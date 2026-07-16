Nate Ament Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Nate Ament notched 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting in Wednesday's 110-91 Summer League win over Charlotte, adding six rebounds, two steals, and one assist across 25 minutes. The No. 13 pick had been quiet in Las Vegas to that point, scoring six and seven points in his first two outings, which made the aggression a welcome shift. He hit 2-for-7 from deep but got to the line six times, and Milwaukee's bench produced 43 points in the blowout. Ament arrived via a draft-night trade with Miami, and a Bucks roster in transition should hand him a real runway as a rookie. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 35 starts in his lone season at Tennessee.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA