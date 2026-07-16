July 16, 2026

Nick's fantasy baseball starts/sits, expert advice for all starting pitcher matchups for July 16 - July 19 (2026). Set your winning fantasy baseball lineups.

There's nothing but nonstop baseball the rest of the way with the All-Star break behind us, so let's kick the second half off strong with our starting pitcher starts/sits for fantasy baseball for the week ahead - Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19. As is tradition, this article will cover who is pitching, their opponent, and a confidence/startability score based on our renowned tools. This provides you with a useful start/sit decision-making tool to help you with your lineups, streaming, and two-start options (though this week is too short for those!).

For 14 years running, we have been writing this Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits series weekly here at RotoBaller. I'm Nick Mariano, here to take us all through the 2026 season. All sorts of data and strategy have helped shape this popular piece, providing RotoBallers with only the finest of work.

New readers will want to check out the intro below, while experienced users can head on down to the tables. We're here to provide an external resource to help plan for those tough lineups calls. Begin your second half of the fantasy baseball campaign on a high note with plus starting pitcher decisions as we explore this week's SP targets and avoids.

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Start/Sit Data Overview

Ahead of each week of the fantasy baseball season, we publish the table below. We have the probable starters for every game of the week and a grade for them on a 0-100 scale. The intent is to give you advice and inspire confidence (or lack thereof) in your decisions to start or sit certain pitchers.

Please note that beyond the usual "Start" and "Sit" labels, we've expanded on the old "context-dependent" section to break it down further with "Lean Sit," "Lean Start," and true 50/50 "Coin Flip" designations. This is because different leagues call for different actions, and those in start-sit purgatory may be worth the gamble to some.

Also, we put the arms best projected to start or get bulk innings or actionable arms who may return from the injured list or be called up. Still, some situations are fluid, and we update ASAP to reflect accurate information. There is always something to tweak, so be sure to check in frequently!

The "starts" category includes pitchers you'd likely start in every league. The "sits" are pitchers you likely sit in every league.

The 40-60 range will mean it is close, and it's up to you to decide based on your league settings or team needs (wins, strikeouts, etc.), how deep your league is, which roto/points categories are scored, and so on.

Here are your starts and sits for the next week of the fantasy season, covering July 16 through July 19.

Pitcher Start/Sit Recommendations (July 16 - July 19)

Updated starts/sits for this week's MLB games. This chart is updated daily as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the starts/sits on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Chart (July 16 - July 19)

The grid below shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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