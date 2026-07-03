Colston Loveland Showing Signs of Growth Going into Sophomore Season
Colston Loveland got his NFL career off to a slow start in 2025 after he was selected 10th overall out of the University of Michigan, but he eventually kicked it into high gear and finished with 58 receptions, 713 yards, and six touchdowns in 16 regular-season games (11 starts) to land as the TE12 in half-PPR scoring. At this time last year, Loveland was rehabbing an injury he sustained in his final year with the Wolverines, which forced him to miss some of the offseason program and the start of training camp. His 58 catches, 713 yards, and six TDs led the Bears, and the 22-year-old became a favorite target of quarterback Caleb Williams down the stretch. "I love what he brings to the table. He's one of the most consistent players I've been around, and that's saying a lot for a young guy, because I think it takes a while before guys can truly understand what it means to be a professional," head coach Ben Johnson said. With receiver DJ Moore now in Buffalo, Loveland should have an even bigger target share in 2026 in Year 2, and he has as much upside at the TE position as anyone. RotoBaller has Loveland ranked as the No. 3 TE for the upcoming season.
Source: ChicagoBears.com - Gabby Hajduk
Source: ChicagoBears.com - Gabby Hajduk