VJ Edgecombe Fills the Stat Sheet in Bahamas Rout of Jamaica
VJ Edgecombe stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead his native Bahamas to a 123-74 rout of Jamaica in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Americas qualifiers. The 20-year-old shot 10-of-16 from the field and 6-of-11 from deep, with veteran sharpshooter and mentor Buddy Hield chipping in 15 points alongside him. For fantasy, Edgecombe is the young riser worth circling. He's coming off a sensational rookie year: 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over 75 games with a historic 34-point debut, and this line shows the same multi-category punch that makes him a real Year 2 breakout candidate. The steals are the sweetener: he's a genuine source in a scarce category. The one caveat is usage, as the newly acquired Jaylen Brown joins Tyrese Maxey in the pecking order for touches. Even so, target Edgecombe as a rising mid-round guard with league-winning upside.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA