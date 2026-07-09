RJ Harvey Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
RJ Harvey (shoulder) still has enough upside to draft, but managers should not treat him like a clean Year 2 breakout. Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie, catching 47 passes for 356 yards while adding 540 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Denver has praised his route-running and playmaking with the ball in his hands, and that receiving role still matters in Sean Payton's offense. The problem is the backfield did not get simpler. J.K. Dobbins is back on a two-year deal after looking like Denver's best early-down runner when healthy, and the Broncos used a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman, a physical runner with third-down ability. Harvey is also coming off offseason shoulder surgery, so training camp matters. RotoBaller has him ranked RB35 across formats, which fits the risk. He is an upside bench pick in redraft and a dynasty hold, not someone to value like a locked-in lead back.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller