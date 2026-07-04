Shohei Ohtani Dealing With Bicep Injury
Shohei Ohtani (bicep) came out of Friday's game against the division-rival San Diego Padres in the seventh inning because he felt something in his bicep in his last at-bat, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Ohtani called it "precautionary." He was replaced at designated hitter by veteran Miguel Rojas. Ohtani went 0-for-3 at the plate before departing in the team's eventual 4-3 win. On the mound on Friday, the 31-year-old four-time MVP allowed three earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out nine in six innings for a no-decision. His injury doesn't appear to be very serious, but manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani will not play in Game 3 of the series against SD on Saturday on the Fourth of July. The Japanese superstar got off to a bit of a slow start at the plate earlier this year, but he quickly turned it around and is now slashing .288/.403/.524 with a .927 OPS, 18 homers, 50 RBI, 60 runs, and six steals in 309 at-bats. On the mound, the four-time All-Star is in the National League Cy Young race, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA (2.62 FIP), 0.95 WHIP, and 95:26 K:BB in 85 2/3 innings over 14 starts. Check back on Sunday to see if he's ready to return for the series finale at Dodger Stadium.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris