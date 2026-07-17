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Top 80 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: RB, WR, QB, TE (2026)

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

Updated staff rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026 dynasty drafts. These tiered rookie rankings include QB, TE, RB, and WR and the top 80 players in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

In This Article hide
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

We're in mid-July, meaning the 2026 NFL Draft class is not far away from making their impacts at the next level! Rookie drafts go on all offseason long, and we're always here to help you crush your fantasy football drafts, regardless of format. Below, check out our updated top 80 rookie rankings for fantasy football.

These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The ranks are frequently updated up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season as we react to injuries, practice notes, role changes, and more. Below, look for where Carnett Tate, Makai Lemon, Chris Bell, Kaelon Black, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., and more stand, among all others, in the top 80.

On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Carnell Tate WR
2 3 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 4 Makai Lemon WR
3 5 Jadarian Price RB
3 6 KC Concepcion WR
3 7 Fernando Mendoza QB
3 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 Eli Stowers TE
4 12 Antonio Williams WR
4 13 Germie Bernard WR
5 14 Chris Bell WR
5 15 Jonah Coleman RB
5 16 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
5 17 Ty Simpson QB
5 18 Chris Brazzell II WR
5 19 Kaelon Black RB
6 20 Zachariah Branch WR
6 21 Ted Hurst WR
6 22 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 23 Emmett Johnson RB
6 24 Malachi Fields WR
7 25 Mike Washington Jr. RB
7 26 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 27 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 28 Brenen Thompson WR
7 29 Kaytron Allen RB
7 30 Demond Claiborne RB
7 31 Skyler Bell WR
8 32 Bryce Lance WR
8 33 Adam Randall RB
8 34 Max Klare TE
8 35 Carson Beck QB
8 36 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
8 37 Drew Allar QB
8 38 Caleb Douglas WR
8 39 Oscar Delp TE
9 40 Zavion Thomas WR
9 41 Eli Heidenreich WR
9 42 Eli Raridon TE
9 43 Taylen Green QB
9 44 Seth McGowan RB
9 45 Colbie Young WR
9 46 Cole Payton QB
9 47 Josh Cameron WR
9 48 Deion Burks WR
9 49 Cyrus Allen WR
9 50 Justin Joly TE
9 51 Jam Miller RB
10 52 Cade Klubnik QB
10 53 Tanner Koziol TE
10 54 Roman Hemby RB
10 55 CJ Daniels WR
10 56 Matthew Hibner TE
10 57 Marlin Klein TE
10 58 Barion Brown WR
10 59 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 60 Kendrick Law WR
10 61 Sam Roush TE
10 62 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 63 Nate Boerkircher TE
10 64 Malik Benson WR
11 65 Reggie Virgil WR
11 66 Jeff Caldwell WR
11 67 Lewis Bond WR
11 68 Eric Rivers WR
11 69 Jack Endries TE
11 70 Chase Roberts WR
11 71 Michael Trigg TE
10 72 Noah Whittington RB
11 73 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
11 74 CJ Williams WR
11 75 Jaydn Ott RB
11 76 Kaden Wetjen WR
11 77 Desmond Reid RB
11 78 Dae'Quan Wright TE
11 79 Terion Stewart RB
12 80 Rahsul Faison RB

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed) was held out of organized team activities this spring due to an undisclosed issue, but head coach Kellen Moore suggested it wasn't related to a hamstring injury that ended Tyson's final collegiate season at Arizona State in 2025 prematurely. Tyson has been doing more the last couple of months, and second-year quarterback Tyler Shough hinted that the 21-year-old could be a full-go this summer, saying that the rookie pass-catcher "is going to be firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait to get going with him," according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Top wideout Chris Olave has also been held back this offseason due to blood-clot issues that surfaced at the end of last season. Both Tyson and Olave should be good for training camp and the start of the 2026 regular season, though, giving New Orleans a potentially dangerous 1-2 punch at WR. Tyson's after-the-catch skills in a pass-happy offense will give him immediate WR3 upside in his first year in the NFL in 2026 if he can stay healthy.

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos made an impactful offseason move with the drafting of rookie running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round, but they also re-signed veteran J.K. Dobbins and still have RJ Harvey at the position. The Denver Post's Luca Evans writes that Dobbins, Harvey, and Coleman "will almost assuredly form some kind of three-man carousel." Jaleel McLaughlin or Tyler Badie will serve as a change-of-pace insurance option. Dobbins was on his way to a career year in 2025 in his first year in Denver before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

The 27-year-old former second-rounder should once again factor heavily into the Broncos' rushing attack in 2026, but his injury history makes a committee approach involving both Harvey and Coleman all the more necessary for a team looking to become more efficient on the ground and balanced overall on offense.

At 5-foot-8, 220 pounds, Coleman should be an instant upgrade over Badie for possible third-down touches. He could also spell Dobbins for short-yardage touches early on, and he'd become an every-week fantasy starter if Dobbins misses more time due to injury. Coleman is more of an intriguing dynasty/keeper asset in 2026 than a redraft one because he won't be a lock for a heavy workload in his first year in the NFL unless one of Dobbins or Harvey misses extended time. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 54 fantasy RB for 2026.

De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is easy to like in dynasty and much harder to trust for 2026. San Francisco used the 33rd pick on him after five college seasons, 216 catches, 2,964 yards, and 23 touchdowns. Then there is the athletic piece: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, and 4.36 speed. The problem is getting him the ball right away. Mike EvansRicky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk are already in the receiver room, while George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey remain major parts of the passing game.

Stribling could eventually push Kirk for snaps, and his blocking gives him a chance to handle some of the dirty work Jauan Jennings used to do. That still may not turn into useful weekly volume as a rookie. RotoBaller has him 16th in its latest one-quarterback rookie rankings and WR75 for redraft. A mid-second rookie pick is fine. In seasonal leagues, he is a late watch-list name unless camp gives us a much clearer role.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams will have every chance to work his way onto the field as a rookie. Terry McLaurin is the only sure thing in this group. After him, Washington is sorting through Treylon BurksLuke McCaffreyJaylin LaneDyami Brown, and Van Jefferson, and the team has already floated the possibility of using a committee at the No. 2 spot. Williams went 71st overall after catching 55 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games at Clemson last season.

That was a step back from his 75-catch, 904-yard, 11-score run in 2024, though he also missed two games after leaving the opener early. The Commanders drafted him for the route running and versatility. He spent most of 2025 in the slot but has shown he can play outside, too, which gives David Blough a few ways to use him. Williams is WR73 in RotoBaller's PPR rankings. He is not ready for a weekly lineup, but he is worth a late bench pick while Washington sorts out everything behind McLaurin.

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and while Super Bowl MVP and free-agent acquisition Kenneth Walker III is the obvious headliner in a completely revamped running back room, the rookie should not be discounted as a potential Year 1 contributor. Johnson was one of the most productive collegiate runners in the country in 2025, and his work as a pass-catcher could see him step into an early role if he's able to overtake the team's lone returning RB from a season ago, 2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has seen his scramble rate increase in recent years, but after a season-ending ACL tear in 2025, he may become more reliant on checkdowns to his running backs as he continues to regain trust in his surgically repaired left knee.

And with Walker's own checkered injury history, Johnson takes on added value as a potential insurance back in an offense looking to rebound from several uncharacteristically lean years. Johnson is at the very least a name to remember at the end of deeper 2026 drafts, and as RotoBaller's dynasty RB47, he could be viewed as an undervalued asset worth targeting as part of a larger trade.

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