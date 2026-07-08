Felix Okpara Lands Two-Way Deal With Wizards
Felix Okpara has agreed to a two-way contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Orlando Magic originally selected him with the 46th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft before dealing him to Washington on draft night. The 22-year-old averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 59.7 percent from the field last season, earning SEC All-Defensive Team honors at Tennessee. Although his elite rim protection stands out, this two-way designation confirms he is headed for a developmental year in the G League. Okpara opens his rookie campaign buried on the depth chart behind Anthony Davis, Alexandre Sarr, and Tristan Vukcevic. Unless the Wizards endure a severe string of frontcourt injuries, the rookie lacks the immediate opportunity to supply reliable blocked shots or rebounding.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto