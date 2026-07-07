Aday Mara Blocks Four Shots in Thunder Loss
Aday Mara made his biggest impact around the rim Monday, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and four blocks across 23 minutes in an 82-77 Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The No. 12 overall pick was the only Thunder starter to reach double figures. His shot-blocking was the bigger fantasy takeaway, especially after he averaged 2.6 blocks per game at Michigan last season. Mara still needs work on offense after shooting 3-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 at the line, but his rim protection gives him a clear fantasy path if he earns steady minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA