Morales SS LAD 19.86 2027 55
58 Jackson Flora P SFG 21.16 2027 NR
59 Angeibel Gomez OF KCR 17.64 2030 115
60 Ike Irish OF/1B BAL 22.69 2027 66
61 Josh Adamczewski OF MIL 21.23 2026 109
62 Michael Arroyo 2B SEA 21.75 2026 57
63 Ethan Holliday SS COL 19.44 2028 58
64 Lazaro Montes OF SEA 21.78 2026 56
65 Travis Sykora P WAS 22.27 2027 59
66 Sawyer Strosnider OF MIL 21.07 2028 NR
67 Karson Milbrandt P MIA 22.28 2027 49
68 Jarlin Susana P WAS 22.36 2027 60
69 Juneiker Caceres OF CLE 18.97 2028 70
70 Robby Snelling P MIA 22.62 Debuted 62
71 Caden Scarborough P TEX 21.34 2027 64
72 Jett Williams 3B/SS/OF MIL 22.75 2026 65
73 AJ Gracia OF ATL 21.73 2027 NR
74 Kayson Cunningham SS ARI 20.11 2028 67
75 Murf Gray 3B PIT 22.59 2027 88
76 Johnny King P TOR 20.02 2027 68
77 Kyson Witherspoon P BOS 21.97 2027 71
78 Aiva Arquette SS MIA 22.80 2027 72
79 Ethan Conrad OF CHC 22.08 2027 73
80 Zac Veen OF COL 24.64 Debuted 74
81 Jefferson Rojas 3B/SS CHC 21.27 2026 75
82 Cam Cannarella OF MIA 22.91 2027 222
83 Demetrio Crisantes 2B/3B ARI 21.91 2027 123
84 Gage Wood P PHI 22.64 2027 81
85 Charles Davalan OF LAD 19.63 2027 127
86 Tate Southisene 2B/SS ATL 19.82 2028 107
87 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF MIN 23.43 2026 61
88 Xavier Neyens SS/3B HOU 19.76 2028 102
89 Vahn Lackey C MIN 21.04 2028 NR
90 Kevin Alvarez OF HOU 18.55 2028 122
91 Nate George OF BAL 20.16 2027 76
92 Arjun Nimmala SS TOR 20.80 2027 86
93 Tyler Bremner P LAA 22.29 2026 84
94 Cam Caminiti P ATL 19.99 2027 79
95 Eric Booth OF BAL 18.05 2028 NR
96 Hayden Alvarez OF LAA 19.37 2028 238
97 Cris Rodriguez OF DET 18.51 2029 90
98 Elian Pena SS NYM 18.79 2028 100
99 Wandy Asigen SS NYM 16.95 2030 91
100 Jhostynxon Garcia OF PIT 23.65 Debuted 92
101 Gavin Fien OF WAS 19.41 2028 94
102 Luke Adams 1B/3B MIL 22.28 2027 97
103 Drew Burress OF ATH 21.63 2027 NR
104 Tommy Troy OF ARI 24.54 Debuted 82
105 Johenssy Colome SS ATH 17.80 2030 78
106 Jonah Tong P NYM 23.13 Debuted 98
107 James Tibbs 1B/OF LAD 23.84 2026 95
108 Alexander Frias OF MIL 18.40 2029 266
109 Emanuel Luna OF STL 17.54 2030 117
110 JD Dix 2B ARI 20.81 2028 89
111 Ethan Salas C SDP 20.17 2027 99
112 Ace Reese 3B SEA 21.27 2028 NR
113 Roldy Brito 2B/OF COL 19.32 2028 111
114 Kash Mayfield P SDP 21.48 2027 101
115 Braylon Payne OF MIL 19.97 2027 129
116 River Ryan P LAD 27.97 Debuted 96
117 Pedro Ramirez 2B/3B CHC 22.34 2026 104
118 Jaxon Wiggins P CHC 24.84 2026 85
119 Wei-En Lin P ATH 20.74 2027 110
120 Angel Genao SS CLE 22.21 2026 173
121 Tommy White 3B ATH 23.42 2026 113
122 Cristian Arguelles OF COL 19.09 2029 165
123 Cooper Pratt SS MIL 21.96 Debuted 114
124 Justin Lebron SS CIN 21.71 2028 NR
125 Braylon Doughty P CLE 20.65 2027 119

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes

Felnin Celesten, Seattle Mariners

Throughout the season, I like to group together certain stats/metrics to see which prospects pop up. And it seems like every time I've done that this season, Felnin Celesten's name is among the results. In 87 games between High-A and Double-A, Celesten has slashed .306/.400/.522 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs, and 19 steals. He was just promoted to Double-A last week and cranked his first home run at the level on Tuesday.

I've been high on Celesten for his all-around offensive skillset ever since he signed with the Mariners back in 2023, and now he's finally ascended to elite prospect status inside my Top-20 overall. There's an above-average to plus power/speed blend in Celesten's profile, along with a solid combination of contact and approach. After being around a 72% contact rate in 2025, Celesten is up to 74% this season, along with a 12.2% walk rate and a 20.8% strikeout rate.

Celesten being a Top-10 overall prospect by the end of the season is a real possibility.

Charles Davalan, Los Angeles Dodgers

After writing about Chase Harlan and Christian Zazueta as risers last month, now it's Charles Davalan's turn. The 2025 #41 pick has been on a roll for basically the entire season down in High-A Great Lakes. In 85 games, Davalan has slashed .287/.403/.525 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 steals, and more walks (49) than strikeouts (43). He is the only prospect this season to have more than 15 home runs, 15 steals, and more walks than strikeouts.

https://x.com/MLBPipeline/status/2082267721392165294

While he's a bit undersized, Davalan packs a punch at the plate with a phenomenal blend of contact (84%), approach, and power. Sure, he's probably more of a 20-homer type long-term, but if that comes with a high AVG/OBP and more than 20 steals annually as well, you'll absolutely take it. This is one of the higher floor prospects in the minor leagues, who I strongly believe will continue rising up prospect rankings throughout the remainder of the season and into 2027.

Josh Adamczewski, Milwaukee Brewers

Another notable riser in my July rankings who I believe is still being undervalued in general is Milwaukee's Josh Adamczewski. I was absolutely guilty of undervaluing him as well, but not anymore. In 81 games between High-A and Double-A, Adamczewski has racked up 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 15 steals, and a .313/.431/.546 slash line. And for prospects age 21 or younger with at least 200 plate appearances, Adamczewski's 152 wRC+ is the 7th best mark in the minor leagues this season.

Like with Davalan, Adamczewski's hit tool and speed stood out more than his power entering the season, but that power has been more prominent this season. Adamczewski is hitting the ball harder while also driving the ball in the air more consistently. This power surge has not come at the expense of his contact or approach either, as he's running a similar contact rate and strikeout rate as last season while also increasing his walk rate from 14% to 16.2%.

The upside might not be loud, but Adamczewski brings a lot to the table and could wind up as a solid 5-category fantasy contributor.

Angeibel Gomez, Kansas City Royals

One of my favorite prospects in the 2026 international class was Angeibel Gomez, who signed with the Kansas City Royals out of Venezuela. With these international bats, there's plenty of unknowns as we don't have a ton of data or video on them, but Gomez's raw tools were attractive. And thankfully, those raw tools have been on full display in his 2026 professional debut in the Dominican Summer League.

In 34 DSL games, Gomez has slashed .345/.456/.627 with 11 doubles, six home runs, 12 steals, and more walks (15) than strikeouts (12). There's solid raw power in Gomez's profile already along with a frame that has room to add bulk in the coming years. Gomez is also a solid runner as well, so I don't think he'd drop below a 50-grade runner if he does bulk up moving forward. It's also encouraging to see Gomez showing a good feel for making contact and walking more than he strikes out.

We honestly could be looking at a Top-20 fantasy prospect within the next year. The upside is truly that high with Gomez.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500 along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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