Ladd McConkey Has Strong Bounce-Back Appeal in Redraft Leagues
Ladd McConkey did not come close to matching his rookie breakout last season, but the path back to a bigger year is still there. He finished 2025 with 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns after going 82-1,149-7 as a rookie. Even with the drop, McConkey led the Chargers in receiving yards while sharing work with Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II, and Tre' Harris. Allen remains unsigned, and that matters after he paced the team with 81 receptions. Johnston and Gadsden are not going away, but McConkey should have a better shot to sit at the front of the target line if Allen does not return. Mike McDaniel's arrival only adds to the appeal. McConkey has already piled up 799 yards after the catch through two seasons, and his quickness should play well in an offense built around motion and easy touches. His hamstring strain needs to be checked once camp begins, though he is expected to be ready. At WR20 in RotoBaller's rankings, McConkey is priced like a WR2 with room to climb.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller