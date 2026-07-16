July 16, 2026

Fantasy baseball trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 16 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our updated trade value chart for Week 16 of the 2026 MLB season. This column will bring you our updated trade rankings with several sell-high and buy-low options, including Ian Happ, George Kirby, Aroldis Chapman, and more.

Even though we did not have much MLB action over the past week, this is the perfect time to capitalize on a trade offer to boost your team for the final stretch.

Prepare those deals as we use RotoBaller's fantasy baseball trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy baseball candidates for Week 16 to address your team's needs. Let's win some trades and championships.

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 16

Want more fantasy baseball trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy baseball. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy baseball news, and see upcoming schedules.

Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball

Alec Burleson, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson reached the break at .273/.337/.468 with 15 home runs and 67 RBI, and the damage could have been worse. Statcast has him at a .294 expected average and .540 expected slugging percentage. He also finished with 19.7 expected homers, nearly five more than the real total. That is a loud gap for a hitter already producing. Burleson has not sold out to get there.

His strikeout rate sits at 15.1%, while the hard-hit rate jumped to 48.7% and the barrel rate to 11.6%, both career highs. Left-handers are still the problem, holding him to a .195 average, but St. Louis kept him in the lineup and used him at first base in 91 of 94 games. The profile says hold, or buy before the power catches up. A bigger second half is very much in play.

Verdict: Burleson is a prime buy target for hitters. The 27-year-old sits in the 96th percentile or higher in xwOBA, xBA, and xSLG, suggesting he could enjoy a breakout in the second half.

George Kirby, SP, Seattle Mariners

Across 110 innings (18 starts) in 2026, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby has recorded a 7-8 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts. The 28-year-old's trademark command remains strong, as he owns a 5.3% walk rate on the year. However, Kirby's strikeout rate has dipped to 21.5% after he posted a career-best 26.1% strikeout rate in 2025.

Still, Kirby's elevated WHIP and middling ERA are mostly symptoms of poor batted-ball luck. Opposing batters own a .343 batting average on balls in play against Kirby this season, well above his career mark of .310. Kirby's current strikeout rate limits his fantasy ceiling, but he's shown the ability to miss more bats in the past. If Kirby continues to limit home runs (0.90 HR/9) and sees some BABIP regression, he could emerge as a second-half riser.

Verdict: With his elite walk rate and previous strikeout upside, Kirby is a top buy among pitchers. His 1.32 WHIP should gradually begin to revert to his career 1.14 mark as the second half continues.

Other Players to Target in Trades

Jeremy Pena, HOU

Freddy Peralta, NYM

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball

Ian Happ, OF, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ reached the break with 17 home runs and 59 runs, numbers that still carry weight in a trade. The batting average is another story. Happ hit .220 across 397 plate appearances, struck out 31.5% of the time, and slipped to seventh in the order twice during the final four games before the break. There is real power here. His 12.4% barrel rate is better than last season, and a .414 expected slugging percentage is close to the .431 result.

The average has no such safety net. Statcast puts him at .205, and he hit .202 in June before going homerless in 39 July plate appearances. OBP leagues can live with the walks. Standard formats feel the damage more. Those 17 homers still give managers something to sell. Use the window.

Verdict: While his value has begun to drop, managers still have a window to sell. His looming .205 xBA suggests further regression could hit the switch-hitting outfielder.

Aroldis Chapman, RP, Boston Red Sox

Across 28 2/3 innings (30 games) in 2026, Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman has pitched to a 2.20 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and 19 saves. The veteran left-hander has not been quite as dominant as he was in his resurgent 2025 season, but he's still posted an impressive 29.8% strikeout rate and has blown just two save chances on the year. However, there may be some underlying reason for concern in Chapman's profile.

After allowing just one earned run through his first 18 2/3 innings of the season, Chapman has allowed six earned runs across 10 innings since the start of June. His average fastball velocity is currently a career-low 97.0 miles per hour, and his walk rate has crept back above 10% over the last two months. Additionally, Chapman may be a trade candidate if Boston cannot sustain its current hot streak after the All-Star break.

While he could easily remain a closer following a trade, there's no guarantee that Chapman would remain in a ninth-inning role with a new team. Managers should require a major haul in return, but Chapman could be a sell-high candidate ahead of the second half of the season.

Verdict: While Chapman could still return value late in the season, it may be best to flip the southpaw for a similar high-end closer. His hefty 9.9% walk rate (a three-point jump from last summer) could continue to inflate his ratios down the stretch.

Other Players to Trade Away

Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI

Justin Wrobleski, LAD

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Top Prospect Call-Ups Left: Impact Rookies 2nd Half Hitter Breakouts: Buy-Low Targets Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App