Kyle Williams Faces an Uphill Climb to Fantasy Relevance
Kyle Williams caught only 10 passes in a disappointing 2025 rookie season. While the elite speed that had fantasy managers excited about his spot on a somewhat pedestrian depth chart allowed him to convert three of those receptions into touchdowns while averaging more than 20 yards per catch, he will need to find more ways to stand out in his second season in a receiver room that suddenly ranks among the most loaded in the league. Trade and free agent acquisitions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are likely to see the majority of time in two-receiver sets. Behind them, Williams' speed is a standout quality among a diverse supporting group of Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte, who remains on the roster despite being the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason. However, without the play strength to regularly shift inside, the 2025 third-round pick could struggle to find consistent work in an offense that regularly asks its receivers to help out in the run game. Williams has the traits to make him a low-exposure late-round pick in best-ball drafts, but a lack of reliable usage will make him hard to trust in lineup leagues, and he's fallen to WR88 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller