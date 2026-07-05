Ty Gibbs Could Contend at Chicagoland

Jul 5, 2026, 3:58 PM ET
Don't be surprised if Ty Gibbs contends for the win at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday evening. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been stout at the intermediate tracks this season, posting finishes of fifth at Las Vegas, sixth at Darlington, ninth at Kansas, and sixth at Charlotte. For the eero 400 on Sunday evening in the Windy City, Gibbs qualified fifth and also posted the fifth-fastest lap in practice. As far as track history goes, Gibbs has never raced at Chicagoland Speedway in the major NASCAR series, but the Cup Series hasn't raced at this track since 2019, so there are quite a few drivers that do not have much experience. As far as DFS goes this weekend, Gibbs is a tournament play at $9.0K on DraftKings, as he has some dominator upside but not much Place Differential potential. Still, he's in a Toyota, and those cars have all the speed right now.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace