Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Hugo Gonzalez recorded a game-high 24 points on 8-for-18 shooting in Wednesday's 82-76 Summer League win over the Kings, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 33 minutes. The 20-year-old Spaniard led Boston in points, rebounds, and assists while resting just six minutes, connecting on 3-for-9 from deep and 3-for-3 at the line. It's a sharp correction after a 3-for-16 showing in the Vegas opener against Toronto. Boston reportedly declined to include Gonzalez in its trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo, ESPN's Shams Charania reports, which speaks to how the front office values him. A larger second-year role looks plausible, though his jumper will set the fantasy ceiling.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA