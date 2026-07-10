Hannes Steinbach Leads Charlotte Bench Against Magic
Hannes Steinbach registered 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 86-74 Summer League win over the Orlando Magic. The No. 14 overall pick led Charlotte's bench and shot 4-for-7 from the field while going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Steinbach averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals at Washington last season, so the rebounding and defensive stats are the key fantasy signals. He still needs a steady regular-season role, but his activity gives him a useful category profile.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA