Nick Mariano's 2026 fantasy football draft sleepers for PPR leagues - NFL running backs (RB), wide receivers (WR) and tight ends (TE) to target in PPR drafts.
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Modern articles must start with finding common ground about what "sleeper" means within the context of my work. This writer requires moving past the top-36 RB & WR, as well as the top-10 TE, to find the sleepy threshold in 2026. Last year's piece talked up Woody Marks, Kayshon Boutte, Chimere Dike, and Brenton Strange.
For me, the term sleeper speaks to a late-round pick who could turn a 90th percentile outcome into my reaching a fantasy title, so I will highlight my favorite sleepers at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Those looking for kicker or defense sleepers should know that I simply utilize those extra bench slots on late-round RB/WR instead. This column utilizes aggregate ADP data for PPR drafts and was updated on 07/14/2026.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Running Back PPR Draft Sleepers
Keaton Mitchell (LAC), RB44
In case you’ve missed it, Mitchell’s face was printed on a “Wanted” poster by Mike McDaniel and strewn about Chargers GM Joe Hortiz’s office. I did the same when drafting my fantasy teams in 2025, but Mitchell’s role didn’t grow much behind a healthy Derrick Henry as the Ravens struggled through Lamar Jackson’s injuries.
That doesn’t mean Mitchell flopped, though. He still averaged 5.8 yards per carry on 59 totes (341 yards), looking more like the 2023 rookie who flashed 8.4 YPC on 47 rushes. The big-play ability is more than apparent, and McDaniel is one of the biggest “speed kills” creative playcall minds in the game. If he wants Mitchell, then there’s probably a package or two in mind.
I wonder what he could see in him? Perhaps the answer lies on the leaderboard of explosive rushing yards share. Only two players with at least 50 rushes in ‘25 got over 41% of their yards on explosive runs: Mitchell (46%) and De’Von Achane (46.1%).
It’s been a long road since Mitchell’s ACL tear in December 2023, so I can accept last year serves as proof that the legs are back. Omarion Hampton can still be amazing in a thunder-and-lightning scenario, because this offensive line at full strength can open up lanes for everyone.
McDaniel also asked for (and got) Alec Ingold as a key FB spring, so let them all eat. Mic the man up and let's hear what the player has to say in '26.
They don’t interview running backs that aren’t going to make a difference
Keaton Mitchell is GOING TO make a difference in 2026 https://t.co/pxtQpFqh3o
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) May 11, 2026
Emmett Johnson (KC), RB55
This is not saying that Kenneth Walker III is a bust, but there’s no denying that there’s a confidence overswing in KW3’s durability after a 17-game season en route to the Super Bowl championship ring.
He dealt with an oblique injury in September 2024 before picking up ankle and calf issues during the fantasy playoffs, with oblique/shoulder designations late in ‘23, and a nagging ankle injury late in ‘22 as well. Perhaps his being disproportionately down when the fantasy lights are brightest is what created such fear going into ‘25.
And this is where Johnson can help ease the load, because Brashard Smith couldn’t do much (44-151-0 rushing, 25-172-1 receiving) and Emari Demercado is best known for dropping a should-be TD early at the goal line. Johnson comes into the NFL with a well-rounded skill set after flying to a whopping 297 touches for 1,821 yards and 15 TDs at Nebraska last year.
Andy Reid made a point to highlight his smarts, lateral quickness, and said how he “likes the way he pass protects.” Keep Patrick Mahomes II clean, and you’ll stay on the field. His final two years at Nebraska yielded 85 total catches for 656 yards. And if Mahomes is less likely to scramble on the repaired left knee, that should supply more checkdowns.
The short and intermediate field might be occupied entirely by Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce, with the occasional longshots to Tyquan Thornton (or will they unleash a healthy Worthy again?). So our upside case is that they use Johnson on wheel and choice routes, rather than simple flats. Let’s slide into a good handcuff with a chance at standalone PPR flex value!
2026 Wide Receiver PPR Draft Sleepers
Christian Kirk (SF), WR73
Kirk still has tread on the tires after being buried amidst complementary Houston receivers on a horrid passing “attack.” This writer understands why the ADP is so low following a 28-239-1 line for a guy hitting the age-30 mark. But Brock Purdy/Kyle Shanahan as a QB/playcaller combo against C.J. Stroud/Nick Caley is apples to oranges.
For as beloved as Shanny’s offensive approach is, his recent drafting tendencies at RB/WR leave much to be desired. Selecting De’Zhaun Stribling in the second round was panned as a reach by most, so how much better is he compared to Jacob Cowing or Jordan Watkins?
And then you have the other big San Francisco playmakers on far thinner ice compared to Kirk simply being 30 and having some Texans stink on him. Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall combined for 17 games last year, George Kittle is coming back from a torn Achilles in January 2026, and every other fantasy article talks up Christian McCaffrey’s crushing odometer.
It may not be flashy, but Kirk could wind up being the Jauan Jennings safety valve for Purdy to keep the offense moving downfield. If you want to find an underwhelming path to touches in a good, high-scoring offense, Kirk is a solid PPR dart.
Germie Bernard (PIT), WR80
Bernard has few hurdles to overcome to establish himself as the No. 3 slot man for Pittsburgh in between Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf. Perhaps gaining Aaron Rodgers’ trust as a rookie is the biggest one, rather than needing to beat out Roman Wilson and Kaden Wetjen.
We saw him secure 64 catches for 862 yards and seven TDs as a senior at Alabama following a 50-794-2 junior year, with PFF charting only three drops for him in that span. No one looks to him for any one elite on-field tool, but a set of reliable hands that can both catch and block will find the lineup.
Mike McCarthy’s Steelers have much to prove, but hopefully he can be inspired by Alabama having used Bernard out of the backfield. Perhaps it only opens up another 2-3 plays on the call sheet for him, but each one is an edge. If he can crack the door open and show what he’s capable of, then we’re off to the races.
To quote Bernard: “I run routes out of the backfield. I run routes from the slot, the outside. I can make contested catches. I can make explosive plays… I feel like my run after catch, and the versatility is something that separates me from a lot of the other receivers.”
We’re trying to find cheap volume in an undervalued offense, with the market overpenalizing Rodgers and the Steelers. At the end of the day, I’m asking whether you want to gamble on Bernard or Wilson. I'll side with the #RouteGod disciple.
Germ 🦠 Steelers WR pic.twitter.com/ZxayVoplTR
— RouteGod (@RouteGod) July 14, 2026
2026 Tight End PPR Draft Sleepers
Mike Gesicki (CIN), TE35
The 2025 Bengals saw us lose Joe Burrow for half of the season in lieu of Joe Flacco and Jake Browning efforts, leading to Ja’Marr Chase rolling in an NFL-leading 185 targets as the defense perpetually rolled over. Tee Higgins caught 11 TDs on 59 catches, giving him a TD% that is unlikely to repeat as well.
But at TE, Gesicki missed four games and only caught 28 balls for 307 yards and two scores on 42 targets. Noah Fant’s 41 looks led to a more efficient 34-288-3 line, but he’s now with the Saints. Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, and Erick All Jr. are less imposing, so we get Gesicki back up near 75-90 targets instead.
If nothing else, this vertical offense is going to make the most of Gesicki’s looks. Last season saw 38 TEs garner at least 40 targets, with none topping Gesicki’s 9.8 average depth of target. Oronde Gadsden II (9.5), Dalton Kincaid (9.3) and Colston Loveland (9.0) came close, if that helps envision some expanded usage.
Give the WR-esque TE who costs nothing in a prolific offense that got rid of some TE competition and now doesn’t even have Trey Hendrickson on defense to stave off shootout scripts. Let’s boogie!
Gunnar Helm (TEN), TE26
Helm started making noise after the Week 10 bye, earning 19 total targets to Chig Okonkwo’s 12 in the following three games. But then the pendulum swung back to Okonkwo winning the target battle 23-11 in the next four games even as Helm outsnapped him in three of those contests.
At the end of the year, Helm caught 44-of-55 targets for 357 yards and two TDs on a paltry 37.5% route participation rate (Okonkwo’s tally was 57.9%). We know Brian Daboll likes Daniel Bellinger and brought him over from his run with the Giants, but that’s less resistance than Okonkwo offered as the incumbent.
We won’t sit here and expect Helm to keep up with Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson, but if we get closer to 65-70% participation, then we could make up the difference in volume, which is where PPR thrives. And a rising tide lifts all ships, with a better offense yielding more red-zone chances and overall scoring. Can we get there?
The man can still do this!
GUNNAR HELM WITH THE HURDLE 😱
THAT'S A TIGHT END DOING THAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/luW9EIP03K
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2024
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