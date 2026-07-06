Nick Boyd Hands Out 10 Assists in Warriors Blue Loss
Nick Boyd recorded 11 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 91-85 California Classic Summer League loss to the Sacramento Kings. Boyd was one of the few bright spots as Golden State let a 10-point halftime lead slip away. The undrafted Wisconsin product is on an Exhibit 10 deal, so his path to regular-season fantasy value remains narrow. Still, back-to-back useful Summer League showings and a double-digit assist game give him a case to keep getting extended on-ball reps.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA