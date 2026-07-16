👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart for Week 16 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
George Kirby - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy baseball trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 16 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 16
Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our updated trade value chart for Week 16 of the 2026 MLB season. This column will bring you our updated trade rankings with several sell-high and buy-low options, including Ian Happ, George Kirby, Aroldis Chapman, and more.

Even though we did not have much MLB action over the past week, this is the perfect time to capitalize on a trade offer to boost your team for the final stretch.

Prepare those deals as we use RotoBaller's fantasy baseball trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy baseball candidates for Week 16 to address your team's needs. Let's win some trades and championships.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 16

Want more fantasy baseball trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy baseball. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy baseball news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Rank Trade Value Player Position
1 100 Shohei Ohtani DH
2 98 Bobby Witt Jr. SS
3 95 Juan Soto OF
4 90 Yordan Alvarez OF
5 89 James Wood OF
6 87 Jacob Misiorowski SP
7 86 Kyle Schwarber OF
8 85 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF
9 83 Junior Caminero 3B
10 82 Jackson Chourio OF
11 81 Cam Schlittler SP
12 80 Elly De La Cruz SS
13 79 Chris Sale SP
14 78 Zack Wheeler SP
15 76 Jose Ramirez 3B
16 75 Paul Skenes SP
17 74 Cristopher Sanchez SP
18 73 Ben Rice C/1B
19 72 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP
20 70 Ketel Marte 2B
21 71 Nick Kurtz 1B
22 69 Corbin Carroll OF
23 68 Tarik Skubal SP
24 67 Julio Rodriguez OF
25 66 Mason Miller RP
26 66 Joe Ryan SP
27 65 Cade Smith RP
28 64 Shohei Ohtani (SP) SP
29 63 Bryce Harper 1B
30 62 Jhoan Duran RP
31 61 CJ Abrams SS
32 61 Ronald Acuna Jr. OF
33 60 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B/3B
34 59 Chase Burns SP/RP
35 58 Jacob deGrom SP
36 57 Matt Olson 1B
37 57 Oneil Cruz OF
38 56 Pete Alonso 1B
39 55 Louis Varland RP
40 55 Mike Trout OF
41 54 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF
42 53 Josh Hader RP
43 53 Byron Buxton OF
44 52 Jordan Walker OF
45 51 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B
46 51 Yandy Diaz 1B
47 50 Gunnar Henderson SS
48 49 Michael Harris II OF
49 49 Hunter Goodman C
50 48 Otto Lopez 2B/SS
51 48 Andy Pages OF
52 47 Logan Gilbert SP
53 46 Drake Baldwin C
54 46 Bryce Miller SP
55 45 Drew Rasmussen SP
56 45 Francisco Lindor SS
57 44 Aroldis Chapman RP
58 44 Munetaka Murakami 1B/3B
59 43 Trea Turner SS
60 43 Brice Turang 2B
61 42 Brandon Lowe 2B
62 42 Randy Arozarena OF
63 41 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
64 41 Bryan Baker RP
65 40 Luis Garcia (2B) 1B/2B
66 40 Dylan Cease SP
67 39 Kazuma Okamoto 1B/3B
68 39 Zach Neto SS
69 39 Freddie Freeman 1B
70 38 Ozzie Albies 2B
71 38 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B
72 37 Aaron Judge OF
73 37 Shea Langeliers C
74 36 Riley Greene OF
75 36 Cody Bellinger OF
76 36 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS
77 35 David Bednar RP
78 35 Seiya Suzuki OF
79 35 Rafael Devers 1B
80 34 JJ Wetherholt 2B/3B/SS
81 34 Max Meyer SP
82 33 Max Muncy 3B
83 33 Andres Munoz RP
84 33 Manny Machado 3B
85 32 Wyatt Langford OF
86 32 Dillon Dingler C
87 32 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B
88 31 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS
89 31 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF
90 31 Jackson Merrill OF
91 30 Kyle Tucker OF
92 30 Bryan Woo SP
93 30 Mickey Moniak OF
94 30 Brandon Marsh OF
95 29 Hunter Greene SP
96 29 Tyler Glasnow SP
97 29 Raisel Iglesias RP
98 28 Devin Williams RP
99 28 Jacob Latz SP/RP
100 28 Logan Webb SP
101 28 Nathan Eovaldi SP
102 27 Braxton Ashcraft SP/RP
103 27 Trevor Megill RP
104 27 Jesus Luzardo SP
105 26 Nolan McLean SP
106 26 Parker Messick SP
107 26 Christian Walker 1B
108 26 Bryan Reynolds OF
109 25 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF
110 25 Josh Naylor 1B
111 25 Teoscar Hernandez OF
112 25 Ian Happ OF
113 24 Max Fried SP
114 24 Garrett Crochet SP
115 24 Payton Tolle SP/RP
116 24 Eugenio Suarez 3B
117 24 Mookie Betts SS
118 23 Ranger Suarez SP
119 23 Riley O'Brien RP
120 23 Xavier Edwards 2B/SS
121 23 Dansby Swanson SS
122 22 Jeremy Pena SS
123 22 George Kirby SP
124 22 Willson Contreras 1B
125 22 Willy Adames SS
126 22 Sonny Gray SP
127 21 Kevin Gausman SP
128 21 Hunter Brown SP
129 21 Jake Bauers 1B/OF
130 21 Gerrit Cole SP
131 21 Gavin Williams SP
132 21 Samuel Basallo C
133 20 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF
134 20 Liam Hicks C/1B
135 20 Logan Henderson SP
136 20 Jonathan Aranda 1B
137 20 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF
138 19 Chase DeLauter OF
139 19 Carson Benge OF
140 19 Jake McCarthy OF
141 19 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF
142 19 T.J. Rumfield 1B
143 19 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B
144 18 Shota Imanaga SP
145 18 Carter Jensen C
146 18 Griffin Jax SP/RP
147 18 Kyle Harrison SP/RP
148 18 Paul Sewald RP
149 18 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF
150 18 Eury Perez SP
151 17 Tyler Soderstrom 1B/OF
152 17 Jarren Duran OF
153 17 Foster Griffin SP/RP
154 17 Tanner Scott RP
155 17 William Contreras C
156 17 Kyle Bradish SP
157 17 Blake Snell SP
158 16 Cole Carrigg OF
159 16 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF
160 16 Corey Seager SS
161 16 Robbie Ray SP
162 16 Sandy Alcantara SP
163 16 Luis Arraez 1B/2B
164 16 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF
165 15 Jo Adell OF
166 15 Brandon Nimmo OF
167 15 Wilyer Abreu OF
168 15 George Springer OF
169 15 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B
170 15 Royce Lewis 1B/3B
171 15 Austin Riley 3B
172 15 Shane McClanahan SP
173 15 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF
174 14 Nick Lodolo SP
175 14 Jose Altuve 2B/OF
176 14 Ceddanne Rafaela 2B/OF
177 14 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS
178 14 Josh Jung 3B
179 14 Trevor Rogers SP
180 14 Troy Melton SP/RP
181 14 Justin Wrobleski SP/RP
182 14 Casey Mize SP
183 13 Gage Jump SP
184 13 Jake Burger 1B
185 13 Ivan Herrera C
186 13 Alec Burleson 1B/OF
187 13 Bo Bichette 3B/SS
188 13 Grant Taylor SP/RP
189 13 Kenley Jansen RP
190 13 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF
191 13 Cal Raleigh C
192 13 Henry Bolte OF
193 12 Reid Detmers SP/RP
194 12 Ryan Weathers SP
195 12 Edwin Diaz RP
196 12 Heliot Ramos OF
197 12 Jared Jones SP
198 12 Sean Burke SP/RP
199 12 Ian Seymour SP/RP
200 12 Joey Cantillo SP/RP
201 12 Travis Bazzana 2B
202 12 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP
203 11 Jake Bennett SP
204 11 Kyle Karros 3B
205 11 Emilio Pagan RP
206 11 Luis Robert Jr. OF
207 11 Landen Roupp SP
208 11 Nico Hoerner 2B
209 11 Pete Fairbanks RP
210 10 Kerry Carpenter OF
211 10 MacKenzie Gore SP
212 10 Michael King SP
213 10 Noelvi Marte 3B/OF
214 10 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS
215 10 Geraldo Perdomo SS
216 9 Colt Emerson 3B/SS
217 9 Matt Chapman 3B
218 9 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF
219 9 Isaac Paredes 3B
220 9 Spencer Horwitz 1B
221 9 Bryce Eldridge 1B
222 9 Jung Hoo Lee OF
223 9 Daylen Lile OF
224 9 Trent Grisham OF
225 9 Joshua Baez OF
226 9 Mason Montgomery SP/RP
227 9 Kade Anderson SP
228 9 Alex Bregman 3B
229 8 Tyler Wells SP/RP
230 8 Alex Lange RP
231 8 JJ Bleday OF
232 8 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS
233 8 Ezequiel Tovar SS
234 8 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B
235 8 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS
236 8 Christian Yelich OF
237 8 Andres Gimenez 2B/SS
238 8 Jordan Lawlar 3B/OF
239 8 Jacob Wilson SS
240 7 Josh Bell 1B
241 7 Garrett Mitchell OF
242 7 Freddy Peralta SP
243 7 Emerson Hancock SP/RP
244 7 Jacob Webb RP
245 7 Emmet Sheehan SP
246 7 Michael Soroka SP/RP
247 7 Trey Yesavage SP
248 7 Framber Valdez SP
249 7 Elvis Alvarado RP
250 7 Andrew Kittredge RP
251 6 Daniel Palencia RP
252 6 Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF
253 6 Nasim Nunez 2B/SS
254 6 Cam Smith OF
255 6 Luke Weaver RP
256 6 Jasson Dominguez OF
257 6 Xander Bogaerts SS
258 6 Trevor Story SS
259 6 Owen Caissie OF
260 5 Connelly Early SP
261 5 Dylan Crews OF
262 5 Adley Rutschman C
263 5 Dominic Canzone OF
264 5 Heriberto Hernandez OF
265 5 Aaron Ashby RP
266 5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF
267 5 Kirby Yates RP
268 5 Taylor Ward OF
269 5 Clayton Beeter RP
270 4 Walbert Urena SP
271 4 Bryson Stott 2B/SS
272 4 Gregory Soto RP
273 4 Willi Castro
1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
274 4 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS
275 4 Brandon Sproat SP
276 4 Taj Bradley SP
277 4 Shane Drohan SP/RP
278 4 Tommy White 3B
279 4 Dustin May SP
280 4 Luis Lara OF
281 3 Braden Montgomery OF
282 3 Kyle Teel C
283 3 Garrett Whitlock RP
284 3 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS
285 3 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B
286 3 Caleb Kilian RP
287 3 Will Smith C
288 3 Spencer Steer 1B/OF
289 3 Ryan Jeffers C
290 3 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF
291 3 Christian Scott SP
292 3 Cade Cavalli SP
293 3 Salvador Perez C/1B
294 3 Hogan Harris RP
295 3 Jake Cronenworth 1B/2B/SS
296 3 Charlie Condon 1B/OF
297 3 Cedric Mullins II OF
298 3 Jonah Heim C
299 3 Carlos Rodon SP
300 3 Spencer Schwellenbach SP

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball

Alec Burleson, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson reached the break at .273/.337/.468 with 15 home runs and 67 RBI, and the damage could have been worse. Statcast has him at a .294 expected average and .540 expected slugging percentage. He also finished with 19.7 expected homers, nearly five more than the real total. That is a loud gap for a hitter already producing. Burleson has not sold out to get there.

His strikeout rate sits at 15.1%, while the hard-hit rate jumped to 48.7% and the barrel rate to 11.6%, both career highs. Left-handers are still the problem, holding him to a .195 average, but St. Louis kept him in the lineup and used him at first base in 91 of 94 games. The profile says hold, or buy before the power catches up. A bigger second half is very much in play.

Verdict: Burleson is a prime buy target for hitters. The 27-year-old sits in the 96th percentile or higher in xwOBA, xBA, and xSLG, suggesting he could enjoy a breakout in the second half.

George Kirby, SP, Seattle Mariners

Across 110 innings (18 starts) in 2026, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby has recorded a 7-8 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts. The 28-year-old's trademark command remains strong, as he owns a 5.3% walk rate on the year. However, Kirby's strikeout rate has dipped to 21.5% after he posted a career-best 26.1% strikeout rate in 2025.

Still, Kirby's elevated WHIP and middling ERA are mostly symptoms of poor batted-ball luck. Opposing batters own a .343 batting average on balls in play against Kirby this season, well above his career mark of .310. Kirby's current strikeout rate limits his fantasy ceiling, but he's shown the ability to miss more bats in the past. If Kirby continues to limit home runs (0.90 HR/9) and sees some BABIP regression, he could emerge as a second-half riser.

Verdict: With his elite walk rate and previous strikeout upside, Kirby is a top buy among pitchers. His 1.32 WHIP should gradually begin to revert to his career 1.14 mark as the second half continues.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Jeremy Pena, HOU
  • Freddy Peralta, NYM

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball

Ian Happ, OF, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ reached the break with 17 home runs and 59 runs, numbers that still carry weight in a trade. The batting average is another story. Happ hit .220 across 397 plate appearances, struck out 31.5% of the time, and slipped to seventh in the order twice during the final four games before the break. There is real power here. His 12.4% barrel rate is better than last season, and a .414 expected slugging percentage is close to the .431 result.

The average has no such safety net. Statcast puts him at .205, and he hit .202 in June before going homerless in 39 July plate appearances. OBP leagues can live with the walks. Standard formats feel the damage more. Those 17 homers still give managers something to sell. Use the window.

Verdict: While his value has begun to drop, managers still have a window to sell. His looming .205 xBA suggests further regression could hit the switch-hitting outfielder.

Aroldis Chapman, RP, Boston Red Sox

Across 28 2/3 innings (30 games) in 2026, Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman has pitched to a 2.20 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and 19 saves. The veteran left-hander has not been quite as dominant as he was in his resurgent 2025 season, but he's still posted an impressive 29.8% strikeout rate and has blown just two save chances on the year. However, there may be some underlying reason for concern in Chapman's profile.

After allowing just one earned run through his first 18 2/3 innings of the season, Chapman has allowed six earned runs across 10 innings since the start of June. His average fastball velocity is currently a career-low 97.0 miles per hour, and his walk rate has crept back above 10% over the last two months. Additionally, Chapman may be a trade candidate if Boston cannot sustain its current hot streak after the All-Star break.

While he could easily remain a closer following a trade, there's no guarantee that Chapman would remain in a ninth-inning role with a new team. Managers should require a major haul in return, but Chapman could be a sell-high candidate ahead of the second half of the season.

Verdict: While Chapman could still return value late in the season, it may be best to flip the southpaw for a similar high-end closer. His hefty 9.9% walk rate (a three-point jump from last summer) could continue to inflate his ratios down the stretch.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Top Prospect Call-Ups Left: Impact Rookies
2nd Half Hitter Breakouts: Buy-Low Targets
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Nate Ament

Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Hugo González

Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Tucker DeVries

Joins Celtics on Non-Guaranteed Deal
Milos Uzan

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With the Celtics
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Adds 27 Pounds This Summer
Jayden Quaintance

to Miss Start of 2026-27 Season After Knee Surgery
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Josh Downs

Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Bhayshul Tuten

to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Caleb Wilson

Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Javon Small

Scores a Game-High 26 Points in Grizzlies Win
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Out for Rest of Summer League
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Ingram Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top Prospect Call-Ups Left: Impact Rookies
2nd Half Hitter Breakouts: Buy-Low Targets
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold