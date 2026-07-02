Cole Ragans Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
Cole Ragans (elbow) underwent a UCL repair on his left elbow on Wednesday, according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers. It's what the Royals feared but ultimately expected, and now Ragans is looking at being out until midseason next year. Ragans will now officially miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign, so fantasy managers who have been holding him in single-year leagues can finally cut him. The 28-year-old southpaw broke out in 2024 by going 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA (2.99 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 223 strikeouts and 67 walks in 186 1/3 innings across a career-high 32 starts, but he has battled injuries since and will finish his 2026 campaign with only eight starts. In those eight starts, Ragans went 1-4 with a 4.84 ERA (6.19 FIP) and 1.41 WHIP, but he fanned 45 and walked 23 in 35 1/3 innings pitched. He'll obviously be off the fantasy radar in redraft leagues going into the 2027 season since he will miss the entire first half.
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers