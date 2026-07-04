Darryn Peterson Drops 28 in Summer League Debut Win
Darryn Peterson announced himself in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut, dropping a game-high 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting with four threes, five rebounds, and two blocks to lead the Jazz past the Hawks 103-102 in overtime, capped by his go-ahead triple in the extra frame. The No. 2 overall pick, taken one spot after AJ Dybantsa, is exactly the kind of debut fantasy managers hoped to see. Peterson quieted the availability concerns that dogged his lone Kansas season, where cramping issues (later tied to creatine) limited him to 24 games. This one matters more than most summer flashes. As a top-two pick on a rebuilding Jazz team with an open backcourt, Peterson has a clear runway to real rookie minutes and usage, giving him legitimate redraft value on top of elite dynasty upside. The one blemish, eight turnovers, is worth monitoring, but target him as a priority rookie.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA