Samuel Basallo is Gaining Traction Quickly
Samuel Basallo has been experiencing some good times at the plate recently. The fun continued for Basallo during Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The young catcher went 1-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in the win. It was his 13th blast of the year, which ties him with Carter Jensen for fourth among rookies this season. Over the last 15 games, Basallo is hitting .255 with three homers and 10 RBI. It's never easy for fantasy managers to find a consistent hitter at the catcher spot. Basallo has shown impressive power numbers this season and is deserving of a look in more fantasy leagues going forward.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference