Kingston Flemings Nearly Double-Doubles in Hawks Summer-League Debut
Kingston Flemings finished with 14 points, nine assists, four steals, and one turnover in a 103-102 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City Summer League action. The No. 8 pick struggled early as a scorer, but he settled in as a passer and defender, giving Atlanta a useful first look at his lead-guard tools. Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals at Houston, so the playmaking and defensive activity track. His fantasy value will depend on how quickly he earns real on-ball minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA