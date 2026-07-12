Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups

Jul 12, 2026, 2:57 PM ET
23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace will start in the 22nd position after qualifying for this week's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Wallace obtained the highest starting position of the three drivers from 23XI in this week's race. In nine prior races at Atlanta since 2022, Wallace has had five top-20 finishes, including three top-10 finishes. After 19 races completed this season, Wallace has nine top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.4. In his last 15 races at drafting tracks, Wallace has nine top-10 finishes, including the last race at Atlanta earlier in the year, when he placed eighth and led 46 laps. With his starting position in the back half of the field, Wallace has solid upside and is a great choice for DFS in all formats this week.
--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com